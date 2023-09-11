Prince Harry got the palace’s ‘permission’ at the last minute to visit QEII’s crypt

Here are more photos of Prince Harry today in Dusseldorf, at the Invictus Games. He was seated next to “Gloria Orwoba, a Kenyan senator, who greeted him warmly, and Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs,” according to the Telegraph’s stalkers. From the coverage I’ve seen, the games have gotten an incredible reception in Dusseldorf, with tons of people buying tickets and checking out the competition. The Opening Ceremony had a full house as well. All of which means that Harry is swarmed by fans wherever he goes. The Telegraph also noted that Harry was traveling around the events today “surrounded by several aides and his private protection officers.” Basically, a VIP is well-staffed and well-guarded. Harry has also been meeting one-on-one with athletes from all nations being represented and some who aren’t. Apparently, Kenya and Mexico also sent officials to the games under “an observer programme for potential new nations.” So… Team Kenya and Team Mexico are probably coming to the games in Canada 2025!!
Meanwhile, Salt Island is predictably still obsessed with the fact that Harry visited his grandmother’s crypt during his brief visit to the UK. There’s a claim that Harry sought and received “permission” to visit St. George’s Chapel.
According to The Telegraph, Harry had wanted to pay his respects at his grandmother’s place of rest when he realised he would be in the UK on the first anniversary of her death. It is said he didn’t hold out much hope of getting permission to be able to visit the chapel. However, the publication adds that Buckingham Palace told him at the last minute he could visit, so long as it was kept private.
As I said last Friday, my first instinct was that Harry had spoken to his father or made some kind of arrangement with his father’s office. As in, I doubt Harry’s stop by St. George’s was a surprise to Buckingham Palace, even if it was a surprise to Kensington Palace (Will and Kate). Now, did Harry NEED to seek permission to visit a church which is open to the public? No. He didn’t. But I could also understand why he kept BP informed of his personal and professional itinerary. It’s also interesting that BP didn’t leak it ahead of time. In fact, there were zero leaks about Harry’s comings and goings in Britain. We still have no idea when he arrived or where he spent Thursday night.
Even though its ‘open’ to the public maybe there is a more intimate viewing for family. How close can the public really get ? Never been ,so correct me if i am wrong .
I was there in June and you can walk right by the alcove of the Queen and Phillip’s graves to pay your respects. It is very open and they have volunteers there to talk to visitors.
The public can literally see the crypts for £29.95. Harry probably asked them to go in before the church officially opened which is why he came out of the family entrance. At the end of the day he’s still a prince of the realm, still HRH, still the Duke, still the son of the King.
Exactly. All he needed to do was have his assistant call the staff at the chapel and let them know Harry would like to pay a brief visit before the chapel opened to the public and they would have happily accommodated his request.
Exactly! @BlueNailsBetty. I don’t think Harry ‘got permission’ to visit his grandmother’s grave; I mean what is charles now, a crypt keeper? This is yet another grabbing onto Harry’s coat tails to make themselves look good, only, as is usual, to end up looking ridiculous. “Oh, we werent clueless that he was going, we gave him permission’; or ‘see, he has to come begging to us for some stuff’. Puzleeeze.
You have to pay to visit Elizabeth and Philip’s graves?
@Wannabefarmer. Crypt keeper? He and his mistress bride sure look like one.
Charlie wanting to be seen as benevolent. Will the wife allow it?
It would be wonderful if Charles and Harry were to reconcile, just to chap William’s ass. Unfortunately, I think Camilla will prevent it.
Charles who withdrew security and revoke a “present” they had to pay for.. Approved Harry’s visit to a public location. So.. so.. Charles the turd is good now ? Mmmmm
Why would it be wonderful for Harry to “reconcile” with his abusive father? Charles has been cruel and abusive to his youngest son since the child was born a boy. Up to this day, the only time Charles does anything nice for Harry is if and when there’s something in it for Charles himself. Otherwise, Charles continues to be abusive and cruel to Harry, to humiliate, embarrass, make him feel small and endanger him and his wife and children. I don’t get the obsession with Harry reconciling with that abusive person. I’m speaking from experience; it took me years to forgive my parents for the childhood abuse heaped on us. There’s absolutely nothing amazing or wonderful about “reconciling” with an abuser. Once an abuser, always will be. Charles has shown this over and over again. When someone tells you who they are, believe them. Harry is better off staying as far away as possible from these people.
