Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet were loved up at the US Open men’s final

I watched a lot of this year’s US Open, and the fortnight felt especially star-studded. Tennis is back in a big way, and celebrities weren’t just coming out for the final – they were showing up for day sessions and night sessions, they were watching women’s matches and men’s matches, singles and doubles, and they weren’t just hanging out in VIP suites. It was great to see! It felt like Jimmy Butler was there the whole time. Charlize Theron made repeat appearances (she’s apparently a huge tennis fan). Mindy Kaling, Jon Hamm, Aaron Rodgers, Nicole Kidman, Justin Timberlake, Leo DiCaprio, Lil’ Wayne (also a huge tennis fan) all came out. Matthew McConaughey sat in Novak Djokovic’s player box alongside Novak’s parents.
Well, guess who got the most attention at the men’s final on Sunday? Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. They were together in one of the VIP boxes, towards the back of the box, seated behind Laverne Cox. This was their second appearance as a couple at a public event. Their first was Beyonce’s LA concert a week ago, and that appearance caused the Chalamet fans to have a massive meltdown. I haven’t checked on those people today but I’m sure there are some tears.
I have nothing to base this on besides my gossip gut, but I suspect that Timmy is the tennis fan and Kylie was just there because Timmy invited her. It’s also interesting to me that they’re in New York – it was my impression that their love affair was mainly being conducted in LA, but their love travels. Anyway, I’m rooting for them! Why not.
PS… I love that Timolie were drinking Honey Deuces, the official cocktail of the US Open.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Tennis : Us Open 2023 – Novak Djokovic Us open 2023 Winner – and 24 Grand Chelem – Nicole Kidman dans les loges
matthew mcconaughey watching Novak Djokovic (Ser) defeated Daniil Medvedev
Sept. 10, 2023, New York, NY: Actress, Kiernan Shipka in attendance for the Novak Djokovic (SRB) match against Daniil Medvedev on day 14 of the 2023 US Open.
Sept. 10, 2023, New York, NY: Leonardo DiCaprio in attendance for the Novak Djokovic (SRB) match against Daniil Medvedev on day 14 of the 2023 US Open.
Kylie Jenner and Timothy Chalamet are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev during the men’s finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Featuring: Kylie Jenner, Timothy Chalamet
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 10 Sep 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Kylie Jenner and Timothy Chalamet are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev during the men’s finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Featuring: Kylie Jenner, Timothy Chalamet
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 10 Sep 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Kylie Jenner and Timothy Chalamet are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Daniil Medvedev during the men’s finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium
Featuring: Kylie Jenner, Timothy Chalamet
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 10 Sep 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Does anyone think this is PR and he’s on the payroll? I’m not sure who would benefit from the PR.
Doesn’t look like PR to me they seem into each other like teenagers do.
No and idk why his fans think so. He doesn’t need PR from kardashian/jenners imo and she seems like his type.
I really do think this relationship is a PR stunt. The pictures look so contrived. Apparently people aren’t really warming to Wonka’s trailer and I guess his name needs to be out there ahead of the release of his 2 films coming out seeing as he can’t do promotion. He does love a nepo baby though.
This would benefit Kylie but how on earth would it benefit him? Dating her as damaged his image.
If Timothée Chalamet is an A lister, he doesn’t need that counterproductive PR stunt.
Being linked to the Kardashians is so unflattering it will damage his career. Not sure he has realized that just yet.
It doesn’t benefit him at all to date her. His fans are having a meltdown. They desperately want him to date someone like Saoirse Ronan. But Lourdes Leon, Eiza Gonzales, Kylie…that’s his type.
You know how they say dogs resemble their owners (or vice versa?). With both couples pictured, the resemblance to each other is strong…
Yeah, but she looks like his mother.
fr kylie jenner looks about 45, i’ve always thought so..
In that header pic she looks 40, easily.
Couples frequently resemble each other. Jerri Seinfeld and his wife are another example.
It’s the square jaw and chin cleft/butt chin.
Kylie looks so hard and beat.
And she’s still so young. She should still have some baby fat in her face but I’m sure she has had it all sucked out and botoxed the hell out of it.
I’ve wondered for years how the Kardashians would age. They’ve built a cult around cosmetic procedures, but let’s check back with them in 20 years. We don’t have many current examples of women in their 60s who’ve been heavily tweaking since age 20, but we will soon enough.
It’s always interesting to see her in pics she didn’t edit. She’s done so much to her face, it’s aged her a lot.
It doesn’t seem to be slowing her down any, but I wonder what she would have looked like if she had been more like Kendal and less like Khloe.
Kendal has done a ton of work to her as well. It’s a family tradition.
I know right? It’s just dawned on me that we very rarely see her in candid paparazzi photos, just posts edited to oblivion on her instagram account. These pictures show just why. I cannot believe she is 10 years younger than me.
Each time I see a photo of her, I think of what she looked like before all the invasive and surgical alterations. It’s so sad. She’s so young. PMK is awful for using her daughters as she did and does.
She looks like a cartoon character with those fake lips.
He is an idiot. What a disappointment.
+1
Being associated with her – SMH- I can hear his career going down the drain in 3, 2, 1…..
Odds are hes a thirsty clout chaser . People just didnt see it because the women he was dating prior to kylie was percieved to be cooler and had more credible families.. But hes literally never dated a woman that isnt a nepo baby with crazy rich parents ( eliza was just a hook up).
