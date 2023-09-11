Prince William & Kate appeared on Mike Tindall’s rugby podcast, how gauche

Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne made a special podcast appearance ahead of the Rugby World Cup. The podcast? The Good, the Bad & the Rugby, which is co-hosted by Mike Tindall, Anne’s son-in-law. The conversation was about the importance of sports in kids’ lives and how rugby has changed over the years. Anne has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union for years. Kate took over the Rugby Football Union from Harry, who was a beloved patron of the English team. Meanwhile, William is patron of the Welsh Rugby League. A lot of the coverage from the podcast was about Kate admitting that she and William are hyper-competitive with each other.
In the episode, the prince and princess — who will be supporting different teams in the Rugby World Cup — addressed rumors of their competitiveness, a topic they both chuckled at.
“I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this has come from,” Kate told the hosts, including Haskell, who joked that if the couple played table tennis, it would “go on for hours and hours. I don’t think we’ve actually managed to finish a game [of] tennis, the two of us,” the princess continued. “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”
William echoed his wife, adding that it comes down to “who can out-mental each other.”
When Mike asked if any of their competitiveness had passed down to their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — the Princess Royal, 73, interjected to say: “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”
“What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments,” Kate answered, adding that “they are growing and trying out different sports.”
“They’re obviously still really young,” she continued. “It’s going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”
From what little we’ve seen of the kids at sporting events, it feels like Charlotte is the sporty one and George just goes along with whatever. I’m thinking about how Charlotte seemed really involved with the Wimbledon men’s final, and how her parents took her to see the gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. Anyway, you can watch the whole video below, I skipped around to watch a minute here or there. Anne is natural and interesting, William is pompous and Kate’s got a horse tail stapled to the back of her head. The way no one in her life will tell her to blend that f–king hairpiece is really sad. Her accent is…[fill in the blank].
Keeping Up With The Windsors.
I have a few thoughts on this:
Well, firstly, it’s incredibly pathetic that they need attention so desperately right now and are on such a trashy podcast.
1. Why can’t they speak normal English? Although English is not my mother tongue, I understand it very well. Kate in particular mumbles so badly that it was really difficult to understand her.
2. Either it’s inherent or she screams all day long that it sounds like her voice is breaking. Really weird..
3. This whole podcast is so empty of any context, I didn’t understand the point. To fall asleep? After the podcast you are just as stupid as before.
4. But at one point I almost burst. Willy seriously allowed himself to talk for minutes about the Paralympics and how they really came out in 2012, even though he clearly knows nothing about them. The motivation behind it was clearly to talk down the Invictus Games, which were founded in 2014. Such a pathetic child and so obvious.
Like kaiser, I had to skip every few seconds, otherwise I would have fallen asleep…
From my point of view this was a total flop.
Am I wrong? I think I read that Kate and William skipped the paralympics although the “young royals” were supposed to be Olympic ambassadors when they were in London.
I’m pretty sure they did as well. I thought they went on vacation.
The way Mumbles speaks now is contrived and fake – its not her natural way of speaking whereas with Anne and William it is. She’s not as bad as she used to be back when she first married in but its still hard to understand her. Also she seems to stick her bottom jaw forward when speaking, again its not natural.
She has spend years trying to sound posher than the royals and is makes your ears bleed.
William and Kate skipped the Paralympics in 2012 and went to France where the topless photo fiasco happened. The excuse given prior to the photos being printed was that they needed to prep for an upcoming tour. The photos essentially exposed that lie.
So William is simply lying about doing anything for the Paralympics. He wasn’t there.
I don’t think I heard any complete sentences from Kate, yet alone fully thought out responses. Then again, I didn’t listen to the whole thing, just bits & pieces.
She must get conscious of her accent around someone like Anne,her speech pattern is very controlled as she tries to keep it up. Even William and Harry sound less aristo than her.
Anne and William are the ‘real deal’ so they must find it hard not to laugh at her fake accent.
I honestly find their accents weird sorry. Not just Kate’s (although hers is definitely the worst). I needed subtitles for the three of them. It was that bad. The queen was the poshest of them all but she always spoke clearly. So does Charles.
Omg, you can see the line where her hair piece starts. That’s soooo silly! She needs to hire someone to install a weave or some good extensions. That hair piece thing looks cheap.
It looks like Cousin Itt is sitting on her head.
In that last photo? I think it looks like she’s wearing those Halo-type extensions, where it’s basically just hair attached to an “invisible” headband. And not even one of the premium versions!
