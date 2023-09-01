King Charles & the Windsors will welcome Mohammed bin Salman to the palace

I still think about one of the Windsors’ most grotesque smears against the Duchess of Sussex: the curious case of the Saudi earrings. Angela Kelly was obviously the source of the smear, but Kelly’s smear was presented simultaneously within the larger story (provided by Kensington Palace) of Meghan “bullying” staffers. Meghan never bullied staffers, that was always a lie, but the Saudi earring story was a ridiculous one to unravel. Basically, from what I can tell, then-Prince Charles and Prince William met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in early 2018, where MBS likely hand-delivered a gift in advance of the Sussexes’ wedding. The gift was a pair of diamond earrings. The earrings were a wedding gift and, as such, they belong to the crown/royal collection, not Meghan personally. Angela Kelly was the keeper of the royal jewels, so she “gave” Meghan the earrings to wear a few times in the fall of 2018. Then Angela Kelly leaked that Meghan knowingly wore earrings given to her by MBS after MBS murdered Jamal Khashoggi. The original author of the lie – Valentine Low at the Times – later backtracked and tried to clear up some confusion about Kelly’s outrageous smear.
Throughout the whole saga, the royal reporters dutifully and gleefully smeared Meghan for her audacity at showing her connection to the murderous MBS. Those same reporters consistently failed to point out MBS’s meeting – which was photographed!! – with Charles and William in 2018. They also failed to point out that there are many jewels in the Royal Collection which were “gifted” to the Windsors by the Saudi royals. Camilla has so many Saudi jewels, the Windsors had to change the royal-gifting rules. While Meghan is still (to this day) smeared with the lie about her “culpability” by wearing those earrings, the Windsors remain historically friendly with the Saudi royals. Speaking of, Ephraim Hardcastle’s column lead with this item:
As recollections dim of any connection between Saudia Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the 2018 dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, King Charles and other senior royals are expected to fete him during his imminent London visit. Links between the British and Saudi royals are strong and the King was once a regular visitor to Riyadh. He has even mastered the Saudi sword dance, the Al-Ardha, which he once performed wearing traditional dress. Following protocol, entertaining MBS is expected to follow the pattern of his last visit. After becoming crown prince in 2017 Charles and William hosted a dinner for him at Clarence House. The following day the Queen lunched him and Andrew visited at the Saudi embassy. Not treating him with the same courtesy will be regarded as a snub by the desert kingdom.
But Meghan’s earrings, don’t you understand! Meanwhile, King Charles, a regular visitor to Riyadh, will welcome Jamal Khashoggi’s killer to Buckingham Palace, and I’m sure MBS will bring lots of sparkly gifts for Camilla, and probably a suitcase full of cash for Charles. All’s well that ends well. The absolute audacity of these people.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Yep a bejeweled suitcase full of cash. The hypocrisy is real and never ending with this cult.
The bejeweled suitcase will have the jewels… the cash will be in Fortnum and Mason’s bag.
Reminds me of – “The pellet with the poison’s in the flagon with the dragon, the vessel with the pestle has the brew that is true.” Danny Kaye’s famous lines from the movie the Court Jester, which KC3’s reign is starting to approximate.
Rapunzel. Times are tough this time they are combining so they don’t have to waste two bags. Remember Chuckles is all about stopping waste 😂😂.
More like a private jet filled with cash and riches. Charles and Camilla will expect a lot more now that they have the crowns.
I love Court Jester! Glynis Johns (suffragette Mrs. Banks from Mary Poppins), Angela Lansbury, and Basil Rathbone in Hollywood Medieval Times.
Merry Andrew as well. Everything is tickety boo.
@nota, also, Mildred Natwick (the Quiet Man, etc.) who always sounded vaguely British, but wasn’t. My mom would quote those lines when she was in an especially silly mood. And let’s not forget the mark of the purple pimpernel on the royal backside, a snarky send-up of the concept of hereditary monarchy. I guess that explains William.
Love “The Court Jester”!
It’s disgusting! Charles must feel above any public opinion…
Kill Bin Salman fits with Pedo Andy, so welcome to the family man!
We’ve said it hundreds of times yet it remains true to this very day, the royals are deeply stupid and keep doubling down.
Because why wouldn’t Charles and William embrace Murderous Bin Salman. William especially. He’ll want more advice on how he can continue to threaten a free press to keep silent about his many affairs.
The audacity is right.
Britain and Saudi Arabia have been close for 170+ years – huge amount of trade and partnerships – one murdered journalist isn’t going to change that (never mind rafts of human rights abuses). I imagine this is part of the RF’s soft diplomacy role for the government.
