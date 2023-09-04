Prince Harry & Meghan went to Beyonce’s LA concert on Friday night

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in LA on Friday night. That’s it, that’s the whole story. Beyonce knows and likes Harry and Meghan, having met them at the Lion King premiere in 2019. Beyonce and Jay-Z famously paid tribute to “Queen Meghan” at the BRIT Awards in 2019 as well. Beyonce contacted Meghan after the Oprah interview in 2021, and for all we know, Beyonce, Meghan and Harry are probably hanging out all the time. So, obviously, Meg and Harry showed up for their good friend Beyonce.
I’m including some photos and videos below. Obviously, the British media is trying to make it sound like Harry was dreadfully bored the entire time, when really, he appeared to be checking his phone for a moment, perhaps to ensure that he recorded his favorite moment. People are doing too much to suggest that Harry A) doesn’t like the Beyonce concert or B) that he was too subdued. Like, Harry is part of the Beyhive. He is a card-carrying hive member. I interpret his whole vibe as a man who was concentrating very hard on Beyonce, perhaps softly singing his favorite lyrics. He might have been annoyed that Meghan and Abigail Spencer were drowning out his favorite songs.
Meghan, Harry, Abigail and Doria all got Beyonce’s memo about wearing silver to the concert and I’m sure they all did a good “look around everybody on mute” freeze. I love the way Harry interpreted the “wear silver” dress code. He and Meghan coordinated for Queen Bey. PS… Harry also went to soccer match in LA on Sunday (he saw Messi play!). We will have that story tomorrow!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Renaissance World Tour night 1 in Inglewood! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xHLhBDoJZL
Meghan and Harry wearing matching silver outfits to Beyoncé’s concert is so iconic pic.twitter.com/1843zA3fRM
OH MY GOD
HARRY AND MEGHAN HUGGING😭
No PDA they said!😂 LOL#RENAISANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/ZGd2RHnIGC
Meghan and Harry all loved up at Beyoncé concert 🥹 #RENAISANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/atQDh4Wi5v
The hand holding 🥰🥹#HarryAndMeghan #RENAISANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/a9ilVKi2Fr
Meghan getting her absolute LIFE to DIVA is an absolute mood!!!! 🪩
You betta shake it gorl!!! 🔥💖 pic.twitter.com/JWRo8erh5e
“Oh my godddd it’s Meghan Markle, Oh my goddd it’s Prince Harry, ITS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE” 🪩
ENERGY!! I know that’s right 🤭✨
Also, imma need to see that group pic 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/z3o4PBsHMx
It’s Meghan, Doria , Abigail and Genevieve grooving out to cuff it for me 😛🪩✨
Also peep Harry’s moved!!!
You betta Big Red!🔥 pic.twitter.com/5f7QXDi3jn
I wonder what KP has planned for our dear kate to try and match this.
I’m literally laughing out loud imagining Kate having an off the cuff, genuine moment of enjoyment let alone DANCING! Can you imagine??? I’d love for them to try to match this because it would be hilaaaaarious. She couldn’t move like that if her life depended on it.
I remember how incredibly AWKWARD she (and he) were “dancing” on that tour (was it in Tonga??). Too uninterested to look it up, but it was hysterical!
The Rugby World Cup starts next week, KP better be making arrangements for Kate to attend at least one match.
You would think they’d be starting to do more since it’s that time of the year and bc they’re driven to compete with IG.
England’s first game is on September 9, if she’s really interested in competing with Harry but it’s against Argentina so given the history between the two countries, I don’t think she will be there.
@Amy Bee: my guess is that they trot out the kids again, but maybe they got their hopes pinned on the 1 year anniversary of lizzie’s death. The solemn and dutiful heirs narrative
@Chloe: I doubt they will pull the children out of school for the commemoration of the Queen’s death. I think they believe that doing engagements on the anniversary of the Queen’s death will be enough for the garner praise from the press. I think they are right this time as the press really wanted the Royal Family to have some memorial service of some kind on the 8th. The press already have their pieces written the only thing missing is what Kate will be wearing on the day.
