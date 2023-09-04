Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner ‘are headed toward divorce’ after four years

An underrated indicator that a couple is headed for divorce: when a tall wife stops caring about her shorter husband’s feelings and starts wearing high heels around him. I apologize to all of the short kings out there, but it’s true. In every photo of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in the past year, she’s wearing sky-high heels and towering over him in photos. The marriage was doomed! Sophie and Joe have been together since 2016 – she was 20 years old at the time and starring in one of the biggest shows in the world. Joe was a 27 year old pop star at the time. I honestly thought Sophie was way too young to jump into a serious relationship/marriage at that point, but they did get married (in 2019) and they had two children in 2020 and 2022. It sounds like the marriage kind of fell apart soon after they welcomed their second kid.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed toward divorce … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie.
Our sources say the couple has had “serious problems” for at least 6 months. We’re told over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their 2 young children “pretty much all of the time,” even as his band was touring. We’re told Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the U.S.
On the surface, it seems there’s been no outward signs of trouble. Joe and Sophie have attended events together. However, in recent weeks … Joe has been seen not wearing his ring. And they recently sold their Miami mansion. They bought that place just a year ago … and sold it fairly quickly, for a decent profit.
Joe and Sophie first linked up in 2016 … and got engaged a year later. In 2019, they were married — Vegas-style — and have been living the family life ever since … quickly welcoming their first kid in 2020 … and another in 2022. A lot has happened for them in 4 years.
Professionally, Joe and Sophie have been busy — mostly JJ, though. He’s gone on tour with his brothers recently and is scheduled to perform through the winter. Sophie’s done some TV/movie stuff in recent years — but isn’t nearly as active as she was during her ‘GoT’ days.
[From TMZ]
Sophie “isn’t nearly as active as she was during her ‘GoT’ days” – she gave birth to two children in three years, you f–king misogynists. This is TMZ trying to put some kind of “spin” on a man dumping his wife less than fourteen months after she gave birth to their second child. And why would it be a big deal for Joe to care for their children? Is Sophie filming on location or something? Is this just Joe throwing a tantrum that his young wife isn’t a stay-at-home mom?
I have a knee jerk reaction to guys running to TMZ to share their victim stories – he’s terrible, at fault and hiding something. If this were coming from any other source, I wouldn’t assume that.
Seriously. Bitter, whiney attacks on his young wife and mother of his very young babies? Immediately paints a picture of why the marriage failed.
Me too! Soon as I saw that his team was running to TMZ, I was side-eying him hard. Good luck to them both and to the children.
Yes, all of that. And I find him creepy looking.
Same. As soon as I saw it was from TMZ I knew it was going to be an absurdly anti-female point of view. The people over at TMZ are just disgusting, they’re all “the man in this situation couldn’t possibly be culpable, too” ALL the time. It is their core belief. And the way they kissed this Jonas guy’s ass for doing the same things women do every day…..smh…
This story came out of left field. I thought all the Jonas’ marriages were rock solid. I also wouldn’t jump to conclusions on why their marriage fell apart. First off, I don’t believe shit from TMZ and all other media outlets are just echoing TMZ bullshit. Sophie and Joe were posting love notes to each other on Instagram only a couple of months ago. The only thing I glean from this is, if true, something must have went down pretty quickly for Joe to start seeking divorce lawyers so quickly. That’s all I got.
Yeah TMZ always takes the misogynistic bent I’m not ready to consign him to the trash heap because they’re reporting the way they always do. It does seem out of left field but you never know what happens in someone’s relationship things can seem fine and then end just because it’s shocking to us doesn’t mean it is either of them. You would think after all the ” shocking ” breakups this summer that would be kind of apparent. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with filing for divorce after you have kids regardless of how soon it is. It’s much worse to stay in a terrible relationship and raise your kids in it than to end it just because your kids are young. I can’t think of anyone who’s parents divorced when they were young saying Man I wish my toxic parent stayed together until I was five.
I believe TMZ because they pay for their info. And it gets results. They have sources in hospitals, hotels, the LA county morgue…. If they say this marriage is in trouble, then sadly I believe it.
Do you think they pay all the men who use TMZ to drag their wives (Pitt, Depp, etc) and therefore you believe it?
I used to see him at a gym in NY and I got the impression he was very full of himself. I never spoke to him, so this was just my observation. I think he had some work to his hairline.
I hope Sophie will be happy and they can figure out a custody agreement. I have read rumblings she missed her friends and family in the UK.
I don’t know if i really believe this story. I know tmz has a habit of breaking stories first, mainly because they’re terrible and respect no one. But something here isn’t fully adding up. She’s been with them on tour and Joe HAS been spotted wearing his wedding ring.
