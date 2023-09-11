Topher Grace’s wife Ashley Hinshaw sends message to rape survivors

As Kaiser covered yesterday, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis once again told us who they are last week by writing letters of support for convicted rapist Danny Masterson. In the letters, they praised him as a “role model” and “big brother” figure. They’re not the only cast members to show support for Masterson, either. In fact, the cast of “The 70s Show” used to be pretty tight off-camera with the exception of Topher Grace, who was always rumored to be too good to hang out with the rest of the cast. The Internet was quick to point out that Grace was and still is, in fact, too good for those losers because his decision not to be a part of that social group back in the day was the wise one. Grace did not write a letter, approach a victim in a Scientology parking lot, or even speak out in support of Masterson. He’s stayed silent about the conviction, too. However, after Masterson’s sentencing, Grace’s wife, Ashley Hinshaw, posted an Instagram Story with a supportive, pointed message for rape victims.
Topher Grace’s wife Ashley Hinshaw is sharing a message in support of rape survivors following the news that Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of rape.
Hinshaw, 34, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a photo of a tree against the sky.
“To every rape victim that is that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST … I see you,” Hinshaw wrote over the photo.
While Hinshaw didn’t specify that she was referring to the Masterson case, her statements came shortly after the news broke that Grace’s former 70’s Show colleagues, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, wrote individual pleas to the judge for leniency during his sentencing. Additional letters of support came from Masterson’s brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin, and actor Giovanni Ribisi.
I mean, there’s no way she’s not talking about Masterson, Kushner, Kunis, and the rest of Masterson’s supporters. I’m also sure she gave her husband a head’s up that she was going to make that post, so she likely had his blessing. It has since been alleged that Masterson and Kutcher used to “bully” Grace on set because he didn’t kiss the ring like the rest of them. In an Instagram Stories post, one of Masterson’s victims, Chrissie Bixler, confirmed Topher’s mistreatment, calling him the “only guy on that set with integrity and a moral compass.” It has to be nice to be publicly vindicated after all of these years.
Anyway, I really like that in the middle of all of this drama, Hinshaw reminded everyone that the only people whose feelings matter here are the victims. Masterson’s victims have been traumatized for two decades now. I cannot imagine how difficult it must have been for them to have to sit through two trials, the first of which started almost 20 years after their assault nor can I imagine the relief they must have felt after his sentencing. My heart also goes out to victims everywhere who have had to sit through this news cycle and every other one like it in which people are very publicly going to bat for an abuser, especially one who has shown zero remorse or taken any accountability. I wonder if this whole thing will trigger some sort of investigative journalism piece or just finally open the floodgates in general for all of the “That 70s Show” dirty laundry to finally air out. Time will tell, I guess.
To the people, especially the women, saying #DannyMasterson's sentence is too harsh because the rapes happened 20 years ago: **** You! He got a free pass for 20 years living his best life while the women he raped got life sentences 20 years ago!
— MercyWright (@MercyWright1984) September 7, 2023
Photos credit: DPA/Cover Images, Getty
Great message from her.
I was seeing on social media yesterday that the cast of That 70s Show apparently RULED hollywood in the early 00s. There were all these cryptic comments like “wait until the full story comes out” and such. I mean I barely know who Danny Masterson is outside of this, but apparently he and Ashton were in charge of Hollywood’s social scene for the 20 somethings at that time? I feel like I’m getting a crash course in 00s pop culture and I was around for the 00s!!
Yeah, Ashton’s marriage to Demi Moore is also being revisited: that effed up letter and non-apology has opened up all sorts of interest in his past.
This is fascinating, because just like you said, I was there watching all the early 00’s celeb drama and gossip. I read US Magazine religiously. I was never a fan of Ashton Kutcher because he always came off to me as over the top obnoxious and arrogant–remember when he was hanging out with P. Diddy and trying to declare themselves “the new Rat Pack”?? Ugh…I never had much of an opinion on Danny Masterson because I knew he was a Scientologist, so I basically wrote him off as a weirdo. And Wilmer I knew was a total creep because he started dating Lindsay Lohan the second she became legal. But I had no idea they were ruling the social scene in Hollywood. It makes a lot of sense though. I can’t wait to see what else spills out now.
Pretty sure Wimer dated Lindsay Lohan before she was of legal age. She’s not the only one.
Ugh, that makes it even worse.
I don’t get how the cast of That 70s Show apparently “ruled” Hollywood in the early 00 when they were never on that level. They were no George Clooney, Tom cruise, Johnny Depp, and so on.
I don’t either! But apparently they owned some of the clubs that were all the younger hollywood stars hung out etc (I think it was more about Young Hollywood, not George Clooney et al.)