To my, very untrained, eye it looks like she’s wearing 2 wiglets. The big one at the back and a smaller one at the front that gives her the bangs.
All I can see if just how incredibly tan she is!!!
She needs Meghan’s extensionist.
Her accent sounds fake and boogie wanna be
Who can out mental the other is that what Peg said? What a fricken joke. Between them they don’t have two brain cells much less be able to out mental anything. This was a very crap attempt to compete with Megs podcast. They had to bring Ann in to help but considering it was Tindalls neanderthal podcast it’s not the flex they think it is.
They have one brain cell each, and both are fighting for third place.
OMG, you made me laugh so much. I must remember that for future. What a great line.
@Anna Two brain cells seem generous 😂😂 Who were the blind women in Greek mythology who passed around that one eye so they could see? I always think of the Wails doing that with that one brain cell they have.
“Kate’s got a horse tail stapled to the back of her head.” Camilla must be so jealous.
Keep in mind that this episode was done at the request of KP. KP has the copyright for the photos that were released.
I watched a few clips of this and first, why were they in Windsor? No one featured in the video lives in Windsor Castle. Were they using the monarch’s residence for a commercial venture for a royal affiliate? (mike tindall?) That seems very…..well, gauche, lol.
Again, like all their desperation over the past few months/years…..this just fell flat. It was such an obvious attempt to try to overshadow Invictus.
The same people who rabidly raged at the idea that Harry and Meghan would bring a Netflix camera team into Windsor Castle approved this podcast, the photos, and video.
Hypocrisy must be exhausted by these people.
I couldn’t watch the whole video. It was too cringe.
Personally have a policy of never watching her at all – the voice and the discomfort. The video is touched up, too, or highly lit to hell and back – Anne looks like she’s lost twenty years’ worth of wrinkles.
I tried to flip through, stopped after less than a minute. So mundane… No wonder even Will looks as if he wanted to take a nap 🙂
Omg.. the sugars are going wild thaf Will “winked” at Kate during the podcast… salivating over how “cute” they are. The fail has an article. 🤣
They’re sitting so far apart on the same couch that you could fit two people between them, but sure, they’re so “in love.”
Don’t you mean derangers? “Sugars” is a derogatory, and racist, name that hardcore derangers use on the bird app for Sussex supporters.
I meant derangers. I have always thought they were sugars to W&K. Didn’t realize they reserved the term for G&M supporters as a derogatory.
I’m not on Twitter enough to know all nuances, sorry.
Whatever love means 🤣🤣🤣 King Charles could not have said it better.
The way they lose it whenever he gives her the slightest bit of attention. Have you seen the reels they put together of their affection. Seeing how its been 12 years of marriage its really a joke the bare minimum their PDA is and not that its a must,but if you are going to do a reel make it genuine and not some condensed split second interactions.
I will say that from the clips i’ve seen on social media (i refuse to give them clicks) they seem at least ok with each other. Not because of their PDA but simple off hand comments that were made. Like kate saying that they like to try out different sports and how her and william started padel recently.
There is more space between them than the podcast guys on the other couch.
I frankly think Kate’s table tennis story is something that happened at St Andrews. They have not interacted in a normal way for years and the hands on parents can’t exactly be playing table tennis for hours while ignoring their young kids.
No one can watch even brief clips and think these two don’t hate each other. William has more warmth speaking to his aunt.
If Burger King could have sat on the armrest of that sofa he would have! Again, enough space in the middle to photoshop Rose in.
William’s looks of disdain at Kate when she is speaking. He is picking lint off his jacket. Says it all.
Combined with the way she seems to be desperately waiting the whole time for a chance to pipe in with something relevant…
All that green. Are they in the same room that was used for Archie’s christening pictures? I can’t listen. It’s too cringey. Again, idc if they do this podcast. Yippee good for them. It’s the obvious competing with IG. They shoulda saved this for a slow week and gotten more attention. And William has edged over all the way to the end of the couch away from Kate. He’s practically leaning off of it. He looks like a child.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are TRAILBLAZERS and that’s all I’ve got to say 😍
Swaz. If the trail they are blazing is straight to hell then I will agree .
What?
Doubling Becks1 “what?” What?!
Becks1. I think but I could be wrong that Swaz was being sarcastic but if not then that’s why I commented what I did.
WTF???????????????
Looking at Susan Collins’ comment again, and not wanting to put words or thoughts into someone else’s comment, but perhaps there was a misreading of Duke and Duchess of Sussex being the trailblazers and thinking Swaz had written the Prince and Princess of Wales are the trailblazers. My apologies, Susan Collins, if this is wrong.
