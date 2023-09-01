Prince William & Kate are ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry’s UK visit & interviews

The Daily Beast’s Royalist column has a new exclusive all about Prince Harry, Heart of Invictus, the upcoming Dusseldorf Invictus Games, and Prince William and Kate’s obsessive neurosis with all things Sussex. Again, the timeline: on Thursday, September 7, Harry will be in the UK, attending the WellChild Awards, making a speech and meeting with families. We don’t know exactly when Harry will fly to Germany, but my guess is that he will be in the air on the 8th, the death-anniversary of QEII. Also on the 8th, William and Kate are heading to Wales to do some death-anniversary events, and they’ll be the only “working royals” seen on the day. The 8th will also be William and Kate’s first day of work since mid-July and since William was too contemptibly lazy to attend the Women’s World Cup. Basically, the gist of this piece is that Will and Kate are terribly worried that Harry will overshadow them by existing, all while King Charles is making a point of downplaying the negativity. It’s very interesting.
Nervous Peg & Buttons: A friend of William and Kate’s told The Daily Beast: “Harry is going to want people to watch the show. Of course that makes them nervous because William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far. They just won’t want the dignity of the day to be overshadowed by another outburst.”
Harry will do interviews to promote Invictus: The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to be the focal point of attention on Friday, as the only senior royals with a scheduled engagement, although details of exactly what they will be doing have still not been released. However it now seems likely that Harry will have media interviews running that day or the next to promote the Invictus Games, which start on Saturday 9 September in Dusseldorf, and run for a week, with Harry expected to be there for all of it and Meghan expected for the closing ceremony.
Charles is proud of Harry: A friend of the king and queen told The Daily Beast: “Charles was always incredibly proud of Harry for setting up Invictus, and remains so. I actually think he will love the new show if he gets a chance to watch any of it. The idea that Harry has used the series to attack Charles is a total exaggeration; he hasn’t.” Asked how they understood a passage of the film where Harry says he wasn’t given support as a child after his mother died, the friend said, “It’s a fleeting remark in five hours of TV which has been blown out of all proportion by the media. I think after what Charles has been through in the last fifty years, he’ll be able to handle it.”
The WellChild timing: A former staffer, who worked for both Charles and Camilla and William and Kate and knew Harry during their working career at the palace, told The Daily Beast that Harry could hardly be blamed for the fact that he is due to speak at the WellChild Awards on Thursday evening, the eve of the anniversary of the queen’s death. The former staffer said: “Harry has always done WellChild and he only missed it last year because the queen died on that day, so it would be a bit odd if he didn’t pay tribute to her or mention what happened last year. It’s an accident of timing, admittedly one which has worked out very nicely for Harry given he has a new show to promote. The issue really is what he says. I’m sure he will just say a few nice words about her, and it will be fine. But if he makes even the slightest veiled criticism of his father or brother or the institution, it will really annoy Charles and William. Charles is pushing for unity, unity, unity—so the last thing he needs is Harry being divisive.”
[From The Daily Beast]
“It’s a fleeting remark in five hours of TV which has been blown out of all proportion by the media.” At least someone in the royal camp said that. What’s weird is that the Heart of Invictus pseudo-controversy has once again shown that there are divisions between William and Charles with how they deal with Harry speaking about his life and experiences. It’s been clear that William went on a briefing spree – notably to Rebecca English at the Mail – about HoI and William wanting credit for suggesting that Harry get therapy. William is desperately trying to ride Harry’s Invictus coattails and it’s left the impression that William and the Windsors are too self-absorbed to watch the entire series and see what it’s really about in context.
As for William and Kate being “nervous” – Harry and Meghan live rent-free in their heads and it’s hilarious to watch. You know W&K are going to pull some big stunts during Invictus too, and they’ll go on another briefing spree, especially when Meghan pulls up to Dusseldorf looking happy and healthy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, alongside William, Prince of Wales, waves at the crowd gathered outside Sandringham Estate, following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in eastern England, Britain, September 15, 2022.,Image: 722959457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain November 12, 2022.,Image: 737052308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales at the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Guildford, England, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Guildford, Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
King Charles III and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, King George III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Goodness Lord, their meds stopped working? they’re nervous about anything Sussex pretty much every single second of the day yeeesshhh. Same crap different day, uurrrgghh
The Wellchild Awards Event is a given – each year in or around September, and the Invictus Games dates have been announced since last September when Harry and Meghan were in Düsseldorf to kick off the ‘On Year To go’ promotion. events.
So those who planned engagements around Harry’s UK September 2023 events are William and Kate. Even Willy’s EarthSh*t New York ‘conference’ was planned to divert attention from Harry’s European/UK events attendance.
But, .. whatever, this entire article is a mind-boggling gaslighting operation by this hired KP/Willy mouthpiece, with his weekly “Here Is This Weeks Report About William’s Mind & Incandescent Emotions About The King, His Brother and His Black Sister in Law” column.
