King Charles & Prince William ‘will not meet’ Prince Harry during his trip this week

Prince Harry’s spokesperson announced his September schedule last week, confirming that Harry will make a breezy visit to England for the WellChild Awards on the 7th, and then he will travel to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, which start on September 9th. The Windsors started panic-briefing the royal reporters immediately about Harry’s trip and what he would say or do and wouldn’t anyone think of QEII’s death-anniversary?? The Panic At the Palace was mostly about how Harry has made it abundantly clear that he has no interest in seeing his family. He has not “reached out” to them, despite a national media’s attempts to villainize him, guilt-trip him or bring him to heel. So, some Hector Projector at the palace has decided that the best way to go is by pretending that Harry is somehow desperate to see Charles and William and they’re the ones rejecting Harry.

Neither the King nor the Prince of Wales will meet the Duke of Sussex when he visits Britain this week, The Mail on Sunday has learned. Prince Harry will travel to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity of which he has been patron for 15 years. But a palace insider said the King had ‘no time in the diary’ to see his son, while his brother Prince William is not thought to have been in touch with Harry for months. It is understood that an invitation to the Royal Family’s annual summer get-together at Balmoral was not extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this year. Harry has handed back the keys to his grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and last night it was unclear whether the Royal Family would offer him any other accommodation during his stay. This year [Harry] will return to the WellChild Awards on Thursday – it will be a year since his grandmother passed on Friday – where he will spend time with the charity’s winners and their families. But it seems there is no plan for a reunion with his own family. It is thought that Prince William has not had any contact with his younger brother since Harry released his autobiography, Spare, in January, in which he accused his older brother of pushing him to the ground, causing Harry to fall on a dog bowl.

[From The Daily Mail]

“In which he accused his older brother of pushing him to the ground, causing Harry to fall on a dog bowl.” Harry actually accused William of isolating him, verbally abusing his wife and assaulting him in a violent rage because Harry wouldn’t agree to divorce Meghan, but whatever. In any case, the Windsors continue to give off Big Loser Energy, trying to convince everyone that they’ve refused to see the prince who dumped them. Besides which, this is plainly a lie – Charles’s diary is not so packed . He’s just sitting around at Balmoral. He’s not going to France for another two weeks.