@Amy Bee – They pulled their children out of school for the Phil memorial service last year. Never doubt the length’s these two will go to get their engagement. Even if that means exploiting their own children and forcing them to attend events no child should be.
There’s no way England is going to win more than one game in this world cup, I doubt she will move for that.
Probably something with buttons
No doubt she will try and grab William’s butt again.
The huge number of people tweeting and commenting about expecting to see K dress in silver sequins or doing anything to copy Meghan was hilarious and so unexpected for me 😂😂
She’ll definitely bri my out down Aquazurra heels because Meghan was wearing her Aquazurra heels and the silver sequins will probably most likely be seen at WilliamShot
I wonder how much sort Kate has given to the fact that where she is now is where she is going to be stuck forever, unless there is a divorce. (Would Britain be OK with two princes of Wales divorcing, one after the other?) There is no spontaneity like this in coach life. No just deciding to go to a concert to sing and dance away the night. No jumping on the plane just to go and see your best friend. No filling the car up with girlfriends and just going for a day at the beach. That’s pretty sad, but she can’t complain about it now, considering she spent 10 years chasing him down to have what she’s got now .
By the way, where is CarolE these days? Sent to Coventry?
Kate. Is. No. Victim.
Kate has no friends because all she does is use women or attack them. This is the life she has chosen for 20 years.
Majority of people in the UK will have no problem with both Charles and William divorcing. 50 % of marriages in the UK end in divorce, less than 30 percent of people in the UK are part of the CoE anyway. No ones likes the Middletons, so William divorcing Kate and dumping her shady parents will upset no one. As long as her divorced life is lived quietly in a small place like Adelaide and isn’t a huge taxpayer expense.
i have seen many europeans princess having fun with their friends, but no kate is busy watching baldy like a hawk 24/7 what a life????
If they divorce and remarry the second wife would get the praise. And kates fan base would move on and prefer the second wife to kate. Imo
Kate is and was no victim . She actively participated in a media campaign against Meghan.
William is already trying to look like the cool single dad.
couldnt stop laughting, they need to leave mumbles mcbutton alone, she has no game!!!
The BP and the racists on that island are so delusional. Harry was having a great time with his wife, mother in law and friends. The one video where Bey is performing Love On Top you can feel their joy. And mama Doria was LIVING! She was celebrating another year around the Sun with the people she loves and I am so glad they had an opportunity to just Be.
The bots are going on and on saying they can “tell” that Harry is “miserable.” Same old same old
Yeah KP jumped the gun by making one IM totally miserable in my marriage story . This was followed by a slow drip of videos from Matt that wrote a movie of happiness and Daily Fail begging folks for videos of HM. The derangers have been quiet.
They can try and push that narrative but it’s clear as day that Harry was anything but miserable at the concert. He seemed to have fun.
They did stop once the video of them kissing was posted by Matt. Pretty hard for them to say he’s miserable when he’s making out with his wife.
@GIRL_NINJA
Mama Doria was absolutely living her best life with her babygirl all grownup and her not quite new son as well. And vibing to Queen Bey at that.
I’m so glad we got to see them all enjoy such a fun night out after they had to live with so much stress for the first bit of the marriage.
Can’t wait to hear all about Invictus and what their next projects will be.
Kate can bring Carole along to some event and see if WIlliam joins them. Maybe bring Pippa. Lots of planning probably going on.
carole will be looking for a way to con those stupid rich dudes ha ha ha!!
Those LA shows for RWT are IT. I will travel to the US for the next Beyoncé tour. The US leg is so much more lit than Europe every time !
I couldn’t edit my post to add : happy birthday to the reigning Queen! 🐝
They seem to ignore pictures of other men like LeBron who was there and had the same look as Harry and there were a few other men who also had the same face on but no the Harry was unhappy crap started. Harry was also on his phone lest we forget Invictus starts in a week and Harry is very involved with every aspect of it so he was probably multitasking something the royal cult knows nothing about. They also ignored the pictures of Harry and Megs hug and them holding hands. But yeah Harry’s unhappy (not).