I was neighbors with Danny. The way that they “ruled” local Hollywood nightlife was that they went to all the most popular spots and never had to wait in line like the rest of us. They were part of a larger scene that included all the celeb socialite types, all the nepo babies. Places like Les Deux
Sooooo many Scientologists in that cast. Creepy.
While masterson facing justice is incredible, I worry that as a society we’ve become too comfortable with personal vindication coming far too late.
From graces decades of being singled out and now being congratulated for not being one of the gang, to hayden christianson being praised for returning to a role he spent 20 years being mocked for, we’ve grown complacent in the bullying of young actors, only to decide they were all right all along.
Hopefully we’re learning compassion, but when I see people saying topher is the only good egg from that cast, i wonder how many of them complained about him being too good to hang out with his peers at the time.
The victims twitter comment about Mila is intriguing. Her early interviews and needing to process through therapy. Someone needs to fall down that rabbit hole
I really want to know more about those comments too, about Mila’s early interviews.
Mila and Ashton’s video was repugnant. They have no shame. May the survivors have peace knowing they have done the extremely difficult and right thing and have achieved justice and have in the process stood up for victims and survivors everywhere.
If you Google “Mila Kunis Old interviews,” one has resurfaced and will show up as the top results. It involves her and Ashton giving an interview on Rosie’s show and she admits her first kiss was at 14 with Ashton on camera and that there was a bet between Ashton and Danny about slipping her tongue. Ashton was 19 at the time while she was 14. Rosie sees the trainwreck coming and keeps trying to get them to stop admitting to it on camera but they keep on going. It’s so cringe.
in addition to the Rosie one, there is one where she is 16 and being interviewed while sitting on Ashton’s lap
there is another where she is with Danny and he says that she was hot but even hotter at 14
I only got to know about Mila because of Black Swan and Ashton because of Demi, so had no idea about all these drama.
Christina Ricci wrote some good stuff too:
https://twitter.com/Cooperstreaming/status/1700766244461543882
Yes, Christina Ricci explained it beautifully for the people in the back row.
I think I read somewhere that she had escaped an abusive relationship?
Christina Ricci nailed it! Thank you for posting this Flowerlake. Sadly, pick me chicks will NEVER get this. Because at their core/ fiber of their being is a deep hatred for other women. My mom is a pick me chick, and she would throw anyone, daughters, granddaughters under the bus for any trash can guy she met 2 weeks ago. The instinct to protect other women and children is just not there – it doesn’t exist. Now she will protect her son and don’t anyone dare abuse him – but girls and other women she hates.
Right now she hates my 7 year old second cousin. It’s a fixation. She says, when she wears her hair down, she’s showing off. WTF SHE IS SEVEN! There’s no reasoning with her. It’s a chip that’s broken and there’s no fixing it. You can’t undo this internalized self hate. Some people are just awful children and abandon their parents but usually when I see those complaints about people’s parents left in nursing homes with no visitors I always go further than to assume the kids are selfish and I wonder exactly what took place when those children were vulnerable and needed protection. It sometimes takes decades to process trauma and sometimes it takes having a child of your own to understand what that means.
I hate pick me chicks with every cell in my body, and I realize it’s cause my mom is one of the worst ones. She is in the back, and she will proudly stay there till her dying day.
ITA! I’m glad we have a word for it now. I had a housemate in college early 90s who was exactly this but I struggled to explain her behavior. How she could be a decent person when it was just us girls hanging out but turned cruel as soon as a male specimen was around. She would do *anything* for male attention and approval. We all saw it and knew what she was doing but “pick me” wasn’t a concept yet and my young mind couldn’t categorize her behavior, so I tolerated it much longer than I should have.
Wow, thanks for this comment because it really made me think. I know what a pick me girl is and I’ve always just associated it with younger women on SM, but now that I’m thinking outside of that my MIL is such a pick me and that’s one of the worst things about her. I was literally just telling my husband that she has always treated random people or anyone outside of her family so much better than she treats some of her own children and grandchildren and it’s because she wants everyone outside of us to think she is some amazing super mom/grandma and how giving and kind she is when in reality she would and has sat back and done nothing while her kids have gotten treated poorly by extended family or friends. She also talks shit about everyone behind their backs too and it’s OTT sweet to their faces, it’s so gross. It’s so wild to think that she’s just been a pick me all this time.
Thank you for your comment, @SideEye and @Erin. This is my mother to a T, every word of it.
If there is one silver lining to this current news cycle, it’s the conversation and awareness it is opening up.
Christina Ricci was spot on.
Ashley, Topher’s wife, is actually a pretty amazing person! She has volunteered in the past with so many great causes, spoken up when others havent, and got a master in social work recently in order to help in a more professional capacity. I recommend going to her insta to see some of the things she has stood up for and speaks about. Topher is one lucky guy.
Wow, I rarely follow someone, but I believe you just sold me her IG!
