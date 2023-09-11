Chris Evans & Alba Baptista got married quietly at a private Cape Cod estate

I’m sorry, but I actually knew this was coming all year. Chris Evans has married Alba Baptista, the 26-year-old Portuguese actress he’s been dating since 2021. Once they went IG-official late last year, I knew Chris was really serious about her. Then the Valentine’s Day photo dump – it was clear that they adore each other and they were headed for marriage. That’s exactly what happened. Page Six was the first to report the news:
Chris Evans is officially off the market! The “Captain America: The First Avenger” star married Alba Baptista over the weekend, Page Six has learned. The couple said “I do” Saturday in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.
An insider tells us the nuptials were “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited. We’re told Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to witness the “beautiful” ceremony.
Hours later, People Magazine got more information, I’m assuming from Chris’s rep. Given the NDAs and such, I would assume that no outlet is in the running to publish the wedding photos exclusively. I would assume that Chris or Alba (or both) will eventually post one or two wedding pics on their social media and they’ll leave it at that. Just FYI, People’s not trying to butter up Chris.
Chris Evans is married! The actor, 42, wed Alba Baptista during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE. The New York Post’s Page Six was first to report the news.
Many of the couple’s famous friends were spotted in nearby Boston for the wedding, including Evans’ Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner; plus John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Hemsworth, Downey, their wives and Renner were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday. Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight on Saturday, a source says: “They were very happy, joking and smiling.”
Representatives for both Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Wait, so did they get married somewhere near Boston or at a Cape Cod estate? I would assume that People Mag has it right, and everyone was in Cape Cod and they probably rented out one of the estates or borrowed the estate from a friend. Did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa fly from Australia to Boston just for the wedding? Crazy. Anyway, congrats to Chris and Alba. I’m not looking forward to the reactions from the Evans fan-girls, but I will ask you bitches to at least be respectful and mature – Chris clearly adores her and they’ve been together for two years.
I’m just here for the meltdown. Between this and the Kylie-Timothy confirmation, I hope the fangirls are okay.
I read part of a fan page on twitter, and those fans are insane. Talking about the Kardashians getting what they wanted from him, his life is being destroyed, we have to stay strong for him, etc. There were some truly deranged comments on that site. A few were planning to stalk the K’s so they could rescue Timothee.
Congrats to them. Not a fan of the age gap.
Yeah, she’s an adult, and it’s not gross or anything, but 24 is so vastly different from 40. I have no doubt she wants this life right now, but as a 40 year old myself, I just can’t understand the appeal. Knowing how much I changed from 24 to 40, I could never date someone that age.
And rumors are he started dating her and Lily James around the same time. So that would have been 2019-2020…21 is so young to be dating a 38 year old.
But I hope this is something that was at least considered and that her family addressed some of these concerns with her.
@megan
Alba was dating Lucas Bravo till early summer 2021. From what I’ve heard is that they started dating around September 2021.
My first thought was, “she looks like the pretty 20-somethings on TikTok who pose with their good-looking dads (who had them as teens) on Father’s Day. They’re not old-old, but definitely old enough to be their dad.”
…then I did the math. Yep, checks out.
Yes i know she is not,but she looks like a cutesy little teenager.
She looks like a mix between Emilia Clarke and the former Ellen Page
I was thinking the same thing, she looks so much like EP in Inception.
It’s whatever. He’s a relatively bland Hollywood dude marrying a relatively bland starlet that he fell in love with. This is in no way a knock on the coverage. I get that it’s news, and yet I can summon no interest in Chris Evans other than for his dog (because all dogs are interesting), and there are no dog pics. I wish them a bland happy forever after.
Agreed. I have never found this dude interesting. He’s oatmeal to me and I genuinely do not understand the overwhelming hype regardless of him playing captain America. Mazel Tof to two of them I guess. The melt downs from his stans are going to be epic.
I’m only interested in the wedding pictures if Dodger was the flower dog, or Best Dog, or possibly the officiant. “I now pronounce you husband and woof!”.
This right here. That goodest boy better have been best boy, bow tie and all.
Same, he’s not my type at all I guess because I’ve always found him meh and never understood the hype. The only time he pinged my radar just a little was in Knives Out and I think the sweater did the heavy lifting in that situation lol.
He will always be that guy from “Not Another Teen Movie” to me and I’ll always be shocked that the budget Chris Klein (at the time) transitioned to major stardom. Also, watched “Snowpiercer” and his character required someone with skills way beyond his acting range.
evans is objectively hot, and he seems like a good hang.. but, yeah, i think his best days are behind him.
Exactly. I can’t believe this guy inspires such crazy fans.
It’s clear from the age difference that he wants children so this makes sense on his end. This would make more sense though if she didn’t have a career, also 26 is very young for marriage. You change so rapidly as a woman as you age and your 26 year old tastes just aren’t the same, so we’ll see what happens. Hopefully he supports her ambitions and he’s available to dial things down and take care of the kids if they have any. They’re a beautiful couple, good luck to them both.
