Prince William is too weak, insecure & scared to speak to American media

Prince William will spend two days in New York next week. Of course, his “Peggington Is Beloved By Americans” campaign has to start this week though, specifically timed to “torpedo” the Invictus Games. The fact that Prince Harry lives rent-free in his brother’s head should be no surprise, and neither should this PR blitz solely in the British media. Like all of the Windsors’ tours and trips these days, they’re solely focused on their domestic audience. I keep saying it because I need people to understand how f–king weird and short-sighted it is – William isn’t coming to New York to win American hearts and minds. He’s coming to New York so he can tell the British audience that Americans love him more than Harry. It’s so beyond pathetic. Anyway, Kensington Palace gave a special briefing to Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times. Some highlights:
The stupid Gallop poll which was organized by Kensington Palace: “Of course he’s aware of the poll,” said an aide, insisting the prince is “not distracted by polling — his focus is always on getting on with the job and focusing on his work”. Distracted? Maybe not. Quietly pleased? Almost certainly, because the poll suggests William, 41, will arrive in the United States to a receptive audience unfazed by the who-pushed-who-on-to-a-dog-bowl row, or when the estranged brothers last spoke.
Peggington Goes To the UN: During his solo visit, William will meet the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, hold bilateral meetings with delegations from Ecuador and Vanuatu, wade into the Hudson River to highlight a pioneering water project and unveil this year’s 15 Earthshot finalists before November’s awards ceremony in Singapore, which he will attend with the Princess of Wales. Since postponing a visit to New York last September after the death of Queen Elizabeth, William visited Boston in November with Kate for the second Earthshot awards, but aides say he was “very keen” to return to New York for his second solo overseas visit this year.
A global statesman, lmao: An aide said: “This trip is part of his evolution as a global statesman which is incredibly important, especially since becoming Prince of Wales. He and his courtiers have been thinking about how to manage that transition from Duke of Cambridge to the next king. You’ve seen a number of iterations of that, whether that’s meeting with Joe Biden in Boston or travelling to the border with Ukraine and talking about the importance of fighting for our freedoms. The US is very important to him. The world’s climate movers and shakers will be in New York having conversations about the future of the planet and the prince is keen to be part of those conversations and put Earthshot front and centre. He has huge ambitions for what the prize can become and is extremely focused on its legacy and impact.”
No interviews: After Prince Harry’s round of US television interviews to promote his memoir, Spare, it is understood that all the main television networks have bid for interviews with William. He has no plans to answer inevitable questions about their fractured relationship.
Celebrities & firefighters: William will be joined in New York by the actress Cate Blanchett, an Earthshot champion, and Mike Bloomberg, the city’s former mayor, whose Bloomberg Philanthropies has committed more than $20 million (£16 million) to support previous Earthshot finalists in developing their projects… As well as rubbing shoulders with leading environmentalists, William will meet some of New York’s firefighters to thank them for their service and to discuss mental health.
[From The Sunday Times]
I got caught on “a receptive audience unfazed by the who-pushed-who-on-to-a-dog-bowl row.” Literally no one – not even William, not even Jason Knauf – has suggested that Harry was the one who assaulted William in Nottingham Cottage. There has been no suggestion that Harry’s story was inaccurate or that there was some other context for William’s violence. In fact, the only talking points coming out of Kensington Palace are about William’s rage at Harry for revealing the assault in Spare. And believe it or not, Americans do care about violence and abuse, which is why any American journalist would ask William about it if William did any media while he was in New York. That’s the bigger headline – William is terrified to answer questions from journalists who aren’t part of the invisible contract.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
What a coward. Thats what happens when you are coddled and surrounded by Yes men.
I bet US outlets won’t even get to that, the big, interesting questions are:
– Can you respond to the allegations that you had an affair with Rose Hanbury?
– Does Rose really top?
Questions about Harry are probably down below:
– Are you currently living separately from your wife?
Yeah, my eyes bugged out at that who pushed who into the dog bowl phrasing. Dang, roya nikkah, rewriting some history there. Pretty grotesque. Harry was the victim of William’s physical abuse and rage. What message is this sending to victims of domestic abuse? Tell your story and it’ll get written up as a who really abused who storyline. These writers live in hell.