The message: be quite Harry, don’t say anything about ME/US, don’t steal the attention of OUR appointments, don’t try to overshadow US. Not – it’s the other way around).
@HennyO,
“…his weekly “Here Is This Weeks Report About William’s Mind & Incandescent Emotions About The King, His Brother and His Black Sister in Law” column.”
Slow clap. I laughed so hard ☠️
I don’t think Harry will mention them at all.
I don’t think he will either, but I do think he will mention his grandmother, and it will be genuine and sincere, and that’s what scares them. Will’s stilted, formal remarks will 1) have to share the spotlight with Harry’s (with Harry “getting to go first” because of WellChild) 2) lack the optics of Harry’s (the bar was low when he just planning to be compared to his father not being seen at all).
If Charles committed to changing the narrative, this would be a great time. Not that I’m rooting for Charles. But just think of he continued to acknowledge Invictus and Harry’s achievement. Brush off the family stuff and just lean into the “pride.” It would be such a smart play on the global stage. Again, not rooting for Charles in any way, just acknowledge a strategy staring them in the face.
Right? Have BP tweet good luck to Team UK. Super easy win for Charles.
I hate to say it because I’m usually a “glass 1/2 full kind of person” but, at this point, if Charles were to tweet even “Good luck @ Invictus, Team UK” it would feel disingenuous to me after all the dreadful things (both great and small) he’s done to Harry.
The desperation from the Windsor’s to be a part of Harry’s narrative is funny. Harry is living his best life promoting charities that are near and dear to his heart and out trots the gutter gossipers narrative of over shadowing. If Harry and Meghan’s intent was to over shadow this could have or be easily done. What we see is a couple living and doing life at their own pace while the Windsors stand in their shadow ready to pounce on their every action or narrative. What a pathetic bunch of losers.
Charles is showing the way to be a part of the narrative – proud father, that’s my boy. William could do the same thing, but he can’t help acting like a jealous toddler.
Egg probably harbors deep resentment because veterans were supposed to “his thing,” like Africa and mental health.
I remember Harry talking about Invictus in Spare. William was seething with jealousy that Harry had put together this rather brilliant concept so of course William tried to shut it down and discourage it. William is too lazy to think of something so powerful and effective so when Harry does, he can’t handle it. What a nightmare William is. One giant narcissist. #goodkingharry
And Harry didn’t tell William about it! He went to the board, got permission, and by the time he told William, wasn’t his response something like “you’ll never get approval for it” and Harry was like uhhhhh I already have. You have to figure if he had told William first, he would have stolen the idea or sabotaged it.
@ Becks1, of course W would have stolen it which is WHY Harry was smart enough to obtain the approval beforehand. Harry knows who and how his brother operates.
W is has always tried to steal the partnerships that they had created together. This is W’s MO throughout his entire life.
What is Willnot’s excuse for Sentebale? By my count, Harry has done this TWICE.
I love that in Spare and HoI that Harry shows himself doing the work, asking the questions, knowing the details. And that he has a team that respects him. Do you think Wills is talking through logistics for his life’s work projects — Earthshot and curing homelessness?
You just brought up a good point, Mrs Cope. Let’s pretend Willnot DID successfully manage to claim Invictus Games as his. Does anyone believe that Invictus today would look anything like the current reality, if Wills was “in charge”.
Invictus would have shuffled off into the next life, where all charities royals “champion” but don’t give a shit about, go to die. See: most everything the Wails claim as a passion project.
ETA: By *most*, I mean Earthshot and Arly Years are still limping along, so maybe they will be a thing their patrons care about, someday, but yeah…not holding my breath.
@Mrscope and @Christine, ITA. Had Bill been in charge, the IG would have gone the way of Heads Together. Tons of fanfare including a big “launch,” so much keenness about all that they were going to accomplish, and then…slowly fading away, never to be spoken of ever again.
It’s actually amazing how the heir’s younger brother is so unbelievably superior to him in *every* possible way. And everyone working in the British media knows it, but they have to pretend the opposite is true, which is untenable long-term, IMO. The cracks are already starting to show.
I remember that! He was horribly jealous and that’s why his fans want IG stripped from H and given to W so badly.
Speaking of projects that came to some sort of fruition due to Harry,
what ever happened to Heads Together? Is that even still a thing?
On the news section of the Heads Together website the last entry is from 2020.
Kate took all the credit even though she at best came up with the name and they have dropped this project as they do with anything that requires a bit of work. Harry was doing it all prior to that.
Last updated in 2020, huh? Let’s see, who left England in 2020? It figures.
I haven’t read Spare yet but it supports what happened when H left Royal Foundation – William tried to stop him to taking part (or all) of the Endeavour funds with him, those funds were used to setup and fund part of the games.
William would have done what he always did – taken the idea as his own while letting Harry do all the work.