No sane person would look at those pics/videos and see unhappy. He just isn’t as exuberant as the women. He’s great at letting his wife and MIL shine and not making it about him. My husband isn’t British but he doesn’t dance at concerts. I do. We’re not the same person, but we both enjoy ourselves.
The divorce talk is to try and distract from the fact that the other couple is not seen outside of engagements and even there William ignores her and she tries to grab his ass for attention and he shuts her down.
Watching the videos of H, M & MD dancing was JOYFUL! To see them looking so happy and free – and showing off some moves – was amazing!
Somebody’s having a nervous meltdown: RIP Kate’s jealousy and William’s nerves. Probably the life they would have dreamed of.
Special kudos to Doria, so effortlessly adorable, as usual.
SugarHere, Absolutely every time Harry and Meghan appear in public [together], the BRF freaks out and tons of negativity involving unhappiness, body language, etc, gets published by the RR. It’s like they’re projecting.
“RIP William’s nerves”
😂😂
As expected they were at the Beyonce concert. Apparently the first photos of them were put out by a deranger and the press ran with the Harry is miserable story but the videos tell a different story. They seemed to have a really good time and as much as the press and royalists try to convince themselves that Harry and Meghan are not on the verge of divorce, it’s really William and Kate who are living separate lives. I’m happy that Harry and Meghan able to enjoy themselves and live the life they want.
I don’t understand this obsession with them ” proving ” he’s unhappy. I used to think it was just so they could say we told you so, but this is much deeper than that. They HAVE to believe that this man is unhappy and I just don’t get it. Stalking events where he’s at to take a million pictures to find one to”prove” it? Why? Why is this so important for this press apparatus? Even if he filed for divorce this morning he’s never going to be far away from his kids and you know Meghan’s never moving back to that country so you’d still never see him. I just don’t get it. Practically an entire country’s press salivating on the thought of one human being, being unhappy.
The press and royalists are very invested in Harry and Meghan breaking up because they never wanted Harry to marry her and they also believe Harry will return to the UK if they divorce. It’s simple as that.
The divorce talk started before the wedding day.
I think there are two things that drive the “Harry is Miserable!” narrative. The first, as mentioned upthread, is that they really, really want to destroy this family that Harry has created and are delusional enough to think that if Harry were to divorce, that somehow would result in him crawling (?) back to England, leaving his tiny American children and a lucrative job behind.
But I think there is also a larger point, which is that Harry is thriving outside of the BRF, and that just can’t be tolerated. It undermines and upends their whole social order in some ways.
They need to distract from the unhappy couple still in the UK.
And how did that deranger manage to get seats to a coveted concert – and right by the box where Sussex Family and Abigail Spencer were partying? They immediately sent out the ‘Harry is miserable’ lie and tagged a pile of Meghan hate sites. Difficult to believe it was a coincidence.
There are a quite a few derangers who live in the US. So I believe in coincidences.
The original photo was not taken by the deranger claiming it is theirs. Once Twitter confirmed that Harry and Meghan were at the concert, photos started to be posted of them in the suite and the one of Harry looking out in the distance was then taken by the tabs to start the pretend story of Harry being glum.
Once Matt and his TikTok videos showed up, that was blown away.
She also magically got free tickets to the show.
Even more reason not to believe this was a coincidence. Someone with an anti-Sussex agenda planted her there.
I love the fact that TikTok – especially the account of Matt – blew apart the media narrative of H&M being miserable. I’ve watched most of the posts and it brings me great joy to see them out and about, madly in love and having a blast with family and friends. Doria is older than me and I wish I had her energy! There is a cohort of older Brits who wish them well and don’t fall for the narrative set by the Palace and their media sycophants.