Respectfully, this is a weird take. To think that a woman doesn’t respect her partner if she wears the shoes she pleases. My husband is shorter than me but he is confident ; me wearing every kind of heels have nothing to do with him, anyway.
I thought she’d been towering over him all along and we’d been praising his confidence.
This is probably an unpopular opinion here (maybe becasue i’m from europe idk) but getting married at 23 is not a good idea
” Joe has been caring for their 2 young children “pretty much all of the time,” even as his band was touring. We’re told Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the U.S.”
So?? Does he want a price for being a father? embarrassing
I thought she was too young at the time. And she’s been pregnant their whole marriage. But I always had the vibe he absolutely adored her. They really seemed like a solid couple to me. I don’t understand the appeal of the Jonas Bros at all. So to me she seems legions out of his league, but I wasn’t expecting this at all.
Bettyrose, I think the same about all of the Jonas Bros. All three married women way out of their league. I was shocked about Pryanka and Nick at the time of their wedding. Same for the third guy whose name escapes me all the time. His wife is not in the industry, but he still punched above his wieght. Maybe it’s the DiCaprio problem: their cute kid face didn’t age well at all. They also have zero charisma to go with their musical talent.
Yeah, he takes part in raising their kids?? WOW
I suspect this disgusting commentary is TMZ’s abhorent take on the story. It’s a wolf whistle to their misogynist base. He is forced to care for the kids = she is a whore who abandoned her children for work and/or sex with other man. Poor poor husband, so innocent, such a victim of the bitch who didn’t stay home so HE can thrive.
I’m not a fan of either but this is pretty sad. She spent their first year of marriage pregnant, 2nd yr adjusting to motherhood, 3rd year pregnant with 2nd baby while mothering a toddler, 4th year with 2 under two—and she also went back to work. That’s a LOT on a new marriage.
Right, but poor guy having to spend time with his kids all by himself /sarcasm/
Last week I went out with my friend and my hubby stayed with our 5yo. My mom was sending messages to family chat how proud she was of my husband to take over for 3h… I was constantly alone with my kid first 3 years as my hubby worked a lot, never heard any praise, rather “you’re not the first one to have a kid in this world”. So, nothing changed in this topic, sadly. Moms are default parents, dads are praised to high heavens for.. parenting their kids.
I have a degree, am a high earner, so are my friends general social circle, it’s still an issue. I can imagine how things are among women with less privilege..
I remember an interview she gave before she got married to Joe in which he said something like she needs to love herself more than she loves Joe or he can’t be with her or something. I do think there was maybe a bit of growing up to do for her before she got married. She used to cry on the GOT when people hid her vape for christ sake. I do really like her though and hope they can work things out.
Weird take, Tila. She needed to grow up before marriage not bc she was very young but bc she b was (is?) addicted to the second most addictive substance known to man? If this was her reaction to an illegal drug instead of nicotine would you be saying she needs to grow up or get help? And anyone else who may decide to comment on this: it has nothing to do with the Sussexes and everything to do with the way addiction is spoken about.
I think the point was more about her crying when people were hiding something from her…
@grniewnie but it wasn’t open ended to leave room for many opinions. It was a very specific statement. @Tila, sorry. I came off combative. I’m not saying that we can’t say a 23 yo needs to grow up. I’m sure we can find many reasons why. I’m weary about speaking so loosely about addiction. Also, I’m using the word addiction bc I feel many ppl discount that aspect of nicotine. I feel since until you get sick (often irrecoverably) people look at it as “just stop. It’s not that serious.” It’s generally only personally destructive so the addiction aspect isn’t taken serious.
I remember that interview too. And I think part of it was about her struggles with self image and bulimia or some other ED, if I’m not mistaken. She had low self esteem and they discussed how much he lifted her up and helped her look inside and see how wonderful she truly is. That gave me pause, because I’ve never thought much about any Jonas brother, but that gave me some insight and respect for him.
She was one to like posts abusing Meghan Markle when she was at her worst point….did Karma find her house?
Hope the kids are ok
Yeah, she followed and liked that Gary guy who did caricatures of the royal family who was always shitting on Meghan. I didn’t like Sansa Stark either, I would have been fine if her smug character had been killed off.
Oh really?? I did not know this. Estimations of her have gone down completely. Thank you for sharing.
I don’t know what to make of this, considering she very loudly and publicly came out in support of Meghan after the Oprah interview.
She also voiced princess Charlotte on the show he got on HBO Max based around those horrible Instagram posts. So forgive me if I’m not immediately like Joe Jonas is a monster for filing divorce. She piled on during an avalanche of crappy behavior towards a marginalized woman that was being abused in the press, while she was pregnant too. Hope their kids come through this okay.
Sussex Squad is all over xwitter talking about this. Apparently she has been “liking” negative content about Meghan since it all started, and still does. So eff her. She will get whatever she deserves. Seems like people who isht on Meghan eventually do.