Completely agree with this. I personally think Harry was so hurt and deeply offended by what William and Kate did to Meghan that he’s the one who has no desire to contact them. As for Charles, he has done nothing to show he is worthy of Harry’s time. He literally evicted him from their first home.He, and especially his consort mare, are still incredibly nasty towards Meghan. I think Harry has no interest in seeing any of these people and only said reconcile so as to not completely embarrass them on the world stage.
That ship sailed when he evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage. People have to accept that Charles is not interested in having a relationship with the son that reminds him the most of his ex-wife.
“Wonderful”? Wonderful to reunite with the dogsh*t father who told the media that your wife – the mother of your children – isn’t family? Wonderful to reunite with the dogsh*t father who refused to let Princess Lili have a royal christening? Who took away your home and your bodyguards and briefed against your young son? No.
Wonderful – are you for real??? This isn’t some fairytale with a happy ending and it doesn’t matter how anyone else feels. Charles betrayed his son and put his and his family’s lives in danger, leaving them vulnerable to credible threats.
Yes, wonderful, as in “something to be wondered at.” It certainly would be a sight to behold, and I can imagine sneaky, passive-aggressive Charles using Harry to keep William in line. And I can imagine Camilla going along with a plan like that – not that she cares a whit about Harry, but W&K are right under her nose and must be controlled.
This story again? Lord have mercy. And the “as long as its kept private” part. Its not like he would do something gauche like fly in on a helicopter or something. I mean who would do that, right?
“AS long as its kept private” is the dead giveaway that tells you it never happened. How can it be kept private if it happened in a public place? These folks and their sycophants are weirdos.
Meaning, don’t tip off the media, and getting self-aggrandizing photos at the graves. The boy ain’t that kind. The other brother is.
Yeah. That part. Trying desperately and failing miserably to paint Harry as a leaker. What a terrible lot.
It’s very telling how Harry is able to move stealthily through the UK when Kate & Will are out of town. I think Charles feels more comfortable talking to Harry and making plans with Harry when WanK aren’t around. It always seems to go down that way. Which is probably the real reason why Will is so incadescent about Harry visiting QE II ‘s grave. Because he knows Charles would have probably had to have some hand in it for him to do so and it not get back to Will until after the fact.
Make no mistake, they would take him back (and ‘Protect’ him) and use him as scapegoat and belittle him, but he would be welcomed in the ‘fold’
It is Meghan, and all the excellent work she perfroms and attention that she generates, that they cannot stand.
Repeating myself, but…if Meghan was ass kissing, bowing, in awe of them, woman, she would be patted on the head and sent out frequently, while they would look amazing in comparison.
The fact that she complied with everything in the beginning, from her career to her blog, they thought they had total control and that was just how they liked it.
When they left and she ‘dared’ to tell on them?
No amount of ass Meghan kissed would make up for her mixed race heritage. She’d have to don a servant uniform and clean the palace and even then, she might get thrown a crumb on the floor to eat. It’s racism, all the way down.
If it were up to just Charles, I think relations would be far better than they are with Harry and even Meghan. He’s just too weak to go against William and the Machine, but I still believe Charles loves his son and wishes things could be different.
(Which they obviously *COULD*, since he’s king and all, but lolz, no. Not our Charles.)
I think it’s also the massive pushback Charles got from how he was treating his son at the funeral and after the car chase. They had to close their comment section. He’s publicly trying to appear cordial.
I think if William got massive pushback like that he would change his strategy but they mainly blamed Charles.
But man these article make William look awful. But I also realized I don’t like him. What I’m curious about is how articles like the ones Tom S writes read to a non royal watcher.
I know DB doesn’t have a great readership amount compared to People who has 100 million monthly readers. At least the trash he writes doesn’t get far.
