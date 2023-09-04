The judge ruled that Kevin Costner only has to pay $63K a month in child support

People are mad at me for supporting Christine Baumgartner in her divorce drama with Kevin Costner! I get it, Christine comes across as somewhat ridiculous in much of the coverage. But I am on her side – it’s clear that Costner was financially abusing her for years, all to keep her entirely dependent on him. Now that she’s broken free, he’s doing what all abusers do: punishing her, humiliating her and nickel-and-diming her. You also have to remember that part of the reason why Christine looks ridiculous in the coverage is because Costner has a world-class PR team and crisis management team, because he learned from what happened during his first divorce. In any case, Christine and Kevin were in court last week for a child support hearing. Christine wanted the court to order Costner to pay roughly $168K a month in child support. He countered with an offer of $60K a month and he told Christine to get a job. The judge agreed with him. Christine is getting hosed by this judge, ISTG.
Kevin Costner just found out how big of a check he has to cut to his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner each month for child support … and he’s going to be happy. The judge in Kevin and Christine’s divorce ruled Friday that Kevin’s going to be forking over $63,209 — that’s exactly what he said was appropriate. $63k is less than half of what she was getting in temporary support — $129k. And remember, she originally asked for $248k a month.
During Friday’s hearing, Kevin took the stand and answered some questions from his lawyer, Disso Queen Laura Wasser, saying … “Somehow in this unusual world we didn’t make it and I’m sorry.” Kevin said his biggest concern going into the relationship with Christine was having kids and getting divorced … because he had 3 kids with his first wife and got divorced. Kevin and Christine ended up having 3 kids and getting divorced too.
Remember … Christine originally asked for $248,000 a month in child support, but Kevin claimed she was padding the bill simply because he could afford it … with Costner claiming the actual amount she needs for their kids is around $51k a month. In the end, the judge went closer to Kevin’s figure.
The actor’s testimony also featured Kevin saying he wanted to pass his properties down to his kids and he said, “I don’t hide money from my wife.”
[From TMZ]
“I don’t hide money from my wife.” I mean… maybe “hide” isn’t the right word, but Christine definitely didn’t have money for anything beyond the household needs and children’s needs. He was mad at her for buying a car before she filed for divorce, that’s how much he was controlling her financially. He’s mad that one of their friends let her borrow money, that’s how much he was controlling her financially. Anyway, I can guarantee that Christine isn’t going to get the prenup nullified either. So she’s going to have to “make do” with the $1 million she got from the prenup, plus the $63K a month in child support and that’s it. Ten bucks says this judge will tell her that she has to pay for her lawyers and Kevin’s lawyers too.
I get that hes much richer and that she asked for more, but isnt this more than enough to live by and even go to a fancy holidays with the kids like she wanted ?
No, it’s not enough. A million won’t even buy her a 1-bedroom condo in that area.
I have no idea what kind of work Christine can do but say she gets a job that pays her $100,000 a year (I’m being generous), she’s still cannot afford to live in that part of California. The $63K in child support pays for the kids’ stuff, not hers. She still has to furnish her new home because Kevin wouldn’t let her take anything out of “his” house including dishes and a dog bed!(previous articles). Thank goodness she bought that car with the housekeeper’s credit card. Otherwise, she wouldn’t even have a car to drive her kids to school in.
Cosner is it cheap jerk. I’ve never liked him and I hope karma comes for him and his new movies tank, and tank hard.
They have 3 kids. That’s ~20k/month/kid. I simply cannot wrap my head around that kind of spending for each kid. What monsters are they raising with that kind of money being thrown around? With a $40K/month luxury rental, that leaves her with $23k a month for other expenses. That’s still a lot of money. Sorry not sorry that she needs to “downgrade” but she’s still far from poor.
A million outright. There are things called mortgages, you know.
Does the prenup say she has to stay in that area?
Not that I’m on his side. But almost 800k a year, and she can live where all the doctors live. It’s well more than survivable.
Kevin initially offered 50k a month in addition to taking care of all of the children’s expenses, she denied that. She said she wanted to take care of half of their expenses so the judge granted her 129k per month. She wanted it increased to 175k per month but the judge decreased it since she insisted on paying for half of the children’s expenses.
