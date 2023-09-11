Princess Kate ‘torpedoed’ the Invictus Games with her wig & copykeening in France

Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales in France on Saturday, where she attended a Rugby World Cup match between England and Argentina (England won). The match was held at the Stade Velodrome. From what I’ve seen, there was little to no buzz or energy about Kate and William’s travels to France and I have no idea if they even traveled together. The streets are saying that they flew separately on different private planes, but nary a whisper of that in the British media. Kate appeared solo at this match, because she’s the royal patron of the English team. As you can see, Kate got all dolled up for the appearance – instead of that cheap-looking half-wig that she usually staples to the back of her head, she did loose waves and some choppy pieces framing her face. The hairstyle makes her look years younger. I think her white suit is a McQueen repeat. Her jewelry here is Mappin and Webb, some of her most-frequently worn pieces. And yes, as always, this was a psychotic copykeening of Meghan – at last year’s Invictus Games, Meghan wore a white Valentino suit and small, delicate jewelry. Kate even styled her wig like Meghan’s hair.
Make no mistake, Kate and William’s separate appearances were scheduled specifically to try to “steal” Prince Harry’s thunder at Invictus. This is all being called a huge win in monarchist media, because apparently Kate’s new wig and an appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast is somehow “torpedoing” the Invictus Games. So you’re saying that William and Kate are so lazy and pathetic that the only thing that gets them to work is their desperate and vile attempts to overshadow Harry and wounded warriors? From Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast:
The message from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ office Saturday was “Two can play at that game,” as William and Kate torpedoed Harry’s launch of the Invictus Games with the release of a podcast featuring them and Princess Anne.
Saturday’s Invictus launch represented the culmination of two years of work for Harry, and he duly delivered a rousing speech at the opening ceremony in Germany. Harry said: “You, and your families, are once again part of a team, surrounded by people who know what it means to serve, who have a good idea of what it’s taken to get here, who see and know you, and who respect you through a shared experience.
“This year’s Games is a Home for Respect. Think about that word for a second. Respect. What does it mean to you? What does it look like? What does it feel like? Some people may act as if respect is something veterans are asking for; that people with injuries – whether visible or invisible – have to demonstrate they are worthy of it.”
He added: “These games are not solely about medals, PBs or finishing lines—they are about overcoming any and all perceptions that have held you back, especially those you’ve placed on yourselves. Because all of this, all of us—are here because of you.
“This isn’t a gift. This isn’t a handout. This is yours. Take it.”
It was a pivotal moment for Harry, widely seen as a last chance to detoxify and relaunch his brand. And yet, just hours earlier, William and Kate released their headline-grabbing podcast of themselves, together with Anne, chatting to her son-in-law, Mike Tindall, and two other hosts, for Mike’s sports podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.
To cap the resultant flood of coverage overshadowing the launch of the Invictus Games, a glowing Kate showed up at England’s first game against France in Paris in a stunning white Alexander McQueen suit Saturday night. This is likely to be a very, very sweet moment for William and Kate, after several years of deliberate and public humiliation at the hands of Harry in their bitter internecine war.
Over the past few years, I’ve come around to the idea that not only is William racist, angry and violent, he’s also incredibly stupid. Kate is too, although I would also describe her as “sly.” It’s incredibly stupid for William and Kate to not just be this openly desperate, pathetic, insecure and jealous, but to then UNDERLINE it and declare themselves the victors. To send their people out to declare victory because they’re making asses out of themselves in an attempt to overshadow Harry and Invictus. My God.
This copying is reach levels that are truly embarrassing. And that Kate has no shame is troubling. Hilarious too, but mainly troubling. Copying Meghan won’t make her better just crazier.
Someone needs to tell her that copying is the highest form of flattery. If she knew that maybe she would stop but I won’t hold my breath.
She’s getting really good at it too. For a second I thought it was Meg and I thought “why does Meg suddenly look 15 years older, and freezedried?”
The PRINCESS OF WALES is copying and wants to be a black girl 🤣🤣🤣 I guess we all try to please our husbands 🤣🤣🤣
Weirdly (fittingly?) she looks just like Lindsey Lohan in Mean Girls in that last pic…
Is it just me or do her eyes look particularly tight/lifted? I wonder if she got refreshed. She looks different.
@Hyperbolme looks like filler to me. Face has definitely been worked on.
The hair. The circle pendant necklace. The white suit. Wtf is wrong with her. Psychotic copying is right. No shame.
I have no doubt Kauliflower does this because she’s a psycho. But do you think the courtiers allow it so the BM can write articles either comparing the two women’s outfits (thus keeping Kauliflower in the news bc otherwise she’s a snooze fest) or claiming that Meghan is copying Kauliflower? So there’s a purpose to doing this so blatantly?
Definitely part of it is getting her in the news. Getting those side by sides with Meghan and erasing Meghan’s personal style. At this point, though, these are Kate’s choices. Don’t think she even has a personal assistant right now. The last one she had quit in January and we haven’t heard of a new one. Kate finds some kind of sick satisfaction in copying Meghan. I’m not even kidding when I say that this kind of behavior makes me think restraining order.
I’d sa it’s building towards a narrative of K thinking she’s superceding Meghan (“anything M can do, I can do better” coupled with “Look at me Harry!”), but importantly from W’s people it’s about freezing her out (“look, we all know she’s an unstable stalker.” and “He is much better off as a single father/the kids are better off with him”).
It’s really really extreme. The hair is what takes it over the edge for me.