Yes, this. The Royals role is to entertain Heads of State at the behest of the British government, especially the Foreign Office. The invitation to visit is arranged by the FO and the Royals have little say in the matter. Britain and the Middle East have historic ties and severing them would have world wide consequences. The exchange of gifts is traditional when Head of States meet and the Middle East has a culture that demands they make lavish gifts. In return, the British will give the standard token in return. Usually a framed photo and something carefully researched that has a historic connection to the guest country. Diplomacy maintained and the real work is carried out behind the scenes by the governments involved.
The royals should have thought of that diplomacy before they slammed Meghan for wearing earrings gifted by MBS.
THIS is why the murder earrings wailing was limited to something like two days, and then it disappeared (until today). Someone at a palace knew they were going to accept things from MBS again, someday. It never made sense at the time, because while it was grotesque, when has that ever stopped any of these people, especially when it comes to Meghan?
There is a vast difference between
1) holding your nose and doing what the govt orders you to do and
2) being personal friends with a murderer. Charles has been close, personal friends with the Saudi royals for decades. Now William wants in on the money too.
Well sure, royal families stick together. But this is why it’s so difficult to disentangle the monarchy from the UK – the monarchy is part of the government and the RF’s way of doing business is through personal connections – it’s their asset.
You’d think that murdering a journalist would be a bad thing, but US officials have never had a problem being seen with MbS and President Biden even recommended that he be granted immunity in the case brought by Khashoggi’s fiancée. This is about billions and billions of dollars in trade – and post-Brexit UK needs all it can get.
Don’t get to whitewash Windsor personal choices like that. Doing what has to be done for fragile peace in the Middle East vs. being personal friends with a murderer in exchange for personal cash and jewels. The Windsors have chosen the latter.
It isn’t difficult to separate a royal family from a government. See Greece as a recent example.
Charles is only now the head of state. There was no need for him to associate with the Saudi family prior to last September. And William has already met them, despite not even now being important to the government.
This would be like Joe sending Hunter Biden to meet with the Saudi family. Oh wait, or like Ivanka and Jared Kushner meeting them. Hmm. Interesting how that was seen as corrupt from the outset and not glossed over as diplomacy.
@notasugarhere – I’m not whitewashing, just stating the reality. Governments make horrible and immoral choices for political reasons all the time. The British government has known all along about Charles’ cash and jewels. If they chose to not do anything about it, there’s a reason.
The Greek monarchy is not a good example. It was imposed on the country by the “Great Powers” and only lasted a turbulent 150 years. It was never a stable monarchy, it was even dissolved for 9 years or so, and the king was often at odds with the Prime Minister. And compared to the millennia of Greek culture, history and identity, the Greek monarchy is a fly spot on the map.
The British monarchy has been around for more than 1,000 years – it was the British government before there was a government.
You’re still excusing the Windsor choice to be personal friends with these people for decades.
The Greeks are a fine example. They show how easily a monarchy can be removed in modern times without violence or undo care. It doesn’t matter how long the people have been around, the monarchy can be removed from the UK. It is being removed from countries all over the world painlessly.
@notasugarhere – your implication is that I comfone the RF’s behavior and therefore accept this murderer – I resent that.
And the British can do whatever they want with their monarchy, but allow me know something more about my home country of Greece than an outsider would.
IMO, @Eurydice is merely explaining the broader historical context. And very helpfully. It’s not an endorsement.
Oh really – “Biden even recommended”???
Per news reports at the time, the Biden Admin DOJ stated:
“In a document filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Justice Department attorneys wrote that “the doctrine of head of state immunity is well established in customary international law.”
That may be how it reads to some. To me it reads as an excuse and an endorsement.
When Fred and Mary of Denmark were sent to Saudi Arabia a few years ago, on order of the Danish government? It was clear they were there under duress. With the Windsors, there is no duress necessary. They personally endorse and embrace MBS. Enormous difference, shame some of you don’t get it.
Nice trolling effort, sugarhere, but yes, I see you. Still LOL that you had to name yourself after me instead of thinking up your own name. Tells me what I need to know about you.
@notasugarhere – Well, you’re reading it wrong and you’re putting words in my mouth. Please don’t act like the tabloids we all despise. Denmark has a different history, political and financial relationship with Saudi Arabia than does Britain. None of this exonerates dubious actions but understanding history can explain why these immoral choices are made.
Please don’t act like you don’t understand how what you’re writing very much reads like ‘gee it isn’t their fault, the govt made them do it’
Whatever the politics are? Charles chooses to be personal friends with the Saudi royals. You cannot explain/justify that away no matter how hard you try. It is his choice, it is his fault.