I wonder how long that phone call was.
Hilarious.
😄😄😄😄😄 I was just thinking about how Taylor Swift was slammed for singing about him, but maybe she had his number before the rest of the world.
Why would you even ever do yourself the disservice of making yuorself as tall as or shorter than your man!?!? Be as tall as you want to be.
So its less an indicator of separation, and more an idicator that the woman realizes she made mistakes when compromising too far for her own good.
Sophie has a history of depression and is now raising two babies in her mid-20s while her husband gets to continue his career and is (apparently) complaining about having to look after his own children.
Sophie “likes” all the negative bs about Meghan Markle too. Such a nice young girl huh.
There’s always going to be a level of sexism to how a divorce is portrayed.
Nevertheless I don’t think it’s problematic to point out that yes, Joe is busier in his career than she is.
Inability to agree about divisions of labor in the household can happen to anyone, if that’s what it was meant to refer to then that’s one thing. I guess we’ll see about the reporting of it going forward.
Sophie has said she would prefer to move back to Britain, so that may be part of it too.
I read this to be hinting that she was absenting herself from the kids for reasons other than work, ie she was out partying and perhaps just wasn’t ready for all of this.
That could be grossly unfair, I just thought that’s why the kids point was made so strongly…
Pretty sure she was just seen in London alone with her kids. To me, this read as a spin from TMZ to make it sound like something is up with her and he’s shouldering the parenting duties.
Thank you – I didn’t know that, and in which case the angle goes from bitchy to straight up sexist as hell.
She towered over him in their wedding photos so if height is somehow a reflection of attachment, not sure what that says.
You know what, I don’t think this is really happening. I think they’re holed up with their team right now trying to do damage control on this narrative.
That photo of Sophie in the black dress is giving Morticia Addams.
This is going to get messy if this is the story right out of the gate. Sophie has been open about her mental health struggles. She also discussed in interviews how much she misses England and her family and friends there. She’d like to raise her children there but Joe is not on board with that.
She actually filming a new show in her home town and word is she’s realized how much she does NOT miss Joe. Maybe being away from him for such an extended period has led to her reflecting on their relationship. She’s spent her entire 20s being his wife and birthing babies back to back.
There have also been rumors that Joe has a cocaine problem, cheats on her regularly and has tried to invite other women into their bed much to Sophie’s chagrin
The rumors I read always presented them as both happily indulgent in regular threesomes. The new rumor is that he got a little too interested in a 20 something recently.
Sheesh. These rumors are…something. Please cite your sources. I mean, Sophie kind of came out as bi saying time isn’t straight and “neither am I,” so them having a more varied and inclusive sex life would make sense. But his taking an interest in someone else who joined in is cringe, and either or both having substance issues would suck. I’m curious if your sources are legit.
She was way too young and never lived her life as adult. I dont know where her parents were and why they didnt advised against marriage at young??
Also woman like sophie should be the last person on earth to give birth to kids. She doesn’t have good mental health along with eating disorder where she needed a nurse to look after her and make sure she eats everyday. She should not be mother at this time. It makes my angry when woman like sophie are irresponsible and having children.
You should be stronger mentally to have a children and honestly those children need their mom when she herself struggle with mental health is receipe for disaster. I hope those kids have adult and mature nanny.
So…people with mental health struggles should (checks notes) not be allowed to reproduce? What a dog of a take.
What a garbage take, @ YOON. I’m a perinatal psychiatry provider and I help people plan their pregnancies who have existing mental health diagnoses, address concerns that come up during the pregnancy, and work with people who struggle postpartum. In many cases, the first presentation of bipolar disorder occurs in the perinatal period.
When you get into who should and should not have babies, you veer into eugenics territory and that’s not a good look.
Yeah. This clinically depressed mother of four says fuck that noise. 🙄
Good mental health is subjective. Plenty of women claim to be great mothers, but put down women, judge them, have unattainable standards & still raise children.
I know several women who struggled with hormonally induced depression during and after pregnancy and yet loved their children unconditionally and raised them to be wonderful human beings. You sound like a totally uncompassionate person. None of us know Sophie Turner or Joe Jonas and yet you come up with some ridiculous opinion that she shouldn’t be a mother because she’s mentally unstable and incapable of being a good mother. SMH…
I didn’t realize how young she was. Did he really think it was a good idea to propose to a 21 year old after only dating a year? I mean from what i saw of them he did seems to adore her and they looked cute together but she was really young and he used to have a playboy reputation so this isn’t completely surprising. They probably just grew apart and that’s normal.