Meghan wore that white Valentino in the Hague, right? And Kate wore a white suit to the commonwealth games in Birmingham which was a few months after that. that was an obvious copy but this look is even more egregious in my opinion because the hair seems a more deliberate copy. Yes she wore the looser waves in Birmingham but this is just such a more extreme copy.
WTF is wrong with her?
There’s something creepy too about the fact that this is exactly one year after Meghan showed up to invictus in that white suit, necklace, and loose waves hair. Creepy stalking behavior. I really can’t get over it. It’s fr disturbing. So yeah again WTF is wrong with her.
Well, M wore this outfit in the Hague so it wasn’t a year ago (the Hague games were April 2022), but it definitely reads like Kate thought “invictus – Meghan – must wear white suit!!!”
Lordy, you’re right. Okay, not one year😂 but yeah it evokes the last IG when Meghan actually wore the original.
100% it evokes the last IG. I thought it was bad when Kate wore the white suit to Birmingham. But I think these pants are different (looser) and more similar to Meghan’s, and the hair and jewelry are just next level. Like Elizabeth Holmes said, if you follow royal fashion, how do you not see it?!?!
“The hair is what takes it over the edge for me.” Same! @Becks1 Like what are you DOING? She has NEVER worn her hair in this style. She really is so petty and weird about this obsession with Duchess Meghan. Even one of Kates biggest fan girls Elizabeth Holmes pointed out the obvious copying on her Instagram. But that fool will still Stan her because she finds Kate aspirational in some way.
WTF is wrong with her but also, WTF is wrong with Tom Sykes? That article is unhinged.
Kate is not psychotic or mentally ill. She copies because she is a jealous racist who is trying to erase her black sister-in-law Meghan. It is deliberate and extremely nasty.
Kate is a mean girl who plays victim
She could have denied the story to the media. Kate taking threatening steps to Meghan shows how horribly Kate behaves. Very phony. She was called out on Twitter for the way she acted to meghan.
For a moment there, I was confused..I truly thought it was Meghan…I seriously believe that she even has cosmetic surgery to her face so as to look like Meghan apart the hair, clothes and accessories she copies… she’s morphed in to Meghan! The desperation!!
I thought the same. It’s borderline psychotic (I’m being nice)
I honestly read these posts just to roll my eyes. It’s the only exercise I get some days.
Cleaning my tea-covered keyboard…
Trying to overshadow wounded veterans…so pathetic
I mean this was clearly pre-arranged with the media. Schedule an appearance the exact moment as Invictus, then agree with the paper editors to put it on the frontpage, then columnist call in a “win” because use & less grabbed the headlines instead of Harry.
And yet Harry’s speech has more views than that little podcast episode. At least they tried.
Harry gets dragged by the British media for visiting his grandmother’s grave because it took away from William and Kate but W&K get praised for trying to take away from Invictus. It’s ridiculous. W&K are in a one sided war and are losing.
This. Plus the fact that no one in the royal family even congratulated the British Invictus team or wished them well or anything is absolutely disgusting and so, so pathetic. They dress up in fake medals and uniforms they didn’t earn and prance around like utter fools but then completely ignore the IG because it’s Harry’s baby.
I can’t wait for the day when it’s gloves off with the media that knows all their secrets.
@sussexwatcher: the fact that they kept silent regarding the UK Invictus team doesn’t surprise me. I mean look at how they treat the veteran in their own family?(Harry)
The only thing Charles and William like about the military is that it makes them look important. They could care less about anything else. Plus they don’t want any sort of attention on IG
@SussexWatcher
This is the most egregious part. They cosplay in their military uniforms and unearned “medals” but refuse to acknowledge the British Invictus VETERANS. It’s just so offensive.
I noticed the royal family wasn’t mentioned in wishing the British team good luck,William dragged charlotte to videotape a “good luck” wish,but nothing for countryman/women who served ???
Truly sad….
Thinking you will look good by trying (and failing) to overshadow wounded veterans during their games tells us how truly disgusting the royals and their media sycophants are.
Amen to this. I am too riled up about this disrespectful slap in the face to veterans that echoing your sentiments is the best I can do.
That, that right there. That’s the most appalling thing about all of this.
All I’m gonna say about all this nonsense is that Kate nor any of the rest of them, can NEVER torpedo anything Sussex related, NEVER EVER. And I’m so embarrassed for Thomas Sykes for writing this stupidness, I couldn’t even read any of it.
RIGHT? Do they know how bad this looks? Why would you try to overshadow wounded veterans.
IG is a global game with defense ministries and secretaries from all over the world attending. Harry is sitting at the adults table talking sports, business military service, and veteran recovery and you lot sat on a family podcast talking about beer pong and night swimming. What a shame.
Then seriously patting themselves on the back that they ‘torpedoed’ the Invictus Games.
The level of Single White Femaling happening with Kate’s look is truly insane omg
Right? The fact that she dressed as a Meghan clone from the last invictus games while the current Invictus games are happening is so creepy. Obviously she’s copied Meghan before, but the totality of this look and the timing is psychotic.
It’s giving Restraining Order. Like. Meghan should have one. Kate’s out here trying to wear her skin.
It always creeps me out that she always knows *exactly* where the cameras are and makes sure she stares directly at the lens. Still, her “mean girl face” is becoming more apparent.
That’s not the beach waves wig taking tears off Kate’s face. That’s photoshop and Facetune. We saw what her bumpy lumpy face looks like for real at that seaweed farm.
