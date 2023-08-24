Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez finally settled their divorce, eight years later

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married for two chaotic years, 2013-2015. They welcomed their son Maceo in late 2013 and it genuinely felt like Olivier wanted to marry Halle so that he could protect his rights over his son. Olivier saw first-hand what Halle tried to do to Gabriel Aubry over their daughter Nahla, and Olivier was like “that’s not going to happen to me.” And it didn’t. After a few weeks of back-and-forth accusations and drama in 2015, they managed to keep everything pretty quiet. I don’t even remember the last time I heard one thing about or from Olivier. Well, as it turns out, it’s taken them this long to work out the exact terms of their divorce. Like so many celebrity couples, Halle and Olivier bifurcated their divorce. They were officially “divorced” in 2016, but it’s taken them eight-plus years to work out the custodial issues, child support and more. Well, everything was just completed.
Halle Berry’s long road to finalizing her divorce to Olivier Martinez is officially over … after the ex-couple hammered out a formal custody and child support arrangement that has the actress paying big bucks.
Here’s the deal … back in 2015, Halle and Olivier split after 2 years of marriage. The exes have one child, 9-year-old Maceo. They had a prenup, but the case still dragged on for years because there were some unresolved issues on custody and child support.
Fast forward to August 2023 … Legal docs were filed in L.A. County Superior Court, which officially tied up the remaining loose ends on these issues. According to the new court docs, Halle and Olivier agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo. The docs also say Maceo will attend individual and family counseling. Halle and her daughter, Nahla, (from her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry), can sit in during the family sessions. But Halle’s current boyfriend, Van Hunt, is not allowed to participate.
Halle will have custody of Maceo Monday to Wednesday and Olivier will get him Wednesday to Friday, with some variations due to school closures. The pair will alternate custody of Maceo on the weekends.
As for child support, Halle has to pony up $8,000 a month to Olivier. She will also pay an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.
It doesn’t stop there … Halle must also cover Maceo’s private school tuition and 100 percent of his extracurricular activities, including soccer. She’s also on the hook for Maceo’s health insurance — both medical and dental — as well as any uninsured expenses.
I mean, Olivier comes across as profoundly jobless, but then again, Halle was always the breadwinner in their relationship and I don’t think $8,000 a month is too egregious given her net worth and income potential. It’s taken them eight years to come up with this – Halle paying Olivier less than $100K a year in child support, plus she’s paying for all of Maceo’s school costs. Olivier didn’t take her to the cleaners and he seemingly kept it all about Maceo’s best interests. Good for him, I hope.
Anyway, I enjoyed looking at these old photos of Halle and Olivier. They were a total smokeshow for that brief moment they were in love. Like, you KNOW the sex was mind-blowing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
He’s a thug and she’s a nightmare.
And their 9 year old child switches homes twice a week and needs two forms of counseling.
Poor kid.
The kid is 9 and they spent 8 years of his life arguing over custody arrangements. Poor kid indeed with 2 parents like that.
Do we know though that they’ve been arguing about it? Maybe they’ve had an unofficial arrangement for years, and it was time to finalize things officially. I’m just throwing this perspective in because my husband and his son’s mother had an unofficial agreement for years, and my husband eventually did the legal thing to make it official.
I think the lawyers around here can provide more perspective, but the kid is likely and probably always has been fine and well taken care of by both parents. Lots of people, kids included, go to counseling for a wide variety of reasons.
Sadly, that is the custody schedule that is recommended by the courts. I’ve known several families that had that schedule, and my youngest stepson was on that schedule for a few years as well because that’s what the court recommends. The idea is that they’re not apart from either parent for two long, but ultimately it’s very confusing and stressful for the kids to switch that frequently. We switched to a week on week off schedule about seven years ago and he still says how much more he likes it. 🤷♀️
I was thinking week to week makes more sense.
And this child is already showing signs of distress and instability with the counseling….
But to be realistic – the parents have been apart his entire living memory. So he has already been on some kind of back-and-forth schedule.
The more frequent back and forth schedule isn’t that confusing to little kids. The older and busier a child gets the harder it becomes because of the stuff they need that can’t really be duplicated.
As a child of divorced parents I agree, I was eight when mine split and even though I typically spent the week with my mum and saw my dad weekends (not every one, I can’t remember the details), living out of a bag for those year has stayed with me into adulthood and not in a good way. This much switching sounds exhausting.