No need for him to go to the USA.
On the one hand, part of why Royalty fans despise Meghan was because she was ‘too American’.
On the other, they’re always so desperate for American validation.
Can’t imagine our king or crownprincess constantly going to the USA to get attention.
They should go to state visits in many countries, sure, and work on good relationships but this trying to get attention in one particular country is bizarre to me.
It seems a lot like actors/singers who think their domestic market is too small and try in the USA/Korea/Japan etc to get a bigger audience than they can find at home. Difference is, they are not representing their whole country, just themselves.
Wait, doesn’t it say that W will not answer any questions about his relationship to H&M, but it makes no mention of him not wanting to be interviewed for Earthsh!t, right? Fox would probably be more than happy to do that for him.
No one wants to interview him.
This! We’ve seen the rota use the “it is understood” phrase before, and everytime it’s been the opposite. I bet KP has tried to get him interviewed by the same media as Harry and was turned down.
Most major news outlets in the US probably doesn’t know about his big statesman trip.
That “no interviews” part sounds awfully like he didn’t even get asked to do interviews anyway.
This dumb man likes to control his interactions with the public because he must know that he is not viewed seriously. Try as he might, he is viewed by most Americans as Harry’s brother. Harry has raised the bar for what is considered service. William is just languishing with nothing to show for his life’s work. As initiative on the environment has been ongoing in America for as long as I can remember. All he has done is attach names to this nonsense.
Peg is no statesmen he is a jealous rageaholic nothing more. Only in his head does America like him. Here’s something that would really make him rage there are people trying to get Harry nominated for the Nobel peace prize. Saw this on Twitter but can you imagine….
And, like all abusers, Will is playing the victim. It’s so classic and obvious. They have a terrible PR team, that much is certain.
The PR team has to work with what they have, they can only do so much. And look at this man, look at his pictures. He’s uncomfortable, unnatural, bored, frustrated. I’m to the point where I mostly feel pity.
@one of the marys says:
“….And look at this man, look at his pictures. He’s uncomfortable, unnatural, bored, frustrated…….”
And THAT ^ right there^ is the real reason why bully’s handlers will NEVAH! allow any american media to get close to pegs. He. Will. Shidt. The. Bed. (like they always say on Suits).
If any american media get to talk to bully, we’ll aaaaaallllllll know the real reason why the palaces and the rota were running around like chickens without heads when H left.
The boy is a dumbf*ck m0r0n. He needs H to be the behind-the-curtain king while he sits on the throne like the ventriloquist dummy that he is.
Assault. Is what William did to Harry btw Roya. He assaulted him to the point it scarred.
Anyway the key is here: “America is very important to William” lol and yet he is extremely xenophobic and anti-American. Lucky he got into the UN this year. Before he just got Bloomberg to book him a room NEAR the general assembly. Progress
@afken, the UN part sounded to me like he heard about a party and invited himself to it. And the idea that he is going to make ES “front and center” in a room full of people who take environmental issues very serious is laughable.
Literally lol’ed at the reference to William’s “visit” with Joe Biden in Boston as evidence of his supreme statesmanship. Roya, you can’t convincingly rewrite that: we witnessed it in real time. Biden was pressured into tossing any kind of bone to William, managed to give him 10 minutes with Will waiting by the side of the actual road. Enough time for an awkward pic and Joe to chide him for not wearing a coat.
So statesman. Much power 🙄
Prez Biden did a literal drive by and Peggy had to run out and greet him. Everything was so quick Peggy did not even have time to put on a coat. Ms. Slenderman didn’t even have a chance to follow and preen with her jazz hands. Yeah, some kind of “visit” that was. Calling that “visit” made me snicker like a vindictive byatch.
That part made me laugh too.😆
Do these these bilateral meetings last longer than 10 minutes?
No they don’t
This: “ Bloomberg Philanthropies has committed more than $20 million (£16 million) to support previous Earthshot finalists in developing their projects…”.
