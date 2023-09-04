King Charles & Prince William ‘will not meet’ Prince Harry during his trip this week

Prince Harry’s spokesperson announced his September schedule last week, confirming that Harry will make a breezy visit to England for the WellChild Awards on the 7th, and then he will travel to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, which start on September 9th. The Windsors started panic-briefing the royal reporters immediately about Harry’s trip and what he would say or do and wouldn’t anyone think of QEII’s death-anniversary?? The Panic At the Palace was mostly about how Harry has made it abundantly clear that he has no interest in seeing his family. He has not “reached out” to them, despite a national media’s attempts to villainize him, guilt-trip him or bring him to heel. So, some Hector Projector at the palace has decided that the best way to go is by pretending that Harry is somehow desperate to see Charles and William and they’re the ones rejecting Harry.
Neither the King nor the Prince of Wales will meet the Duke of Sussex when he visits Britain this week, The Mail on Sunday has learned. Prince Harry will travel to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity of which he has been patron for 15 years.
But a palace insider said the King had ‘no time in the diary’ to see his son, while his brother Prince William is not thought to have been in touch with Harry for months.
It is understood that an invitation to the Royal Family’s annual summer get-together at Balmoral was not extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this year. Harry has handed back the keys to his grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and last night it was unclear whether the Royal Family would offer him any other accommodation during his stay.
This year [Harry] will return to the WellChild Awards on Thursday – it will be a year since his grandmother passed on Friday – where he will spend time with the charity’s winners and their families. But it seems there is no plan for a reunion with his own family.
It is thought that Prince William has not had any contact with his younger brother since Harry released his autobiography, Spare, in January, in which he accused his older brother of pushing him to the ground, causing Harry to fall on a dog bowl.
“In which he accused his older brother of pushing him to the ground, causing Harry to fall on a dog bowl.” Harry actually accused William of isolating him, verbally abusing his wife and assaulting him in a violent rage because Harry wouldn’t agree to divorce Meghan, but whatever. In any case, the Windsors continue to give off Big Loser Energy, trying to convince everyone that they’ve refused to see the prince who dumped them. Besides which, this is plainly a lie – Charles’s diary is not so packed . He’s just sitting around at Balmoral. He’s not going to France for another two weeks.
Aka charles is to scared to face his son.
In any case i am happy harry isn’t anywhere near these people.
BIG Loser Energy! YUGE!
It’s both pathetic and vile that they keep feeding this drivel to the Fail. At some point even the Derangers will get weary of it. One hopes.
Harry has more important things to do than see his abusers. Harry’s charities are more important to him. The abusers have their knickers in a knot because Harry wants nothing to do with them so they like to tell people it’s them who won’t see Harry. The royal cult soap opera continues.
^This. The factual headline would read ‘Harry will not meet with Charles or William on his brief trip to London’.
Thank you @Susan Collins. I am so tired of flogging this dead horse, like, stop already. Harry never said he wants to meet any of these suckers, geez. Charles and his eldest son and all their minions all suck.
This is getting so repetitive. Harry is busy himself and IMO not pining to see his father.
Charles is currently on vacation at Balmoral so his diary is totally free. This is so dumb. The Palace would have been better off not saying anything at all.
This is exactly it. They simply can’t *not* say anything. But I love that it makes them look like the fools they are.
Exactly – better to say nothing and be though a fool than to open your mouth and confirm it! Silence would have been a much better strategy for the Windsors.
It makes me wonder whether they are driving this narrative, or whether it’s more the media wanting desperately to write about Harry in any way they can.
The detail that William hasn’t spoke to Harry in many months? I’d say they haven’t spoke since the funeral, possibly the walkabout. It makes it seem like Charles then must have spoken to harrry in the past few months though but I doubt he has either. They’re like little babies hiding.
Jais, I think it’s more dysfunctional than not “speaking.” PW hasn’t been in touch or contacted Harry, which could be not messaging, emailing, or using his secretary as a go between…. Personally, it’s probably healthier this way, but H’s family is creepy levels of awful.
“Prince William is not thought to have been in touch with Harry for months.”
“It is thought that Prince William has not had any contact with his younger brother since Harry released his autobiography, Spare, in January…”
Those palace folks are just trying to save face. Harry has not indicated any desire to reconnect with his birth family. Their problem is his ignoring them and while supporting his patronages. For such an image conscious institution, they consistently make themselves look bad.
When it was announced that Harry was going to the Wellchild Awards, the palace had no clue. So now claiming they don’t have time for him is a bizarre claim to make. Especially since Harry probably won’t be there for more than 24 hours. It’s so “You’re not breaking up up with me, I’m breaking up with you”. Lame.
Does anyone actually believe that Harry is trying to see Charles/William whenever he’s in town and they are rejecting him over and over?
Talk about delusional.
Considering the amount of money the Sussexes put into FC plus the lease they paid, can it be called a grace and favor home?
That jumped out at me too. It’s not a ‘grace and favor’ home if you have to pay such a large amount of money for it.
What part of Harry & Meghan are D.ON.E do they not understand? She did not go to the Coronation and he fulfilled his “duty” and hauled ass outta there as quickly as possible. His f’d up family doesn’t want to admit they are responsible for any wrongdoing so there won’t be any apologies forthcoming. H&M are know this and are moving on. His family and the BM thrive on drama, chaos and shit stirring. It’s disgusting.
What would a get together actually look like between these guys? William taking a swing at Harry because he called out his baldness in Spare? Charles tut-tuting about Camilla’s feelings being hurt? The lazy rota have column inches to fill and this kind of article is the end result. At this point the family split looks permanent and the rota should move on.
