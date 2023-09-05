Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went to Beyonce’s birthday concert together

When we first heard about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet possibly/probably dating, my first thought was “what in the world do they talk about?” I’ve actually come around to the idea that Kylie and Timothee might be okay together. Like, it seems random but who knows, maybe they have more in common than we realize. Well, it looks like they’re still happening and they had a date at one of Beyonce’s concerts in LA.
They were seen in some kind of VIP area with Kendall Jenner. Kendall and Kylie got the most attention, but fans soon realized that Timothee was discreetly rolling with them – Timmy wore a hoodie and a baseball cap and he was seen smoking and chatting with Kylie and some other people in the area.
So, they’re happening. Still. It’s been months and I guess they’re actually a couple now? What do you think? The couple that goes to Beyonce’s birthday concert together is a couple built to last! Can you even imagine Timothee dealing with Kris Jenner? OMG.
Kylie Jenner, Timothèe Chalamet cozy up at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in first public outing together https://t.co/CNS6ZwfDnf pic.twitter.com/Yym9sohqSw
Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1zhCKYuQZ
More videos of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Beyoncé concert in LA pic.twitter.com/6NzGEiIUt6
I loved him so much until I saw the horrendous Wonka trailer and now it’s like the wool has been pulled from my eyes and he is SO uninteresting to me now, lol!
Ok to be fair, the TRAILER is fine, but he is so so bad in it imo. So I lost my perception of him as this fantastic actor, haha.
I’m sure his stylist and publicist are pulling their hair out after years of careful brand management goes down the drain.
How come he is smoking in a crowd of people?
That was my question, too! And what is that platform they are climbing up onto? Wouldn’t that block some people’s view?
My question, too! How is that even allowed? But mostly I found this video hilarious: nothing says “low profile romance” like stepping onto a VIP section platform in the middle of the crowd in a Beyonce concert 😉
Not only in a crowd but inside. Illegal and gross.
This was my question too. You can’t even smoke in a bar in LA, much less a stadium like this. I guess when you’re famous they let you do anything.
As someone who needs an inhaler from time to time, seeing him smoke at a concert is gross.
Timothee blink three times if you’ve been kidnapped by pod people.
This doesn’t feel real lmao so random
IDK, their body language doesn’t say dating.
There’s ass grabbing, kissing footage as well. But the kardashian conspiracy theorist that I am still doesn’t believe it’s real hah!
Ew to him smoking. And someone next to him was smoking too. Not sure which K it was. Gross.
I don’t really have and opinion on them, but I just think it’s funny how some people were so adamant that he was too good for Kylie, that Kris was the one responsible for everything and that they were not actually together lmao it’s a thing and Timothee clearly likes her.
Because people have somehow decided that he’s too elite, too posh and deep to set his eyes on the obnoxious Jenner. They may have more in common that we think.
IDK who really thought that? I just think that there’s a reason why this is mostly on the DL and it’s because her cheap reality TV image doesn’t really help his carefully curated image of a theater-geek-turned-serious-indie-actor. Nobody doubts that he might be into hooking up with her but it’s telling that he isn’t being papped left and right like he was when he was Lilly Rose Depp, a woman who fits with his image a bit more. I don’t see why both can’t be true.
I think we are saying the same thing, Kitten. The public have already decided that she’s unworthy of him because he’s an a-list actor, when in reality, they might have more in common that we know.
People who think like this sound like the British Press.
Right. They’re young, famous and successful and probably run in some of the same circles based on that trifecta alone. To me, it looks like two people in their twenties just hanging out and partying together, definitely hooking up–I don’t get serious soulmate vibes from them, though.
Lily Rose is just a nepo baby though. I dont think she fits with a serious indie image either. If you look at who he’s dated its basically just nepo babies like lily rose and Madonnas daughter and then that eliza woman.. And apparently some instamodels. I really don’t see them as that different from kylie.
Timmie is a New York theatre kid. Went to the performing school and everything. Don’t let the Oscar nominations and cool fashion fool you. This relationship 1000000% makes sense if you look at it thru that lens.
I still like Timmy and think he’s every talented. I don’t like smoking in a crowd of people. Get it together and show some respect. That is entitled brat behavior right there.
They seem really into each other. I guess they could be acting, that’s what they do for a living, but it seems kinda real to me? For now, anyway.
He’s showing us who he really is
This makes him so uncool.
Thank you, Beyonce, for giving us so much gossip to talk about!