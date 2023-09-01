“Mitch McConnell was cleared for work after freezing up yet again” links
  • September 01, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mitch McConnell was cleared by a doctor (??) to return to work after his latest “freeze up” this week. Like… did Rand Paul clear him? Who is this doctor? [Just Jared]
Note by Kaiser: It’s Labor Day Weekend so we’ll be off unless some big gossip story breaks. We’ll be back to regular programming on Tuesday!

21 Responses to ““Mitch McConnell was cleared for work after freezing up yet again” links”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 1, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    I’ll give anything Emerald Fennell is involved in a shot. Also, “salt burn”
    sounds like something the tabloids are suffering from because they are so salty and sore about all things Sussex. Sounds like they need to apply some balm and sit quietly in a dark cellar for a few months to recover.

    Reply
  2. HandforthParish says:
    September 1, 2023 at 1:07 pm

    Any other job he wouldn’t have been fit for duty, but politics is fine?

    Reply
  3. Debbie says:
    September 1, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    Of course, he was cleared for work by a doctor. Dr. Bombay, I assume. My God, at this point, even old Mr. Burns seems more spry and energetic than Mitch McConnell.

    Reply
    • GoldenMom says:
      September 1, 2023 at 1:20 pm

      Thanks for Dr Bombay….that cracked me up. Sadly, doc who oked this probably doesn’t even have Bombay’s qualifications.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        September 1, 2023 at 8:06 pm

        I felt a bit silly using two TV references in a row, but this situation is just so absurd and alarming to think that this is the country’s Senate Minority Leader, and that major legislation has to have this guy’s input, that it helps me to treat it as the farce it is on the surface.

    • Joan says:
      September 1, 2023 at 8:45 pm

      😂

      Reply
  4. Wannabefarmer says:
    September 1, 2023 at 1:31 pm

    Must have been the same doctor who said trump with the healthiest president EVER, in HIStory.

    Reply
  5. Erin says:
    September 1, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Is it really that he’s unmarried or is it something else because they are perfectly fine with supporting Lindsey Graham decade after decade.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      September 1, 2023 at 2:03 pm

      Oh Erin, I hate that I know this, but tge Rs didn’t support Graham for president either. (They supported Trump, and shortly afterwards Graham weirdly supported Trump after having hated him, as well.) Senate bachelor = okay. President as an R? Nope.

      Reply
  6. DeeSea says:
    September 1, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Anyone else picturing this doctor as Dr. Nick Riviera? “Hi, everybody!”

    Reply
  7. Jan90067 says:
    September 1, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    Thanks to all of the CB writers, and wishing you a relaxing (and safe!) Labor Day weekend off.
    (I don’t know how we’ll get by without new posts until TUESDAY though! Ohhh…the withdrawal pangs are starting! lol. Going to have to “ration” reading all today and leave at least one or two for the next few days 😉 )

    Have a safe holiday weekend everyone! ❤️

    Reply
  8. Angie H says:
    September 1, 2023 at 2:38 pm

    Both chambers have a dr. At least that’s how it works here in our statehouse & I’d assume Congress is the same, but that’s not a ‘cleared for work’ gig it’s more like for emergencies as triage. I’m sure his personal handpicked dr that he hired found a way to clear him —

    Reply
  9. Libra says:
    September 1, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    RIP to the late Diana, Princess of Wales on 8/31

    Reply
  10. BeanieBean says:
    September 1, 2023 at 3:00 pm

    Love the People’s Fund of Maui, great idea! One tiny, tiny complaint: Dwayne should not have had his hand on Oprah’s shoulder in that video. Just no. Hands to yourself in the workplace, Dwayne!

    Reply
  11. Ann h says:
    September 1, 2023 at 4:30 pm

    Pretty soon they’ll be dragging him around and propping him up like Weekend at Bernies.

    Reply
  12. WhereIsTheMountainLion says:
    September 1, 2023 at 9:38 pm

    Happy Labor Day, y’all!

    Reply

