Prince William & Kate appeared on Mike Tindall’s rugby podcast, how gauche

Prince William, Kate and Princess Anne made a special podcast appearance ahead of the Rugby World Cup. The podcast? The Good, the Bad & the Rugby, which is co-hosted by Mike Tindall, Anne’s son-in-law. The conversation was about the importance of sports in kids’ lives and how rugby has changed over the years. Anne has been patron of the Scottish Rugby Union for years. Kate took over the Rugby Football Union from Harry, who was a beloved patron of the English team. Meanwhile, William is patron of the Welsh Rugby League. A lot of the coverage from the podcast was about Kate admitting that she and William are hyper-competitive with each other.

In the episode, the prince and princess — who will be supporting different teams in the Rugby World Cup — addressed rumors of their competitiveness, a topic they both chuckled at.

“I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this has come from,” Kate told the hosts, including Haskell, who joked that if the couple played table tennis, it would “go on for hours and hours. I don’t think we’ve actually managed to finish a game [of] tennis, the two of us,” the princess continued. “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

William echoed his wife, adding that it comes down to “who can out-mental each other.”

When Mike asked if any of their competitiveness had passed down to their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — the Princess Royal, 73, interjected to say: “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”

“What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments,” Kate answered, adding that “they are growing and trying out different sports.”

“They’re obviously still really young,” she continued. “It’s going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

From what little we’ve seen of the kids at sporting events, it feels like Charlotte is the sporty one and George just goes along with whatever. I’m thinking about how Charlotte seemed really involved with the Wimbledon men’s final, and how her parents took her to see the gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. Anyway, you can watch the whole video below, I skipped around to watch a minute here or there. Anne is natural and interesting, William is pompous and Kate’s got a horse tail stapled to the back of her head. The way no one in her life will tell her to blend that f–king hairpiece is really sad. Her accent is…[fill in the blank].

87 Responses to “Prince William & Kate appeared on Mike Tindall’s rugby podcast, how gauche”

  1. Lizzie says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Keeping Up With The Windsors.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:02 am

      I have a few thoughts on this:

      Well, firstly, it’s incredibly pathetic that they need attention so desperately right now and are on such a trashy podcast.

      1. Why can’t they speak normal English? Although English is not my mother tongue, I understand it very well. Kate in particular mumbles so badly that it was really difficult to understand her.
      2. Either it’s inherent or she screams all day long that it sounds like her voice is breaking. Really weird..
      3. This whole podcast is so empty of any context, I didn’t understand the point. To fall asleep? After the podcast you are just as stupid as before.
      4. But at one point I almost burst. Willy seriously allowed himself to talk for minutes about the Paralympics and how they really came out in 2012, even though he clearly knows nothing about them. The motivation behind it was clearly to talk down the Invictus Games, which were founded in 2014. Such a pathetic child and so obvious.

      Like kaiser, I had to skip every few seconds, otherwise I would have fallen asleep…
      From my point of view this was a total flop.

      Reply
      • tamsin says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:05 am

        Am I wrong? I think I read that Kate and William skipped the paralympics although the “young royals” were supposed to be Olympic ambassadors when they were in London.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:14 am

        I’m pretty sure they did as well. I thought they went on vacation.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:21 am

        The way Mumbles speaks now is contrived and fake – its not her natural way of speaking whereas with Anne and William it is. She’s not as bad as she used to be back when she first married in but its still hard to understand her. Also she seems to stick her bottom jaw forward when speaking, again its not natural.

        She has spend years trying to sound posher than the royals and is makes your ears bleed.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:27 am

        William and Kate skipped the Paralympics in 2012 and went to France where the topless photo fiasco happened. The excuse given prior to the photos being printed was that they needed to prep for an upcoming tour. The photos essentially exposed that lie.

        So William is simply lying about doing anything for the Paralympics. He wasn’t there.

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 11, 2023 at 12:20 pm

        I don’t think I heard any complete sentences from Kate, yet alone fully thought out responses. Then again, I didn’t listen to the whole thing, just bits & pieces.