Exactly. Why are people so fooled? What she looks like is what we see on her more realistic, albeit still photoshopped, outdoor visits around the UK. When the truer pictures are released, her tabloid fans are shocked but pass it off as Kate being exhaused by the demands of childcare or some such nonsense. The pictures taken of her at the few lockdown events she undertook were jarring – she was obviously without her hair pieces and her face was like it really is. She’s an attractive English woman of her class; there are thousands out there. She wasn’t a great beauty growing up. Like a courtier said, you wouldn’t look twice at her if she walked past you in the street. One unusual thing is how badly she’s aged.
Is she looking at herself on the monitors in these pictures? She has an air of (unwarranted) self satisfaction.
I can’t imagine what else she could be looking at. She’s awfully tan too…
How stupid to compare the splendid opening of the IG with appearing on a relatives podcast 🙄
She’s back at twirling her hair at public events – she used to do it a lot, I remember her at one Cenotaph event where she was photographed looking bored while twirling her hair around her fingers. She got called out on SM about it and then I think after that started wearing her hair up to V day commemoration events.
She is satisfied because she really believes she can wear Meghan better than Meghan. Those photos are obviously filtered and photoshopped. Her coloring is all wrong.
What makes this sinister is that she is so insane she really believes she can dress vs work and people will love her. She’s crazy
She’s surrounded by men. Granted, middle-aged men, but she gets to be queen of the day within their midst.
They succeeded in looking stupid by sending out people to confirm their one “stepping on Harry’s press cycle” nonsense.
And no one else cares or is talking about this by the way. I know about invictus because it had a whole Netflix special and the news is talking about it. I would never have heard about these two pulling their heads out of the sand and “working” if this site didn’t tell me lol.
All of these pictures are grainy and out of focus. Did nobody notice that?
I’d say photoshop or facetune were over used, especially when you compare her to the faces next to her. They don’t look as sharp/grainy.
the halo effect – she’s the only one photoshopped full beat
William’s myopic pettiness strikes again.
As FFK, he has completely forgotten that British veterans fought in the name of his grandmother, and now serve his father.
I don’t keep on top of the various military patronages, but I’m sure he has some.
He’s thick enough to look those soldiers in the face and not realise that they’ll always remember how he treated their veteran / injured colleagues.
How easy it would have been for him to wish the British Invictus team well.
Chris Jackson is covering Invictus, so Kate’s working with a different photographer here lol.
*Gasp*
Becks1, Did you just say that K’s favorite photographer is with Harry?!
Hahahahahahaha
And Meghan too in a few days 🤣🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣Omg, that is going to go over like a lead balloon🤣🤣🤣
BREAKING NEWS ALERT! 📢🚨 Please, someone get the smelling salts.
I feel like she needs outpatient treatment to deal with her seething jealousy and undeniable obsession.
Invictus is helping to facilitate the rehabilitation of Veterans from around the world and these folks actually believe they are competing with this global initiative. Perhaps the gutter British press thinks so but globally this outing does not merit any attention. Düsseldorf has upped the anti for how these games should be showcased, mad props to them. The Wales’s need to take several seats, they are pathetic.
Invictus is helping to facilitate the rehabilitation of Veterans from around the world and these folks actually believe they are competing with this global initiative. Perhaps the gutter British press thinks so but globally this outing does not merit any attention. Düsseldorf has upped the anti for how these games should be showcased, mad props to them. The Wales’s need to take several seats, they are pathetic.
And Sth Korea and Italy are already talking about wanting to bid for hosting the games.
The Royal Family and the BM seems to have completely given up on even pretending that Kate and William are international or global figures. “Headline-grabbing podcast”?? Where did this grab headlines? In the UK tabloids? Perhaps. I will give them that and they can have it. It certainly did not in the US, nary a peep. Mike Tindall’s podcast and apparently the RF are a local, at most national (and then little Britain only), possible newsmaker. Hey RF, there was a festival at my State Fair this weekend!! It also “grabbed” local headlines from H and the Invictus Games! ; )-
I was wondering about this. Did they really even manage to ‘grab headlines’ in the UK? Or even the tabloids?
Did this stunt get picked up outside of the British tabloids? I saw Harry on cnn and cbs, but zilch about the lazy duo. Harry still overshadowed them.
The majority of the CB article is about Harry and IG (mainly positive)
DB not CB
I saw a post on Twitter for Meghan about this desperate behaviour that I really liked which said “I don’t worry about people copying me. Their next move can’t be made until I made mine” which is absolutely true. As is evidenced with exhibit a , k and her team will be needing watching Meghan’s appearance at the IG games they’ll make PowerPoint slides and mood boards of her looks and try to tweak them so that k will have plausible deniability when she copykeen them weeks/months down the line
exactly. don’t get me wrong, Kate maniacally copying Meghan is disgusting, petty, hateful, and racist, but it’s also incredibly self-defeating. So Kate managed to wear something her sister in law wore, and copy her hair. Meghan still wore it better, every single time, so all Kate has truly achieved is managing to expose herself as a total psycho. Meghan gets to wear whatever she wants and pick out any outfit she likes, probably laughing to herself about how or when Kate will try this one out.
Again, what Kate’s doing is f*cked up, but it’s SO obvious that she just makes herself look crazy. I like to think this all started when Meghan politely declined Kate’s “fashion contacts” as Harry told us in Spare – Kate is such a passive aggressive mean girl I can totally picture her saying ‘fine, Meghan won’t wear anything from MY fashion contacts? I’ll wear every f*cking thing she does’. lol
I honestly don’t think Meghan is aware of Kate except as part of an unpleasant experience she had years ago.
Omg, I forgot about Kate being upset bc she thought Meghan wanted her fashion contacts! Yeaaah, all the copy keening makes that seem really unlikely.
