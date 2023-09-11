Chris Evans & Alba Baptista got married quietly at a private Cape Cod estate

I’m sorry, but I actually knew this was coming all year. Chris Evans has married Alba Baptista, the 26-year-old Portuguese actress he’s been dating since 2021. Once they went IG-official late last year, I knew Chris was really serious about her. Then the Valentine’s Day photo dump – it was clear that they adore each other and they were headed for marriage. That’s exactly what happened. Page Six was the first to report the news:

Chris Evans is officially off the market! The “Captain America: The First Avenger” star married Alba Baptista over the weekend, Page Six has learned. The couple said “I do” Saturday in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home. An insider tells us the nuptials were “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited. We’re told Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to witness the “beautiful” ceremony.

Hours later, People Magazine got more information, I’m assuming from Chris’s rep. Given the NDAs and such, I would assume that no outlet is in the running to publish the wedding photos exclusively. I would assume that Chris or Alba (or both) will eventually post one or two wedding pics on their social media and they’ll leave it at that. Just FYI, People’s not trying to butter up Chris.

Chris Evans is married! The actor, 42, wed Alba Baptista during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE. The New York Post’s Page Six was first to report the news. Many of the couple’s famous friends were spotted in nearby Boston for the wedding, including Evans’ Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; and Jeremy Renner; plus John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Hemsworth, Downey, their wives and Renner were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday. Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight on Saturday, a source says: “They were very happy, joking and smiling.” Representatives for both Evans and Baptista did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Wait, so did they get married somewhere near Boston or at a Cape Cod estate? I would assume that People Mag has it right, and everyone was in Cape Cod and they probably rented out one of the estates or borrowed the estate from a friend. Did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa fly from Australia to Boston just for the wedding? Crazy. Anyway, congrats to Chris and Alba. I’m not looking forward to the reactions from the Evans fan-girls, but I will ask you bitches to at least be respectful and mature – Chris clearly adores her and they’ve been together for two years.