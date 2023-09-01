King Charles & the Windsors will welcome Mohammed bin Salman to the palace

I still think about one of the Windsors’ most grotesque smears against the Duchess of Sussex: the curious case of the Saudi earrings. Angela Kelly was obviously the source of the smear, but Kelly’s smear was presented simultaneously within the larger story (provided by Kensington Palace) of Meghan “bullying” staffers. Meghan never bullied staffers, that was always a lie, but the Saudi earring story was a ridiculous one to unravel. Basically, from what I can tell, then-Prince Charles and Prince William met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in early 2018, where MBS likely hand-delivered a gift in advance of the Sussexes’ wedding. The gift was a pair of diamond earrings. The earrings were a wedding gift and, as such, they belong to the crown/royal collection, not Meghan personally. Angela Kelly was the keeper of the royal jewels, so she “gave” Meghan the earrings to wear a few times in the fall of 2018. Then Angela Kelly leaked that Meghan knowingly wore earrings given to her by MBS after MBS murdered Jamal Khashoggi. The original author of the lie – Valentine Low at the Times – later backtracked and tried to clear up some confusion about Kelly’s outrageous smear.

Throughout the whole saga, the royal reporters dutifully and gleefully smeared Meghan for her audacity at showing her connection to the murderous MBS. Those same reporters consistently failed to point out MBS’s meeting – which was photographed!! – with Charles and William in 2018. They also failed to point out that there are many jewels in the Royal Collection which were “gifted” to the Windsors by the Saudi royals. Camilla has so many Saudi jewels, the Windsors had to change the royal-gifting rules. While Meghan is still (to this day) smeared with the lie about her “culpability” by wearing those earrings, the Windsors remain historically friendly with the Saudi royals. Speaking of, Ephraim Hardcastle’s column lead with this item:

As recollections dim of any connection between Saudia Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the 2018 dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, King Charles and other senior royals are expected to fete him during his imminent London visit. Links between the British and Saudi royals are strong and the King was once a regular visitor to Riyadh. He has even mastered the Saudi sword dance, the Al-Ardha, which he once performed wearing traditional dress. Following protocol, entertaining MBS is expected to follow the pattern of his last visit. After becoming crown prince in 2017 Charles and William hosted a dinner for him at Clarence House. The following day the Queen lunched him and Andrew visited at the Saudi embassy. Not treating him with the same courtesy will be regarded as a snub by the desert kingdom.

[From The Daily Mail]

But Meghan’s earrings, don’t you understand! Meanwhile, King Charles, a regular visitor to Riyadh, will welcome Jamal Khashoggi’s killer to Buckingham Palace, and I’m sure MBS will bring lots of sparkly gifts for Camilla, and probably a suitcase full of cash for Charles. All’s well that ends well. The absolute audacity of these people.

Note by CB: Get the top 10 stories about King Charles’s Cash for Access scandal when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.