Yes! It was wild to see how a whole narrative was spun out of a few obviously selected photos. And then Matt from tik tok blew it up. The way he verbally freaked out in that first vid when he realizes who is in the suite next door. That would’ve been me. I would’ve been freaking out. And Doria was life. Meghan looked so good. It was totally a Meghan style choice to pair the white tank with the sequin skirt.
I loved how frickin excited he got when he saw them! So much for the false narrative that H & M’s star power has waned.
Harry and Meghan were loved up while enjoying the music. I even caught a video of Harry dancing with his wife. Catching one still photo of Harry looking preoccupied was all they could get because the young man who captured the video refused to allow the gutter press in the UK to view them. The photo of Meghan dancing to Cuff it alone has over 10m views.
Over 18M now….I am so glad she was happy! After her layover in the UK, I just want her to be happy! the stench of that salty island behind her…..Go Meghan
Happy Birthday to Queen Beyonce
Think the 18m views is for when she’s dancing to Diva. Or maybe they’re all at 18m by now😂. Her dancing to diva after that archetypes episode with Mariah was such a moment.
Kudos to TikTok Matt getting all the good content! It was a joy to watch and I loved seeing them so happy having a blast.
Loved it too,he got the great footage for everyone to see and he ain’t selling it to any of tnose rags .
I LOVE that the guy next to them and other fans said “oh hell no” when UK tabloids contacted them asking if they could share the vids.
Also Harry was dancing too.
And Doria was having the time of her life!
The Windsors already did their rock out concert for the coronation. They waved their flags and nodded their heads and smiled to Lionel Richie. They don’t get a do-over because Meghan and Doria and Harry outdid them at Beyonce. However, after these viral videos it’s guaranteed that Kate is shopping for silver sequins for next year’s Houghton Hall upmarket rave.
LOL. I’d forgotten all about their little struggle coronation concert.
Wasn’t it the 26th anniversary of his mothers death on the day of the concert? Maybe that’s why he looked a bit distant at times.
Also, I totally believe they are all friends but it’s kept on the DL.
No, Princess Diana died the day before on August 31. And Harry didn’t look distant at times. Believe it or not people do look at their phones during a concert.
I know Cuff It is his favorite he was grooving 😂🥰
They all look like they had a a blast, especially Ms. Doria lmao! I love that Harry was pretty on theme too. He and Meghan look so loved up and seeing them still so happy with eyes only for each other after all these years and what they’ve had to go through makes me so happy. And Meghan getting her whole LIFE to Diva?! Yes ma’am!!!! Dance your heart out Meg. You made it to the other side with your love, your heart and your soul intact.
I truly love Meghan but Abigail Spencer wins the night wearing the Paco Rabanne silver disc dress from my favorite movie. That dress is glorious!
Darling Abigail looks to be the best kind of friend. Truly loyal and so lovely. What a joy it was watching all the the friends/family having such a wonderful time. Suck it, royal arses. Suck it hard.
Happy birthday to Virgo Queen Beyonce! Love her so much and I was saying the other day, her work, especially over the last four albums has increasingly become a celebration and uplifiting of Blackness in its many dimensions and expressions (Black womanhood, the Black diaspora, Black love, Black queerness). As someone who has been a fan of hers since the Destiny’s child days and seen her on tour many times, this last one was amazing!
Do you get how absolutely subversive and powerful it is for her to have a whole audience singing lines like, “I’m dark brown, dark skin, light skin, beige, fluorescent beige, bitch, I’m black.” You know that mama Doria was hitting that line hard.
Anyway, I hope Harry and Meghan had a great time! And the British press who is always writing lies about them and hoping for their demise can stay salty.
I can’t begin to tell you how seeing these two beautiful people enjoying their lives has given me life . I don’t know them but boy am I happy for them and their happiness. I can’t think of anything more deserving of joy and happiness. They are put through way too much by that trash family and it’s media sickofans . All I kept saying was shake what your mama gave you Meghan, because mama Doria definitely was . Such happiness all around.
