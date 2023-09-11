Topher Grace’s wife Ashley Hinshaw sends message to rape survivors



As Kaiser covered yesterday, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis once again told us who they are last week by writing letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson. In the letters, they praised him as a “role model” and “big brother” figure. They’re not the only cast members to show support for Masterson, either. In fact, the cast of “The 70s Show” used to be pretty tight off-camera with the exception of Topher Grace, who was always rumored to be too good to hang out with the rest of the cast. The Internet was quick to point out that Grace was and still is, in fact, too good for those losers because his decision not to be a part of that social group back in the day was the wise one. Grace did not write a letter, approach a victim in a Scientology parking lot, or even speak out in support of Masterson. He’s stayed silent about the conviction, too. However, after Masterson’s sentencing, Grace’s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, posted an Instagram Story with a supportive, pointed message for rape victims.

Topher Grace’s wife Ashley Hinshaw is sharing a message in support of rape survivors following the news that Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of rape. Hinshaw, 34, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a photo of a tree against the sky. “To every rape victim that is that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST … I see you,” Hinshaw wrote over the photo. While Hinshaw didn’t specify that she was referring to the Masterson case, her statements came shortly after the news broke that Grace’s former 70’s Show colleagues, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, wrote individual pleas to the judge for leniency during his sentencing. Additional letters of support came from Masterson’s brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin, and actor Giovanni Ribisi.

[From Yahoo]

I mean, there’s no way she’s not talking about Masterson, Kushner, Kunis, and the rest of Masterson’s supporters. I’m also sure she gave her husband a head’s up that she was going to make that post, so she likely had his blessing. It has since been alleged that Masterson and Kutcher used to “bully” Grace on set because he didn’t kiss the ring like the rest of them. In an Instagram Stories post, one of Masterson’s victims, Chrissie Bixler, confirmed Topher’s mistreatment, calling him the “only guy on that set with integrity and a moral compass.” It has to be nice to be publicly vindicated after all of these years.

Anyway, I really like that in the middle of all of this drama, Hinshaw reminded everyone that the only people whose feelings matter here are the victims. Masterson’s victims have been traumatized for two decades now. I cannot imagine how difficult it must have been for them to have to sit through two trials, the first of which started almost 20 years after their assault nor can I imagine the relief they must have felt after his sentencing. My heart also goes out to victims everywhere who have had to sit through this news cycle and every other one like it in which people are very publicly going to bat for an abuser, especially one who has shown zero remorse or taken any accountability. I wonder if this whole thing will trigger some sort of investigative journalism piece or just finally open the floodgates in general for all of the “That 70s Show” dirty laundry to finally air out. Time will tell, I guess.

To the people, especially the women, saying #DannyMasterson's sentence is too harsh because the rapes happened 20 years ago: **** You! He got a free pass for 20 years living his best life while the women he raped got life sentences 20 years ago! — MercyWright (@MercyWright1984) September 7, 2023

