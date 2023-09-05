King Charles isn’t worried about the youths’ lack of support for the monarchy

Over the weekend, King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen out and about in Scotland. They attended the Braemar Games and they went to church with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife. In QEII’s day, there was a hazing process for guests at Balmoral, but Charles might have ended some of that. I saw that some of the royalist/deranger accounts were actually mad at Prince William and Kate for not attending the Braemar Games. When Charles was Prince of Wales, he always showed up for the games and he was usually seated right beside QEII. This year, the king attended with Camilla and Anne. It does feel like Charles doesn’t actually care that his reign doesn’t appeal to young people whatsoever. He’s drunk with power and he’s having the time of his life since his mother died. Still, the polling isn’t great:

Only three in 10 young people think the Royal family is good for Britain, a new YouGov poll has revealed. A majority of those aged 18-24 also said they held a negative opinion of the King as he approaches the first anniversary of his reign, with 52 per cent expressing disapproval. The figures pose a significant problem for the monarchy, suggesting that attitudes among Generation Z have not improved in the last three years. Younger Britons have been divided on whether or not to keep the monarchy since 2020, when the Duke of York’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Harry and Meghan’s fractious exit from royal life saw support plummet. The latest survey suggests that just over a third of 18 to 24-year-olds want the UK to retain the monarchy, while 40 per cent would prefer an elected head of state. By contrast, a majority of their elders support the royals, including 80 per cent of the over-65s. The numbers gradually fall with each age group. Three quarters of the over-65s say the royals are good value for money, while just a third of 18 to 24-year-olds agree, and almost half believe they are bad value.

[From The Telegraph]

In this same poll, they asked for negative/positive opinions on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, two people who have not lived in the UK for three and a half years. While I get why the Windsors are obsessed with polling the British public’s feelings on their unelected monarchy, pollsters really need to phase Meghan and Harry’s names out of all of it. The way Britain still clings to their association with the Sussexes is desperate. As for the lack of support among younger people… it’s only going to get worse, imo.