Willy, like Chuck, has been successfully groomed to be a malignant, narcissistic sociopath.
Are they forgetting the gorgeous, exemplary decorum both Harry and Meghan displayed throughout all QEII’s funeral events? They have no actual basis for expecting him to “overshadow the dignity of the day.” Good grief.
So true! The only ones who don’t show decorum are the ones writing about the nonexistent overshadowing.
L i t e r a l l y.
One of the first things Charles did after Betty died was tell his flesh and blood son, that the son’s wife (who is the mother of the 6th and 7th in line to the throne) wasn’t “close family”.
And Charles’s/the royals’ behavior went down from there. Every day they made a bad decision about Harry and/or Meghan. And every day Harry and Meghan took a road so high they could have delivered fresh baked cookies to the International Space Station.
But sure, now suddenly they expect Harry to say something rude on Betty’s deathiversary.
Meanwhile, Mumbley and Mumbler are going to embarrass themselves with a poorly written speech spoken in the driest most impersonal way and the tabloids will exalt William as some great statesman who is clearly ready to be king and Kate as the most perfect queen in waiting to have ever lived.
I wonder if it will occur to Kate to wear something a little somber? Or will she go super peacock to make sure she gets all the press?
“And every day Harry and Meghan took a road so high they could have delivered fresh baked cookies to the International Space Station.”
This is EXACTLY what they have done!
@Christine, I laughed out loud at that line. Too true and perfectly stated. Well done, @BlueNailsBetty!
Huh, calm perspective from BP and hysteria from KP. And, oh look, Charles has the clout to tame the press, if he wants to.
Eurydice, I wonder if someone finally got KFC to understand that real damage was being done to the brf by themselves and the bm–which in turn reflects very poorly on the UK globally? That’s the only reason I can think of that would explain KFC’s about turn.
I think Chuck recognizes that anything other than being fully supportive of Invictus Games is a very bad look. That is the beginning and end of his thought process, which is obviously more evolved and on point than his heir, no big surprise there.
This is a simple 1 + 1 = 2 equation, for everyone but the incandescent future king of England.
It is very interesting that the quotes from Charles friend (a.k.a. Charles) is so complimentary about Harry. I can’t help but wonder what the angle is here. This really reminds me of the tone in the press when H&M returned to the UK for the Jubbly and when H returned for the Chubbly, everyone was being nice. Charles obviously controls this narrative and so must be reaping some benefit.
@SunnyDays, I think it’s exactly what @Christine said: Charles knows that being seen as unsupportive of the IG would make him look bad, because not only are the games themselves always hugely successful, but this year the docuseries on Netflix is getting such rave reviews (even from places where we’d usually never hear a single positive thing about anything Sussex-related, e.g. Jennie Bond), and the only thing that Charles truly cares about — other than 🐴 — is his image.
It’s reminiscent of his walking Meghan down the aisle. It wasn’t done out of genuine affection or as a true gesture to welcome her into the family, it was done because he knew he’d garner positive press and some fawning headlines, which he did. We now know how he was actually treating Meghan behind the scenes, claiming he didn’t have enough money to support her (!) and telling Harry that she should keep working (!).
Charles is like an empty shell; all he’s ever doing is worrying about and crafting his public image, saying/doing things that he believes are beneficial to him. But it’s so obvious and transparent; we all know that behind closed doors, he’s likely *seething* over the fact that his son is getting so much attention and recognition.
ETA: In one of the articles today recounting the events of the day Diana died, we were all reminded that upon hearing of her death, his FIRST REACTION was, “They’re all going to blame me, aren’t they?!”
They are nervous because Harry is doing what he always does for whatever charity he is working with and that is engaging with and supporting that charity. It’s work and they don’t understand the concept. If the interviews are for WellChild then he will speak about them. If the interviews are for Invictus then he will talk about that. If he mentions his grandmothers death how is that something for them to worry about. Harry will always over shadow them because he is a charismatic like his mother and he is always working to help others. The royal cult only think and do for themselves.
Exactly, @susancollins, I’m not sure what divisive thing Harry is going to say at the wellchild awards. At most, he’ll say something about missing the queen. The issue is that, for William, Harry just talking is divisive. His very existence is a problem. Whatever he says will possibly come across as more compassionate than what William says at his thing the next day. And William kind of needs a win after the WWC and chauffeuring Andrew debacles.
@Jais, William DESPERATELY needs a win after those two hugely negative stories— and barring some unprecedented event, I don’t see him getting one anytime in the foreseeable future 😂
“It’s work and they don’t understand the concept.” @Susan Collins – I’m guessing you were partly being sarcastic when writing that, but I’ve wondered if it isn’t really true, and a major source of frustration for Will vis a vis Harry. Will doesn’t understand the hard work that’s behind Harry’s successes. As the heir, was William ever held to account at any point – in school, at university – if he decided to just f*ck off any responsibilities? We know his antics blowing off helicopter training and air ambulance shifts were covered up. Will has tried to compete with Harry by setting up his own various “initiatives”, but in every case it’s just Will copying the external trappings he sees around what Harry does, and his projects fall flat, because there’s no substance, actual work and follow through, backing it up behind the scenes.