Jesus H Christ, why does everything have to come down to a woman’s uterus? Maybe they just fell in love and wanted to be married.
agreed. all the “he’s marrying her for her eggs” commentary is very medieval ffs.
yes, a lot of men prefer the young ones, but i’m sure many would marry a woman of any age if they actually truly loved her.
I got married at 26 (not because I or my husband wanted kids), and honestly, yeah, it was too young. I adore my husband but I think I would’ve been happier if I had waited a few more years. I needed time to figure out who I was and to have more adventures as an unencumbered woman.
I got married at 22, 2 weeks after I graduated college, because that what women in that part of the country at that time did. Also I was naive and stupid in a way that I now find breathtaking in all the wrong ways.
Other than my children, who I love dearly, getting married at that juncture is the biggest regret of my life. That marriage brought nothing but grief and disadvantage.
Who cares if she can speak 5 languages. There is still significant disparity between the two of them, and she hasn’t had much chance to experiment with what works for her adult self. I wish her luck because I think she will need it. She just doesn’t know it yet.
No, I’m with you. I don’t think he married her “only for her eggs” which, ew. But I’m sure it was a factor.
For the career thing, she’s also Portuguese. As someone from a similar culture, I can tell you it’s a LOT more accepted, encouraged and supported to have children younger. Not too young, but late 20’s for sure. So I don’t think she’s seeing it as forfeiting her career or anything. It’s just different.
I honestly think Mangianello will end up with someone in her late 20s too, and people will freak out, but it makes sense kids-wise. We’ll see.
In the meantime, all the best to these two, and honestly I admire their commitment to privacy. I always worried Evans would end up with a media wh- like Hemsworth, but they seem to be on the same page. Good for them!
I also agree that Chris did not marry Alba only for her eggs.
LaraK, for the past nine years, women are 30+ years old when they give birth for the first time, which is higher than the EU average.
There are happy couples with this age difference. I do think these two are in love…where I am hesitant is they’re in the same industry, but she’s at the beginning of her career. CE has said that he wants kids, and I hope that if she wants her career that she will get all the opportunities to continue it. Children change things in ways that aren’t clear until they’re born. Differences in upbringing, expectations as to what’s normal, partner-only time, energy…I love my husband and parts of when my kids were young were rough. The power imbalance is there, it just makes me a bit nervous.
Not a fan of the age difference (I know they are both adults, call me old fashioned! LOL), but they are super cute together and I wish them the best.
I am exactly his age, and I just cannot imagine a serious relationship with a 26 year old. I would feel so old all the time. Good luck to them. It is of course all fine, but I find that I really always automatically respect men in their forties more if they go for women roughly the same age. Like Ben Affleck (Ana de Armas being an exception) and the husband of Naomi Watts. Or even Brad Falchuk.
I think it’s interesting that everyone tries to ignore the age gap, and power imbalance within the same industry with this couple but everyone can see through the PR of the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce. Chris is a regular white man like the rest of them in Hollywood. Giving him special treatment of what is the most obvious is eye roll inducing.
Congrats to Chris and Alba! I thought he was going to give Leo a run for his money. But hey, much happiness to them! I wonder if another announcement will come soon, wink wink.
I hope she will be ok.
There’s nothing about him I like or admire, & while both are technically “adults”, it’s only been 2 years with a 16 year age difference, his career is so so much bigger (though she’s a better actor), & the power disparity is significant.
Added to his crazy fans, I hope she will be ok. He might adore her now, but so did Joe Jonas adore Sophie.
I hope she’s got good solid people around her that aren’t connected to him first.
Same, Kokiri. She’s young (they started dating when she was 24, right?), foreign, has talent, speaks something like 5 languages and has married a 40-something movie star who has said he wants kids.
She will be fine. She mentioned a couple of yrs ago about wanting to take a break from acting and wanting kids and Chris has said he wants to work less so I think they are on the same page.
I was just thinking about that! I do wonder how the CB readers commented when Sophie and Joe got married and if it was similar oh she was beautiful / good luck / young + still an adult…
Congrats to them both – I wish them a happy life.
As someone whose husband is 10 years older than me, I totally understand the comments about the age difference. It doesn’t matter when you’re 28 and 38 or even 38 and 48.. But as you start to get older, as you watch your partner ageing it can be very worrisome .
Fun fact. The Newbury Boston hotel was originally the first Ritz Carlton in Boston. The Ritz moved across the park and it was renamed the Taj. It became the Newbury three or four years ago. I stayed there back when it was the Taj and it was absolutely gorgeous. We ran into Cameron Diaz, and whichever of the Madden brothers she’s married to in an elevator.
I dated someone who was 10 years older and was a single dad. I was 30 and he was 40. We got along really well and I adored his girls. I just hope that they treat each other well and that the prenup is fair to her.
I don’t think anyone would comment if it was just a ten year gap. That is close enough to be same crowd as like friends of siblings in school and have tons in common still. I have had that too and it’s nothing really. It changes though as it gets beyond that mere 10 years
Congratulations to the lovely couple.
Congratulations to them! They seem happy together!
I know they’re insanely private but pleeease make there be a vogue weddings spread- she will be a truly gorgeous bride.
Good for them, yes he’s cringe for being a cliched middle aged man that *just clicked* with an early-20s “old soul” but they do seem in love.