Single white female alert! 👀
The hilarity of them thinking “two can play at that game.” First of all, Pegs and Buttons McCopykeen are the only ones playing whatever competition they’ve created in their own deluded baby brains. Second, Harry and Meghan are winning without even playing their bullshit “games!” Who is the couple that people flock to see and give standing ovations to? The Sussexes. Who is the couple working hard and changing lives? Sussexes. Who is the couple happy, in love, living their best life, and shaking their ass at a Beyoncé concert? Harry and Meghan.
You just can’t compete where you don’t compare. The Wailses need to just sit down and be happy with their Little Britain adoration and the asskissing from the Leftover Royals below them in the pecking order. Bahaha Bully Tindall’s podcast…who give a crap?!
Even Elizabeth Holmes who I have sideyed in the past over some her alliances (see the Emily Griffin incident) givea CopyKate a dressing down for the obvious channeling of Meghan.
I had to go and look after seeing this. Oh yeah, when even EH is at a loss for words at the Meghan styling, it’s bad.
Thanks!
Any link to the Elizabeth Holmes comments? Twitter is only giving me Theranos lady.
It’s in her Instagram stories. But here is a link to a screenshot of it:
https://twitter.com/jozzzaphen/status/1700945338561876464
For a Wales stan like EH to go this hard on Kate about her copykeening, it’s reached a new level.
The hair, the makeup, the jewelry, the suit. I think she basically told her hair stylist, “I want the full 2022 Meghan at the Invictus Games today, please.” I mean, head to toe Meghan. Kate likely finds this behavior satisfyingly catty, but good God, someone needs to do an intervention because she is coming off more and more crazy. This whole look is next level WTF.
The only way Kate could copy even more is to wear darker face makeup.
She already used something very close to “darkface” during one of the new (at the time) Sandringham Zoom sessions. Not only had the background and her own personal styling changed to look very similar to Meghan’s, but there was Kate looking darker than anyone had ever seen her look before.
@Magdalena – Omg, next she’ll be saying she’s part Nigerian.
If Catty keeps doing this, she will be playing catch up forever. Never the leader, always the follower. Silly rabbit.
What baffled me about the article is the full throated admiration for Harry’s speech followed up with the nonsense conversation on the podcast. Thus negating the entire premise of the article.
The disconnect is baffling.
Yeah. Most of the article is quoting PH. I also find it hard to believe that the Kate who is wearing long sleeves during the summer seeks out cold water to bathe in.
The long sleeves might not be for temperature coverage but to cover up her body from sight.
I wonder if they know their royal overlords won’t allow them to just write a straight up article praising the Invictus Games or Harry for the job he’s done, so they have to frame it in this absurd Keen won the day way. Because it is weird how much of Harry’s speech is quoted (although I didn’t read the original article).
I think this is part of the. The RRs have been given their orders not to cover IG in a positive way, if at all. So here we have Tom Sykes insisting that the podcast and rugby appearance torpedoed the IG opening weekend…..and then he spends paragraphs talking about how well the opening weekend went, Harry’s speech, etc.
It’s important to remember I think that Tom Sykes is closer to Richard Palmer than someone like Tominey – meaning pre H&M, he was actually fairly critical of W&K. And while he clearly really dislikes Meghan especially, which is most likely rooted in racism, I do think a lot of H&M dislike (as a couple) is because H&M walked away from the aristocratic system that Sykes is a part of. So now while he does write unhinged essays against H&M, not everything he says about W&K is actually helping them or making them look good. This article does not make W&K look good. His article the other day about William being furious that Harry went to see his grandmother’s grave because something something helicopter something Wales – did not make W&K look good. And I think he knows what he’s doing.
Remember his line about being told he heard about the Rose affair from a daughter of an earl. That article was all about how good his sources are, AND it reminded everyone about the Rose affair.
Tom Bradby got torpedoed out of the royal circle by William for staying friends with Harry, so Sykes does what he has to do to keep those KP phone lines open.
So the article featured quality substance about Harry BUT empty headlines and words relating to the P & PoW. Will their office be happy about this hit piece?
From an SEO perspective, the way how the piece is written shows search for Harry’s speech are driving traffic & he is using that to spread pettiness. But honestly, it makes HRH PoW look bad.
From where I am sitting- Harry & IG coverage has been global & positive. Also as the BM were not covering the last 3 days it allowed the positive to rise and regular British people are commenting & sharing his speech in support. Plus, The bi-lateral meetings taking place @ IG , shows that at this point, H, M & IG are above KPs level. I don’t think H&M + IG are even thinking of winning a coverage “war” with KP. I think IG have migrated to another level – like NATO level. They are not concerned about daily beast anymore.
& this highlights the biggest misconception the BM & KP & wider RF holds – they always operate as if each other are their competitor with the prize being BM coverage/headlines – That’s why true legacy is rare – only the Duke of Edinburgh prize + The Prince’s Trust are true legacies and now Invictus Games. All 3 men behind these were restless and felt called to do something of value – put aside what we think of KC3 & marriages- he was driven to make a mark while he was PoW & the same for Prince Phillip – he wanted to do something & one of the briefings against Harry was he had too many ideas & annoyed the staff.
I saw some of Kate’s biggest American supporters – ones with media cache expressing disappointment in her choosing to dress exactly like Meg at the Rugby game. It’s playing so wrong.
I think KP keep missing the mark. They are motivated by the wrong things.
Also Tom’s readership must be down, his last couple of pieces are more erratic & National Enquiry like.
The PoW needs to realise he started thinking about his legacy too late. With the exception of Travelyst & Archewell – all Harry’s projects are decades old. That speaks volumes to an American & audience in republic countries.
Ahhh bless the team at KP. They have long way to go to find their purpose, like most of us really.