I’m pretty sure that’s the same schedule Ben Affleck and Jen garner have, at least for their youngest. They both are papped every time they take their youngest to school (because they have to walk him in not just drop him off like most schools let you). There is a pap agency X17 that is religious about catching them every time. This may be an unpopular opinion but I think it’s a bad idea to have a bifurcated divorce. It takes away the incentive (which is to be legally free of eachother) to settle the issues that tangle up everyone, custody and division of assets. All told they ended up pretty much like everyone else does in Halle’s caliber of fame but instead of two years it took a ridiculous amount of time and legal fees.
@Twin Falls my stepson was 5 when that schedule was in place and he was regularly upset because he couldn’t remember whose house he was supposed to be at or who was picking him up, even though we reminded him every morning when he was dropped off at school. 🤷♀️ it was very disorienting for him for the two years he was on that schedule, he never got used to it.
@Arozona – I’m sorry it was upsetting for your step-son. Of course children are individuals and not one size fits all.
She sure knows how to pick em…
I actually think she’s the one with the issues. Both men she’s had children with seem to be putting the kids first as much as possible; she seems kind of messy and willing to follow her next boyfriend sort of wherever.
I agree. Gabriel was clearly a stable loving dad fighting for custody of Nahla, as Halle went straight for Olivier and tried to move to France. Then she did the same thing with Olivier – restricting access to child, bad mouthing dad, etc.
I want to be on her side but her dating history is such a mess – Dave “abusive” Justice, Eric “cheater” Bonet, Gabriel “way more in love” Aubry, Olivier “hot headed Frenchman with dubious dating history” Martinez. Did I miss anyone?
You forgot Wesley Snipes who left her deaf in one ear. Anyway Halle did an interview with Movieline magazine (now defunct) about 20 or so years ago. She came off terribly. It starts with her bragging about throwing a temper tantrum in the makeup tent of Losing Isaiah because she felt she’d earned the right or some such nonsense.
I also remember that she said she was going to wait to have children at 40 and just ask whoever she was dating at the time to be the father. Which is what she did and which I think is at the heart of the acrimony between her and her kids’ fathers. Halle, even though she’s biracial, considers herself Black. Period. She wants to raise her children the same way (one drop rule!), but she had children with White men, neither of whom seem to care much for this idea. I feel like she should’ve put more thought into picking a partner to raise kids with.
OK, I get the child support order. I even understand her paying for the “extras” such as tuition, etc. What I don’t understand is how an ex to whom she was married for 2 years is entitled to 4.3% of her earnings over $2M. Plus there was a pre-nup. Can anyone make sense of this?
Same Moira’s Rose’s Garden: how on earth is he entitled to that 4.3% on Halle’s earnings considering there was a prenup and their total relationship time was about 5 years, 2 of those married? Even a terrible prenup should have shielded her from this? I’m shocked that they fought for 8 years over this and Maceo. Hopefully that kid can heal!
Halle was shafted in this final decree!! Oliver doesn’t deserve 4.3% of her earnings over $2M and he certainly doesn’t deserve THAT much child support when Halle is paying for EVERYTHING for Maceo!!!
Plus, Oliver can get a job like every other American does…..
I’m an attorney and this seems like a huge overreach.
On another note, I once saw her up close in Atlanta (when she was married to David Justice) in the early ‘90s in a Marshall’s parking lot. She was stunning with no makeup on wearing baggy sweats that hid her bombshell figure.
Thank you @ Beeks!! It is an enormous overreach given how much Halle is already paying for, which is everything.
From what it says above custody and child support is what they had a disagreement about not the spousal support. So Oliver getting 4.3% of her earnings over $2M may have been what Halle agree to in the prenup.
Coco, thank you! I didn’t catch that—I think you’re right.
I didn’t know this was still going on. For most of their son’s life they’ve been negotiating this deal. As long as he’s being taken care of, it’s fine. It means Olivier can’t go back to France to find acting work because he’s not getting any in Hollywood, but perhaps he doesn’t want to go back to French films.
Halle needs a prenup if she plans to marry again. And Christine Baumgartner needs to get whoever Oliver’s attorney is.
She needs an -effective- prenup next time for sure, because whatever went on with the prenup she had with Olivier, it was not that. And yes, Christine Baumgartner needs to hire his lawyers.
It is deeply saddening to learn that Halle Berry is being subjected to slavery-like economic exploitation. First, lazy Aubry. Now, Olivier. Why? Sperm donors are the real deal. Outrageous.
