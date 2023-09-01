“Mitch McConnell was cleared for work after freezing up yet again” links

Mitch McConnell was cleared by a doctor (??) to return to work after his latest “freeze up” this week. Like… did Rand Paul clear him? Who is this doctor? [Just Jared]
Note by Kaiser: It’s Labor Day Weekend so we’ll be off unless some big gossip story breaks. We’ll be back to regular programming on Tuesday!
I’ll give anything Emerald Fennell is involved in a shot. Also, “salt burn”
sounds like something the tabloids are suffering from because they are so salty and sore about all things Sussex. Sounds like they need to apply some balm and sit quietly in a dark cellar for a few months to recover.
Any other job he wouldn’t have been fit for duty, but politics is fine?
This is 100% truth,
Of course, he was cleared for work by a doctor. Dr. Bombay, I assume. My God, at this point, even old Mr. Burns seems more spry and energetic than Mitch McConnell.
Thanks for Dr Bombay….that cracked me up. Sadly, doc who oked this probably doesn’t even have Bombay’s qualifications.
I felt a bit silly using two TV references in a row, but this situation is just so absurd and alarming to think that this is the country’s Senate Minority Leader, and that major legislation has to have this guy’s input, that it helps me to treat it as the farce it is on the surface.
😂
Must have been the same doctor who said trump with the healthiest president EVER, in HIStory.
Isn’t Ben Carson supposedly a dr? Maybe it was him!
Is it really that he’s unmarried or is it something else because they are perfectly fine with supporting Lindsey Graham decade after decade.
Oh Erin, I hate that I know this, but tge Rs didn’t support Graham for president either. (They supported Trump, and shortly afterwards Graham weirdly supported Trump after having hated him, as well.) Senate bachelor = okay. President as an R? Nope.
Anyone else picturing this doctor as Dr. Nick Riviera? “Hi, everybody!”
😹 good old Dr. Nick
It was Dr. Ken, with his clicky pen.
Thanks to all of the CB writers, and wishing you a relaxing (and safe!) Labor Day weekend off.
(I don’t know how we’ll get by without new posts until TUESDAY though! Ohhh…the withdrawal pangs are starting! lol. Going to have to “ration” reading all today and leave at least one or two for the next few days 😉 )
Have a safe holiday weekend everyone! ❤️
Both chambers have a dr. At least that’s how it works here in our statehouse & I’d assume Congress is the same, but that’s not a ‘cleared for work’ gig it’s more like for emergencies as triage. I’m sure his personal handpicked dr that he hired found a way to clear him —
RIP to the late Diana, Princess of Wales on 8/31
Love the People’s Fund of Maui, great idea! One tiny, tiny complaint: Dwayne should not have had his hand on Oprah’s shoulder in that video. Just no. Hands to yourself in the workplace, Dwayne!
Pretty soon they’ll be dragging him around and propping him up like Weekend at Bernies.
I’m not entirely convinced that this isn’t already happening.
Happy Labor Day, y’all!