William and Kate are the all-time champs of doing the unequivocally WRONG thing and being so goddamn proud of it. Who the hell thinks it’s a good look to even attempt to overshadow wounded vets reclaiming their independence through sport and showing incredible determination?
Kate’s favorite photographer is at the Invictus Games, they gave out 600 press passes, you can bet that the British press was not one of the lucky 600, although BBC is streaming the games.
Who the hell wears white to a rugby game?
A deranged obsessed stalker? A pathetic empty vessel with no sense of self? A racist mean girl who bullied her sister-in-law out of the country?
She really is so pathetic.
Knowing Kate, she’s probably wearing white because she just came from another woman’s wedding and had no time to change.
Ha!! Comment of the week!
That’s a sly one, @Miranda, but anyone who feels the need to wear white at a wedding and to turn Philip’s funeral into a photo session for herself is deluded, insecure — and deserving of the comment.
They have won nothing. They have not overshadowed the Invictus games. She continues to make an ass out of herself that is all. Just look at the man she is mumbling to. He has this look of oh my god please just shut up. She try’s to copy Meg but can never pull it off because Meg is beautiful inside and out and Can’t is just not.
Tom Sykes is trolling the Wails now. He quotes parts of Harry’s speech, calling it rousing. And he knows that Kate in a while suit is going to bring comparisons of Meghan in her white suit last year. And WanK along with Anne is not torpedoing anything. Harry stepping out the door of the chapel managed to overshadow all of the Royals so yeah, bye girl bye. Sykes is making the Wails look desperate.
Yes, definite trolling – my thought was “with a friend like this, who needs enemies?”
Those palace loons have a very different definition of “torpedoed.” The only thing I knew about the podcast is that people were rightfully calling it out, saying that once again they were doing something that Meghan was maligned for. Rules for thee but not for me. I hadn’t even heard about the subjects they had discussed on the podcast.
Harry and the Invictus Games, on the other hand, were everywhere.
They are the people who talked about ‘torpedoing’ bridges–they’re making up their own definitions at this point!
Again, Sykes is doing them no favors here. The whole “two can play at this game” is so juvenile. Like that’s the attitude coming from the heir and his wife. That’s embarrassing. Classy would have been KP at the very least issuing a good luck statement to the IG participants. Doesn’t even have to mention Harry. Idc if they do podcasts and go to rugby games. They should be doing things. But doing them and then saying haha we torpedoed you. They’re determined to make themselves out to be horrible people.
She is doing this copy catting as a big eff you to Meghan and Harry because she hates her life. How to make being sent solo to a rugby match tolerable? Why, I’ll taunt Meghan by pretending I’m her at last year’s IG but the tabs will only focus on and praise my re-wear of a McQueen.
Even some of her own supporters are saying WTH? Why is she doing this so blatantly?
Yes, I’ve seen a few derangers on Twitter calling her out for copying Meghan.
Hmmm, if the goal was to overshadow Harry, then maybe Sykes shouldn’t have used the first 5 paragraphs of the article talking about him and quoting his speech. But if the goal was to show W&K as a couple of middle school idiots, then success.
The copykeening has reached creep territory. Next, we’ll see William in an Hermes tie and shiny suit.
Yep Kate wearing a white pants suit to a Rugby game is just so appropriate .😂
She looks like the wicked witch , such an evil face .
Again, the desperation coming from KP is obvious. Nothing was “torpedoed.” Barely anyone paid attention to the podcast besides the beer pong comment, and even then it was a muted response. Her appearance at the rugby match only got coverage bc the british press was trying so desperately to overshadow Harry.
So, their attempt failed…..but how sad that it WAS an attempt? How sad that W&K are so insecure, so petty, so smallminded, that they were trying to overshadow an event like Invictus because its Harry’s?
Even more sad than the attempt was that they had to announce it was an attempt. The piece could have been about the Rugby World Cup, a quote from the patron about the English team, something about France – anything to make it look like Kate was there to represent as Princess of Wales. Instead, they say out loud and in public that the only reason they do anything is to compete with Harry and Meghan. This is weird, even by W&K’s standards.
The Wailes are aided and abetted by the BM who praise (and share) their baser instincts. So, why should the Wailes change their conduct?
Because they are desperate to be taken seriously on the world stage, and instead they are being viewed as more and more….well, desperate….on that world stage.
Does anyone else remember those kids’ coulouring books with cut out women’s bodies and tabbed dresses to attach for a different look? Kate’s like one of those – she wears a new look; turns up; smiles and goes. There’s no charisma or wow factor; worse, there’s no interest in others or drive – given the chance she’d rather be at home. Kate is only what she looks like. For a woman who ‘won’ because she was prepared not to overshadow her husband, a la Diana, she’s now continually shoved front and centre because the BRF has nothing else to weaponise. How Kate appears is therefore fundamental, which is a problem: if you are judged only on your appearance, then that is all the public have to talk about; spend too much and their focus will land on the cost of your family. And if you are only what you look like, the pressure to live up to the photoshopped unreality of an attractive yet aged woman of her type is immense. The future of the BRF is literally being hung on Kate’s shoulders, much like paper dresses. What a fundamentally a reductive position to be in.
Everything about this screams losers, desperate losers. How are morning shows not mocking Will and Kate?
Am in the UK and this is the first I’ve seen of these insane cosplaying photos of her. Its all been about Harry visiting his grand parents grave, Invictus (and the rock star welcome he got) and the Wails sad/insulting visit to Wales (plus a few screen shots/clips of that painful podcast).
Even her cosplaying ain’t cutting the press attention cake any more.