  2. Nubia says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:45 am

    She must get conscious of her accent around someone like Anne,her speech pattern is very controlled as she tries to keep it up. Even William and Harry sound less aristo than her.

    Reply
    • Dot Gingell says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:07 am

      Anne and William are the ‘real deal’ so they must find it hard not to laugh at her fake accent.

      Reply
    • Chloe says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:10 am

      I honestly find their accents weird sorry. Not just Kate’s (although hers is definitely the worst). I needed subtitles for the three of them. It was that bad. The queen was the poshest of them all but she always spoke clearly. So does Charles.

      Reply
  3. Quinn says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Omg, you can see the line where her hair piece starts. That’s soooo silly! She needs to hire someone to install a weave or some good extensions. That hair piece thing looks cheap.

    Reply
  4. Missskitttin says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Her accent sounds fake and boogie wanna be

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Who can out mental the other is that what Peg said? What a fricken joke. Between them they don’t have two brain cells much less be able to out mental anything. This was a very crap attempt to compete with Megs podcast. They had to bring Ann in to help but considering it was Tindalls neanderthal podcast it’s not the flex they think it is.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      September 11, 2023 at 8:54 am

      They have one brain cell each, and both are fighting for third place.

      Reply
      • Joanne says:
        September 11, 2023 at 10:00 am

        OMG, you made me laugh so much. I must remember that for future. What a great line.

      • Chantal says:
        September 11, 2023 at 12:21 pm

        @Anna Two brain cells seem generous 😂😂 Who were the blind women in Greek mythology who passed around that one eye so they could see? I always think of the Wails doing that with that one brain cell they have.

  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:50 am

    “Kate’s got a horse tail stapled to the back of her head.” Camilla must be so jealous.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Keep in mind that this episode was done at the request of KP. KP has the copyright for the photos that were released.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:54 am

    I watched a few clips of this and first, why were they in Windsor? No one featured in the video lives in Windsor Castle. Were they using the monarch’s residence for a commercial venture for a royal affiliate? (mike tindall?) That seems very…..well, gauche, lol.

    Again, like all their desperation over the past few months/years…..this just fell flat. It was such an obvious attempt to try to overshadow Invictus.

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      September 11, 2023 at 11:12 am

      The same people who rabidly raged at the idea that Harry and Meghan would bring a Netflix camera team into Windsor Castle approved this podcast, the photos, and video.

      Hypocrisy must be exhausted by these people.

      Reply
  9. Mslove says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:55 am

    I couldn’t watch the whole video. It was too cringe.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:04 am

      Personally have a policy of never watching her at all – the voice and the discomfort. The video is touched up, too, or highly lit to hell and back – Anne looks like she’s lost twenty years’ worth of wrinkles.

      Reply
    • Marichendd says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:12 am

      I tried to flip through, stopped after less than a minute. So mundane… No wonder even Will looks as if he wanted to take a nap 🙂

      Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Omg.. the sugars are going wild thaf Will “winked” at Kate during the podcast… salivating over how “cute” they are. The fail has an article. 🤣
    They’re sitting so far apart on the same couch that you could fit two people between them, but sure, they’re so “in love.”

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:02 am

      Don’t you mean derangers? “Sugars” is a derogatory, and racist, name that hardcore derangers use on the bird app for Sussex supporters.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:06 am

        I meant derangers. I have always thought they were sugars to W&K. Didn’t realize they reserved the term for G&M supporters as a derogatory.
        I’m not on Twitter enough to know all nuances, sorry.

    • swaz says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:03 am

      Whatever love means 🤣🤣🤣 King Charles could not have said it better.

      Reply
    • Nubia says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:06 am

      The way they lose it whenever he gives her the slightest bit of attention. Have you seen the reels they put together of their affection. Seeing how its been 12 years of marriage its really a joke the bare minimum their PDA is and not that its a must,but if you are going to do a reel make it genuine and not some condensed split second interactions.