The tone of this piece though is gross af. I saw someone say on Twitter that she’d been filming a movie which is why Joe had the kids and before that she mostly caring for them while he was on tour and that’s all normal and fine but the way this TMZ story reads it looks like its trying to make her look bad by only focusing on the months that he had the kids. I always side eye men that go to TMZ to get their meninist take out there but there’s also a chance that this isn’t from his camp and is just from TMZ who loves to write stories this way so im going to give him the benefit of doubt…for now
I find this man wildly unattractive.
Gurl
Me too. I have never ever understood the appeal of any of these Jonas men
Same, same, same!
When they married, I definitely wondered what would happen to their relationship when all the GoT sparkle wore off her.
And TWO kids??? By the age of 25??? Girl…………….
I dislike the narrative that he “dumped” his wife “fourteen months after she had a baby.” We don’t have any information to say he dumped her and how old their kid is is irrelevant. Is there a minimum amount of time after having a child that a couple has to stay together?
My spouse and I were essentially over by the time our youngest was two. Things happen. I’m glad we didn’t stay miserably married based on how soon it was after I gave birth.
Joe is sleezy, always has been. Dude asked out Gigi when she was 13 and he was like 19. He has admitted to this in interviews. When he and Sophie got together she was like 19 and I think he was 27. I always felt like he wanted to lock that down. She mentioned in an interview having cold feet about getting married, well then suddenly they elope in Vegas. Then she has two children pretty quickly. He just seems off to me. He has also never been without a woman, so I see him getting a jump off quickly.
She is currently filming abroad. It makes sense she would not want to take her children with her and would prefer for them to have the stability of their dad and extended family with them. She has been very vocal in recent years about wanting to move back to the UK for her mental health. Him running to TMZ seems like a power move to prevent that from happening.
I hope Sophie is okay and takes care of herself through this. I will probably always have a soft spot for her. She grew up in front of the world in one of the biggest series in history. Not to mention she filmed some pretty dark crap while still a kid. She has been open about her struggles with her mental health. I want to see her succeed.
Sophie HAS been working … over here in the Uk … in my home County of Warwickshire (the same County where she went to school). I saw her with my own eyes on 16th August filming in the street in Royal Leamington Spa. Sounds like Joe is finding it hard being a proper Dad by actually co-parenting their kids while Mummy is working.
Oh noooes, a working father ALSO has to look after his children? Someone nominate this man for a Ron DeSantis Profiles in Courage award.
“Ron DeSantis Profiles in Courage award.” You win the comment of the week @Chaine!!
I also remember her Meghan-related internet activity and it came off as classic white woman behavior to me. Only ww like Sophie are allowed to struggle with mental health issues, it seems. For that reason, I’ll give her just about as much sympathy as she gave Meghan, who was in a far worse situation and facing much greater challenges.
AND, while I’m here — while Joe may be gross or whatever, his statement reads to me as a warning to Sophie not to try and relocate the kids to the UK. If she is homesick, that is sad. But once you become a mother, your kids’ wellbeing must be put first. These are children who were born in the US, raised here their whole lives, have an American father, American friends, cousins, grandparents, etc. Uprooting them is not in their best interest, no matter how homesick their mother is. (Also…she needs to grow up. She’s rich – she can visit the UK or hang out with the ten thousand Brits colonizing Brownstone Brooklyn.) No American court will agree to ripping out their roots and transplanting them to the UK, thank goodness.
I don’t think it would be a problem for them to move at this stage. They’re very young and can adjust to a new country. But being that far from their father is not desirable, so they’ll have to work something out.
He can’t even try longer than 6 months of trouble with two young kids, pitiful.
According to Sussex Squad on xwitter, she is a Meghan Markle hater. I have no sympathy for her.
I remember Sophie’s online behaviour around Meghan at the height of the hate campaign, and I’m not a fan. Don’t know if she’s changed her tune in recent years, but I’ve side eyed her since.
Having said that, it doesn’t change the fact that the age gap between Sophie and Joe when they got together was Not Good. Throw in how fast the relationship moved, and that she’s been pregnant for most of their marriage, this just doesn’t pass the vibe check. I hope whatever happens, it’s what is best for her and the kids.
Dont forget that Sophie moved abroad to be with him! And has said a while ago that she was homesick and wanted to go back, perhaps that has something to do with this? She is currently working back in the UK.
I didn’t know Sophie had weighed in on the Meghan hate. That’s disappointing.
That said, in this context, I can understand why she would be struggling. I was in my late 20s when I had my first kid, and being in a new city, halfway across the country from my family, was hard even though my husband’s family was nearby and very supportive. It must be that much harder for someone as young as Sophie being in a different country entirely with two little children.
I thought she was too young to get married when they tied the knot. I felt like she thought she was very mature for her age because of her GoT years, but that kind of experience can thwart emotional development sometimes too. Or at least keep you in a bubble.
Anyway, sad news. I hope they can reach an amicable state given the children they share.