Plus, she’s had her face touched up – she does look better when it has that puffiness, it gives her a fuller face look.
Digital Unicorn you’re obviously someone who does the sensible and ethical thing of not looking at the sewer sheet DM. Their coverage of Kate at the rugby has been wall to wall; they even managed to put out a nasty rehash of Meghan’s supposed poor behaviour with the royal aides at the Windsor flowers (which just shows how much they are in KP’s pocket and desperate to deflect attention from Harry). The UK’s broadsheet media has been far more enthusiastic about Harry and invictus, which is why venturing over to the DM site always makes me feel ashamed of myself!
Man, she really knows where those cameras are, eh?
“This is likely to be a very, very sweet moment for William and Kate, after several years of deliberate and public humiliation at the hands of Harry in their bitter internecine war”
This Is so cringe and embarassing.
How can anyone write that treacle without laughing. The keens caused the problems. Will punched his brother and Kate let fake crying story stay in the media.
Pathetic doesn’t even begin to describe it. How are Kate and William this sad and soulless. Trying to overshadow an event meant to honor and celebrate veterans is beyound disgusting. That said, I didn’t actually hear or see any news reports about William and Kate’s movements this past weekend to include the podcast. Theirs must be very local news indeed, where as Invictus is receiving international news coverage.
Also, I don’t think it’s the hairstyle that is making Kate look less haggard than usual, it’s the botox. Her outfit is cute for a Meghan dupe. Glad to see Kate admitting that Meghan is a style icon and the better woman. Stay pressed Princess copyCat.
Tom don’t be silly , don’t be ridiculous. A mere podcast and Kate’s attendance at a rugby match cannot torpedoed Prince Harry’s Olympic style Invictus Games for wounded soldiers and veterans.
The podcast contains nothing newsworthy, no new initiatives. It begs the question why the Prince of Wales is supporting and using Windsor Castle for Mike Tindal’s commercial and profit driven podcast. It all smacked of cozy cronyism and nepotism since Mike is Princess Anne’s son-in-law and he is not a working royal.
Mike is annoying. Kate was very smarmy during the interview.
Don’t tell me they’re comingling commercial ventures with the royal by using Windsor Castle to stage a for-profit podcast and having Kate participate on there as well. Gee, I thought that was all too modern and crass and one either had to be all in or all out? All of a sudden, anything goes though.
These people are so so bizarre. Will had the perfect opportunity for his moment alone in the news cycle with an important event – the WWC. The queen of Spain was there for heaven’s sake, it was a high profile opportunity. Harry wasn’t in the news, HOI hadn’t been released yet. All Will had to do was get on a plane to Australia, watch some of the matches and (with luck) the final, be photographed supporting the team that the whole UK was behind. Easy peasy. Did he even meet with the team after they came home? Apparently something only matters if he’s directly competing with Harry? Stupid stupid man.
Really no words for what Kate’s doing. That woman is not well.
Nope – he has yet to do or say anything publicly since they came home. There was nothing more from him after his pathetic tweet on the result.
I’ve been seeing some chatter on social media that the team did not want to meet with him.
They are all such losers. They act like the Uk is the entire world. Of course William and Kate get the attention in the UK that is the way the system is designed. But outside the UK???? It’s all Harry and the Invictus Games. As it should be.
What do you mean outside the UK? Because I live outside the Uk and the o my mentions I get about IG are here and by royal fans on twitter.
Where outside the UK do you live, because I’ve seen plenty of coverage in the US? I would hope that any country with teams competing in IG would be covering and supporting their veterans. So does your country not have a team competing?
I’m in the US and IG has been covered by CNN, People, the armed forces twitter handles (which makes sense), etc. It’s definitely getting coverage. Is it on the same scale as the Olympics? Of course not. But it is getting international coverage, especially Harry’s speech.
Optics and insight: Chris Jackson, their personal and favorite KP photographer (Getty Images) and husband of Kate’s stylist /dresser went to photograph the Sussexes at the Invictus Games instead of Kate and William on their France excursions. Says to me the Sussex event will garner him the attention that will fetch him more £££ over the Wales events. Added possible reason for him being at IG, to spy and report back to KP – go figure. 🤷♀️
IMO William and Kate feed off of Harry and Meghan. The British tabloids need the Spare in the picture to facilitate the royal soak opera. Thankfully the Sussexes are away from the toxic royal mafia family/institutions and can thrive doing what they enjoy and are financially independent in the USA. 😇
How do we know that Chris Jackson is not at Invictus to take photographs and use them on behalf of Kate and William? Whatever he’s been doing to Kate’s photos, he could easily do the reverse once Meghan arrives, I’ve seen the BM alter Meghan’s pictures for the worse before.
@Debbie, if he assisted Meghan in that way he’d look terrible and lose opportunities. There are so many other photographers there that it would be obvious.
H has used CJ for the IG since it’s inception.
H is no longer a working royal. Chris usually photographs Kate and William’s engagement yet he chose Harry’s event over Will and Kate’s. IMO that’s odd considering how KP operates. They draw lines (deny access) for people who have any association with the Sussexes. As noted Chris’ wife is Kate’s stylist hence she travels with her on her overseas engagements and Chris who is their official photographer chose to attend IG instead. Just odd. 🧐
Beyond a doubt, everything William and Kate do is about THEM. They don’t really care about the homeless, the climate, the early years. They are merely issues that give them a purpose for their existence, opportunities to promote themselves, and be seen as people of substance, and for Kate to wear new clothes, jewellery, and to pose for the cameras. Well, just “playing” at this game of one-up manship proves beyond a doubt that they are NOT people of substance, and do not move in the world to help others. They could have just gone to support their teams, which is their job, and the UK press and sports networks would have covered it. There was no need for this bitter and childish competition. As Gabe said on CBS, the Invictus Games is not about Harry, it’s about “us” the veterans healing themselves and being functioning members of their communities. To try to take focus away from veterans demonstrating physical and mental courage, some from the UK, is disgraceful. To imply that veterans and their struggles are less important than Kate and William making public appearances and talking about themselves in a local podcast is more important is disgraceful. They prove beyond a doubt that they live in their own little world because The Invictus Games got their due attention. Or did they not notice that?