You can say the same thing about Kate. There’s probably more than one reason behind her obsessive copying of Meghan, but as with Will, it’s only the externals – what Meghan wears, occasionally a behavior (e.g., hugging), but neither one seems to understand there’s hard work behind Harry and Meghan’s successes – and that the public in general can tell the difference.
Windyriver. No I was not even partly being sarcastic. They don’t understand the concept of work. They understand photo ops. They understand staging things to make it look like they are working. They don’t do the work because they seem to think it is beneath them.
Astute analysis, @windyriver.
And to @Windyriver’s point – they don’t do the work because they have no understanding of what it is. They literally would not know where to begin. If someone laid it out for them then, like Wills faced with the reality of helicopter rescue, they would dip out because they’re too lazy.
@WindyRiver
“ As the heir, was William ever held to account at any point – in school, at university – if he decided to just f*ck off any responsibilities? ”
No one will ever convince me that William and Kate earned their degrees. Never. Both of them have average to below average intelligence and both of them are horrifyingly incurious. They do not *care* about anything except being rich and not having to do anything to be rich.
Neither of them had the drive and determination to the course work to legitimately earn degrees.
At this point, I think WanK have hobbled themselves with their decades of laziness. If they both suddenly woke up tomorrow with a work ethic (yeah, I know), where would they start? What would they do? Just like an unused muscle, it has all atrophied.
@Gabby, that’s a really good point. They’ve already irreparably damaged their reputations/legacies, IMO. Even if they started working their asses off tomorrow (lol), they still have almost two decades with absolutely nothing to show for any of that time.
“ Of course that makes them nervous because William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far.”
Harry ruthless? The projection here is astounding.
Exactly. What that really translates into is how ruthless W was in abusing Harry and his family
I mean.. William physically assaulted Harry. I feel for Harry having Willam as a brother. He is a vile rage monster that only thinks of himself.
“I think after what Charles has been through in the last fifty years, he’ll be able to handle it.”
You are not wrong about the projection.
Please, tell us all how Chuck’s life has been even a little bit hard. One example, just one.
Though Charles is POS, he seems a little more rational (which isn’t saying much tbh, that bar is in hell) when it comes to Harry’s work/existence. It was glaringly obvious that W’s camp was the one briefing about that fleeting comment cause every little thing about H triggers him. It may be strategic, but C’s source is notably not making a big deal about it AND going out of their way to say C is proud of H which makes W’s attack look that much more unhinged and highlights that HE is the issue. I’m not giving charles any points here cause I will never forget the eviction but I see C&W’s messaging is diverging a bit.
I don’t think “peace talks” will ever happen but we know who would freak if it ever did.
While I don’t feel badly for Charles, I do think William bullies the shit out of Charles…and everyone around him. Charles just doesn’t know how to deal with W or doesn’t want to deal with him so he’s allowed to go on bullying and throwing tantrums.
Charles could have done something ages ago . He could spring into action getting the title for Camilla and getting a gold coach but let’s William do as he pleases.
As I have mentioned here before (and thanks to CBers for the supportive comments) we are dealing with an abuser in our family. As the situation unfolds, we are learning more from his side and it has been clear that he also bullies, intimidates and manipulates his own relatives. His father – despite holding the purse strings and therefore having the power to call the shots – simply won’t take him on. Many times he has covered for him or cleared up messes. He even shut down his own business rather than let his son inherit it as he knew he would ruin its good name if handed the reins. It’s almost as if he just can’t bear to have the full toxicity visited on him personally if he confronts him so he doesn’t. It’s bad enough to witness it being done to others.
I wonder if Charles is the same?
I think it’s only diverging @s808 because of the global scale of Invictus. The world is literally watching, and let’s not have a repeat of last year’s shenanigans (Charles bragging about banning Meghan from Balmoral etc.). Unfortunately seeing the big picture PR-wise for a moment will not stick. Charles is too weak for that.
I bet you’re right. At least one of them isn’t a giant idiot and knows to not show their ass in regards to Invictus.
I think the part about charles being proud of Harry is hilarious because you KNOW that is going to stick in William’s craw. Charles is supposed to hate and revile Harry, not be proud of him. (I mean he may hate him, lol, but he’s at least toning it down so as not to attack Invictus.)
Like you, @S808, I will never forget the eviction. Charles’ media strategy does make more sense. It makes him look better, but I can’t forget that behind the scenes, his actions have purposely put the sussex family in such danger. He’s no better than William.
@becks1, lol, maybe part of this strategy is to purposely annoy William by claiming pride in Harry.