Sadly, you are correct.
I still laugh at how swiftly that smear was moved on from. I can’t believe they thought opening THAT can of worms was a good idea. Idiots.
The audacity of the royals AND the audacity of the press, acting like this is totally fine because the brutal murder of a journalist is “fading with time” so its okay to openly accept Saudi jewels and cash again.
The “fading with time” comment was breathtakingly offensive and I cannot believe anyone thought it was a good idea to frame it that way, Jesus Christ.
Bringing Pedo Andy back into the fold and palling around with the likes of MBS- what a week! What a family! Congratulations UK, you got Royal Family you deserve! So glad M & H are out of that shithole country.
When the US elected Trump as president, would you say that it got the president it deserved?
We got the president our electoral college said we deserved, so yes.
That aside, Trump is currently under 91 indictments, he was impeached twice, and he was voted out of office.
There’s not really a direct comparison between an elected official and a hereditary monarchy that is above every law.
My only point is that the British people haven’t done anything to “deserve” this royal family. I have all the respect in the world for the US despite the aspects of it that I don’t like, such as guns. It would be nice if people here could recognise that there is more to the UK than the BRF (which I also hate).
People in the UK have the choice to vote to eliminate the monarchy. That means, yes, the UK ‘deserves’ this monarchy for the failure to remove it.
Charles has been personal friends with the Saudi royals for decades. He isn’t doing this against his will, he’s doing it because he has no problem with what MBS has done.
He’s stood up to the UK govt regarding China and the Dalai Lama, but he’ll love all over MBS.
I am all for abolishing the monarchy, but it is not as simple as you suggest. I am sure that many people in the US would like to have gun control and access to abortion, but it is not as simple as waving a wand and making it happen.
Not simple but not nearly as difficult as the monarchists want you to believe.
Sure. It’s so simple that countries like Australia, New Zealand and Canada have not done it yet, despite their having less support for the monarchy than exists in the UK. Governments have other legislative priorities and dealing with this is never top of anyone’s list because whilst it’s annoying, it doesn’t have an impact on people’s actual lives like child poverty, the cost of living crisis, the housing shortage etc do. After this I’m done, you can spout whatever old rubbish you like.
The BRF and the horrible British press are not the same as the British people. It’s not remotely a “shithole” country.
Just imagine, Meg would be forced to be in this man’s presence if she had stayed. Geezus.
I imagine you have never been to the UK. It’s a beautiful country. Visit once and you will fall in love with it. Comments like this is what drove many of the British CBers to leave. I truly miss their perspective. Sigh
Broad strokes to condemn the whole country. On the other hand, praising it blindly is a very Little Englander perspective. The royals stick to the Home Counties, filled with racist Little Englanders, because they know they aren’t welcome elsewhere.
1 in 4 children in poverty. Homelessness escalating rapidly. Skyrocketing food costs related to the racists being successful with Brexit. Elders choosing between heating and eating. Govt help for a 3+ child removed while W&K were having their third.
‘Beautiful country’ doesn’t cover the reality of what’s going on all over the UK.
I’ve just had to endure the most horrible abuse on Twitter for calling out their abuse. Was threatened too. Makes me very sad that the UK is sliding into Fascism. I did point out how ignorant they appear and reported them
Then by your definition no country is beautiful because poverty is everywhere. I understand that, but I respectfully disagree.
ChattyCath, the UK is sliding to racism, fascism, xenophobia. They’re already in the depths of it. Anyone saying otherwise is deluding themselves.
FHMom, I’m not going to turn a blind eye and pretend that some pretty countryside makes up for the hell that parts of the UK are now.
Oh for heaven’s sake. The UK ranks 18th in the Democracy Index and is considered a full democracy, and the US ranks 30th and is considered a flawed democracy. The Daily Mail does not constitute the UK.
Where did I say the Fail = the 68 million people of the UK? But it is not the pastoral wonderland that some are implying on here.
You said that the UK is in the depths of fascism. It is not. (And no one is implying it is a pastoral wonderland).
Yes, there are people on here exclaiming that it is a ‘beautiful country’, yadda yadda yadda and ignoring fact about the realities of how the UK is falling to pieces. Fail or no Fail, yes, the UK is in the depth of fascism. So many excuses, so little time.
What is with people today, holdover from the full moon?
You don’t know what you’re talking about, it’s foolish to argue with you any longer. The experts consider that the UK is a relatively healthy democracy (healthier than the US, in any event, it’s not anywhere near as healthy as Norway or Taiwan). But nota from CB knows better than they do. Fascism has a meaning, and the UK is nowhere near it. And it is a physically beautiful country. Many countries are. No one is claiming it is a “wonderland” or anything close to it.
