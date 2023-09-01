Kevin Costner claims Christine is engaged in a ‘relentless jihad’ for child support

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were in court on Thursday for a hearing in their ongoing messy divorce. Christine is trying to nullify the prenup, but that part of the divorce wasn’t part of Thursday’s hearing. It appears that the agenda this week was all about child support. As a temporary measure, the court already ruled that Kevin owes roughly $129K a month in child support, but Christine says she needs a lot more. The numbers back her up, and California (like most jurisdictions) generally calculates the child support figure in a pretty cut-and-dry way. Except in cases where a financially abusive a–hole wants to make a big show of punishing his ex. I’m sure Kevin’s team is behind this TMZ briefing, but it doesn’t make him look good.
Kevin Costner has come out swinging in his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, claiming she has become so unreasonable she has engaged in a “relentless jihad” against him … and he threw in that her “boyfriend” gave her thousands in cash.
Costner is in court right now, along with Christine, fighting it out over how much child support he must pay her. The actor claims Christine is bubbling over with animosity, accusing him of being a cheapskate when in fact he has shelled out way more than a million dollars since she filed for divorce.
The most interesting nugget in the docs … Kevin says Christine has been deceptive in terms of how much money she has, referencing $20,000 “her boyfriend recently gave her.” The docs don’t identify the boyfriend, but sources familiar with the case say Kevin believes the man is Josh Connor, one of Kevin’s good friends who recently took a trip to Hawaii with Christine. Sources connected to both Christine and Josh have denied the 2 are in a romantic relationship.
Kevin claims Christine has secretly taken $105,000 from him to pay her lawyers. He’s also re-alleged she has padded her child support bills by including hundreds of thousands of dollars for her plastic surgery, private trainers and “unallocated credit card expenses” which were for her, not their kids. In fact, Kevin claims her plastic surgery bills alone total $188,500 a year.
Costner says Christine — who originally asked for $248,000 a month in child support — has padded the bill simply because Kevin can afford it, and it has no relationship to their kids’ needs. Kevin has claimed the actual amount she needs is around $63,000 a month.
Costner, who says Christine has been engaged in “baseless character attacks” on him, says she’s more than capable of getting a job, saying, “She has no plans to seek employment or engage in any income-generating activity.” He accuses his 49-year-old estranged wife of demanding enough child support so she doesn’t have to work again.
Kevin’s references are about Christine taking out cash advances to pay her lawyers (and charging the forensic accountant to his credit card) and borrowing money from a mutual friend (“her boyfriend”). Like… does Kevin think this is a good look? To argue – in a hearing about child support!! – that Christine had to borrow money from a friend? That she’s engaging in a “relentless jihad” by asking the court to make Costner pay child support? Meanwhile, Christine testified at the hearing too, and her lawyer updated her child support request – she’s now asking for $161,592 per month, per a forensic accountant’s updated assessment. Costner’s counter was that he only owes $60K a month in child support. From People:
During Thursday’s hearing, [Baumgartner’s lawyer] Rydell said that living a luxurious life is “in their DNA at this point,” referring to the kids, and listed all the sports they are involved in and houses the family owns. Christine also flipped through evidentiary photos and choked up while telling the court, “It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience.”
“We’ve created quite a community,” she added, repeatedly referring to every part of the Santa Barbara compound she has vacated as “ours.” The home, it was stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool and two guest houses. Referring to the home’s “surf garage,” which also holds crafts, the mother of three said, “We create whatever we can dream up in here.”
Christine added that their children are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home,” and noted the surf garage is 50 steps from “toes in the water.”
The court document obtained by PEOPLE ahead of the hearing further stated, “Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth.”
Additionally, per those legal documents, Costner’s “various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties.” According to those court documents, “$175,057 per month will not be sufﬁcient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufﬁcient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”
I mean, I think this comes across as out-of-touch and no one needs a surf garage, but I’m on her side and so is California family law. The judge must factor the “comparable lifestyle” for those kids when they’re with each parent.
Note by CB: Get the Top 10 stories about Kevin Costner’s divorce when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’m sorry… I know he is an absolute jerk, but she’s not winning me over either. The level of entitlement is kind of breathtaking.
Same! While I do hope she does have a new man though she is really not doing herself any favors. I really want to hate on him too and I still do because of the pettiness. But if I got blind sided by the divorce and then that person tried to strong arm me in public I wouldn’t just roll over either. Still though that is me and not a multi-millionaire that could just end it and give her that sum she is entitled to in California. Come on Christine tell me you have some other bullet points on this reasoning. They both look bad.