I wonder if Charles has just ONE competent advisor and they just happened to be the one that picked up the phone to comment on this.
The BP press strategy is so random and unstrategic, it’s interesting to see a reasonable and calm response every once in a while.
This is the second time this week that the palace has used the word unity in their comments. Looks like we are in for a CRex, the Unity King, campaign in year two of his reign.
Either Charles or one of his aides accurately read the room *this one time*. People really are watching the IG this year, and somehow, that got through to him, and he knows it. The docuseries is getting such a fabulous critical reception that he really couldn’t ignore it. The broken clock is right at least once a day, etc.
Charles’ response is perfect and rational. Almost too rational, like that’s just the reasonable response. Admitting that Charles would love the show if he gets to watch it (LOL like he hasn’t already watched all 5 episodes on his ipad), and then this – ” The idea that Harry has used the series to attack Charles is a total exaggeration; he hasn’t.” That tells me that clearly someone in Charles’ camp HAS watched the series, because he doesn’t use the series to attack Charles, at all. The fact that Charles’ camp is actually saying that the MEDIA is blowing things out of proportion? Like damn, maybe Eden and English should tone down their harry-hate columns (oh wait, they can’t, they work for William.) even if Charles is secretly seething about this for whatever reason, he’s toned down in his public response enormously.
Compare that with KP quaking in their boots that Harry might dare to exist on a day when they’re making their first public appearance in TWO MONTHS……again, like I said the other day, Charles is RIGHT THERE with the perfect response and KP is just like “nah we’re going to be unhinged about this because September 8 is now OUR DAY and Harry can’t be anywhere around on that day.”
I mean just because W&K finally decide to grace the public with their presence doesn’t mean the rest of the world has to stop.
What’s so interesting to me is how effective was this rational response in directing the media. Charles has always had this power and he could have used it any time in the past to shut down the venom about H&M. But he just didn’t want to.
So why does he want to now? I’m going back to the supposed “summit.” This is about using Harry to control William – “See what your brother has done? I’m proud of him. Now get out there and do something to make me proud of you.”
Charles has always been more open in his support of Harry setting up the Invictus Games and briefed that early on even before Harry met Meghan. This current briefing is almost a return to the past.
William has been the jealous one here so it’s actually very smart of BP taking the higher ground and showing support for Invictus. Now if any of Charles’s people read this site, they would be smart in making a formal show of support, like a statement. Charles has nothing to lose in showing open support of veterans. The Queen was always supportive of veterans and never got criticized for that.
I will be very interested to see if there is any public support of Invictus. There should be – it looks especially petty after Heart of Invictus, seeing what these athletes go through, seeing how the games help them, because of their injuries in service to their commander in chief (i.e. the king.)
Charles has an easy out this year with the Queen’s death and the timing of the Games – but that’s not always going to be the case.
Imagine the PR win if the palace releases a picture of Charles with the GB Invictus team. Or even just a message wishing them luck.
We would probably hear William’s rage across the Atlantic, LOL.
Charles wont do that, but he should.
@Becks: By the end of the day on Wednesday the press had pivoted from Harry attacked his family to he attacked the press in the docuseries. Either the press realised that the first narrative didn’t get the response they were looking for and realised that they had overreacted or the Palace told them that they understood what Harry meant and that they didn’t see it as an attack on the family.
And that’s such a hilarious spin to me because……Prince Harry doesn’t like the British press?!?!?! WHO WOULD HAVE GUESSED!!!!!
@Becks1, agreed, it’s pretty funny. The press have only cottoned on now?!
September 8 might be K&Ws day (should be the late Queen’s day, but whatever), but I find it hilarious that there’s still no idea what they’re doing that day. The press doesn’t know, I bet their staff hasn’t figured it out yet, and K&W certainly don’t know. That’s some might fine leadership right there! 😉
BeanieBean, I keep thinking that they’re not announcing it because they don’t want a lot of ‘Not My King’ protesters.
All those people have to do is be better humans and they’re not willing to be that so they’re nervous and freaked out crying about nonsense. If you didn’t treat Harry and Meghan like shit, driving them away to live a better, happy and thriving life then you wouldn’t be in this position.
Apologize to them and grow the f!ck Willy.
I am sorry…what is Lee, the new Coms person for Will and Kate actually doing?
Is he giving advice that they are not taking?
I expected better from him but it is the same old same old.
Do they think that this is a good look…constantly talking about Harry ?
They sound desperate and pathetic.
But maybe their friend is simply Tom Sykes, another disappointment, spinning a version of reality which will get the most clicks.
I think their new comms person is finding out the hard way that you lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.
Lee Thompson is as much of a petty bitch as Knauf which is why the jealous garbage has continued. William doesn’t want anyone else.
The “friend” that is the source for the Royalist is either Willy himself or Willy sitting next to Knauf whispering what to say to Sykes.
Lee Thompson has no choice but to do what William tells him to do or he will be replaced. I do wonder how long will he stay at KP.