BRF- we want to be liked by Americans.
Also BRF- we will welcome and celebrate the dude who killed a prominent American journalist.
Not. A. Good. Look.
And, truly too stupid to realize this is how it looks — because it looks like exactly what it is. They are too moronic for words.
When the Windsors give hospitality and welcome to a “man” and “overlook” his having living humans butchered because buckets of cash excuse his brutality, that tells me all I need to know about them.
“As recollections dim..” No, recollections haven’t dimmed nor have they varied. And Americans definitely remember what this murderous thug did. It’s disgusting that he’s gotten away with it. And he has met with several British royals, including the late monarch. C-Rex and his heir are probably jealous bc the Saudi Royals really are powerful and beyond wealthy. Wonder what the Saudi Royals will get in return for a few suitcases full of cash. Bc I’ll bet that MBS isn’t bringing just one….
I’m sure they’re preparing the royal bus and will hold a lottery to determine which staffer will be get thrown under it once a scandal about this transaction inevitably erupts.
Recollections both vary and dim. That covers it all as far as the royals and their mouthpieces are concerned.
MTE. I don’t know anyone whose recollections of what happened to Khashoggi have “dimmed” in any way. It’s still as horrifying whenever it is mentioned as it was when it happened.
Agreed, Lorelei. He is in the company of Daniel Pearl.
The Saudis have sentenced Muhammad al-Ghamdi, a 54-year-old retired Saudi teacher, to DEATH for the crime of tweeting criticism of the government.
THIS IS WHO CHARLES IS HOSTING.
He’ll ask for advice from MBS on how to deal with his critics in such a definitive manner.
At the request of the UK government. It’s not like Heads of State just drop in. The Crown Prince is probably meet with the prime minister and other government officials as well, but those meetings won’t be photographed.
Yeah Charles has never met with MBS before and he makes it clear in all his dealings that he dislikes the Saudis and Camilla never wears their jewelry etc etc.
That’s why some of us are drawing a line here. We understand his role as head of state, but he goes above and beyond that with MBS.
and then they threw meghan under the bus for jewelry THEY accepted on her behalf.
It’s awful. Wtaf is anyone thinking with this.
And the kicker above – oh, we have to do everything we did before or MBS will think we’re *snubbing* him. Heaven forbid.
Seriously. The worst-case scenario for them is that MBS feels “snubbed.” And to me, at least, that’s just not a good enough excuse.
Incandescent William and MBS also share poor (abusive) behavior to their respective spouses if some threads are to be believed.
Cams, I am sure is eager for her Saudi early XMas present(s). Here is a great read from an earlier haul. One necklace so but it’s described as a breastplate.
https://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2022/07/the-duchess-of-cornwalls-regal-ruby-jewels.html
I’m fairly sure Kate’s mysterious ruby and diamond necklace was a Saudi gift as well.
That sad little Claire’s Boutique floral set she wore with her Diana cosplay strapless black velvet dress? Appears the Saudis see Kate as a starter wife.
@Nota definitely a sad, sad necklace (Demi parure ?). Starter wife set is right. IMO no one beats Sheikha Moza for jewels (and clothes). Even Queen Max/Magpie must have been in awe of the nearly egg size diamond on a bracelet S Moza wore to the Jordanian wedding. It is astonishing.
https://en.vogue.me/fashion/qatar-sheikha-moza-vintage-pink-valentino-coat-green-gown-prince-hussein-rajwa-jordan-royal-wedding/
That necklace, good God! But yeah, Meghan’s earrings— worn unwittingly— are the problem here. SMDH
Holy cripes, I had to stop after the first couple of pics, stomach actually started churning.
Whoever came up with that smear against is the stupidest person on earth. I suspect it was William. Now, they’re going to host MBS and will gladly accept the jewellery that he will bring for Camilla and Kate.
That’s the insane part of that attack on Meghan. They acted like the royal collection does not have any other piece of jewelry from dictatorial regimes. There is a ton of photographs of the Queen and the rest of them wearing jewels gifted by tyrants. Which includes Saudi Arabian jewels.
This photos truly turn my stomach. I know my idea that a palace is a place of honor & dignity is old fashioned & clearly out of whack with the truth Charles & his equally money grubbing wife but fer crikeys sake! Smiling & shaking that murderers his hand?!?
Just said the same above @Lolalola, stomach churning pics..
“As recollections dim of any connection between Saudia Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the 2018 DISMEMBERMENT of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, …”
The Khashoggi murder was horrific and should be vividly remembered forever. I don’t care if this visit is being engineered by the Home Office — it’s appalling. And we shouldn’t normalize this kind of “diplomacy.”