I wish she had tried a different angle. Like she also needs security, a safe home close to school and friends and the trauma being caused by Kevin dragging this out isn’t going to help as she transitions into a new life with them and just doesn’t want to disrupt their life if she can help it and Kevin should try to see that sticking it to her is also sticking it to his kids.
Robyn, I agree. They’re both too much. I can see how they were a good match, and ironically how that couldn’t possibly last!
Her strategy is bonkers! Costner is doing all the good PR work for her with this insultingly childish behavior. She should just sit back and make herself sound like the reasonable one. Who talks about a damn surf garage???
Yea she lost me a bit with that one. He’s a jerk and she should try getting a job.
Same, Robyn! They honestly deserved each other. She wanted the lifestyle and was fine with him for 20 years but now is entitled to the same lifestyle without him? Girl, stop. The whole family sounds so annoying and entitled. Maybe it’s time these kids learn that they may not always have private jets that destroy our planet or multiple huge houses while so many are homeless. I hope the kids get some reality check and don’t turn into entitles brats like their parents.
The point is that the kids are going to enjoy that entitled lifestyle while they are with dad. Why should they not maintain that lifestyle when they are with mom IF DAD CAN AFFORD IT (which he can)? You don’t want a situation where the kids say ‘we’d rather be with dad because it’s nicer and he buys us nice stuff’, particularly when dad has a track record of being absent. You want the parents on a level playing field when it comes to providing for the kids so that the kids’ focus on where they live (to the extent their views are taken into account) is on who parents them best, instead of who gives them the nicest stuff. As for whether or not she is working, whatever she can earn will be a tiny fraction of what he can and does earn and will make no meaningful difference to the support amount. He is like many, many, many cheap jerks who I acted against (and for!) when I was a divorce attorney.
It’s actually worse than this post makes it seem…I read someplace else, maybe People? that while she was on the stand, she also talked about how her kids were used to them FLYING 40 TONS OF SNOW to Santa Barbara at Xmas, as well as “bringing all of the animals from Bethlehem” (whatever that even means). She also said that at their Aspen home, there is music piped through the trees and custom-lit toboggan trails or something, and I found this one particularly gross: their 16-year-old son owns his own boat.
I’ve been Team Christine from the beginning, but her level of entitlement is off the charts, and even though Kevin is, imo, an insufferable prick, she’s coming off soooo badly here. She really needs a new legal team.
All of that said, I still think that considering Kevin is worth $400 MILLION and she did the lion’s share of raising the kids, she should get a lot more; that prenup was ridiculously insufficient. But it’s getting harder to root for her.
Boyfriend? I thought he said he had no evidence that she had a boyfriend. And a “jihad” for child support?
Kevin about to be petty to the end.
I hope she got excellent lawyers because he has the upper hand.
I think the judge is more on Kevin side too.
I wish she had planned leaving him and had not gone and been impetuous. She could have taken months to meet with w the 20 top family lawyers in SoCal. She could have blocked him for utilizing top family law Scions like Wasser had she spent just 20 minutes consulting with each top lawyer. He then could have been blocked from top talent.
Guy is so cheap that she is forced to grab money for child support . The prenup she signed was so prohibitive it’s abusive financially. She should have countered with her own lawyer pre-marriage. Not enough of strategy executed on her part.! Homeboy is a financially abusive jerk busy playing cowboy and slagging off the mother of his children. He wanted a “happy ending” on their honeymoon in Scotland from the masseuse on site who complained to management. He should cut her a check for 30 million and shut it. He’s embarrassing himself.
‘He wanted a “happy ending” on their honeymoon in Scotland from the masseuse on site who complained to management’ wow !!! i would have had divorce at this moment !
In CA if she can prove what he makes there are minimum %’s he will have to pay. It’s the law here. Doesn’t matter if anyone cheated, doesn’t matter if there’s a prenup. Child support can’t be waived either, it can be declined, but a person can always go back to court and get it. So even if he has the upper hand, it doesn’t matter when it comes out to the child support amt. It’s based on what he made/makes.
Look, no matter if you think your ex is asking for too much child support, it’s not a good look to accuse said ex of waging a jihad. End of. His children are seeing this and won’t forget.
Thank you! So tasteless. I’m sure his kids will love reading about this one day and how Dad described having to support his kids as a jihad. He really needs to shut up.