@molly
But this is the saddest part of all. What does it say about charles? He is head of the ‘family’; he is the frking king (whatever that means to them). He expects to keep the commonwealth together but is unable to do that for his own little clan? Sorry, got to disagree with the he loves his son part. This is the man who said ‘whatever love means’ when asked whether he loved his bride to be. I think charles is emotionally stunted and incapable of loving anyone outside himself. No parent, who truly loves their child would do to Harry what charles did to him. I was recalling the other day about the mental health expert who told Harry that he was in fact abused. We might not have been in the proverbial room but we can all see it.
@Ameerah: Did you read Harry’s book? Charles is incapable of benevolence towards Harry. I wish people would accept that Charles doesn’t want a relationship with Harry and definitely doesn’t want have anything to do with Meghan. Charles has only shown Harry cruelty.
@amy yeah he wants the appearance of a relationship to the public but is emotionally incapable of anything beyond that.
@Polo: I don’t even think he cares about appearances, not anymore. The press is squarely on his side and have been cheering on every act of cruelty that Charles has taken out on Harry since he left.
@Polo yes, I agree with you that he wants the “appearance” of a relationship – sometimes. Sometimes he wants to punish Harry publicly, but sometimes he wants the appearance of reconciliation and a relationship etc.
But I will also go a step further and say that I do think he wants a relationship with Harry. He just wants that relationship on his terms, like it was on his terms for most of Harry’s life. Harry has made his terms for reconciliation clear and Charles isn’t going to do that; he’s never going to apologize to Meghan, admit he was wrong about anything, etc.
But when you consider that Charles doesnt think he’s done anything wrong in his life, it makes sense. Why should he be the one to apologize and reach out and attempt a reconciliation when he has done nothing wrong? Why should it be on him to make amends?
So he wants a relationship, but only if HARRY is the one who apologizes and reaches out and attempts a reconciliation and makes the amends etc etc.
ETA and I think for Charles, Harry apologizing and reaching out etc would include Harry leaving Meghan and returning to the UK. So it is never going to happen, lol.
@Amy Bee I listened to the audiobook. And one major takeaway from it is that Charles is afraid of WIlliam. That was very obvious from when they had their meeting at Frogmore estate after Phillip’s funeral. No one is giving Charles any cookies here – he’s a *hit father. So while I get your point I think the entire thing is far more nuanced. As most family dynamics are. I think Charles wants Harry back in the fold – without Meghan of course- which is why HE is willing to keep some semblance of communication with him. Unlike Will who is just jealous and hateful and wants Harry to just stop existing altogether.
I have a theory that things are better than anyone knows between Charles and Harry and that if Charles leaks his plans, especially to Camilla who will go straight to the press, Harry will never forgive him.
Harry cannot get onto Windsor grounds through public entrances without start a feeding frenzy. No paid employee will risk their salary sneaking him in; they’d want to know permission had been granted. I also believe he stays on Windsor grounds when he’s in town, it’s the only safe place out of sight of the press.
I may just be blowing smoke, but it’s fun to speculate.
@Ameerah M says:
” I think Charles wants Harry back in the fold – without Meghan of course- which is why HE is willing to keep some semblance of communication with him.”
Jeebus! H! Christus!
There is no relationship between chuckyDaT.U.R.D. and Harry.
There is no communication between chuckyDaT.U.R.D. and Harry.
Unless and until chuckyDaT.U.R.D. APOLOGISES TO HARRY’S WIFE, there will be no relationship between chuckyDaT.U.R.D. and Harry and no communication between chuckyDaT.U.R.D. and Harry.
Zip. Zilch. Zero.
What part of that are some folks having difficulty with?
Do you honestly believe Harry is having secret talks with folks who publicly dissed his wife and who he in turn, publicly said: “I will not have a relationship with you until you apologize to my wife”?
PS:
Heres a clue for there being NO secret or back door communication between H and his deadbeat daddy: there has been no acknowledgement by the UK’s CIC (er….that would be chuckyDaT.U.R.D.) and, by extension, the UK military top brass, of the UK’s veterans participating in IG2023. Have you seen the USA hi-profile Delegation announced by the President? Have you seen the German political and military top brass”s endorsement? And the endorsement of every other participating country’s political and military top brass?
Hint….hint: no relationship with chuyckyDaT.U.R.D.
No communication with chuyckyDaT.U.R.D.
Hint….hint: see hanger-in-hand departure from the CONanation.