This is very nah nah nah nah boo boo. I saw some of the podcast Saturday night on YouTube. Anne was impressive, Willy and Kate were useless. It was clearly clear to see the dead animal perched on the back of her head. She kept tossing her hair which was funny. I used to do that when I was 12 and thought I looked hot. Yeah I was 12 and a poser. What’s her excuse.
And will her left eyebrow ever come down? She tosses her hair about because, imo, she doesn’t want it settling too much – could settle into a clearly marked hair piece position. Should the public ever find out her hair is faked up, or should it one day get ripped out by accident, there will be total shock and a sense of outrage. Kate’s so shallowy percieved that her hair is pretty much what she is .
There counterprogramming couldn’t be more obvious. Anybody denying this are deluded. I saw a few royal fashion bloggers pointing out that Kate was cosplaying Meghan. William and Kate are truly desperate and stupid.
Kate’s hair is messy looking the ends need a good trim. And she has those odd expressions.
Her hair is messy at the ends because she is trying to copy Meghan’s California girl style of messy hair and is failing.🤣
Wasn’t this look effectively what Meghan wore to invictus last year? Very strange and actually a very obvious message to send to everyone; although imo she actually wants to send the message to Meghan more than anyone else. She’s a strange one – imagine not caring how obvious your jealousy is. And at her age. This is playground stuff. She kind of makes a mockery of her position, which is meant to be one of dignfied service, not one of playing envy games.
I saw the photos yesterday and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. She might have just got away with the suit because the jackets are different. However, copying the necklace and the hair was scary. Her appearance took the cosplaying of Meghan to a whole new level. The only thing I can think of is that SHE is trying to create a “who wore it better?” narrative. Her projects are really just photo-ops, she’s not the best public speaker so, the only thing she can do to get people talking is to copy the woman whose life she made an absolute misery.
If she is deliberately trying to create cosplaying as a new narrative then it’s failing because people are openly accusing her of copying. Her stans might fall for it but, what they (and Princess Karen) have to remember is there’s yet to be a photo where Meghan has worn/copied an outfit Princess Karen wore first.
Argh that creepy straight to camera look every time!
She looks good here, (as would I if I’d just been on holidays for six weeks) but this has got to be in her top 3 copykeens of all time.
Can someone explain to me why media, like vogue, bazaar, etc and fashion houses don’t call her out on this psychotic behavior?
Good question. Because she’s a money spinner. She did the Vogue cover. Harper’s an upper middle class and beyond publication – desperate to maintain its access and appeal to established sets. Remember how KP fought back when Tatler went after her. No one wants to rock the boat. Also, imo there’s a gleeful disrespect of Meghan as a very stylish template.
But she’s not a money spinner.
Apart from the sycophants, everyone complains whenever she’s posted.
Her “British” Vogue cover was the worst selling the 15 years ago she covered it. And even then she was cosplaying Peggy’s ex.
So I ask again. Why do they not call her out?
Yeah I’d love a real piece analyzing this blatant behavior. Nothing cutesy like Meghan inspires Kate! Or both duchesses wear white! but something real like Why is Kate Middleton a SWF and does Meghan need a restraining order to deal with her royal stalker? I can only guess they don’t call her out bc they want access to future royal things idk?
I wonder if a*s-licking royal ‘reporters’ at these gossip mags, like Tom Sykes and Jack Royston, who write these kinds of laughable commissioned royal gloating pieces, mainly about William and Kate, aren’t embarrassed and ashamed of themselves.
How does one, with these kind of pathetic drivel attached to their names, ever become employable in any other branche in journalism?
Lol! These people are pathetic ! They can’t win and must accept that. Plus WTF is wrong with her left eyebrow? It’s going to fly away from her face.
Also , she doesn’t look young and fresh… that’s photoshop , we know her haggard face without it while Meghan just looks 10 yrs younger. She is trying to copy Meghan and failing every time.
I don’t know if she’s past the point of being able to stop, because it will be so dramatic a change when the fillers dissolve, but she’s reaching Kardashian level face tweaking.
We aren’t going to talk about her refreshed face?
@reign, yes, the plasterer was on site last week 😂, notice the change of hair colour and length from the podcast
If I were Charles (or his people) I’d release a statement saying Heart of Invictus was inspirational, call out by name the UK team in it (Tom and the wheelchair rugby team) and congratulate them, and then send wishes to the current UK team at Invictus right now.
For the love of God, these people hold very senior positions as leaders in the UK Defence Forces (as we all get to see at Trooping the Colour etc) and they think that devising a media strategy to take attention away from veterans competing in the Invictus Games is a win? And that Harry only uses IG as a vehicle to promote himself? Beam me up Scotty.
The Princess of Fails strike again. Copying Meghan’s look from last year’s IG. I didn’t see the podcast but from what I gathered it was Operation Damage Control for William being MIA for the World Cup final. Trying to step on IG brought home the fact the royals with unearned military titles didn’t support the British vets. King Charles as Commander in Chief is the most egregious.