I’m sure they read that now, and hear a lot from their school comrades…
“Relentless jihad”? Really Kevin? Just say she’s no longer your doormat, she’s giving you a much deserved ass kicking and call it a day!
He’s doing more damage to his brand than he realizes with this ridiculous stance. They have 3 minor children. And all of a sudden he has an issue with her alleged plastic surgery expenses? That he apparently had no problem with paying until now and he’s now alleging make up the majority of the amount she’s requesting for child support. And $60k/mo for 3 children in Cali? Seriously? Boy, bye!
His brand won’t be hurt – his fans are the type to believe that he was wronged by a woman who cheated and then wanted him to pay for her elaborate vacations with the boyfriend and more purses and plastic surgery. Not saying that is the true story, just that his fanbase would have no problem seeing it that way.
My god, it is pretty clear that a solid chunk of men in Hollywood are abusive a$$h*les. Kevin Costner is a chump. What an embarrassment he has turned out to be.
When you get to the level of Kevin Costner, you’re surrounded by accolades, admirers and yes men. He has had no reason NOT be an a-hole, besides common decency, which seems to disappear the longer you’re famous, rich and told you can do no wrong.
Why does he care about his image? $400 million and 68 years old, why diea he care?? It was awful in 1994. But Baumgartner married him. She is no icon nor female example. Marry for money!! Neither are to be admired.
At this point in his career, he really doesn’t need a “brand.” He doesn’t need to work. He’ll get his choice of offers because he’s still a bankable star and people will watch because by and large the average TV viewer don’t follow his personal life in the kind of granular detail that the readers of this site do.
I get why she is doing this and perhaps she is even entitled to the child support money, but you can’t convince me she isn’t trying to organise as much money as she can for herself for when those kids age out of child support. Everywhere her lawyers argue about what her kids are accustomed to I keep seeing it as what she is accustomed to.
But given that she is fighting to stay “Richie Rich” rich and not just comfortable, my commiseration for her is minimal at this point.
At a minimum, he needs to help her get on her feet, and out of the gate, she can’t possibly earn enough money to match the lifestyle Costner can provide. I think if I were him as a divorced man with young children, I’m going to have to pay others to care for my children while I work and travel, I think I’d want it to be their mother. Plus the fact she was a stay-at-home mom for all these years, that’s a major contribution to his ability to be able to earn what he has and work and travel. I mean, they’re rich so whatever they are fighting over will sound ridiculous to normal people, but she and the kids deserve a decent, comfortable life. I also think she’s fighting to stay “Ritchie Rich” so she can land somewhere comfortable.
She’s been a stay at home mom all of these years, and still has minor children living at home? And she should go get a job? He’s a total douche.
I found myself in this exact situation earlier this year. I stayed at home for 15 years with our four kids and had to go back to work because we’ve split up. The difference is that my ex isn’t a douchecanoe. He pays a hefty child support bill and is actively looking for a better job so he can afford to pay enough for me to continue to stay home with our kids because that is the life we wanted for them and even though we couldn’t make our marriage work, we’re committed to doing what we think is best for our children.
Costner could pay what she’s asking without blinking. He’s an ass.
This exactly. And good for your ex for stepping up.
Her kids are teens. Most courts will take into account that she is, in fact, capable of working. In a divorce, one can unfortunately no longer say that they are entitled to stay home when the kids are older.
They are both exhausting. He should increase the montly amount and be done. She’s pressing super hard on the child support because she knows she isn’t getting spousal support, but her lawyers are making so many crappy decisions and making her look unreasoanable and greedy.
He’s a multi millionaire who could easily afford enough child support to keep his family unit in the style to which they’ve become accustomed. She’s been home all of these years, I don’t even know if she has a degree-what kind of job is she possibly going to get that pays anything close to what he does?
@ MaryContrary – she doesn’t have to get a job that pays what his does. It’s just not unreasonable to request that she actually get a job. Child support is to support the children and all of those kids will be out of the house in a few years. It’s also reasoanable to give her a good amount of time to find a job.
Yeah. She’s been a SAHM with Costner’s blessing until she served him papers. In the NLs she would get between 3 to five years alimony (not millions of euros and much less than child support) dur to the length of her marriage to help her get into the job market. She foes have to work. He could be more helpful. And their kids have a right to equal comforts (I can’t think of the right word) with both parents.