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:15 am

        I will say that from the clips i’ve seen on social media (i refuse to give them clicks) they seem at least ok with each other. Not because of their PDA but simple off hand comments that were made. Like kate saying that they like to try out different sports and how her and william started padel recently.

    • Nic919 says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:39 am

      There is more space between them than the podcast guys on the other couch.

      I frankly think Kate’s table tennis story is something that happened at St Andrews. They have not interacted in a normal way for years and the hands on parents can’t exactly be playing table tennis for hours while ignoring their young kids.

      No one can watch even brief clips and think these two don’t hate each other. William has more warmth speaking to his aunt.

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:45 am

        If Burger King could have sat on the armrest of that sofa he would have! Again, enough space in the middle to photoshop Rose in.

  11. Valerie says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:58 am

    William’s looks of disdain at Kate when she is speaking. He is picking lint off his jacket. Says it all.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      September 11, 2023 at 10:23 am

      Combined with the way she seems to be desperately waiting the whole time for a chance to pipe in with something relevant…

      Reply
  12. Jais says:
    September 11, 2023 at 8:59 am

    All that green. Are they in the same room that was used for Archie’s christening pictures? I can’t listen. It’s too cringey. Again, idc if they do this podcast. Yippee good for them. It’s the obvious competing with IG. They shoulda saved this for a slow week and gotten more attention. And William has edged over all the way to the end of the couch away from Kate. He’s practically leaning off of it. He looks like a child.

    Reply
  13. swaz says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:00 am

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are TRAILBLAZERS and that’s all I’ve got to say 😍

    Reply
  14. girl_ninja says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:06 am

    The way Kate reference a parents race that she joined only seconds before it starting was hilarious, because she says she threw off her shoes and just jumped in. She was obviously referencing Diana and the famous footage of the parents race she took part in. There is nothing NOT obvious about Kate. She has no personality of her own. Just styles and pieces she’s picked off from other women. What a faud.

    Seeing Will trying hard not to sneer at her was interesting from the clips I watched.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:19 am

      When I read about the incident from Kate, I thought the exact same thing… I don’t know if she really did it, but just mentioning this particular incident shows that she wants the comparisons drawn to Diana… she’s nothing but a constant copy machine.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:33 am

      I’ve only watched snippets but there are a few occasions where he’s trying not to laugh at her. She look soooo awkward most of the time.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:41 am

      There is no way that happened. And the copying is just so weird.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 11, 2023 at 11:22 am

        I feel like that’s one of the most famous stories of Diana as a mother. When I think of iconic pictures of Diana as a mother, I think of that race, and I think of her on the log flume ride.

        omg are we going to get pics of Kate on a log flume ride?? Maybe for their holiday card?

        Anyway such a weird story to copy because its so well known, the copying is just blatant.

  15. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:06 am

    I can’t even bring myself to watch. 🫣

    Reply
  16. Keres says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:08 am

    I didn’t watch but only saw photos. It looked like she was the only one not wearing a mic?

    Reply
  17. First comment says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I refuse to give them any clicks so I didn’t watch it, just a few seconds here and there.. their effort to copy the Sussexes chemistry with light banter and jokes falls flat… Kate just kept touching her wiglet and laughing…William was holding the armchair for dear life, so long as to keep the space from his wife. Mike is very annoying and literally exploits his royal connections … it was supposed to be a podcast for rugby but it gave the impression that it was simply a way to make the wails more relatable and funny to the public. And I couldn’t understand her while she was mumbling…🙄🙄

    Reply
  18. julie says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:17 am

    who the F is watching is ? seriously are they buying bots? it has 1.5M views already!!
    (disclaimer, i didnt click on the video, they dont need my views )
    Could i please direct you to the Invictus Games Opening ceremony (25k views) or the Harry’s speech (40k) ? we need to bring these figures up!

    Reply
    • equality says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:22 am

      Are views counted only one time per person or every time anyone watches? They probably have employees that play it on a loop over and over. Those KP people need something to do.