Omg, omg, were they dancing to celebrate their divorce,!? Was harry checking his phone to see if it had been finalised? 😂😂😂😂Nooooo Mr derangers, they were celebrating LIFE and the fact that they are living it HAPPY, in california, with great friends and family. Pity the poor Palace mice, stuck in their falling down palaces and gloomy friends and even gloomier family. Katey dear, have you ordered your beyonceesq wiglet yet? And bullyam are you practising your dad dancing!, 😂😂stand by for an invitation to tea for Beyonce and an invitation to perform at one of bully and Kates (not so many) public appearances, like the Royal variety show.
” Were they dancing to celebrate their divorce,!? Was harry checking his phone to see if it had been finalised? “: @Mary Pester, 😆 your witticisms and vitriolic humor are an absolute delight, for real.
I love how Matt on TikTok blew up the “Harry doesn’t look happy” narrative the tabs were trying to push from one photo. He showed Harry looking very happy throughout the night. And Meghan dancing to Diva was great.
The one photo of Doria dancing away while Harry and Meghan are behind her hugging (or kissing) is a great meme that has now entered the lexicon.
But really the whole divorce narrative the tabs have tried to impose on those two has been destroyed. No one can seriously look at any of the videos and think otherwise.
They are having such a blast at the concert. Watching the derangers’ entire argument fall apart while they and the British media, is a cherry on top of a sundae.
And what is with the latest argument that the Sussexes are broke and unemployed?
Matt said Doria danced to every song, birthday girl was turning 67 the next day, what a birthday gift.
Meghan was ready to party, on the tig, she posted pictures of her going to previous Beyoncé concerts, someone posted her friend’s video of Meghan screaming at a Jay Z concert.
I’m sure William already has clips of Meghan shaking her bum and keeps excusing himself from whatever he’s doing to go watch it
Waking up to see the woman you’ve been a fan of for years look happy and free and back to her old bubbly self after facing years of abuse was a wonderful birthday gift for me yesterday 😊
These are the most adorable people! I love seeing them loving life.
This is why I’d didn’t believe the Taylor Swift concert rumors, so many videos and photos of them from this concert.
They look like they’re having fun. Doria looks like such a fun mom.
Yeah me too. If she was at the Taylor Swift concert there would have been pictures and video.
They were trying to create a story with that one (and it failed). Remember how they said Taylor rejected her request to come in Archetypes? Also, the song choice they claimed she was singing to was weird. They were trying to prove she’s desperate to be around Taylor and to also push the party girl rumor they’ve been trying to spread since Harry was in Japan/Singapore at that time.
The investment the crazies have in Harry being unhappy and HM being on the verge of a divorce is just really truly batshit. People literally think the only reason they aren’t divorced now is because Meghan won’t allow him to file and she’s making him go to places with her. These people really need help.
I’m glad they all had a great time at the concert!
So Harry can go to Singapore, Hawaii, Japan and Africa without Meghan but he can’t make it down to the divorce attorney’s office? Ok. I think derangers may be more delusional than Trumpers and that’s saying a lot.
The British press and the Royal family are in quite a pickle. The American royals are charismatic, hard working, insanely attractive and intelligent. Their chemistry is ridiculous, they have sooo much heat between them. A pic alone garnered over 10 million views, holy shit! But wait, everyone hates them and no one is interested, right?? The Wales’s wish and pray they had an ounce of the magic the Sussexes have. Abolish the Monarchy and please put everyone on salt island out of their misery.
In the Love On Top video posted on Saturday you can clearly see Harry was having a great time and was dancing. Some of the initial screenshots that came out that morning came from a deranger who sold her pics to the UK tabloids to give a certain narrative but as more pics and videos came out it became clear that that narrative was untrue and thankfully the new stuff went viral. I mean ANITA BAKER was out here quote tweeting one of the love on top videos where Harry was cuddling and kissing Meghan; it was a lovely weekend on social media for once.