It’s kind of depressing to hear what the super rich spend their money on and complain about. They should spend some on private counselling and mediation.
I wonder if they tried mediation – it seems like they jumped straight to awful litigation. I can see her trying to get the jump by going hard on litigation from the get-go but it back-fired. And he does not seem reasonable enough for mediation so I get her strategy. But nothing has gone right for either of them – so short-sighted by them both.
Costner sees no need for mediation because of the prenup. She knew what she would or wouldn’t get if the marriage dissolved the moment she signed that document. Whoever negotiated that contract with her did her a huge disservice. There really should have been compensation kickers written into the prenup that went into effect with every new kid and when the marriage reached certain longevity milestones — especially when you consider her desire to have kids was a driving force in their relationship.
My take away is that: she has been married to a multimillionaire for all these years and has No money. She, for all intents and purposes, was just a kept woman. So since she didn’t ‘work’ she has no money. That is terrible
In divorce cases in CA, mandatory mediation is only when there is a dispute over child custody. It’s pretty clear that this is acrimonious and they probably both knew a mediator wasn’t going to be able to help them come to an agreement about the financials. They probably already have the custody part worked out (since he seems to never be around…)
everyone sucks here. particularly bc some entitled white man decided to use the word “jihad” as an islamaphobic slur to shame his ex-wife. this will be recorded for the kids and the biggest losers in this whole ordeal are the kids. hope the court orders some funds set aside for the inevitable therapy they will need.
Yes, that is just gross Islamophobia on Costner’s part as well as being a terrible way to describe the mother of your children.
My mom lived in Santa Barbara years ago and knew them through a friend and they are really into surfing. The surf garage tracks.
Ugh at the “jihad” comment. That’s gross.
I know this woman is insanely privileged, as are her kids. Having a compound on the ocean in CA is next level luxury. That said, it is their home. They’re still minors. Kicking their mother out, making them move between that space and whatever she will be able to afford, is not good for them. It amounts to parental alienation. He’s going to try to buy their affection with his money and power and the help of some seriously effective and tough lawyers.
This all reminds me of a Mary Chapin Carpenter song. I think it was called “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.” The woman (her mother I’m sure), marries young, spends years taking care of three children, taking them to the doctor and dentist and activities and school (“she drives all day”), then decides she’s unhappy and wants out.
“For fifteen years she had a job, and not one raise in pay. Now she’s in the typing pool at minimum wage…..”
He’s a terrible person. He’s a multimillionaire, he can afford to pay for a lifestyle that his ex-wife and children are accustomed to.
I totally get your annoyance but this girl signed the pre-nuptial agreement. She went in with eyes wide open. She knows where the money is, but she should know to renegotiate before it hits the courts
Christine is a woman, not a girl.
This hearing is about child support, not the prenup.
California law provides for a comparable lifestyle for the children.
Team no one. The level of mean-spirited pettiness (Costner) and breathtaking entitlement (Christine) makes me dislike them both.
Same. I do think whoever is advising on the PR front is doing a terminally bad job: luxury is in the “kids’ DNA”?? Showing up for a court hearing (a few weeks ago) in a limo? The kids need to be able to go on vacation in a private jet??
Leah,
That comment got me too. “living a luxurious life is “in their DNA at this point”? Ewwww. I absolutely understand that the law provides for the kids to keep an equitable lifestyle in both homes, and why. So these kids by law are going to be entitled to fancy digs. But I don’t want to hear about luxury being in their dna. Give me a break. Such a gross way to put it. THAT isn’t why the laws are there. The law isn’t worried that Junior is going to be sad if his he has less things because his dna demands it.
All that said, as much as that one line grossed me out, the guy is worth 400 million. Just give them the money and move on. They aren’t fighting over the last 5k that they have between them. He can give her 50 million and still be worth 350million himself. It’s disgusting. I see “average” couples who are trying to split and they simply CANNOT afford 2 households. Not FANCY households. Just even with the 2 of them working, they are struggling to keep ONE roof over their heads with their kids. Divorce becomes almost a luxury in those situations. And here is Costner. He could pull out his checkbook and make all this go away, and he wants to wage a public war. It’s disgusting.
@turtledove isn’t that why they had a prenup so she can take 25% of his money because she wants a divorce? She isn’t being blindsided. He isn’t the one that asked for the divorce either but he is being petty. He has a right to defend himself and his assets. I’m sure she was banking on the situation you just stated but clearly the laws are not agreeing. Sofia is doing the same thing and so is Britney Spears. No one is saying that they cant defend their prenups. The kids will be provided for.