Previous Earthshot Finalists? So isn’t there money in the fund for future finalists? Is he mainly visiting NY to beg for more American cash? Will he fetch the cash home in shopping bags like his father? Will he offer honorary titles for cash like his father did for the Prince’s Trust Foundation? Questions, questions. I have many questions. ⁉️
Earthshot funding is looking shady, like Charles’ Prince’s Trust. 👀
Disappointing to hear that Aussie Cate Blanchett is going to appear alongside Peg. I thought she had better judgement but clearly not.
She’s on the Earthshot board.
She continues to praise Woody Allen (“he’s practically a woman”) and named her first child after an admitted child rapist. Why would you be surprised?
Blanchett wants an OBE, of course she’s cozying up to Bill.
Obvious PR is obvious. this trip is a pure PR stunt, which would be okay if it really was all about promoting Earthshot. But it’s not. It’s about promoting William, trying to prove that William has beaten Harry in the US.
This trip just sounds like a waste. He’s trying so desperately to be something and its just failing.
You know you’re not a “global statesman” when your PR team has to keep insisting that you are.
Whatever. He’s supposed to be doing these things and learning to be a global diplomat. So far, everything he done has turned to sh$t, mainly because can’t focus on anything but beating Harry – we’ll see. I’m looking forward to the pics of him taking a dip in the Hudson River.
Right? I know we’ve cleaned it up, but who on their right mind would step foot in there?! Might accidentally trample on Jimmy Hoffa.
The whole world sees which brother is a global statesman.
The way they namedrop Joe Biden as evidence of Peggington’s status as a global statesman is hilarious, given that that “meeting” was pretty much the equivalent of a basketball player on his way to the locker room reflexively reaching up to high-five an excited kid.
Now, who wants to tell William that the people who rated him so highly in his precious poll were almost certainly not New Yorkers? Because I can tell you, I don’t know a single one of us who gives a rat’s ass about him or is even aware of his self-indulgent bullshit visit here.
KP has been trying to make William a global statesman for the last 5 years. At least they’re admitting he’s going to US to raise his profile. What’s not being admitted is his need to compete with Harry. I’m not sure this embiggening piece does anything to improve his image as half of it was about Harry and Meghan.
Too much focus on “movers and shakers” and too little on the actual environment. This is only about status. For a lot of big names, it’s all greenwashing and taking attention away from their absurd profits.
And it never sticks
“whether that’s meeting with Joe Biden in Boston or travelling to the border with Ukraine and talking about the importance of fighting for our freedoms.”
Um…when did Willy boy go to the border with Ukraine?
“unfazed by the who-pushed-who-on-to-a-dog-bowl row” — No. Just no.
He spent two days in Poland in April.
Ah…I didn’t even remember that. But i do remember statesman Willy only got like 10 minutes of Uncle Joe’s time, and Uncle Joe wanted to know where his coat was.
His aides commission these polls to try and soothe his ego, I wonder how damaging it must be on the psyche for all the papers to praise you and yet your younger brother is still better in every way than you are.
William and his wife are both badly damaged people who will forever live in the shadow of his younger brother and his wife
Also can someone tell me how meeting New York fire fighters relates to anything
It doesn’t. But it’s all down to what makes a good photo op at this point. We’re getting farther and farther from relevance with W&K.
Honestly, a lot of these articles feel like they’re written for the royals. As you say @em, to soothe their egos. William opens up the news and sees that Nikkah has written about his polling popularity in America and his ego is soothed. He’s ready to start his day thinking he’s a great statesman bc the papers say it’s so.
I guarantee you, New York firefighters don’t give a rat’s tit about William and will be peeved they have to spend even a minute pretending to care and shaking this rando’s hands while on high alert, awaiting an alarm. They need their down time, rest, and mental breaks, not to be propping up an already overinflated ego-head who will blather on about the importance of mental health but does f*ck-all to take care of his own. Because he’s too above it, don’t you see? Mental health is for others, not for the greatest and most ordained by God human on Earth.
“No, you pushed ME onto a dog bowl! Did not! I’m rubber, you’re glue!”
It’s so disgusting that the RR is joining the childish playground parlance on William’s behalf and trying to diminish the fact that their future King assaulted his brother in his own home.