From the beginning she should’ve had money tucked away in an account or requested a decent settlement, a car, a home, and child support. If anything she could’ve walked away with a brand new home bought and paid for by him in her name, child support of 100k, and him covering all of the children’s expenses.
They were together 20 years. He’s worth hundreds of millions. So no, that amount isn’t enough. We don’t make quite that, but not too far off. We’re very comfortable and don’t worry about money. But we’re not buying vacation homes and flying private or even first class.
The prenup had to be invalidated. What about her retirement? There had to be some sort of alimony situation beyond the 1 million pittance, and it is a pittance in their world. This judge is a piece of work.
That is what a prenup is suppose to do.
Are you kidding, she got 18k a month for clothes, hundreds of thousand for plastic surgery. When you leave you have to expect to get a job. When you sign a legal document you are bound by it. I think she is delusional!!!
I guess I can never understand rich folks and all their defenders. Why can’t Christine work? The kids are 13, 14 and 15 years old, of course 20k a month is enough for each child!!! Like, people raise 5 kids on a 100K/year salary between the 2 parents and they raise well rounded kids all the time, what’s so different about these kids? If that money can’t rent them a home in whichever part of California, then move to a more affordable neighborhood!!! Seriously, she needs to at least start working and earning her own money. If the guy abused her financially for years, okay, now she broken free, she can work and fend for herself. I mean many of us work to earn a living. I’m sure if roles were reversed and it was Kevin demanding this obscene amount from Christine, we’d be hearing a different tune. She needs to get a job and support herself. Just like Kelly Clarkson husband needs to find a job and quit trying to leach off of Kelly, same can be said in this case too.
I hope she writes a tell all, and gets PAID, that she finds happiness out from under that fkker’s boot, and that karma gets Kostner with a quickness.
I’m really not sure what a tell-all would accomplish? While Costner has had a number of very popular, iconic even projects, I don’t think his personal life has ever been of general interest and I don’t really see it becoming interesting to his fans. And, I don’t see a market for it in his anti-fandom either.
She really should have been smarter about this
$63k a month is hardly suffering
Sometimes in life when you leave a certain season you may not be afforded the same lifestyle. If that’s the price for her happiness then so be it. A personal takeaway for me is play nice to win the war. I don’t know either of them personally, but if KC is an awful person, she should not only have prepared herself better and failing that could have just played fake nice.
He is a human being too, he’s allowed to be hurt, be petty etc as she is. $200k+ was really milking it, however I do pray she’s able to move onto the next chapter of her life with an acceptance of a new financial reality.
This judge. Wow.
I know. The POS earned $17M last year and she is granted $63K a month???? In what world does this math mathing??? I doesn’t!! I know many of you are not supportive of Christine but she spent 19 YEARS married to this abuser!!! Costner is an emotional and manipulative narcissist whose SOLE purpose was to ensure that he further abused Christine in the divorce as well.
Child support is stipulated on the income of the non custodial parent and this isn’t anywhere NEAR what Costner SHOULD be paying!!!!
Kaiser, I too am team Christine and she was shafted!!
Can she appeal? This guy is clearly biased
I don’t know why paying the amount she asked for is so difficult unless he can’t afford it (which I doubt) or he’s just trying to stick it to her (which I believe is what is happening here.) She’s also required to pay for half of the children’s school tuition for a very expensive private school. He really can’t pay their entire tuition when he’s been paying all this time? This along with kicking her out of their marital home giving her only 30 days to vacate is disgusting and he’s trash. Period.
She better contact Andy Cohen do that she get a spot on Real Housewives ASAP. She’s gonna need the money and she’s got to think about taking care of herself. Also…it’ll piss off the fake cowboy she married.
I don’t think she has school fees to pay, the children go to a public school…unless I’m mistaken that is what had been reported.
No, they don’t go to public school. They are also involved in many sports teams which will require Christine to pay for half of all of their gear as well.
When you add up the education, the need for a roof, sports gear as well as feeding and clothing 3 children she will be in arrears from that measly pittance Costner was able to get away with.