Halle berry is so pretty. She is also a good actress and doesn’t get any credit.
Her 2022 movie Moonfall was a great movie. It was very Chinese so the themes are “deep thought”. Like a parent would need to watch before there child inorder to explain it and guide along. But that moon was a Rollercoaster. Think 1980s space movie. Twist and turns. It actually pairs great with the BARBIE movie.
The difference in film tastes is sometimes amazing to me… we barely could finish Moonfall, such a dreadful pace and in some parts OTT. Glad you enjoyed it but we found it utterly nonsensical and boring.
She won an Academy Award for acting. : D
Has she ever had a marriage or relationship that wasn’t high drama?
I don’t think so. If I’m this Van guy I would run, but hopefully she’s in a better place now. I’m wondering if they’ll announce an engagement now that things are final-final with her divorce.
It helps that Halle and Van don’t have children together. I’m no expert on this but her relationships with Gabriel and Olivier fell apart soon after the children were born. So something about that may have triggered something with Halle which caused her to majorly act out and with serious viciousness.
That is definitely not in their son’s “best interest”. Once he gets settled into one house he has to up and go to another. Children need a home to feel secure in. What they don’t need is to have to uproot themselves to cater to their parents’ egos, wishes, whatever. If this is the court’s recommendation I question if they even understand how chaotic they make the childrens’ lives while the parents get to stay put and make the kid do all the moving.
I’m not sure how many people you know who have split and share custody, but this is actually a VERY common arrangement. Some people are doing the “nesting” thing now where there’s one house and the parents switch off, but I imagine that’s very tough for most people for a variety of reasons. Maceo has only known his parents as not being together. I’m sure he’s been going back and forth for 8 years. It’s just been made official by the court now.
I spent my childhood shuffling from home to home but at least it was on the weekends only and not mid week. But it sounds like they are trying to give him priority and counseling.
I know quite a few kids with this kind of schedule and it seems fine. They have two homes and, as they get older, usually move to one week on, one week off with each parent.
Let’s pause for a moment and consider the grind of an -8- -year- divorce 🙁
There should be a law against divorces taking more than 2 years max.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Divorce took 10 years
That conscious uncoupling woman goes a little far but overall makes a lot of sense.
@B “That conscious uncoupling woman…” that made me lol. 🙂
Reese Witherspoon should teach classes on how to divorce quickly and quietly.
@ BlueNailsBetty
Reese first divorce was very messy, so I don’t know about teaching a class. Also, it takes two people to divorce quickly and quietly and Sometimes one party wants to be messy and make things difficult.
Maybe their terrible movie, Dark Tide contributed to their problems
I just remember how horribly she treated Gabriel Aubry, and when she linked up with Olivier, she involved him as well. They were both horrible to him. How much of that was them both being toxic and how much of it was due to Halle herself?
I remember reading the coverage on here. Gabriel didn’t deserve any of that. I wonder if in this time Olivier reflects on it at all and if he has any regrets or a better understanding of Gabriel’s experience?
Also, I’m no expert but some people are saying this is a bad deal but a few others are saying it’s fair because of parity (at least financially) for the child. Either way maybe the time it took is partly karma for them. I just feel bad for her kids (yes, both) because their mom seems drawn to drama. Hopefully their Dads are or will be better and offer them some stability.
He hasn’t aged well. I remember when The Horseman on the Roof came out and I was in a full swoon. Now? Meh.
Anyway, I’m glad for Maceo that it’s over, legally at least. I imagine they both still bring the drama wherever they can.
There sure is some shitty talk here about Halle. She has dealt with domesitic abuse in her life and was abandoned by her father, so she’s definitely gonna have issues. I find it interesting that some of you are the same women who drool over Angelina and both she and Halle have had similar relationship issues. I wonder what the difference could be?
Thank you! I’m glad that you said it because I was sitting here thinking WTF? Christine Costner knowingly signed a crappy prenup but she’s a victim entitled to everything she knowingly gave up. Halle Berry *cough, the Black woman cough*, is horrible, trying to keep her kids away from men who want to live off of her even though both are capable are making their own living. Seriously, the racism and the double standards are giving me whiplash.
I agree.
Yes to the comment about Halle getting an iron-clad pre-nup the next time (if there is a next time). She’s incredibly gorgeous. Glad they finally worked out terms.