And to top that off the video of Meghab and co getting their life to Diva has over 18M views on that Renaissance Tour page and from what i can see most of the responses have been positive. I was actually surprised at how many people(mostly non squaddies) were tweeting how happy it made them to see Harry and especially Meghan let go and have fun after everything they’ve been through. There’s still a lot of goodwill toward her especially after this Suits summer. It would honestly be the perfect time for her to relaunch her IG but i feel like the chances of that happening are like 5% lol
The BRF and their “secret weapons” must have been crying into their cornflakes when those clips dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) A grainy photo of Princess Vanilla* chatting to two guys in a barn with a drink in her hand just doesn’t have the same “wow” factor. More people could relate to Meghan out with her mum and friends having a great time. Without even trying the video where Meghan is dancing has gained over 18 million views. To all the “secret weapons” no matter how the media spin it for you Meghan on Friday was “star power.” It’s something you’ve either got it or you aint and you lot aint!
Like many others I also made a point of thanking Matt for not giving the Daily Fail permission to use the clips. 😆 😆 😆
*Princess Vanilla – not mine. I saw someone use it on X (FKAT) and decided I would use it from now on! 😆
This is the best way to counteract the negative stories about them (or mainly Harry) being miserable in America. Go out and be seen living your best lives! They have been seen hanging out and having fun while Harry also put out a fabulous show about Invictus and is headed to the games in a few days. The question is not “Are they happy?” it’s ‘Why didn’t they leave sooner so they could have been happier earlier?” Oooh! Their haters must be extra salty today!
Love that Bey did her first stop in Inglewood…iykyk. And love that those two are LOVED UP during Love on Top!
Meghan swinging her hips and shakin’ that thang was so much fun to watch…especially when one thinks about how many minds trapped behind Palace walls were blown that a Duchess might be seen in public being sexy.
Getting the Harry “glum” pictures was such a self own by the Fail. It ought to know by now any snapshot they use by a Crown Critter (new social media name for anti Sussex legions) will be undercut by video of pro Sussex factions). The VIP sections for the concert & soccer game undermine the narrative the Sussexes are broke: the SoFi VIP suites cost between 30K to 60K and you rent the whole suite. Meghan wore Aquazurra heels, the silver skirt is from SPRWMN (retail $650, on sale now) no ID for the tank top. Harry look great in gray and white.
These videos confirmed my belief that the stories about Meghan being at the Taylor Swift concert was pure bs.
It was great seeing Matt’s TikTok videos of Meghan, Miss Doria, and Abigail and the other friend (I don’t know her name) singing and dancing the night away! It really made me smile and even the usual derangers having hissy fits on eXTwitter had me laughing. They were traumatized and some silenced (for now) bc those videos blew up so many of their negative bs narratives. Esp the “loved up” photos of the Sussexes. They tried to say the photos were staged but eventually stopped bc the evidence is irrefutable, and they sounded stupid and ignorant saying it. What self promoting idiot would stage videos at a concert and never looks at the camera? It was also hilarious that the “Harry is miserable and not impressed photos” the BM spread subsequently generated photos of other celebrity men like LeBron who had the same expression as Harry. The men just weren’t jamming as hard as the women were – I would have loved seeing one photo of a male celebrity singing and dancing hard to Single Ladies 😂😂.
Happy Birthday to Mama Doria who looks damn good at 67 years young. And Happy Birthday to Queen Bey.
Was his blazer photoshopped?!? There was an article on the Mail suggesting it was Meghan’s blazer- which, like, how?!? She’s tiny! But the blazer looks different in the still shot vs in the videos.
The photo was from a mirror image, Meghan’s jackets can’t fit Harry.
It was a bad weekend for the BM, their photo of Harry being unhappy was crushed by the many videos of the couple, and wearing a woman’s jacket was so stupid, only deranges took it seriously, but then they will believe anything.
americans dont have time for nonsense like the british, harry is better there period!!
Tik Tok Matt is the man of the hour. Rode in with his videos and saved the day.
I’m glad Harry and Meghan have made the decision to be seen living their lives after a while people will start to see how deranged the papers are in their endless attacks.
I’m so happy they’re happy and having a good time, it’s what they deserve💜 Sussex Szn is upon us👑