This. 100%.
This is where I don’t know if its her lawyers or what, but digging in her heels because “luxury is in their DNA” is just……well, gross. Saying that they should be able to take private jets with both parents and not just one (and have to suffer the horrors of first class) is just gross. and yes I think its gross that he’s sticking to the one million for the prenup and won’t even give her 2 million or something just to be “nice.”
Arguing that their tuition is expensive, that they are in expensive sports, that they have college coming up in a few years, that they want to do a pricey internship in NYC and need living money for that, or whatever, would be a very different argument than “luxury is in their DNA.”
And yes, for those about to ask, I think his jihad comment is also super gross and Islamophobic.
It’s a bit rich for him to bring up her plastic surgery and “self care” expenses. No doubt he demanded that she keep up a certain appearance, and that’s not free.
Child support is never part of a prenuptial agreement. It’s based on (the difference in) income for the number of children a divorcing couple has.
Custody child support CA. https://www.custodyxchange.com/locations/usa/california/child-support-calculator.php
Prenup aside, neither one of them should be saying anything about the marriage, boyfriends, jihad, beauty treatments, etc, except for what amount of money Kevin has earned in income last year fit into that formula in the link.
Sorry, but that is pretty straightforward: he just needs to show his paystubs and income tax stuff. And how much tme the kids spend with each parent. Save the vitriol for the prenup.
She lost me when she said “luxury is in their DNA.” I get it, and I think Costner is being petty and cheap, but lately I’ve just had it with the 1%. They’re both a-holes (Costner and Christine).
The below disproves that she was financially abused during the marriage. 100% so far what she has given me is
1. Luxury Vacations
2. Private jets
3. Surfing garage
4. Mansions that don’t belong to her
5. Refusing to be straightforward about discovery requests
She lost me with this one big time.
(It went on to note that the pair’s children often “fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father,” thus Costner “should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her.”
I was mostly on his side because she signed a prenup that wasn’t in her best interests just to say that she was Mrs. Costner. Her kids do NOT need to fly private when on vacation with her , she can book a first class ticket. She signed away her rights to any homes he has, she needs to accept that and move on. Do I think he’s a cheap AF AH? Yes. Do I think she’s not very bright and greedy? Yes. I don’t think that a parent should describe a “fight” over child support as a jihad. I feel sorry for these kids being caught in the middle of this and probably listening to a bunch of crap from both parents.
If people are so against paying child support or alimony or palimony when they break up, then part of any pre-nup should include that the higher-earning spouse pay the lower-earning or child-rearing spouse a weekly salary. Stop devaluing the job of homemaker and childcare giver. Pay people what they’re worth. Then, that person has an income and his/her own money in the event of separation, and won’t be so utterly dependent on an ex or subject to so much financial abuse and control.
Oh Kevin…. STFU. Insert eye roll…..
Their elder son is the spitting image of Kev. Gorgeous kid—wow. “Restless jihad” has Laura Wasser’s wordsmithing fingerprints all over it.
Sigh…I hope Kevin C wins this
It seems clear that Kevin views the money he made on his movies as solely “his” and thinks that Christine should be left penniless unless she is with him. Evidently their decision to have her raise their children means, in his eyes, that she is not even entitled to money to get her own legal representation. I can’t believe I ever found this man to be attractive.
@Beana its almost like she signed some sort of agreement that his money from his movies, property and assets are his.
Child support has nothing to do with any prenup. As well you know.
@ArtFossil Beana didn’t mention child support only Christine’s right to his money due to raising their children. Last I read she is getting child support 129k, 1.5 million, and has attorney’s he is required to pay at least 200k. Not sure how she is going to end up penniless. She just needs to come to terms that her lifestyle has changed. The kids and Kevin’s lifestyle will not change and the kids are teens so they will be off to college or living their own lives in a few years. She didn’t see this coming and it will be shocking to have to take first class instead of private jets. I hope she will find the strength to carry on. Like my mother who was a SAHW for 15 years and he left her and us kids with nothing. We had to move and leave our private schools. But seeing her learn to drive and get two jobs is true grace, hard work and dignity. No large house and private schools will ever be good enough as seeing my mom thrive and using the fuel of providing for us to make something of her life that has been the example I will always follow. I do believe she should get every cent she is suppose to get for child support. I do think she should also get spousal support for the time she was married as it prevented her from saving for her retirement ect since she wasn’t working and a home that is an easy transition for the kids. Not a mini mega mansion.