Honestly, she lost me when she said to the judge that “luxury is in their DNA”.
63k per month is an enormous amount of money given that Costner has already said that he will pay every cost pertaining to the kids.
I don’t question that he was a most likely a lousy partner, but people making out how she was some sort of martyr because she was SAHM are being ridiculous. She didn’t sacrifice her career in order to raise them, given that all her business ventures, funded by him , have failed. And she most likely raised the kids with plenty of help.
As a woman who makes a lot more than my partner, and who made my money way before meeting him, no way would i give him 1/2 of my money were we to seperate and he agrees wholeheartedly.
100% agree with you. $18K/month in shopping and another $18K/month for medical bills (aka pampering expenses) is not financial abuse. That’s wanton spending. She’s a spoiled bloodsucker brat who came to money, wholeheartedly embraced a privileged celebrity-adjacent lifestyle and can’t give it up. Get a damn job! I hope the judge orders her to pay for her legal fees too. As a professional woman who built a successful business from the ground up while raising two kids, I find it hard to muster any ounce of sympathy for her.
Man, I do not understand these replies at all. Do I think everyone in this situation is a spoiled brat with too much money and certainly more than they need? Absolutely. But that includes Kevin.
Pre-nup or not, my personal belief is that she contributed to the value of their lives together while he earned them millions so she is entitled to half.
As for child support, where I live (Canada), parents and judges don’t really get a say. It’s a pure mathematical calculation based on the difference in revenue of each parent divided according to their share of physical custody. That money belongs to the kids regardless of what we think of the parents or whether we believe it’s far more than any reasonable person would spend on child expenses. And where I’m from, Christine’s argument about what the children are accustomed to in terms of luxury, while stated in a way that is definitely out of touch with the rest of us, is completely valid. Otherwise, it’s a recipe for parental alienation when they have a mansion and everything they could want at Dad’s and a shared bedroom in a condo and more limited discretionary spending at moms. Is it insane when we’re talking about this much money? Sure. But the principle still applies.
@Lee13. I believe the judge set child support at $60,000 after a forensic audit of expenditures were done when she appealed the original $129,000 and was calculated, as you say, using mathematical criteria.
Yeah I lost all sympathy for her after I read her deluded testimony that basically said her children are spoilt rich kids and she wants to keep them that way. I mean, the whole thing about the shipping in tons of snow for them for Christmas, even though they have another home in Aspen where they could just go to have a snowy Christmas if they wanted one, My God, appalling.
There is no divorce rule that the lifestyles need to remain the same nor that they need to be equal with each parent. My ex husband can take our kids on nicer vacations than I can, and I am grateful that they get to experience that with at least one of us. Not pissed that they can’t experience it twice.
I’m really trying to support her but it’s not like she was blindsided with divorce papers. She’s the one that filed with a shitty prenup. I think she would have been better off with a different approach.
He’s just mad she filed first
Isn’t anger a valid, common emotion when people get divorced? My parents’ divorce was fairly amicable but it took a decade before they could be civil with each other. Hell, Costner was obviously still angry about divorce No. 1 when had that prenup drawn up. He made it clear 20 years ago that protecting his assets meant more to him than she ever would. So why is it a shock he’s being consistent with that attitude?
$63k/month and can’t get by? Cry me a river!
Exactly!!
The one fascinating bit I saw on Entertainment Tonight is that the kids attend public schools, which is very surprising and admirable, but I’m guessing the lack of tuition is what also led to a smaller payment. I don’t know, in these cases, I’m always surprised they don’t just settle quickly for a lump sum. I mean, they have kids and will be attached to each other for quite some time.