See the other half’s non-attendance to the CONanation
I thought it was open to the public but I live here in America so I would like to know if the part of the chapel where the Queen is buried is off limits to the public? I’m just glad Harry was able to go pay his respects to the grandmother he loved.
So they leaked it to the media – that Harry visited his grandmother’s crypt and got their permission to do so – after the visit but didn’t leak it before the visit? A leak is a leak.
They need to stop leaking to the tabloids and keep their mouths shut about the Sussexes.
There are no leaks from Montecito.
I mean if they were to leak this is what I would want instead of constant hate. It’s clear someone at BP is making it known they have no issues with Harry. Whoever that person is has a louder voice & stronger authority than say Edward young who we know is an hater because this positive voice has been everywhere.
Do I believe this story completely? Eh not really but I can see Harry doing it.
Exactly. This struck me as well. Someone leaked it and spread the news
I’m not a BP apologist but I think they were responding to the picture of Harry being at her grave. The media for a second tried to make it seems horrible that Harry went to visit but I think this is BP trying to mute the noise and say we knew all along.
Whether that’s true I don’t know but it’s better than claiming they were shocked and appalled.
The ‘leak’ is about ego, it is to be seen as still being in control of Harry – a non-sequitur..
At least they’ve convinced themselves that they can control how he is being seen by the public, to no avail…
Does most readers really care about Prince Harry, or is he being used as a distraction…
Or being reported in a manner to evoke latent envy already prevalent among his brother, wife and some of the gatekeepers and their minions??
If this is true this just shows how respectful Harry is and shines a light on how DIS-respectful and petty those people are.
The power play of BP letting him know at the very last minute that he could visit the chapel. So last minute that they hoped he wouldn’t even make it? If he did ask, I wonder when? I get the feeling they really wanted to say no but couldn’t think of a good reason for saying so.
I still believe he didn’t need to ask permission or notify them of the visit. It’s a public place. They just want to insert themselves in Harry’s narrative and fed the tabloids after Harry was photographed leaving. I believe they were caught off guard and tried to take control of the narrative. They even had Andrew and Edward leave their homes to go visit the chapel (probably got a phone call that morning to get their behinds to the chapel asap) and be photographed to insert them in the narrative. None of them were planning to do anything or go anywhere, even Charles. Harry, I believe, caused them all to make a public appearance after he announced in August he was going to be at the WellChild Awards (William decided) and then after they heard he went to the pay his respects (Charles scrambled). Camilla looked like she was dragged out of the house to go to church with Charles that morning. Her sweater looked a bit disarranged/tousled IMO.
Harry commands their attention and he isn’t even thinking about their moves IMO. Love it 😊.
Yeah, my initial feeling was that Harry just rolled up and caught them off guard. And like you said@ mstj, they’re playing catch up. I could also see him asking though. So I’m just not sure. The article seems to say he contacted BP and BP gave the approval, which sounds like he didn’t even talk to his father, just someone who works at the palace. But really idk. I love the idea of Harry just walking up to the gate and asking to go in a few minutes early.
I think he would have had to have contacted someone at Windsor Castle to get his car onto the grounds like that. So that person probably did confirm with Charles’ camp that there were no issues. If Charles had said no, then Harry just would have gone during normal visiting hours, NBD.
Hmm so it’s possible Charles via BP could’ve agreed bc they were afraid Harry would just go during regular visiting hours. There would’ve been way more than one pic if that had happened😂.
Since someone from the public photographed him I think it would have had to be during visiting hours when he went to the chapel. Also, you can go to the chapel without going to the castle. The photo of him was at the chapel, not the castle.
Maybe he needed permission for something while he was already at the chapel to pay his respects. 🤷♀️ I still maintain that them leaking that to the press was to insert themselves in the narrative. Harry can get around UK for private engagements without their control but they’d like people to believe that they have control of things that he does or doesn’t do.
There are no leaks from Montecito.
It suggests to me that Prince Harry and his dad are in conversation.
Then it would be clear that it is Prince William and his wife who are out of step (and perhaps the Queen Consort’s courtiers?) and it must be driving them mad.
Time for a mini facelift and a new coat dress!