Think about the positive PR they could have had if all the senior royals made a congratulatory video to all the competing athletes. Now that would have been classy, a word not usually associated with the RF.
She has never developed emotionally beyond the spiteful jealous little girl she once was. Abnormally emotionally dependent on her mother who hasn’t an intelligent thought in her head apparently. Maybe the pair of them have been given ‘notice to quit’ and the divorce is happening or has happened. Nothing to lose.
I don’t understand, was the plan here to “torpedo” Invictus by copying Meghan so blatantly and completely that Harry gets confused and thinks his wife is in France and goes to meet her instead of opening the games?
Right now Will and Kate are essentially two children sent upstairs so the grown-ups can have a dinner party, and Kate is throwing a ridiculous tantrum but everyone just goes right on enjoying the party.
It’s just absolutely pathetic and yes *deranged* that this is how the Prince and Princess of Wales are conducting themselves around the 1-yr anniversary of the loss of the queen. Add the detail that if they had actually succeeded in beating Harry in their little 1-sided war of jealousy and had actually “torpedoed” the success of Invictus, it would’ve had the side effect of also “torpedoing” a philanthropic event for wounded veterans and the efforts to prevent veteran su*cide. Just absolutely vile. Stupid and evil is a terrible combination.
So we had the good (possibly Anne) the bald, sorry, bad and the fking ugly. Every time kateykins attends an event she is so ugly in character that she has to TRY to copy Megan, fail kateykins, epic fail. You don’t have the figure or poise to pull it off! Rats tails at the end of your hair peice and tell me katey dear, were you standing up so the cameras could get a better shot, or were those trousers giving you a camel toe. Oh and neither you or your incandescent husband could torpedo invictus, not even from a royal navy submarine, deal with it losers
That lady is an obsessed weirdo and I pray Meghan never has to be within 20 ft of her again.
Honestly, these people just haven’t a clue.
Fancy thinking that “torpedoing”* the Invictus Games is a good thing to aim for – rather than, say, petty and vindictive. And fancy being so blinded by your obsessive need for vengeance (or whatever it is) that you want to undermine a genuinely great cause like that. I mean, all she’s doing is attending a rugby tournament. And how does this stance look to the various military patronages she has – or has everyone forgotten about those?
(* And of course, she didn’t “torpedo” it – as if.)
Still, it was quite amusing to see her attempting to demonstrate knowledge of rugby when she spoke to the rugby players. Hopeless!
I hope one of these days while she is twirling that hair the wiglet comes off in her hand.
What do you expect from a woman who’s only ever been praised for her hair? But her hair is now thinning, so she must augment it in any way she possibly can, because she’s still seeking validation from someone—anyone—about the only thing others have valued her for. When someone new—a woman—steps on the scene and is valued for her intelligence, eloquence, verve, fashion, beauty, AND hair, well, it’s go time! Can’t have anyone competing with her for her “crowning glory.” Must wear other person’s skin to feel loved.
I don’t really like commenting on thread with this pathetic creatures as the subject but this one was too hilarious to ignore.
First of all, let’s not get too caught up on wondering what’s her endgame in so blatantly coping her superior SIL. Rmbr, most women with a public profile ed not be caught dead wearing an outfit that another woman wore before her. And especially not a whole season later. So this biish is already a laughing stock.
But also, don’t forget that she used to copy the old queen then she moved on to copying her dead MIL. And before that she copied bully’s girlfriend, jecca.
So no…..this biish has no endgame in coping M; it’s nothing so negarious as wanting to ‘erase’ M because thstd an imposible tasks. I hear that on Twitter, even some if the nastiest critica of M in service to lkkHATE, are lambasting her for this latest copycat episode.
As someone said on Twitter, shamelessness is kkkHate’s super power…..da biish has nothing else to do and nothing else going on for her than to engage in mischief. It’s how she comes with a life of tedium.
The way she is directly looking at the cameras while single white copying her black sister in law and trying to steal focus from people who gives their lives and limbs for her to have the chance to sit there and watch this game is disturbing. Kate should really really seek help
The world doesn’t take Kate and William seriously. All their tours are a flop which they and the U.K. royal rotas cannot accept and admit to themselves. No matter how much the rotas embiggen these two lazies, they cannot compare and compete with Harry and Meghan in terms of global impact and relevance.
*copes…..copes with a life of tedium.
The fact that they are comparing these appearances with the Invictus Games is pathetic and offensive. Also every time the camera was on her, kate seemed to looooove seeing herself on screen.
Since Special K is so hell bent on copying Madam M, I would love for Meghan to show up with corn rows and dare Special K to copy that!
The word pathetic doesn’t even begin to describe the Rotten Family of losers. At this point, a good was kicking would be the only thing to straighten out the fame hungry Wails. Can’t believe C-Rex is looking at this sh*tshow and thinking “mission accomplished” …
I wish Sykes would stop with this OTT spinning. No Tom, there wasn’t “a flood of coverage overshadowing the launch of the Invictus Games”. Nobody gives 2 sh*ts about the WanK’s visit to separate rugby games or Tindall’s lame podcast. All it does is point out the painful truth that the WanKs are separated. Oh, and BTW Mr. Earthsh*t, taking 2 private jets back and forth is not good optics.
She really looks rough.
The podcast is not being reported very much from what I can tell.
I wouldn’t have heard about the podcast if Tom Sykes hadn’t promoted it at his worked-up column.
Is something really torpedoed if no one talks about it? Other than this article, I’ve seen one photo (ONE!) on Tumblr, of all places, making fun of her copykeening. Maybe I read the wrong sites, but no one cares about this woman. At all. Must be sad for her.