      Reply
      • Julie says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:28 am

        1.5 M is far too much to be employees manually clicking
        its either bots or just racist people worldwide uniting to watch them
        its ridiculous that invictus has such low viewer counts, i know that they are people with integrity and would never stoop down to bots but its disheartening all the same.
        Invictus is such a big deal and ive barely seen coverage in the news or online unless i specifically search out for it

      • Harper says:
        September 11, 2023 at 9:43 am

        The fact that the views are so high so quick, and that the bots are out telling everyone to compare and contrast the podcast view numbers with the Invictus view numbers indicates that those views were purposely pumped up to gain another supposed win over Harry this weekend.

        Also, I only watched bits, but as rugby patrons, shouldn’t they have been talking about the rugby teams, the players, the great games? Instead, this came off as just lame publicity for the Keens and their personal lives. Look at me! I did sports as a Middleton. Charlotte and George play too! Ping pong, beer pong, blah, blah, blah.

    • Kp says:
      September 11, 2023 at 10:46 am

      STOP WORRYING ABOUT VIEWS!! Y’all are falling into the trap. These are two completely different topics and spheres! of course a podcast with 3 royals is gonna get some views. It’s no big deal. Just like Harry’s Colbert interview and Meghan’s Ellen interview got millions of views.

      Invictus is a specific event. It’s not gonna get millions of views y’all.
      It didn’t last year or the years before except for a few viral videos of Meghan introducing Harry and Harry worrying about the Queen..

      Stop letting the trolls get you insecure about Invictus, Harry or anything else. There’s literally high level government officials supporting it and talking about bidding for future games. Like all this other stuff doesn’t matter. Just promote anything Invictus and keep it moving.

      Reply
  19. equality says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:20 am

    Got only partway through before being too bored to continue. Ironic how Will natters on about learning to lose and to not be arrogant while playing team sports. All of them just ramble on without much edifying to say. Anne just fell into being a rugby patron because she had nothing better to do that week and basically seems to rate it as just an OK sport?

    Reply
  20. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:40 am

    No interest in the podcast or in giving them clicks. The stills are more than enough to deter people from joining the sport of rugby. Wait, what? That’s not the goal? They are trying to PROMOTE the sport, with an octogenarian, a bloated, crass, and sexually-assaulting ex-player, and two out-of-touch, holier-than-thou, weird-bodied artistocrats who do nothing all day but praise the aroma of their own farts. Missions…accomplished, I guess?

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      September 11, 2023 at 9:55 am

      @thatsnotok, nah, the only thing they were promoting was Kates wiglet maker and plastic. Please tell me she really thought people wouldn’t notice the difference in hair length and color, or the difference in her face shape and skin tone between this and her appearance in France, Will no one think to buy the SWF a mirror 😂😂

      Reply
  21. EasternViolet says:
    September 11, 2023 at 9:56 am

    I skipped though it. Anne was at least insightful at the beginning, but all sincerity was flushed when William starts talking about some “incredible” race at the para olympics. GIVE ME A BREAK. I guess he’s going to be the big champion for that now… I wonder why, hmmm?

    Reply
  22. Lily says:
    September 11, 2023 at 10:03 am

    She speaks like her jaw is locked. Can’t understand half of what she says.

    Reply
  23. India says:
    September 11, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Why is Kate constantly flicking her hair?

    Reply
    • Bobbie says:
      September 11, 2023 at 11:15 am

      I noticed the same thing. She’s so weird and can’t even talk and sits there flipping her hair all the time. I can’t even understand how she can have trouble talking about sports. I thought that was her one thing. It’s just absurd. She seems like a malfunctioning robot. And also what a boring podcast. I watched for a few minutes and got bored and went to when Kate the robot talked and got bored again.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 11, 2023 at 11:21 am

      She’s always done that. I think it’s her comfort zone. I recall a Remembrance Day service she was at where she looked utterly bored and twirled her hair constantly (she was big into sausage curls at the time).

