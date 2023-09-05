Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went to Beyonce’s birthday concert together

When we first heard about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet possibly/probably dating, my first thought was “what in the world do they talk about?” I’ve actually come around to the idea that Kylie and Timothee might be okay together. Like, it seems random but who knows, maybe they have more in common than we realize. Well, it looks like they’re still happening and they had a date at one of Beyonce’s concerts in LA.

They were seen in some kind of VIP area with Kendall Jenner. Kendall and Kylie got the most attention, but fans soon realized that Timothee was discreetly rolling with them – Timmy wore a hoodie and a baseball cap and he was seen smoking and chatting with Kylie and some other people in the area.

So, they’re happening. Still. It’s been months and I guess they’re actually a couple now? What do you think? The couple that goes to Beyonce’s birthday concert together is a couple built to last! Can you even imagine Timothee dealing with Kris Jenner? OMG.

Kylie Jenner, Timothèe Chalamet cozy up at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in first public outing together https://t.co/CNS6ZwfDnf pic.twitter.com/Yym9sohqSw — Page Six (@PageSix) September 5, 2023

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1zhCKYuQZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

More videos of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Beyoncé concert in LA pic.twitter.com/6NzGEiIUt6 — Nice Try Ms. Dirty💅 (@Kelseyateherup) September 5, 2023