@sparrow @susanCollins LOL that makes sense. I was confused for a second but if she misread the original comment it makes sense.
Sparrow. Yikes I read Prince and Princess lazy. The Sussexes are trailblazers. I will now make an appointment to have my eyes examined as I am having a problem reading correctly. Sorry for my awful mistake. Thank you Sparrow!!
You’re welcome. The thought occurred you may be like me – dashing in and out and often writing off the cuff. Eyesight also. Reading some of your other comments made me sure you couldn’t have gone off piste so much! x
Sparrow. 💯 right!!
The way Kate reference a parents race that she joined only seconds before it starting was hilarious, because she says she threw off her shoes and just jumped in. She was obviously referencing Diana and the famous footage of the parents race she took part in. There is nothing NOT obvious about Kate. She has no personality of her own. Just styles and pieces she’s picked off from other women. What a faud.
Seeing Will trying hard not to sneer at her was interesting from the clips I watched.
When I read about the incident from Kate, I thought the exact same thing… I don’t know if she really did it, but just mentioning this particular incident shows that she wants the comparisons drawn to Diana… she’s nothing but a constant copy machine.
I’ve only watched snippets but there are a few occasions where he’s trying not to laugh at her. She look soooo awkward most of the time.
There is no way that happened. And the copying is just so weird.
I feel like that’s one of the most famous stories of Diana as a mother. When I think of iconic pictures of Diana as a mother, I think of that race, and I think of her on the log flume ride.
omg are we going to get pics of Kate on a log flume ride?? Maybe for their holiday card?
Anyway such a weird story to copy because its so well known, the copying is just blatant.
I can’t even bring myself to watch. 🫣
I didn’t watch but only saw photos. It looked like she was the only one not wearing a mic?
I refuse to give them any clicks so I didn’t watch it, just a few seconds here and there.. their effort to copy the Sussexes chemistry with light banter and jokes falls flat… Kate just kept touching her wiglet and laughing…William was holding the armchair for dear life, so long as to keep the space from his wife. Mike is very annoying and literally exploits his royal connections … it was supposed to be a podcast for rugby but it gave the impression that it was simply a way to make the wails more relatable and funny to the public. And I couldn’t understand her while she was mumbling…🙄🙄
who the F is watching is ? seriously are they buying bots? it has 1.5M views already!!
(disclaimer, i didnt click on the video, they dont need my views )
Could i please direct you to the Invictus Games Opening ceremony (25k views) or the Harry’s speech (40k) ? we need to bring these figures up!
Are views counted only one time per person or every time anyone watches? They probably have employees that play it on a loop over and over. Those KP people need something to do.
1.5 M is far too much to be employees manually clicking
its either bots or just racist people worldwide uniting to watch them
its ridiculous that invictus has such low viewer counts, i know that they are people with integrity and would never stoop down to bots but its disheartening all the same.
Invictus is such a big deal and ive barely seen coverage in the news or online unless i specifically search out for it
The fact that the views are so high so quick, and that the bots are out telling everyone to compare and contrast the podcast view numbers with the Invictus view numbers indicates that those views were purposely pumped up to gain another supposed win over Harry this weekend.
Also, I only watched bits, but as rugby patrons, shouldn’t they have been talking about the rugby teams, the players, the great games? Instead, this came off as just lame publicity for the Keens and their personal lives. Look at me! I did sports as a Middleton. Charlotte and George play too! Ping pong, beer pong, blah, blah, blah.
STOP WORRYING ABOUT VIEWS!! Y’all are falling into the trap. These are two completely different topics and spheres! of course a podcast with 3 royals is gonna get some views. It’s no big deal. Just like Harry’s Colbert interview and Meghan’s Ellen interview got millions of views.
Invictus is a specific event. It’s not gonna get millions of views y’all.
It didn’t last year or the years before except for a few viral videos of Meghan introducing Harry and Harry worrying about the Queen..
Stop letting the trolls get you insecure about Invictus, Harry or anything else. There’s literally high level government officials supporting it and talking about bidding for future games. Like all this other stuff doesn’t matter. Just promote anything Invictus and keep it moving.
Got only partway through before being too bored to continue. Ironic how Will natters on about learning to lose and to not be arrogant while playing team sports. All of them just ramble on without much edifying to say. Anne just fell into being a rugby patron because she had nothing better to do that week and basically seems to rate it as just an OK sport?