I get that they are rich and busy killing the planet with their carbon footprint, and excess spending. But even this amount of child support seems obscene to me. No one needs to spend this much money each month to clothe, educate, feed, house, do extracurriculars, or vacation once or even twice a year ( and I beleive vacations are nice but not necessary) on two children. Even if you can afford it. As for Costner ( who btw I’ve never cared for) holding the purse strings as a power move wasn’t she a grown adult who could make her own money that she was free to spend? If you want to be a pampered princess who doesn’t work you really can’t complain when the person who is working has limitations on your spending. Frankly they both disgust me.
the 63K/mo he’ll be paying is for the kids basic needs. He’s paying for their schooling, medical & extra-curricular directly out of pocket so the 63K/mo is on top of that
I’m gobsmacked by people saying the pre-nup should be invalidated because things changed over the course of the marriage. If she was unhappy with the pre-nup after they had been married a while, she could have asked for a post-nup agreement which provided her with more and superseded the pre-nup. I’m sure if anyone of the her businesses were extremely successful, she would have done so to protect her assets and limit what he could get from her in a divorce even though he’s the one who financed her businesses.
I don’t understand how being pissed that someone used your money to buy an expensive new car then filed for divorce right after is an example of financial abuse. I can’t imagine anyone not being, very justifiably, livid in that situation.
I’m an American living in a place where Costner’s prenup would contain illegalities. For instance, she would have 6 months after filing to leave. Only property can be part of a prenup here; alimony and child support cannot. Apparently, she had to get written permission from him to take items beyond her clothing and jewelry: one of those items was a fricking dog bed! Normally, Costner would have to list his possessions as well… This woman has lived a mega rich lifestyle, one that her children ARE legally entitled to AND legally entitled to in her presence, and she literally has no blender or bed without her ex’s permission. Plus, she threw in the towel almost 20 (20!) years after being with Kevin. Kevin Costner is a total vile creep and Christine needs better lawyers.
When people who I don’t know are in conflict, I find it wise not to need to take a side.
I hope they resolve their issues quickly and I wish them peace.
Thank You. I an not into the KC bashing. All the name calling but we don’t know this man from Adam. If it were the other way around I bet you all and sundry y will be caning him a goldigger.
I don’t know anything about him to label him a bad person. At the end of the day she decided not to be married anymore for one reason or another.
The kids have all expenses paid for. That doesn’t sound like an irresponsible Father. He even offered to buy her a house that’s before she started doing the most.
She got 62k. She can make it work. He is not paying 18k for clothes a month and over 100k for plastic surgery. It’s his right. She wanted a divorce, she got one. Now she can go live in peace. The end!!
I agree. No one knows what really happened and the main concern should be that the three children not be adversely impacted by how this is playing out in public. I can only imagine other kids teasing them about surf rooms and carted in Xmas snow at their public school.
Team Christine and kids. 30 days to evict when he owns multiple million dollar properties. Divorce is hard enough for kids but he makes it even harder for them on purpose to get back at his wife. There’s absolutely no excuse for that. I fully believe he’s abused her financially along with being an mostly absent parent. I’m hoping she writes a book revealing exactly what he’s like.
Ugh Nobody will be destitute here whatever happens. However much Kevin tries to portray her as a cheating gold digger he will be the one that loses big in the end. That loss will be in the court of public opinion because he’s not just being unfair. He’s being unnecessarily cruel and vindictive toward the mother of his children and wife of 18 years which affects his children too.
Where is his decency and morality?
The handsome mask has been ripped off and we see the real Kevin.
Ugly inside.
How did he financially abuse her during their marriage? By her own account, her and their kids were living a REALLY good life. Her comments about them having luxury in their DNA was ridiculous.
A couple of things….
I think it is clear that he has not been “financially abusing her” for years — anyone who has access to 30k+ a month for beauty treatments and shopping as well as an 8k a month withdraw average at the local ATM is NOT being financially abused. It is clear she had carte blanche with the cash. She was also giving her mother $5k a month towards a mortgage payment so he has also been supporting her family to some extent. Yes, I know he has a good PR team, but his team didn’t make those figures up.
Also, she had been awarded something in the range of $130k a MONTH in child support and took him BACK to court for more money — and ended up with this latest settlement — her representation is either God awful or she just won’t listen to them and her entitlement has made her deaf and out of touch.
I think he’s an ass and should have outright purchased her a nice home to co-parent the kids and given her a lump sum greater than the 1.5 million prenup money — but I also see why he isn’t doing it because he’s mad and lashing out.