If they did the Palace would have said so. The press wants reconciliation between Harry and Charles more than he wants it with his son. I have no doubt that Harry spoke to church officials about visiting but I don’t think he spoke the Charles.
‘Mini’?? 😁
Nah, I don’t believe it. This is BP trying to save face and pretend they still have open lines of communication with the Suxesses. If they had known, they would have leaked it and there would be more than one bad twitter photo. At least three bad twitter photos.
Harry probably showed up early and asked the person in charge there (chaplain? I don’t know, I’m ESL) to open the inner chapel or wherever his grandparents are. I’m sure that they would have done that without BP’s permission because this is a grandchild visiting his grandparents and it would have been a short visit.
I agree. I mean he used to live in Windsor he knows all these people. Why need palace permission to let a member of the family in 20 mins before they opened? Plus we know how petty they all are. If he asked they would have said no to spite him.
He’s also married to Meghan, who is not an idiot. I’m guessing they both had many conversations about how to do this respectfully, and they landed on asking BP’s permission long after they could light a fire under the asses of their media slaves.
Rolling my eyes at the bit about “as long as he kept it private.” You mean as opposed to the cameras at the chapel in Wales, or the cameras tracking Charles and Camilla’s arrival at church at Balmoral??
That said, I’m not surprised he got permission because I don’t the chapel was open to the public yet (I think someone said he was there before 10, which is when it opens) AND he also probably wouldn’t have wanted to have gone with the general public. So he probably stopped in right before it opened, paid his respects privately, and then left, and a tourist arriving at the opening time snapped a pic.
And, I do think its interesting that we’re getting acknowledgement that he was given permission – even last minute, even begrudgingly. It goes against William’s temper tantrum about being upstaged and shocked (Charles knew the visit was going to happen) and it makes Charles look like the better person (when we’re talking about Charles vs. William and their public reactions to Harry.)
Charles is still getting his digs in – “private visit only,” last minute permission – but its a far cry from William’s temper tantrum.
I bet you Charles didn’t tell William this was happening, hence the tantrum, LOL.
Tom Sykes is getting roasted on Twitter for his article about Harry visiting.
Cough “bullsh*t” cough. Harry’s already launched the IG and these fools are still trying to play catchup from his respectful visit to the chapel. So desperate to get any Sussex shine. I guess we’ll be hearing different variations of this lie for the next several days. IF Harry made any contact with BP, I would guess that it was either while he was on his way there or after he left. The palace still isn’t providing him with security (it would be headline news if they had) so there would be no need to notify them of his movements. His safety is still a major issue and the Rotten Family keeps proving that they can’t be trusted and C-Rex is constantly competing to show how much he sucks in every way so…
I’m not so sure that Harry’s visit to St. George’s Chapel wasn’t leaked. The “tourist” who took the photo could well have been a press photographer. Remember we only found out about Harry and Meghan visiting the Queen last year after “tourists’ allegedly saw them. That time there was no photo which was strange given everybody has a camera these days. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Palace did leak it to the press with the proviso that the press pretends that a “tourist” took the photo of Harry.
I believe the tourist said she saw the black car pull up and knew it was someone important or a royal so she waited for the person to come out to take the picture.
Who’s the tourist? And what paper does she work for?
The only way it would have leaked to a press/tabloid photographer would have been if the Palace knew about the visit beforehand, and people are insisting in this thread that there’s no way the palace knew. So it has to be one or the other here.
I agree, I think Harry showed up early, before any visitors and the chaplain, a man of God, saw no good reason to refuse A GRANDSONS visit to his grandparents graves, but and it’s a big but, if he did ask permission, it went along the lines of “Harry phoned his father’s office, the office phoned Charlie’s assistant, who would have had to have taken the call in front of Charles or he would have said no chance and not told Charlie about the call. Charlie says yes, so his assistant phones his office, the office phones Harry and says yes, Charlie Pours camzilla a large gin tells her what he’s done, he then picks up the broken glass from where she has thrown it, just as her eyes get a manics gleem, so she phones a friend, “, who poses as a member of the public to take a snap of Harry leaving the chapel, it gets snapped up by the press (as camzilla knew it would) so she sits back with a nasty little horsey smile thinking” ha, take that William and Kate. So much for your gallivanting in Wales
Hahaha yes @mary pester. Like you say, it’s a big if as to whether he asked permission but if he did 💯 it went down the way you described. A game of telephone.