So Count Dracula’s descendent who had first wife crashed into a tunnel will welcome the king who ordered a journalist murdered and his cadaver chopped to pieces at the Saudi Arabia ambassy in Turkey?
That makes sense to me. Blood drinkers flock together. What a satanic mass it’s gonna be 😈😨😰. Andrew MUST be invited. He truly belongs to that meeting.
They are so ugly.
Didn’t Jeremy Clarkson suggest Duchess Meghan be given the Kashoggi treatment?
I don’t remember, but I wouldn’t be surprised.
https://www.celebitchy.com/797386/jeremy_clarkson_wrote_a_violent_screed_against_meghan_just_after_a_lunch_with_camilla/
No, recollections have not dimmed, and MBS’s nickname hasn’t faded either. I saw those photos and my first thought was “oh wow, it’s Mr. Bone Saw”
@Lucy, same.
I’m just glad that Meghan & Harry don’t have to be involved with this deplorable BS.
It’s hard to fathom just how much this family doesn’t understand Harry or his formidable intelligence.
Yep, Harry had a gift of anticipation. Once he realized he would never be able to “give Meghan the family she’s never had”, he flew her and Archie out of that shithole.
The more I think of Jamal Khashoggi no longer being here, the more ‘journalists’ failed that man, his wife and family and also us. Nary a one put that energy into writing about one of the own being murdered for doing their job. But sure, keep talking Meghan and Harry’s 3000 bathrooms and POTUS riding a bike and how they hurt your delicate sensibilities.
The excuse that this was organised by the government DOES NOT WASH, Charlie boy has visited on several occasions. Oh and learned to dance 😂the crown is more tarnished every day with “events” like this. They do sod all most of the year, but can find time for this blood thirsty man! His many bags of cash, jewels and trinkets will they receive now, and how will they try and white wash it. Did kate prepare a shopping list, likewise camzilla, oo we need a couple of necklaces or tiaras. How about some new earings, after all they can wear it all now the odious Kelly isn’t their to brief it to the press. And for whoever it was that said England is a beautiful country. Yes the country, as in its scenery is beautiful along with it’s quaint towns, but the rest of it is like the Royals, sick, twisted and toxic
@mary pester I feel very much the same about america. I’m an american, and while I acknowledge there are beautiful parts of the country, overall it’s a fu*ked up mess. As an adult I’ve lived in Japan and Germany, and believe me, I avoided at all costs revealing I was an american.
Our politics have truly made me embarrassed, and I know the rest of the world side-eyes us (which is totally deserved 🤣)
@minnieder, yes two beautiful countries with a lot of beautiful decent people, completely ruined by a few greedy, self important, self agrandising idiots, who would make a skunk smell like Chanel number 5 stood next to THEM
Abolish ALL the monarchies!
This really is stomach-churningly bad optics and “tainted by association” comes to mind. I cannot for the life of me understand how the BaRF continues to be openly palsy-walsy with such an evil regime. Seems all one needs to encourage friendly relations with the BaRF are suitcases full of cash and jewels. On a happier note, Dems are pushing to subpoena Jared Kushner’s Saudi-backed so-called *Investment Firm* (read $2 billion in his and Ivanka’s personal bank account).
The British royal family’s morally questionable acquaintances are a predictably faithful reflection of who they are at heart: when your best chums are Kevin Spacey, Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, elite rapists and avowed pedocriminals, sipping tea with Bin Salman almost appears as an upgrade.
Compared to King Charles’ filthy pedigree and murderous precedents, Prince Albert – celebrating his bi-racial son’s 20th birthday with Nicole (check her Instagram)- is a lamb in the prairie.
I could be wrong, but it seems to me that Camilla has worn more Saudi jewels than any other royal. And they are usually so massive they border on gaudy.
The US has never assassinated anyone?? I’m not saying it’s right. Just that you are all hypocrites.
LOL. Biden’s fist bump with MBS last year was forgotten very quickly.
“As recollections dim of any connection between Saudia Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the 2018 dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, King Charles and other senior royals are expected to fete him during his imminent London visit.”
No recollections have dimmed, except for you, England. The rest of us remember.
I remember Biden fist-bumping MBS last year. Is that “feting”? Who’s to say. We all have to suck up to the Saudis because we all need cheap oil. We (US and UK) prefer to suck up to the Saudis than Putin. It’s all relative.
Oh👀? Did we forget Jamal Khashoggi?
You walk in to an embassy to never be seen again..
The earrings were always just a deflect. So let’s focus on that.