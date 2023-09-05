Joe Jonas is still wearing his wedding ring AND he’s absolutely hired a divorce lawyer

This Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner story is so weird. TMZ got the ball rolling during the Labor Day weekend, a time when celebrities would dump their bad news and hope that people aren’t paying attention. But TMZ’s report wasn’t “Joe and Sophie are definitely over and he’s filed for divorce.” It was more like: Joe has been meeting with divorce lawyers, he’s mad about taking care of his children, Sophie isn’t around…? Like, was this a real split announcement or was this a warning shot from Joe to Sophie? It does feel more like things are unsettled between them but that it’s not completely broken. Here’s People Magazine’s reporting, and keep in mind, People wouldn’t write this unless they got the nod from Joe’s publicist:
After being both off and on, Joe Jonas’ wedding band was back on his finger Sunday night. The singer, 34, was pictured sporting his ring during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, amid the news that he’s retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to his wife Sophie Turner.
In a series of photos posted by Pop Crave on Twitter, now known as X, Jonas’ gold wedding band could be clearly seen on his left hand as he performed on stage at the Moody Center.
A source confirmed the news of Jonas retaining a divorce lawyer to PEOPLE on Saturday.
Jonas was pictured without his wedding ring on Aug. 11 while picking up an iced coffee in New York City.
As reported by the New York Post’s Page Six, Jonas also sang a love song he wrote for Turner during the stop on the band’s North American tour.
Yeah… I’m starting to think that Joe is trying to send a message to Sophie as opposed to “they are really getting a divorce.” This is definitely one of the weirder breakup stories we’ve had in a while, especially since Joe’s people were in such a rush to tell TMZ that he’s had the kids and he’s hired a divorce lawyer.
Joe also wants people to know that he spent Labor Day weekend with his brothers… but not his wife. And he’s wearing his wedding ring in a new photo he just posted to IG too.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
Could this be about a post-nup?
I think he was advised by his lawyer and/or PR to keep the ring on for now while the dust settles and negotiations take place.
Wow, he’s really trying to throw Sophie under the bus, isn’t he. I bet he was a joy to live with. I wish her the best.
IKR? In the last 48 hours I’ve gone through every stage of shock and acceptance with this news, from thinking they’re best friends to accepting that JJ thought he was the boss of this relationship and didn’t expect Sophie to grow up and be her own person. Now I’m worried about Sophie with two small children and a husband using the media to manipulate her.
I think there was a pic of Sophie with his friend in UK and she wasn’t wearing her ring. Then, Joe didn’t wear his in one of the concerts and the rumors started before TMZ article drop. Now, he started to wear it again. He is either trying to win (and failing) in public opinion by looking like she was the one ending the marriage or just acting passive aggressive with all these ring pics.
I don’t really get his appeal, but they seemed like a cute couple. If he’s all uppity about her working and not being w/the kids every second of every day, good riddance to him. She can do much better.
So she’s filming abroad for a couple of months- he throws in a divorce scenario to get her to tow the line? Feels a lot like blackmail/ultimatum.
He’s now wearing his wedding ring again, but we’ve had stories emerge about Sophie being an absent mother… the whole thing leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Must be hard for her to not only live far from home (choice that she made of course, but having children might make her reconsider her situation) but also being swallowed by the whole Jonas family setup.
I have very little sympathy for any celebrity, male or female, who claims they’ve been left looking after the kids because it simply isn’t true. They have nannies and other staff doing the lion’s share of the work. It’s not the same as an ordinary person being left as sole carer by their partner, whether that’s for work or partying or whatever else.