Let’s see if Kate manages to haggle a tiara out of the vault.
Best Comment, so far…..
Apparently, Harry is never supposed to appear at the WellChild Awards again for the remainder of his life just because it falls so near the anniversary of QE II’s death.
Harry should give up his birthday, as well, since it fell between Betty’s death and her funeral. /sarcasm
It’s almost like Peg and Buttons are nervous that they’ll be overshadowed by Harry’s charity work. Well, of course they will. Harry could walk out of the house just to fetch the newspaper and he would overshadow them. They know it. And as Invictus Games start up, it’s inevitable that someone in the media will mention what Harry said in Spare about William’s attempts to sabotage it out of sheer jealousy.
Harry is going to get global coverage of the opening of Invictus. No one outside of the Uk will see the other two and their pathetic photo op while riding the coattails of the goodwill given to a now deceased queen.
There will also be global coverage of the Invictus closing ceremony which just happens to coincide with William’s visit to New York to promote the Earthshot Prize. The Invictus date was arranged at least a year ago and probably longer. I wonder if William thought he could upstage Harry by arranging his own event for the same date.
Bless their little hearts, the Wails are trying desperately to distract and make QEII’S death all about themselves, but even this friendly source seems disdainful:
(The Wails) are the only senior royals with a scheduled engagement, “although details of exactly what they will be doing have still not been released”. 🤭
That made me laugh, too!
😂😂
It is just so satisfying to see W&K getting exactly what they deserve so swiftly.
“Charles is pushing for unity, unity, unity..” And as we all know nothing says unity, unity, unity quite like kicking your son and his family out of their only home in theUK. Of course KFC’s unity drive might just be about locking in as many white Windsors as he can muster in order to “attack” H and his biracial family.
SURE, this ‘unity’ business would play better if KFC would stop running away every time Harry is in London for more than a day.
The only stunts W&K could pull that might keep themselves relevant that day are if Kate steps out with her hair chopped off to her chin or if the Keens decided to wow the crowds with some massive PDA. But we all know Kate’s not going to cut her security blankie hair and we definitely know Will is not about to let that woman kiss him.
The kids’ first day of school should be next week so will be interesting to see if we get any sort of pictures. They’ve said in the past they weren’t doing first day pictures every year, only when a kid starts school for the first time, which was Louis last year, but we will see.
you know they will haul out those kiddies to the opening of an envelope if it would get them a front page
Pictures of the kids don’t have the same cachet because they are seen too much.
@Nic929 agreed, they definitely don’t. But that is all the Waleses have left.
Nobody cares about those overexposed kids anymore
Not my kids . Not my grandkids. Not anybodys kids . Not charming . So NOT interested .
Charles could show his “pride” by sending a video message to the GB Team or better still make a “surprise” visit to the games!
As for W&K the sooner they’re told that constantly moaning about Harry (and/or Meghan) is not part of their royal duties; the better.
That would be a smart idea. Visiting the Gb team in Düsseldorf even briefly would also be a balance to someone skipping a final.
Imagine if William in all his arrogance, showed up in Dusseldorf hoping to divert from the WWC scandal. “I’m here for the team!”
Just thinking the same. If Charles just send a good luck message to the British team, it would mean a lot to them, and to Harry. If the team is still in UK when Harry arrives, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he dropped in on them. And the WellChild event is the day before the anniversary of the Queen’s death. It would be no disrespect at all to his grandmother if he simply focussed on the children, which he has always done as far as I can tell. And as for the Waleses, making the 8th of September all about them is graceless beyond belief.
‘Nervous’ about the press Harry will get for his flying visit – press that will knock them off the front page (as if they would have got on there anyway). HOI is getting great reviews and press for both the games and Harry himself – these 2 will be SEETHING with jealously.
William is the ruthless one trying to break up harry and Meghan and he was the one who drove them out. Isnt it jusy too bad if the keens are upset . William tries to play victim.
I think he had help, @tessa ; I’ve come to believe that Kate is the ruthless one who planted the hate seed with falsehoods then stepped back and let William’s temper take over.
I just know that next week there’s going to be drama because the Palace will be briefing against Harry. They just can’t help themselves.
They really can’t help themselves— it’s a compulsion at this point. They’ve been doing it for so long now that it’s their automatic response to anything Sussex; their brains would short-circuit if they even tried to refrain from trashing Harry, they wouldn’t know what else to do…they have nothing else to offer. Which is too pathetic for words.
Haha, what nonsense! The inmates really are running the asylum!
If C-Rex used his one brain cell for anything other than vengeance, he would know that a house divided can’t stand. These vastly opposing PR messages and stunts make him look even more weak than he is. Who’s in control there? The king needs to put his heir in his place and since he wants to reduce staff, eliminating W’s trouble making and blatantly incompetent comms team would be very smart. Otherwise, his idiotic heir will continue to undermine and overshadow him and continue to prove that he’s nothing but a placeholder until W ascends – he is but shhhh… don’t tell him. There’s already one grown ass baby throwing regular tantrums, and the king’s security blanket has calmed him down so no need to start him tantrumming again. But hide the pens just in case….