The header pic still gives me the heebie jeebies. That poor child.
I was also struck by the brand new talking point suggesting there is a debate about who actually committed violent assault against his brother. It seemingly came out of nowhere. I wonder if they’re going to push this narrative.
@brassyrebel that pic gives me second hand fear for that child.
They may not be granted “interviews” per se, but I hope they will be wherever he goes and absolutely hammer him with questions!!!!
I don’t know it sounds like he’ll maybe do an interview but it will be heavily heavily moderated.. aka no questions about H&M. Just talk about how great I am.
I wish he was too weak, insecure and scared to visit the US at all. Prince William, stay off our land.
I’m laughing at Pegs going to NYC for a few day to practice being a statesman. We all know he’ll turn back into a lazy & useless lump when he gets back home.
I think KP is doing the polling and it found William is not liked in the US. Part of it maybe his treatment of Meghan, a US citizen. Also William doesn’t want to talk to American media because Andrew is still hasn’t been cleared by the FBI for the criminal investigation of Epstein.
Of course he’s scared of engaging wth the media, and it’s nothing to do with Harry – neither he nor Kate can talk when it comes to their projects or purpose. Those poor international delegates, expecting real engagement; all they’ll get is blah blah blah. Didn’t Kate visit the Harvard Library as part of their last US trip? Memories of her just standing around, when the whole purpose was to talk about education. All they’ve got at this point is Kate and her clothes – there’s bugger all real interest in what they do, which mirrors their own lack of interest in what they do! My kids don’t even know anything/care about them, ditto their friends. Growing up we knew all about the queen and her children etc. That’s what happens when you have zero charisma.
Plus, hasn’t the UK tabloid line been that Harry and Meghan are a spent force in the US. So why the fear of the American media, which is surely pro K&M. Hmmm. Hoist on the petards of their own nonsense. Probaby deep down fearful of his lack of true passion re Earthshot, compared with Harry’s for invctus.
Whenever I see pictures of William, I think of a scene from Suits. Louis Litt asks Harvey Spectre what he sees when he looks at him. Harvey responds with “teeth, nose, teeth”. That’s all I see when I look at William.
Imagine talking about physically abusing your younger sibling as if you’re talking about the weather. What an absolute piece of sh*t.
I don’t care for William but people have to realize he will be getting more attention this year because of the nature of his role. He’s the next in line and Charles is old. By default it will be all about Will and Kate.
Whether people can see through his lack of authenticity and ego remains to be seen but as long as the British media protects him he’ll continue to coast like this.
But it’s clear he’s a deeply insecure man who needs constant reassure that he is the most amazing statemen ever ala Trump.
If he doesn’t go to therapy that sht will eventually catch up to him but for now we all have to suffer if we chose to pay attention…
Look, look “I William” (or should that be will I am) have spoken to more important people than Harry did! See the whole un wanted to meet me, “😂😂can someone please make sure there’s a rip tide when he” wades into the water “, surprised it doesn’t say” walks ON the water!! And why the fk is he meeting America fireservice personnel (no disrespect for them), when he doesn’t bother with the UKs???
William reminds me of Commodus from Gladiator, petulant and jealous.
“If they don’t respect me, how can they ever love me?”
I hope someone from Earthshot brings up the hypocrisy of Willnot and Cannot flying on private jets to France…separately. That’s 4 flights in one day. Way to represent yourself as a keen environmentalist you bumbling fool.
Peggington Bear goes to NY (sorry NY the firefighters, and whoever else has to listen to this heirhead).I
W- “only people as smart as I am can interview me”
Fox News and US Weekly jumping up and down – “over here your majesty” (bc most Americans don’t know the difference and don’t care…)
Welp, this has all the makings of another major PR fiasco. What poor soul will have to accommodate dimwit W during this mini vacation? What will be the next famous name repeatedly dropped on his road to nowhere? Constantly upstaging one’s brother shouldn’t be anyone’s life goal, esp not a future king. W seriously needs to get a life and stop coveting his brother’s. That goes for his equally useless wife, not so Special K.