Oh I just love how the derangers at the mail continue to derange 😂😂look here you poor deluded fools at the mail, Harry has not said a single word about wanting to see his dogsht family. So spin on it (literally) but again thank you for again making it clear that everything Harry said in his book AND interviews was the pure unadulterated TRUTH. There are two very strong movements at the moment, one is “ABOLISH the monarchy”, that more than reached the threshold so that IT SHOULD be debated in parliament, and the other is “Down with the crown” that has members all over the world, and is very strong in Australia and Canada! I see new members joining every day. So maybe Palace toads, and mail derangers, concentrate on the monarchy and it’s fall from grace, rather than Harry, who continues to work for his charities with no backing or support from the Palace puppets.the operative word is WORK, not months long holidays at a time like some, oh and Harry has two children, so your arguments about slack Alice and the incandescent one needing to spend time with their children, is just code for “we are a couple of lazy arses who can’t be botherd to do the job we are paid for.!
Harry couldn’t give a rats about catching up with any of them .
He will do an amazing job with the children,parents and staff at Wellchild.
Spread his charm and charisma to brighten their day a little bit ,and then get on the plane to Germany .
And how do you “catch up” with people who don’t do anything?
Exactly how many times are they going to announce that piece of non-news?
“Harry has handed back the keys to his grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor …”
Funny how they missed a chance to throw in that Harry was evicted from his home and instead seem to be painting a picture that Harry chose to give the house back. It’s like they want to remind everyone Harry has no home in the UK, but they have to make it look like it was Harry’s doing. Interesting … 🤔
It wasn’t even a grace & favour home. It was a present from his grandmother they paid Fookin paid rent 🙃. G&F homes are for former employees .
Agreed! 👍 Had similar comment on this point.
Now it is “grace-and-favour”. I remember when they use to say it was a gift from the Queen. Royal gifts are never really gifts. Haha 😂
Good point! And Charles didn’t even treat him better than some random tenant. Worse, actually, because if you make substantial improvements to a property, the landlord should shoulder some of that cost and at least honor the terms of your lease.
Chucky will be too busy foraging for mushrooms and who knows where Willy will be (and who he’ll be with).
Harry is like don’t call me , I’ll call you to these desperados As if Harry has time on his dance card for clowns
What a bunch of ponces in their ridiculous red regalia! How many Americans are going to channel them on Halloween? Halloween is not a big thing here., but I really want to see that! A sexy QE2 in a miniskirt and crown; Camila, the krone in riding gear, leading a horse around and wearing tampon earrings; Kathy and Bill, as the Neue, modern monarchs in athletic wear and crowns; Charles, as a hopeless, helpless lapdog…
It’s hilarious how my brain and eyes do not even see the losers titles’ anymore; they don’t deserve my brain or eyes on their titles.
The crap they come out with to save face…. What part of “you’re dumped” do they not understand?
Charles looks odd in the coronation regalia.
Sure, this is the same old story (HE didn’t quit us, WE’RE quitting him) but I’m smirking a little at this source which says that while the King has “no time in the diary’” to see his son (because he is hiding in Balmoral and avoiding Harry), they say nothing about how “busy” TOB is? They know that to print “William’s schedule is also jam-packed” would be to invite mockery.
It’s interesting that they are obviously under pressure to complain and explain about Harry’s visit. Is it just that his work ethic is making them look bad? Are people starting to clue in that they backed the wrong brother? Or are the media getting tired of the Windsors being petty?
By continually making a huge issue about KCIII and William not making time to meet with Harry the media are highlighting how little the BRF do. Charles is on holiday at Balmoral and goodness knows what William is doing. Harry on the other hand will be supporting his charity and then flys out for the IGs. Rather than show the British public that they too are as hard working as the royal they’ve exiled, the BRF choose to rehash the “we’re snubbing Harry” stories in an attempt to take attention away from the fact they’re doing bugger all!
Yes, they are stupidly shining a light on that 2 month vacation aren’t they?
This had me shaking my head 🤦♀️ “Harry has handed back the keys to his grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor …..”. The reality was that there was no “grace-and-favour home”. 🤷♀️ The Sussexes were paying market rate rent for a property they renovated at a cost that they were pressured to personally fund and then they were vindictively evicted from said property, which remains empty since the eviction, by his father.
That toxic royal mafia institution and their media propaganda arm always spins a narrative to sugarcoat, embellish or outright lie to their subjects. At any rate, Harry has moved on from the toxicity in Britain. He’s celebrated and enjoying his life and home in the US. Hooray!! 😃. The benefit to the Sussexes is that they don’t have to pay any rent for Frogmore Cottage, a saving for them. Counted as a WIN for Team Sussex👍
He. Never. Asked. To see them.
Like I’ve said before, I hope Harry leaves Salt Island for Dusseldorf right after the awards, like, that night, and makes a public appearance the next morning tied to the Invictus Games.
Harry’s far too busy with more important events to see the royal circus and it’s abusive tactics/tricks. If I were him, I’d rather see Cirque Du Soleil than these clowns twirling and flip flopping all over the place.
If FC was supposed to be a grace and favour home then QEII was extra wrong for that bs. I really hope that she understood what a sorry excuse for a parent C-Rex is, knew about his financial abuse of Harry by his father and reimbursed the Sussexes with the money originally earmarked in the Sovereign Grant for those renovations. If she didn’t reimburse them for her alleged “wedding gift” that they had to pay rent for, when they actually could have used that money to buy and own a new house somewhere else in the UK, then there are no words (there are but …).
I really don’t understand what wrong with C-Rex and how he became such a terribly selfish husband and father. While not of his siblings are great people, they made sure that their children were well provided for and respected. With the Queen’s father having been a spare who later became king, one would think that the spares would be treated better. It’s interesting that non BRF spares appear to be treated better by their families and press.
If Harry had a big bag of cash, I bet Chuck would magically find time in his diary to see his son.