Charles’ PR game is getting better. If you ignore the pulling of security, eviction from Frogmore, not reading spare or viewing hoi, refusing to see Harry when he comes to town, then you could believe he is proud and wants unity. He keeps putting those kinds of messages out there for public consumption. Fortunately H&M know better and won’t help him. I hope Harry doesn’t mention his father or brother at all in any way, blank them entirely through out September.
All it would take is a directed message of support for the Invictus team and a lot of Charles’s more recent sins would be forgiven, at least by some segments of the public. (Not saying he deserves it, but it would be a huge PR boom for him).
Last year responsibility for the UK Invictus team was moved to the Royal British Legion (it was previously handled by Help for Heroes). TQ was Patron of the RBL for her entire reign. Although Charles hasn’t taken over this patronage, Anne is still involved with the Women’s Division, and particularly with these direct royal connections, it would be appropriate – and look good – for Charles to make a statement of support. We’ll see.
True. His walking Meghan down the aisle for the wedding gained him a lot of goodwill.
Charles is letting the world know that my other son is the problem. He did it with that letter leak which basically exonerated him about the skin comment and now his camp is leaking that the media are going overboard and supports his son…hmm… Charles ain’t fooling me but like I said, he’s shrewder than William. It’s seems Charles wants the appearance of peace.
I don’t know that he’s shrewder, but he seems less prone to reacting to everything with flying into a rage which means he is more reliably capable of coherent thought. He also employs moderately more competent people to advise him and handle his PR stuff.
Well, I’ll be darned, a seemingly rational, calm response from Charles? The contrast between this and the wailing, raging and throwing up from the KP side seems deliberate to me. I think this is part of Charles’ way – let TOB be incandescent and “throw pillows”, then swoop in saying “Oh, Charles doesn’t pay it any mind, he’s above the fray, although he does want to be associated with Harry’s success!” It makes W look foolish.
This seems to be Chuck’s M.O., he allows W be the “bad cop”, and it makes him look more reasonable in comparison, even if he’s just as toxic. I’m particularly focused on the line about “Charles is king – he won’t let anything bother him”.
Harry doesn’t even talk about them. Then they are butt hurt he doesn’t mention them. Then they are hurt that they can’t say they are hurt so they lash out at the charity. Rinse and repeat
@vixxo, yep, they think that because THEY brief the media every 5 minutes, Harry might “brief” something of his own, but I also think they are nervous for two reasons, they Know that Harry has far more tea about them that he could spill and that if he does, there will be no Rota rat big enough for them to hide behind, and also nervous because it’s being briefed that Charlie is proud of what Harry has achieved and said “the press is blowing things out of proportion. Oh dear Katie kins and bullyam, be afraid, be very afraid, because now the king is outing you both for who you REALLY are
This is their? response to Harry; it has nothing to do with him…
He is doing what he ought to be doing….
It would be nice if they follow suit.
My goodness, what did William and Kate do to Harry (and Meghan) that they’re so petrified? It must go beyond what we already know AND what we already suspect! I personally love this for them, may they live ever paranoid about this. May they quake in fear every morning when they wake up, opening a news page to see if Meghan has announced her memoir yet. I hope they lay their heads down every night wondering what Harry has said half a world away. They deserve nothing less and a whole lot more.
Chuck is such a terrible father, but I have some ideas for punishments Chuck can use to teach Pegs a lesson.
1. Take away the royal chopper.
2. Evict him from all homes except Adelaide Cottage.
3. Fire Knauf.
4. Make Pegs do a video wishing the veterans good luck for the Invictus games, & how proud he is of Harry for coming up with the idea.
Willy would have a rage stroke if he had to carry out No. 5.
His head would explode.
We need a ‘like’ button here. William would implode if he had to do that, yes.
It would be good for Pegs to humble himself every once in a while.
@QuiteContrary, your comment made me realize that an excellent (and super easy!) strategy for Charles going forward would be to simply think about whatever William would do in any given situation, and then do the exact opposite. Not only would he be making better choices, but as a bonus, he’d constantly be pissing William off. Win/win for Chuck.
Just thinking the same. If Charles just send a good luck message to the British team, it would mean a lot to them, and to Harry. If the team is still in UK when Harry arrives, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he dropped in on them. And the WellChild event is the day before the anniversary of the Queen’s death. It would be no disrespect at all to his grandmother if he simply focussed on the children, which he has always done as far as I can tell. And as for the Waleses, making the 8th of September all about them is graceless beyond belief.
William is not head of the armed forces. Charles is. The send-off should come from him.