No interest in the podcast or in giving them clicks. The stills are more than enough to deter people from joining the sport of rugby. Wait, what? That’s not the goal? They are trying to PROMOTE the sport, with an octogenarian, a bloated, crass, and sexually-assaulting ex-player, and two out-of-touch, holier-than-thou, weird-bodied artistocrats who do nothing all day but praise the aroma of their own farts. Missions…accomplished, I guess?
@thatsnotok, nah, the only thing they were promoting was Kates wiglet maker and plastic. Please tell me she really thought people wouldn’t notice the difference in hair length and color, or the difference in her face shape and skin tone between this and her appearance in France, Will no one think to buy the SWF a mirror 😂😂
I skipped though it. Anne was at least insightful at the beginning, but all sincerity was flushed when William starts talking about some “incredible” race at the para olympics. GIVE ME A BREAK. I guess he’s going to be the big champion for that now… I wonder why, hmmm?
She speaks like her jaw is locked. Can’t understand half of what she says.
Why is Kate constantly flicking her hair?
I noticed the same thing. She’s so weird and can’t even talk and sits there flipping her hair all the time. I can’t even understand how she can have trouble talking about sports. I thought that was her one thing. It’s just absurd. She seems like a malfunctioning robot. And also what a boring podcast. I watched for a few minutes and got bored and went to when Kate the robot talked and got bored again.
She’s always done that. I think it’s her comfort zone. I recall a Remembrance Day service she was at where she looked utterly bored and twirled her hair constantly (she was big into sausage curls at the time).
“I’m really not that competitive, I don’t know where that comes from”. Girl, BYE. You have spent the better part of five years attempting to compete with your sister-in-law.
@ameerah m not to mention she literally copied the exact look that Meghan wore a year ago to compete with Meghan’s upcoming IG looks literally hours after this farce
DOWN TO THE HAIRSTYLE.
Thought it was against Protocol to cross your legs?! Both Anne and Kate have their legs crossed – what happened to the ‘Duchess Slant’ ?
Man podcasting is bad only when it’s Meghan doing it isn’t it ?
Depends on the content I suppose. Mike Tindall’s podcasts do very well.
Meghan’s podcast was number one when it debuted and stayed in the Top 20 for the entirety of it’s duration.
No I meant to those people. Like, they led a campaign against Meghan and her podcast but suddenly it’s fine when it’s them doing it.
I think Lau is referring to snark from the media about Meghan. And, maybe some people who like rugby are interested in this podcast but I found it boring. Or, maybe it’s more interesting with better guests.
Sorry that was misleading.
I’ve been riveted by the Twitter coverage of Invictus and have teared up many times.
So on the day of Harry’s arrival and the Opening Ceremony, I was fascinated by the Daily Mail’s coverage of this podcast, which was front page most of the day.
These quotes from William (in the DM article) got my blood boiling:
William: “The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won I think it was the European championship. I was down in Exmore at the time camping. We were all huddling around the phone watching it. She was there she was blubbing away the flag was going up. I was in pieces.’
Kate added: ‘I can remember because you came back and said I’ve never been so proud of anyone.’ [Zara’s win was in 2006 or so I think.]
So, on a day honoring the incredible efforts and accomplishments of the Invictus athletes, the only thing sports thing William has ever choked up over is an equestrian event Zara was in? And he’s “never been so proud”?
And then William made it worse by referring off-handedly to the Paralympics: “The Paralympics particularly, that was a huge moment for disability sport taking off and it obviously got bigger and bigger since then.”
But in a podcast about the power of sports, no mention of Invictus. Even though veterans from the UK and four other Commonwealth nations (Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Nigeria (new this year) are competing.
That reference to the Paralympics was egregious, as if he was somehow the originator of what’s now the Invictus Games and trying to steal the limelight from Harry. But what do you expect from someone like Willnot who hasn’t done anything but avoid work and live a louche lifestyle off taxpayers’ money.
What a boring bunch of unrelatable stiffs trying so hard to be interesting and relevant. And Kate with that grating fake accent and so self-conscious—-cringe!
Apologies, I’ve been immersed in work so I’m confused. What is the purpose of this podcast/interview. Did their team win something or was featured on something. I’m totally lost. 🫤
Especially after seeing everyone else speaking and responding so knowledgeably about this sport, Kate comes off as woefully ineligible to be a patron of a national team. And omg, my literal cringe when she compared playing a game outside in the cold to “adversity,” and then later she talks about how much she loves swimming in the cold, yikes, the heights of her privilege and she barely realizes it.
Just saying… IMHO Tindall is a crude thug. He is jarringly out of place in the royal family.