Good points @wellyaknow
Jihad? JIHAD????
I’m going with Kevin on this one.There was something shady about the way she dropped the divorce on him,removed valuable assets from the home,is trying to kill the prenup and took the staff credit cards,is screaming greedy.And now she’s getting money from her side piece to?!Costner has already said he’ll pay for all the kids activities,school,insurance and any other needs,so why does she need $175,000/month?I think she better be careful around her teenagers.They’ll be telling her they want to move in with dad before she knows it.
This is where I think she’s going to run into issues with the child support. And yes there are formulas in most (all?) states for CS but it doesn’t mean it’s not still debated or fought over or that the child support number can’t be reached in other ways. for example I have a friend who took less in child support bc he carries the kids on his health insurance and pays those premiums. If Kevin is paying all the kids’ actual expenses, as he initially offered (that’s why his 60k offer was so low….because he was offering to pay tuition, camps, sports and extracurriculars, healthcare, etc), then she loses ground in the CS argument.
JIHAD?
Fuckin wow, dog whistle.
Yeah, Laura Wasser really showed her ass with that particular comment. So wrong.
So she met him at 18 when he was 37, started dating at 24 and married at 29/30. A rich man 19 years her senior who already had 4 kids. She gives him an ultimatum to marry and have kids when he didn’t want that. She signs a prenup thinking it saves the relationship and she is “special”. Girl! He showed his stripes and she dove right in. You signed a prenup! Get a job!!! Millions of women getting paying jobs while raising kids and staying married. Child support runs out. Why is a narrative that mothers can’t earn money while raising kids? Costner is an extreme outlier in terms of income and a proven douche but the narrative on this blog baffles me.
So less than 2% of marriages include the man 19+ years older. A majority of mothers work outside of of the home. Mothers who work may pay for child care but still are mothers who take care of their children. So Costner(proven jerk) was marriage material is 2004 . He had 4 kids and did not want more. Christine gives him an ultimatum for marriage/kids and she signs a prenup when he comes back to the relationship. Drops her business while married. They are such outliers that I despise them both. She used her youth for money and security. Milking him for money is anti-feminist. She is perfectly capable of working but will just find another man. It is disgusting. I don’t know why people defend her. She is NOT a SAHM representative of anyone I know. My SAHM friends work very hard and don’t complain about their (lack of) ocean view. Both parties are disgusting. She was a grown ass woman who married an a$$$ole. He was the douche of douches in the 1990s. She was much younger but thought she was special. I am grabbing my popcorn…
I think what I don’t like about this guy is that it seems like his decisions over the long arc imply that he saw all of this coming and was making decisions based on him valuing a Kevin does Kevin approach. Yet he went along with marrying her and creating more kids, and it was probably nice for Kevin does Kevin to have a hottie in bed who also took care of the kids while he was busy doing Kevin…..
Regardless of what she or her attorneys are requesting now, the decision making from the get go on her part heavily implies that she didn’t see any of this coming, regardless of what chances she had to do so. Her interpretation was superficial and simplistic at best.
Maybe she’s not neurotypical, maybe there’s some untreated condition, maybe a lot of things, but her moves suggest that really, she may be able to recognize how their marriage is inadequate but she was unable to predict how her actions would play out in reality. It almost seems like it’s not a fair fight and effectively punching down on his wife of 20 years and mom of his three kids. It makes him seem like maybe he smells of…. stank.
Not a fair fight yet.
Also for the she shoulda had a job crowd. I work and there is no way I could possibly have the time to achieve and maintain that level of hotness. Staaaaaaap. Keeping that body and highlights was part of her job.
Judge today slashed her child support to 62 thousand a month. Less than her asking amount
Sounds perfectly fair. Her ex is paying for abolutely everything for his kids. As he always did. Medical insurance, expensive sports, private school fees, vacations, vehicles for the older kids, their cell phone bills, university funds etc etc. She is getting 62k a month to basically buy a bit of food and pay the power bill. I would imagine he is also paying the rent or buying her a house to live in until the youngest comes of age. She reminds me of F-Fed. If she feels this is inadequate then she should get a job whilst her middle/high school kids are out of the house all day. I sure as hell would have taken university courses during my marriage if I willingly signed a pre-nup that left me exposed. If kevin protested then I would have told him to alter the terms of said pre nup.