Congrats I guess, she is really young but hopefully it will work.
Love her in Warrior Nun!
I really don’t know much about Chris Evans’ career, but I appreciate and respect his vocal support of abortion rights and Roe v. Wade, as well as his full-throated support for gay marriage and banning assault weapons. His progressive views and willingness to speak out instead of playing it safe or espousing conservative talking points make him a whole lot more interesting to me than certain other Hollywood dudes.
Contessa is the rooftop restaurant of the Newbury Hotel, formerly the Taj, formerly the Ritz Carlton, overlooking the swan boats and the Public Garden.
Depending on traffic and destination, it’s an hour-90 minute ride to the Cape.
What I don’t get, why Boston when the actual event is on CC? It’s not like there aren’t any luxury hotels on the Cape.
I wouldn’t want to drive, or be driven, to a place ~ 90 minutes away from the venue.
BTW, have they upgraded the ducks to swans since I last was in Boston a few years ago?
🦆🦢
She’s one of those 20 something actors that could still play a teenager on screen. She looks so young. This doesn’t meet the 1/2 + 7 rule but oh well… wish them the best (though I did find their jumpy scared video super cringe).
She looks like Elliot Page (when he was pre Elliot Page).
Tumblr has been a mess since this news broke. But to be fair to the man, he was projecting his wants for a long time. He wanted marriage, and children since 2019. He has enough money to scale back on work and look to family.
Good luck to them.
He’s been a fuckboy for a long time and she’s much younger, so I’m gonna side eye the age difference and hope for her sake that this is not going to turn into a Jonas/Turner type of divorce in a few years.
I’m also curious to know if Scarlett was there because she hasn’t been mentioned. Maybe the rumour that Chris and her used to hook up whenever they could is true and she didn’t get an invite out of respect for the bride.
Scarlett and Colin attended! There was another People article about them also grabbing a dinner with RDJ and wife and staying at the same hotel as the others.
Good to know! I did think it was weird she wasn’t mentioned with the rest of the Avengers crew considering how long she and Chris have known each other.
I too saw this coming all year. I supected it when they did the pap walk, but from the moment he did that Valentine’s Day scare reel with her on Instagram I knew that was the unofficial engagement announcement. Him leaving social media sealed the deal and I knew it was a matter of time.
The meltdown of his fangirls has been quite something to witness, and while they’re harping on the age difference and the people she surrounds herself with as their excuse, we all know the reaction would have been the same if he’d married a 40 year old working with Doctors without Borders.
I hope the heartbreak heard around the world is a lesson to people not to become too attached to their ‘internet boyfriends’ but this is probably too much to ask. And I’m not saying this to be snarky, but I do think a lot of us would do well to take better care of our mental health. The kind of things I’ve seen written in some spaces over the last 48 hours have been shocking and frightening.
You are so right about mental health care. I don’t visit other celeb sites, and I avoid most posts on this one. (Can you guess which ones?) The vitriol can be so intense. I get that it’s an outlet for some people, but the apopleptic rage and nastiness they express towards people they have no connection to or investment in is disturbing. They really need another hobby.
As long as Dodger is happy, I’m happy (I love that dog, he’s ok). Congrats to them.
Welp I am an Evans fan girl and I am slightly heartbroken but I knew this was where it was headed the moment he publicly acknowledged her as his girlfriend. He has never done that. Also he deleted his IG account some time ago – that is usually the red flag that a marriage or baby (maybe both in their case) is afoot. So am I high key sad that I will never get to shoot my shot at America’s Ass? Yes. Am I surprised? No.
Congrats to them both! She looks like Emilia Clark to me. I hope they are happy together.
Re: age gap, I got married at 26, but my husband is only 3 years older than me. I’m 39 and he’s 41 now. I cannot picture me at 26 marrying a man in his 40s. Plus, the power disparity is huge.
I know it happens–one of my good friends from college married a man 12 years older than her, and they’re happy, over a decade later. They also have no kids–she’s 38 right now with a GRANDBABY from her stepdaughter. And he’s a “young” 50s man (I know we’ve talked about that) like he really takes very good care of himself, he’s fitter than most guys in their 30s, much less 50s. But I’m sure it’ll get harder the older he gets.
26? (side eye) She looks 15. I hope they are happy.
She can look forward to a lifetime of having to pretend jump scares are funny
Hahaha! Right? If I was her her I would tell him to keep that crap between him and Scott because that would get real old REAL fast.
I was a mild Evans fangirl and I was hoping he’d settle down with someone closer to his age. She is so young (she was 24 when she and Chris got together?) and her career is just getting started. Warrior Nun wasn’t a great show but it looks like she did a bunch of Portuguese stuff prior to that and she was cute in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She’s always come across well in the promo interviews I saw for Warrior Nun but I’m afraid she’s going to get bored living in Massachusetts far from her family in Portugal and her friends. I don’t see them lasting but I also wouldn’t be surprised if she’s already pregnant. If they announce a pregnancy in 3 months, I won’t be surprised at all. To me secret celebrity wedding = also a pregnancy more than 75% of the time. Meaning she might already be showing. Anyways best of luck I guess!