And he’s also been involved in a ton of tacky PDA pap shots so I don’t think he’s above the karjenners at all.
Its either that or the all the women of actually quality that hes worked with like zendaya, Saroise, Flo and Taylor Russell friend-zoned him and this is the best he can do and then hes not quite the heartthrob his fans think he is.
He wont loose his career because there’s acting talent there but this is his Tom Hiddleston / taylor Swift moment. He wont be taken serious as a person for a long time after this.
I was hoping to talk about this. Kylie (I had to check which Krdashian this is) looks like a 50 something triple divorcee out with her boy toy. I don’t know how old either one of them is and I don’t care. In some of the pictures that are more side profile, Kylie looked really disturbing.
I feel bad for the younger girls who grew up in that family and were pushed into plastic surgery and all that world so young, Kris shouldn’t be allowed around children. I realize this comes across as dragging someone for their looks, but its more dragging someone for altering their looks to the point of their face looking like a mask of their mom.
It’s really sad. I hope their daughters dont follow in their footsteps
Yeah, I had never looked at this woman’s face in hd photos and I went to google her age. She’s about the age I thought she was but she looks older.
I’m sure the surgery plays a part, but there’s also her make up. Like other commenters say she looks a lot like her mom and that combination of dark sunglasses and make up it’s a look I’ve seen Kris Jenner wear.
She looks 10 years older than him. Aren’t they both about the same age, like late twenties? Anyway…..
I was gonna say 20 years older, she looks like a 40-something divorcee out with her son’s friend.
Well, I was trying to be nice, !ol but yeah you could definitely say 20 years. Plus she looks harder than Mama Kris who’s heading towards 70.
Lavern Cox is serving looks in those pictures. Re them: Sure, fine, whatever, he’s got some batcrap crazy fans though, I’m sure garment rending, sack cloth and ashes, wailing and gnashing of teeth is on the agenda for them today.
Every dude seems to have batcrap fans and they seem to all play from the same toxic playbook. The relationship isn’t real, it’s all PR, she’s trapped him, his eyes are dead, they never got married, the pregnancy was faked, they hired actors to play their kids. It’s just so wrong and exhausting. And it seems to be every star now.
Tom Hiddleston has one on IG that I stumbled across. She’s so unhinged, I almost wanted to reach out to him and say “Tom, you in danger girl!!!”
Kylie looks like a Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum figure.
I find it hilarious how all the women in this family morph into the men they are dating. They have zero interests or personalities of their own.
She always looks like she’s smelling something bad. She looks so much older than him and her face looks like a mask
I shouldn’t compare 2 women’s looks but when you compare how old she looks vs. Chris Evan’s fiancé who is actually older, the difference is jarring. Excessive plastic surgery really does age you. She’s lost all of her youthful glow and just looks dry and hard. Sorry.
So I guess Travis Scott was just a cover so she could say Stormi was Travis’ and not Tyga’s, and now she has a son by him. So bye-bye Travis?
Of course McConaughey is Djokovic fan
Truthfully, McConaugney has always made my skin crawl. The Dark Towers series was always one of my favourite set of books and just could not watch the movie with him in it. His wife’s devotion to him puzzles me.
There’s a lot to be said for American citizenship, financial security, and a massive headstart for your kids.
They look like the children of Neo and Trinity.
@Flamingo – I laughed so hard at your comment! GOLD!!!!
Outstanding!
I’d also suggest that based on the look she’s definitely one of the robot simulation people (like agent Smith)
They are such an odd couple. Definitely a pop cultural upgrade for her, but a downgrade for Timothee’s arty and avant garde image to be w someone so commercial and plastic
He’s always had a thing for publicity hungry nepo babies.
She looks like his 40 something mom
Kylie better be careful of her angles, he’s prettier than her.
Kyle has such deep nasolabial folds for a woman of her age. Her plastic surgery is shocking. She looks like Lauren Sanchez.
Looks like a mom and son outing
Its crazy that shes younger than him.
All the shit that she’s done to her face makes her look like a middle aged wealthy divorcee. It doesnt help that she is sat next to a guy that looks much younger than late 20s.
👆🏻THIS! It really does look like mother-son. Creep factor is through the roof!
The truth probably is that he isn’t as intelligent/cultured and whatever as people think he is. And she probably isn’t as dumb/shallow as people think she is.
As always, I’m jealous of everyone who attended the tournament. Particularly of those who were there at the men’s semifinals, Daniil vs. Carlos was an amazing match! I felt the final was a bit of a mess… Also, that video of Amanda Seyfried at the women’s final is hilarious when you compare her reactions to Cara Delevigne’s.
As for Timothee and Kylie, his fans were already losing it when they found out they went together to Haider Ackermann’s dinner. The more they hate on Kylie, the more I support her.
She looks like his older sugar mama. How does she look so much older? I really hope the third generation of Jenner/Kardashian girls don’t feel pressured to have as much plastic surgery as their mothers.
A lot of it is her fillers and Botox, but I’d be too insecure to date a man like Timothee. He looks so young and he’s so skinny. Anyone looks large and old next to him. I don’t get why people are obsessed with him, he looks like a little boy.
The younger generation have their own mothers photoshopping their baby photos, so I wouldn’t hold your breath on that.