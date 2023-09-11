Prince Harry got the palace’s ‘permission’ at the last minute to visit QEII’s crypt

Here are more photos of Prince Harry today in Dusseldorf, at the Invictus Games. He was seated next to “Gloria Orwoba, a Kenyan senator, who greeted him warmly, and Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs,” according to the Telegraph’s stalkers. From the coverage I’ve seen, the games have gotten an incredible reception in Dusseldorf, with tons of people buying tickets and checking out the competition. The Opening Ceremony had a full house as well. All of which means that Harry is swarmed by fans wherever he goes. The Telegraph also noted that Harry was traveling around the events today “surrounded by several aides and his private protection officers.” Basically, a VIP is well-staffed and well-guarded. Harry has also been meeting one-on-one with athletes from all nations being represented and some who aren’t. Apparently, Kenya and Mexico also sent officials to the games under “an observer programme for potential new nations.” So… Team Kenya and Team Mexico are probably coming to the games in Canada 2025!!

Meanwhile, Salt Island is predictably still obsessed with the fact that Harry visited his grandmother’s crypt during his brief visit to the UK. There’s a claim that Harry sought and received “permission” to visit St. George’s Chapel.

According to The Telegraph, Harry had wanted to pay his respects at his grandmother’s place of rest when he realised he would be in the UK on the first anniversary of her death. It is said he didn’t hold out much hope of getting permission to be able to visit the chapel. However, the publication adds that Buckingham Palace told him at the last minute he could visit, so long as it was kept private.

[From The Daily Mirror]

As I said last Friday, my first instinct was that Harry had spoken to his father or made some kind of arrangement with his father’s office. As in, I doubt Harry’s stop by St. George’s was a surprise to Buckingham Palace, even if it was a surprise to Kensington Palace (Will and Kate). Now, did Harry NEED to seek permission to visit a church which is open to the public? No. He didn’t. But I could also understand why he kept BP informed of his personal and professional itinerary. It’s also interesting that BP didn’t leak it ahead of time. In fact, there were zero leaks about Harry’s comings and goings in Britain. We still have no idea when he arrived or where he spent Thursday night.