      Reply
  24. Ameerah M says:
    September 11, 2023 at 10:29 am

    “I’m really not that competitive, I don’t know where that comes from”. Girl, BYE. You have spent the better part of five years attempting to compete with your sister-in-law.

    Reply
  25. Jemimaleopard says:
    September 11, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Thought it was against Protocol to cross your legs?! Both Anne and Kate have their legs crossed – what happened to the ‘Duchess Slant’ ?

    Reply
  26. Lau says:
    September 11, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Man podcasting is bad only when it’s Meghan doing it isn’t it ?

    Reply
    • Dody says:
      September 11, 2023 at 11:03 am

      Depends on the content I suppose. Mike Tindall’s podcasts do very well.

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        September 11, 2023 at 11:12 am

        Meghan’s podcast was number one when it debuted and stayed in the Top 20 for the entirety of it’s duration.

      • Lau says:
        September 11, 2023 at 11:14 am

        No I meant to those people. Like, they led a campaign against Meghan and her podcast but suddenly it’s fine when it’s them doing it.

      • equality says:
        September 11, 2023 at 11:16 am

        I think Lau is referring to snark from the media about Meghan. And, maybe some people who like rugby are interested in this podcast but I found it boring. Or, maybe it’s more interesting with better guests.

      • Lau says:
        September 11, 2023 at 11:19 am

        Sorry that was misleading.

  27. ArtFossil says:
    September 11, 2023 at 10:52 am

    I’ve been riveted by the Twitter coverage of Invictus and have teared up many times.
    So on the day of Harry’s arrival and the Opening Ceremony, I was fascinated by the Daily Mail’s coverage of this podcast, which was front page most of the day.

    These quotes from William (in the DM article) got my blood boiling:
    William: “The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won I think it was the European championship. I was down in Exmore at the time camping. We were all huddling around the phone watching it. She was there she was blubbing away the flag was going up. I was in pieces.’
    Kate added: ‘I can remember because you came back and said I’ve never been so proud of anyone.’ [Zara’s win was in 2006 or so I think.]

    So, on a day honoring the incredible efforts and accomplishments of the Invictus athletes, the only thing sports thing William has ever choked up over is an equestrian event Zara was in? And he’s “never been so proud”?

    And then William made it worse by referring off-handedly to the Paralympics: “The Paralympics particularly, that was a huge moment for disability sport taking off and it obviously got bigger and bigger since then.”

    But in a podcast about the power of sports, no mention of Invictus. Even though veterans from the UK and four other Commonwealth nations (Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Nigeria (new this year) are competing.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 11, 2023 at 11:30 am

      That reference to the Paralympics was egregious, as if he was somehow the originator of what’s now the Invictus Games and trying to steal the limelight from Harry. But what do you expect from someone like Willnot who hasn’t done anything but avoid work and live a louche lifestyle off taxpayers’ money.

      Reply
  28. Ina says:
    September 11, 2023 at 10:58 am

    What a boring bunch of unrelatable stiffs trying so hard to be interesting and relevant. And Kate with that grating fake accent and so self-conscious—-cringe!

    Reply
  29. Dora says:
    September 11, 2023 at 11:26 am

    Apologies, I’ve been immersed in work so I’m confused. What is the purpose of this podcast/interview. Did their team win something or was featured on something. I’m totally lost. 🫤

    Reply
  30. Chaine says:
    September 11, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Especially after seeing everyone else speaking and responding so knowledgeably about this sport, Kate comes off as woefully ineligible to be a patron of a national team. And omg, my literal cringe when she compared playing a game outside in the cold to “adversity,” and then later she talks about how much she loves swimming in the cold, yikes, the heights of her privilege and she barely realizes it.

    Reply
  31. Grandma Susan says:
    September 11, 2023 at 11:58 am

    Just saying… IMHO Tindall is a crude thug. He is jarringly out of place in the royal family.

    Reply