I was a bit surprised to see most of the 70s cast wrote letters…but Laura Prepon isn’t mentioned? Didn’t she leave scientology not long ago? I would love to know what the story is there…
Laura Prepon has been silent because she allegedly helped silence one of the victims 20 years ago by intimidating her in a Scientology parking lot. I don’t think she wants that dragged up and trending, which it absolutely would do.
She’s stated publicly that she left CO$ 5 years ago (she’s married to Ben Foster who was never a Scientologist). She didn’t write a letter supporting Masterson, she was probably able to avoid the pressure from them to write one by pointing out that she has info that can support the victims. She was able to escape quietly but, my guess is, she’s probably trying to lay low to avoid the wrath of CO$
I didn’t know she left CoS and married Ben Foster. Talk about going from one bat-shit situation to another. I was into his acting for a hot minute, but there were too many stories about how cuckoo-bananas he is.
Makes you wonder if maybe he just didn’t hang out with them because he knew they were terrible people. 🤔 all the years people shat on him for being a stuck up jerk and here he is quietly living his beautiful life and they’re all making morons of themselves.
I was thinking the same thing. He was painted as stuck-up, and was rumored that he acted like he was too good for them or above them. Turns out he was too good for them. And he probably knew the other guys were scum and wanted no part of it.
I remember that era in Hollywood goss and I don’t think anybody thought he was being a snob. He just wasn’t into the young Hollywood club scene. The other dudes rolled with huge entourages and were super showy and stuck up. If anything THEY came off as shallow and immature.
Maybe I’m not remembering it right but I never thought Topher was a jerk because he didn’t want to party with them.
I remember this period fairly well, Grace was definitely portrayed as difficult and an AH in how the show and cast was reported about. There were lots of stories of how he isolated himself when it was really Masterson having him frozen out and some stories that the rest of cast wanted him fired
Probably just confusing my opinion of him at the time which was that he was just an introverted dude and didn’t like the party scene.
Also saw this on Reddit, another reason he didn’t want to mingle:
“ goes way beyond dabbling in drugs and alcohol which is the everyday norm on a lot of TV and film sets. Especially with the rumors coming out that the 70s shows production studio would throw Christmas parties for the cast members and crew – which turned out to were actually Scientology fundraisers.”
I wasn’t a huge fan of the show but I watched it on and off, and when Topher left to “pursue a film career” I thought it was a weird move. The show was clearly winding down, and I doubted he had the chops for a serious acting career. Obviously I was wrong about his acting chops, and it would seem that we were all misinformed about the conditions under which he left the show. It’s crazy how difficult it is to do the right thing in Hollywood, which makes it all the more important to hold up as examples those who do.
Same and Knowing what we know now I wonder if some really toxic stuff was going down on the set of That 70’s show and Grace wanted no part of it.
Like with Sex in the City we know how bad it was for Kim Cattrall being the odd woman out in a clique group.
I remember reading an interview, don’t remember who it was with but it was someone like Masterson or Kuchar, but it was said that as soon as Topher filmed his last lines for the show he got in his car and left. Didn’t stick around for a party they were throwing for him, didn’t say good bye to anyone. I thought it was weird when I read it but now it makes so much more sense. He was truly done with that situation and those people.
Ashley is really awesome and I’m so grateful to her for that post. I wasn’t on gossip sites back then, but I always knew Topher was a good guy. I say that because, I saw Wilmer and Ashton coming from a mile away. Wilmer was such a creep and a jerk (the Lindsay Lohan fling when Lindsay was underage I never forgot it, and he ran his mouth all over town about her Justin Timberlake style – I was completely disgusted). I do believe Lindsay was heartbroken and that was the beginning of things unraveling for her (that and her parents). Wilmer was awful to her.
I already knew Ashton was a jerk because I used to watch Punk’d and I paid attention to the “pranks” he played on Black people – almost all of them involving the threat of arrest or police. Very triggering. I thought Ashton was a racist for those pranks. He seemed to really get a kick out of seeing the real fear African-Americans had for police and false arrest play out in real time. Sociopathic. Sick a-hole. Then there was the cheating on Demi and how he used her to up his profile used her business connections, sponged off her money savvy to make more money, etc.all while crapping all over her. I’m glad Demi is living her best life with her dogs away from this creep.
I didn’t know much about the convicted rapist, but he had a Creepy McCreeperton vibe to him. Just dead eyes. So I trusted none of them. I was a Team Topher person back then. I’m glad to see him vindicated. I used to argue with people who called him “stuck up” because he didn’t want to hang with a bunch of douchebros.
It’s pretty awesome seeing everyone being outed for exactly who they are! It’s late, but I’ll take late over never.
Ugh. I was a fan of Mila’s for some time, which diminished once she got together with Ashton, who I have never liked.
But there is no coming back from this. Disgusting.