The only appropriate and normal response would be to stop being petty and to act like the leadership role he inhabits…and vocalize support for the UK Invictus Team. He is after all supposed to be the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and all these other fancy new Armed Forces titles he gave himself earlier this month. If he doesn’t and cannot do that publicly he should be called out for that dereliction of duty.
I’m sure if anyone other than Harry was at the helm of the IG they would’ve attached themselves or somehow co-opted it for good PR.
It’s just as well though because they will not be able to take any credit for the success of the program. At the rate this is going IG is gearing up to be even bigger than the Olympics because of its focus on mental fitness. It’s so much more than just a sports competition.
P.S. Harry founded Sentebale at age 21 and IG at age 29. While his older brother was very busy working on finding his stride, still growing into his princely role and waiting for his next inheritance.
At 19.
And William was angry bc Africa was his thing. But was he done since? What has he done in Africa? I’d imagine he’s done some things but I don’t know much about it.
He’s patron of Tusk Trust I believe. IIRC, the annual benefit for Tusk Trust was the event that Kate pulled out of at the last minute because of “childcare issues.”
Let’s put the Wails nerves at ease, no need to worry about overshadowing as virtually no one will care about whatever stunt you pull no matter what Harry does.
Harry has charm and a genuine interest in people. Is it K who is driving this constant hate, could it be, that she expected Harry to be hers and his rejection is still not tolerated. Possibly in her delusional mind if she breaks Harry’s spirit and gets rid of Meghan and their children, he will be hers. Expectations of W & K are unrealistic. W probably does more than K. Still not much at all. The Queen did not seem to like her and Princess Diana would not have let this obsessed stalker marry one of her sons. How can you call this showing respect to QEII when the waste of space POW Kate will have been spending money like crazy on new clothes and accessories for new photo opportunities for herself. Tone deaf as usual she will be behaving as though people should admire her, yet there is nothing regal about her nor does she do anything to help the people, she does not seem to be interested in anyone other than herself. I wonder if W & K have ever considered doing courses to teach them social work, counselling and PR. Normally someone like K should already have empathetic skills, considering her familiy’s council house very commoner background, not the superiority attitude that is constantly evident.
Kate was not in the picture, when Cain told Harry not to bother him at boarding school, because he didn’t want to mingle with Harry.
I am dying with laughter as to how miserable and completely shuck Harry visit to the uk and the invictus games and heart of invictus is affecting Peggs and button mutton . You see when you play with clowns, they come back to clown you. So these two are getting exactly what they deserve
I think this area of Harry’s life is THE ONLY ONE where his Father has acted properly…because I think that Charles sees it as a reflection of the work he’s done with The Prince Trust (btw…I think Charles could do SO MUCH MORE with that…) So Harry’s shine highlights Charles too…and it makes William & Kate look lazy AF regarding their endeavors…because they are.🤨
I know it’s because Charles is so weak and pathetic that we’re crediting him for expressing pride in Harry, but my goodness … he SHOULD be proud. The Invictus Games are an amazing endeavor.
And Harry’s hands-on involvement is so far beyond the scope of William’s capabilities. William would make the athletes uncomfortable, because he just doesn’t know how to relate to people, while Harry is Diana — empathetic, warm, compassionate, comfortable. Harry is genuine, while William often comes across like a misfiring robot.
Right?! Charles didn’t even do anything particularly admirable here, he just…refrained from being cruel and petty, and said something mildly reasonable and not totally unhinged. And that’s so unusual for a Windsor that we’re all shocked and impressed.
That black walkabout dress makes Kate look like Mortitia.
“William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far.”
WTAF? Is that all William can do? What a pathetic little drip he is that he’d sanction this drivel. Jealousy is the only thing driving William’s daily life. He’s obsessed with bashing Harry any way he can instead of turning his life around and making some meaningful changes to his role other than being nothing more than a rage monster, philanderer and slacker. What a hateful toddler he is.
I don’t understand this narrative at all. I know it is a lie — Harry does *not* “betray his family to promote his projects” — but how on earth could anyone even think that is what Harry has done? What is William thinking when he tells that (or has Knauf leak it) to the press??? What twisted logics are at work here????
It’s all being said to attempt to denigrate H in advance of what, the British Establishment knows, will be a globally successful Invictus Games.
And following on from W’s negative publicity for his non-attendance at the football World Cup, W is running scared. Simple as that and childish as that.
If the Windsors can welcome bin Salman, they should shut up about the family.
They are expected to carry out the orders of the day as Head of State, that was why I never understood the scandal of Meghan wearing those earrings…
She did so under their tutelage, but was implicated because a vendetta that never let up…
They sure spend a lot of time talking/worrying about people who aren’t talking/worrying about them.
This is more about William and Kate, than King Charles and Prince Harry.
Ask and answer one question – Whose response to a non-existent perceived threat is rational and within reason??
King Charles or William and Kate??
Even in light of insinuations from Richard Eden??
King Charles…