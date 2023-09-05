Joe Jonas is still wearing his wedding ring AND he’s absolutely hired a divorce lawyer

This Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner story is so weird. TMZ got the ball rolling during the Labor Day weekend, a time when celebrities would dump their bad news and hope that people aren’t paying attention. But TMZ’s report wasn’t “Joe and Sophie are definitely over and he’s filed for divorce.” It was more like: Joe has been meeting with divorce lawyers, he’s mad about taking care of his children, Sophie isn’t around…? Like, was this a real split announcement or was this a warning shot from Joe to Sophie? It does feel more like things are unsettled between them but that it’s not completely broken. Here’s People Magazine’s reporting, and keep in mind, People wouldn’t write this unless they got the nod from Joe’s publicist:

After being both off and on, Joe Jonas’ wedding band was back on his finger Sunday night. The singer, 34, was pictured sporting his ring during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, amid the news that he’s retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to his wife Sophie Turner. In a series of photos posted by Pop Crave on Twitter, now known as X, Jonas’ gold wedding band could be clearly seen on his left hand as he performed on stage at the Moody Center. A source confirmed the news of Jonas retaining a divorce lawyer to PEOPLE on Saturday. Jonas was pictured without his wedding ring on Aug. 11 while picking up an iced coffee in New York City. As reported by the New York Post’s Page Six, Jonas also sang a love song he wrote for Turner during the stop on the band’s North American tour.

Yeah… I’m starting to think that Joe is trying to send a message to Sophie as opposed to “they are really getting a divorce.” This is definitely one of the weirder breakup stories we’ve had in a while, especially since Joe’s people were in such a rush to tell TMZ that he’s had the kids and he’s hired a divorce lawyer.

Joe also wants people to know that he spent Labor Day weekend with his brothers… but not his wife. And he’s wearing his wedding ring in a new photo he just posted to IG too.