Seriously, though, do you not think that the media would have been hanging around the Chapel anyway, in the hope that some of the RF would show up, given that it was the 8th September and the first anniversary?
IMO, this story is BS. At best, the king and his wannabe king made an educated guess that Harry will visit his grandmother. And as written in the comment, they are trying to look in control.
Suede shoes. SUEDE shoes! SUEDE SHOES!!’
People are starting to write about what Harry is wearing! I think he got a whole new shoe wardrobe for Invictus at the very least. He has been wearing some very cool sneakers.
St. George’s I believe is a a royal peculiar, so Harry being the courteous person that he is, probably did ask permission to visit inside the alcove where is grandparents are interred. I find it totally believable that the Windsors would not want the public to know that Harry wanted to pay his respects in a private, appropriate and personal way without a “crowd” and photographers to witness like the rest of his immediate family. The chapel would definitely have to know Harry was coming- I mean he wouldn’t just show up early and knock on the side door. They were prepared to receive him. The palace is very eager to let the public know that they can still “control” Harry, no matter how slight.
I view this as more of ” I’m going to be there and such and such time, let’s not bump into each other” type of thing.
I think there’s something there that is just incorrectly reported or even advised in the first place. Possibly that Harry advised BP or the Chapel directly that he’s be turning up as a courtesy and it was all good to stay quiet until the photo surfaced. Not wanting to appear too mature or professional they advised/responded to media about permission. Unless the media put that spin on the Palace saying ‘ok, cool’ to Harry just letting them know. That wouldn’t be a shocker at all.
Do you recall when H&M visited betty privately last April, just before they went on to IG2022 in the Netherlands? And do you recall the scrambling from BP thereafter, to insert themselves in that visit, lying about knowing about it beforehand? And how they tried desperately to insert chuckyDaTURD and the cohoe in that visit?
THE LYING CRUELTY PART: BP let it be known to their media bosses that oh, they knew all along about the visit and that betty demanded that H&M go visit chuckyDaTURD and the cohoe before they were “allowed” to see her.
Also:
Do you recall that when H&M attended the Jubbly, they privately visited betty with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet….the first time betty was being introduced to her then latest grandbabies. And do you recall the scrambling from BP thereafter, that oh, they knew all along about the visit and that H&M wanted to take pictures with betty but they were denied.
THE LYING CRUELTY PART: BP let it be known to their media bosses that oh, H&M brought a photographer with them to take family pics with betty but they were denied.
Also:
Do you recall when H&M revealed Princess Lilibet’s name? The hysteria that ensued from all the shidtmedia in Shidthole Cuntry?
THE LYING CRUELTY PART: BP (edward young) let it be known to all the shidtmedia bosses, and weaponized the bbc into announcing that H&M had not been given “permission” to name their child with betty’s secret private oh-so-reverentially held nickname.
Also:
Do you recall when H&M announced their Netflix deal back in Sept 2020? The hysteria that ensued from all the shidtmedia in Shidthole Cuntry?
THE LYING CRUELTY PART: BP let it be known to all their shidtmedia bosses et al, that the palace would be “examining” the termd of the contract to ensure that it “upholds the values of her majesty.” BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA
Folks………IT IS A PATTERN!!!
Expect to see much much more of chuckyDaTURD, bullydaM0R0N and their puppetmasters in the britshidtmedia running to play catch-up to the Sussexes.
Excellent summation! I recall the one about H&M ‘bringing a photographer’ (as if they would, ’cause you know, everyone doesnt have a smart phone. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that meeting included 5 people only and there are lots of pics of Lili and Archie with their great gran. Might have even called in one of the many helpers to get a group one.
MyGOD HES GORGEOUS
It’s so sad that these folk don’t know the power they had altogether, something different that could rival the Queen, instead the selfishness that eventually embarrassed the entire monarchy all of you. Shame.
Harry looks absolutely wonderful. That red hair shining in the sun makes him look like a ginger Apollo and I am totally here for it. He wins in the looks department, too, if anyone is keeping score (I know his deranged brother is). Where’s your hair, William?