Lastly – she is giving his PR team gifts that you just can’t make up, between luxury being in the kids DNA and the 20k from the neighbor that she also vacations with, she hasn’t done herself any favors in the court of public opinion.
Does the pre-nup have a clause that deals with assets obtained during the marriage? Because if not, she should be, in CA, entitled to 50% of what he made while they were married, which includes a lot of money from the Yellowstone show. And, if he used money made during the marriage for real estate assets he obtained before marriage (mortgage/upkeep) then she should be entitled to some of those assets too. What are her lawyers doing about this aspect of her case?
And if Costner was agreeing to pay all the main bills for the kids, then the 130K a month she was originally awarded was pretty appropriate. Why did she fight for more? The judge clearly saw that as unnecessary and punished her by reducing the amount so drastically. Who is her representation? Why didn’t they advise her to not risk that large sum of child support by contesting? It was a bad idea.
I’m on Christine’s side here- Costner pulled this same shit with first wife Cindy and is clearly a douche who hates giving money to women who leave him, even if they devoted decades of their lives to him and provided him children. But Christine is getting horrible advice and it’s ruining her reputation in this case.
I believe it does — it pretty much states that what is his is his and if they get divorced he gives her 1.5 million and she has to get out of his properties. It is draconian and punitive, but she had her own representation when it was signed so here we are.
As far as contesting the original amount and trying for more, I can’t imagine her counsel recommended that — it was a gift in the beginning considering he was going to foot all of the other expenses on top of it, she is either not listening or her counsel is breathtakingly horrible as are their collective PR instincts because she’s making him look good which should be impossible to do in this situation.
Rapunzel, My guess is that what he earned he keeps with the prenup. In the NLs you can either marry and share your property/ earnings/ possessions or you can split everything/ prenup (the advantage is what’s yours stays your or you cannot be responsible for a spouse’s debts). However, because it’s a marriage, here he would still be liable for a few years of alimony and she would have 6 months from the date of filing before she could be evicted. Plus child support so that the kids have the same financial situation in both homes.
Kevin wasn’t paying for schooling and activities and such when the judge awarded the $130,000—these normally aren’t part of child support in CA. That might be why she contested it. However, child support is usually a straight formula based on the difference in income. Here is where I really don’t understand the $63,000 for 3 kids given what he’s earned. And based on what his other 4 children received when they were young.
I always thought she asked for $175k a month to GET the $65k…which is how I’ve played it in salary negotiations…ALL the positive cache that I had for Kevin…IS GONE! I know a mean-spirited controlling cheap ass man when I see one🤨
Lala- my understanding is she was awarded 130K and contested. So she FAFO. I can’t believe her lawyers let her.
she initially asked for $245ish — she got $130ish — and went back for more which resulted in the latest lowered number.
I’m sorry but who the hell is advising her ? She really played herself.
A lot of people being really generous here with someone else’s money.
Nobody really knows what goes on in a marriage. That’s what the courts are for. If the judge is truly acting out of pocket, she can appeal. As it stands, she swung big and missed. I hope they can figure out a way to coparent amicably.
Costner was clearly bitter from his first divorce when this prenup was drafted. If he was a decent guy he would bend a little and give her a larger lump sum settlement or purchase a nice home for her and the children. But he is pissed she filed first and caught him off guard. Except women do not just up and file for divorce they usually tell you for years they are unhappy with the relationship, only men do not listen.
I also do not think she has come across looking great in this situation either. She purchased two luxury cars for her parents just prior to the divorce. He paid a large part of her mothers mortgage each month. She spends an excessive amount on clothes and luxury beauty treatments. I do not think he should be required to keep all that up. I do not think her attorney is doing her any favors.
As someone who works in family law – 1) contracts are hard to get out of for a reason 2) child support is typically by guidelines and 3) if she had a good case her people wouldn’t be in the papers this much they would be at a negotiating table
If I were living in California I would want the names of her Counsel and PR team to make sure to stay VERY far away from them in case of divorce. It’s been one misstep after another for her throughout, one tone-deaf statement after another, one failed legal strategy after another. I want to rename this whole saga “how not to handle divorce in the public eye”. I was feeling for her at first – not anymore.