I also really liked her before she married Ashton. Once I saw they were together I figured her public persona is probably just a facade and she’s actually an @sshole in real life so stopped paying attention to her.
She hasn’t proven us wrong.
Weirdly I remember the anecdote that Grace, Ginnifer Goodwin and their friends liked to get together and play board games. I say “weirdly” bc I didn’t even watch That 70s Show and it is such an ordinary story. I thought then, and now, that it sounds like a good time and a heck of a lot better than what the rest of the cast was up to.
I’m in no way surprised about Mila and Ashton but am super disappointed in Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp! C’mon Kitty and Red? Why?
I won’t give Mila a pass on this now because she is an adult. But she was only 14 when she started on That 70s Show, and it sounds like she wanted to fit in and be accepted by the older “gang.” The fact that she’s still following their lead, though, is really disappointing. I’ve always liked her. Ugh.
It’s nice to hear that Grace is a good egg and his wife seems lovely. Glad she posted that message.
Honestly shame on the show runners for not recasting her when they found out her real age. She shouldn’t have been put in those situations at her age and Jackie would have been easy to recast (bratty and pretty, an older actress could have easily been found)
Was never a fan of Mila or Ashton. Something rubbed me the wrong way about both of them long before they were a couple. She seems really insincere and he seems like a sleez. I remember readying something about how he was pressuring Demi into threesomes during their marriage and how she was willing to do it to keep him. I don’t remember exactly, but he seems gross and I have no doubt what-so-ever that he also has done some things similar to DM. I would not be surprised if such things come out about him. But Hollywood seems to love him, tall white, handsome by typical standards… if anyone did have something to tell about him I highly doubt he would ever be brought to justice.
I have to go follow Ashley now! Her post was so simple, yet so powerful. In all the talk and hand-wringing about Danny Masterson’s conviction and sentencing, we forget about the survivors who have to live with what he did. HE had a choice: drug and rape or don’t. THE SURVIVORS didn’t have a choice, but hopefully they find some solace in his punishment. To all those supporting Masterson, f$ck you. To Topher, you married up, buddy. And to the survivors, the world can be a beautiful place, please give it another chance.
I concur.
A lot of us have been invested in what happens to the rapist and the supporters of the rapist- but the only people who we need to be supporting/worrying about- are the victims/survivors – the only ones without a choice in this whole sad situation.
[i will cop to being guilty of really enjoying seeing scientology and its evil minions get what is coming to them- this is a HUGE PR loss for the “church”]
Really impressed by Mrs. Grace’s pointed comment, speaking to the victims. She is right.
I always have been repelled by Ashton. I remember when he was cheating on Demi with 2 young women that he said were “hot tub worthy”.
Yep! He’s always been gross.
Good for Topher and his wife for being decent people! Did Wilmer not support Danny? Obviously he was a creep with young women (Lindsey, Demi Lovato) but he seems to be absent from this mess? Maybe he has grown up some. My SIL lived in LA around 2005 or so and went to a taping of that 70s show and Wilmer invited her out to a party after (she was 17 at the time). Luckily she declined but yuck.
I used to like Mila but realized she is a manipulator liar. There are tons of interviews about her talking about how her mom just worked at CVS, making it sound like she was a cashier and struggled in LA when it finally came out, her mom was an actual pharmacist so making bank and well off. Clearly Mila and most of this cast just wanted to sell a narrative and have no problem lying to benefit themselves. F this people and sending love to the victims!
Chrissie Bixler, one of Danny Masterson’s victims has continued to post cryptic messages aimed at Ashton Kutcher on her Instagram.
I don’t have access to her post (I don’t have an account) but here’s a screenshot someone posted on Reddit:
“Y’all want to ask Ashton Kutcher if he remembers that orchestrated meeting between himself, January Jones, Laura Prepon and me that took place in my (Danny Masterson’s) living room in 1998? I know the secrets your “role model” keeps. #hiddencameras ?”
https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fpor1pyfm0jnb1.jpg
she also included a date of a phone call that coincided with the date Kutcher’s GF was murdered which casts shade at how Kutcher handled that situation
@poyyumouth pup, yup!
That was discussed in Sunday’s post:
https://www.celebitchy.com/834741/ashton_kutcher_mila_kunis_wrote_letters_of_support_for_rapist_danny_masterson/
Link doesn’t work but this meeting sounds sketchy. January was dating Ashton at the time I think. Danny was probably trying to recruit all of them.
Here’s a picture Chrissie posted of Mila, Ashton, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama performing in a skit at CoS’s Celebrity Centre:
https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2F583jz8mfbjnb1.jpg
The CoS has dirt on these people for sure.
This makes my wonder if Ashton and Mila are apart of Co$? They have help raise money for the cult with fundraisers and more over the years. This also make me think that an investigation need to be done on Ashton so called foundation for child trafficking because that exactly what David Miscavige is on the run from human trafficking charges.