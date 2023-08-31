The Windsors are desperately trying to attach themselves to ‘Heart of Invictus’

I’m currently on the fourth episode of Heart of Invictus, the Netflix docu-series following veterans in the lead-up to the 2022 Invictus Games at The Hague. It’s a fantastic series, done well at every level – there are sad, heartbreaking parts, but it’s so uplifting too, and every single person involved with Invictus is so inspirational. It’s not a showcase for Prince Harry, it’s a showcase for what Harry built with Invictus, his vision and his passion for rehabilitating veterans and ending veteran suicide. It’s absolutely despicable that the British media’s takeaway from the series has been “Harry trashes his family yet again.” As I said yesterday, the Windsors are flat-out desperate to attach themselves to Harry and his work. They’re trying to hijack Invictus and turn it into a story about how “Harry lied.” Becky English at the Mail wrote a new piece: “Harry reopens his war wounds: He’s been quiet for months, but now the Duke’s back on Netflix and moaning there was no ‘support structure’ to help him after Afghan tour.” Imagine writing “moaning” while 22 veterans kill themselves every day.
After a period of relative calm, Prince Harry reopened old wounds with fresh swipes at the Royal Family today, claiming no one helped him as his life ‘unravelled’ after returning from Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex used a new Netflix documentary series to air his gripes following months where the once-regular blasts at the royals from the California-based prince had seemingly subsided.
In his Heart of Invictus documentary series, focusing on his sporting tournament for injured veterans, Harry said he felt no emotion and was unable to cry when he came home from war and finally confronted the trauma of losing his mother. The duke said his biggest struggle was that ‘no one around me could really help’ – despite the fact that in 2017 he credited his brother Prince William with being ‘a huge support’.
Tonight several sources with knowledge of the situation over the years raised eyebrows at Harry’s claims. While stressing they would not belittle his personal experiences, one suggested he had an ‘ongoing selective memory’.
Harry served two Army tours in Afghanistan, writing in his biography Spare how he had killed 25 Taliban insurgents in his Apache helicopter. He said mental health was a ‘dirty word’ in 2008 when he served his first tour, and it was only when he returned from his second in 2013 that he became aware of the trauma he had kept bottled up since Princess Diana’s fatal car crash 16 years earlier.
He told the documentary: ‘I didn’t have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me. Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously.’
His claim, however, appears at odds with an interview he gave in 2017, in which he said: ‘My brother, you know, bless him, he was a huge support to me. He kept saying this is not right, this is not normal, you need to talk to [someone] about stuff, it’s OK.’
This is grotesque. The fact that the Windsors are briefing their favorite royal reporters about Heart of Invictus, the fact that Harry’s words are being used willfully out of context, the fact that William wants “credit” for telling Harry to get therapy in 2017. Harry’s reference was to the larger lack of support for veterans dealing with PTSD, physical trauma and emotional trauma. He was speaking of his own mental health journey and how and why he founded Invictus. He was speaking to and for the thousands of veterans who experience something similar, to let them know that it’s natural and there can be healing. The Mail has no fewer than six stories about this one thing, this “Harry slams his family” lie. They are psychotic.
The same William who punched his brother the same William who tried to stop harry from marrying Meghan and the same William who leaked stories. William appears to avoid counseling for his anger issues. And the.media tries to make William a hero.
Well said, Tessa
And yet has that same brother not briefed journalists, through unnamed sources, that therapy has brainwashed his brother. Soooo yeah.
The media should be ashamed because it is making this series all about veterans a way to slam harry
Harry sues them and holds them accountable. The media is pissed they have lost their golden geese. They’re mad because they have no access and are reduced to clickbait articles. They’re mad because Meghan treats them like the trash they are. Lastly, they’re pissed because they back the wrong horse and the most popular member after the Queen is living a peaceful and rich life away from them and they are stuck with bores.
I don’t have time to view Heart of Invictus just yet, but I’ll bet that the tabloids focus on Harry instead of the other veterans. As to the royals wanting to attach themselves to this program: if you don’t have a heart, watching this Heart of Invictus can’t help you.
As is typical, the remark they’re going on about was a couple of sentences in a five hour documentary. Harry’s total time on screen is relatively small, and primarily about behind the scenes planning, and supporting the athletes.
One big takeaway is how truly pathetic and insulting the Windsors are to their own brave service men and women with their military uniform and medal dress up cosplay. Maybe someone in the media would like to write about that. And in retrospect, the games they played with Harry over wearing his uniform at both his grandparents’ funerals appear even more appalling.
KP has got to be 💩 their pants. Heart of Invictus is such a glossy, heartbreaking, inspiring documentary centered on veterans to be immediately followed by this year’s Invictus Games, again celebrating the athletes and their families and their stories.
The next week, awkward angry Bill flies to New York for two days to meet celebrities and center himself for “environmentalism” after refusing to fly last month to support the women’s World Cup. If this were fiction, it would sound unrealistic.
I’m watching right now. Harry is so natural in front of the cameras and so charismatic in his dealings with others, KP has to realize William simply doesn’t measure up. Harry has “it” and William doesn’t.
I HOPE the billboards in Time Square are still showing the HOI ads when William is over there. 😆
On a more serious note my main concern about the Windors inserting themselves into Harry’s project is that William will benefit. The success of the IGs means that William is going to NYC riding shamelessly on Harry’s coattails. Although the world knows the brothers are estranged, be prepared for an onslaught of media spin on how William helped set up the IGs thus encouraging a carefully crafted illusion that he’s doing the same for Earthshot.
Try as they might and will, Harry has secured his legacy with his passionate work on behalf of injured and sick veterans. You expect very little in the way of support from his birth family and they never disappoint. The further Harry and Meghan are from Harry’s birth family, the shiner their light will shine. The Windsor’s have completely loss the plot. At this point in the Sussexes journey, they are becoming more of an after thought. The global communities are more than welcoming of this couple
The media and William/KP will never let Harry move on because they have a parasitic relationship with each other that was highly dependent on the Sussexes. Literally, their entire ecosystem has been turned upside down because Harry and Meghan left. William is obsessed with his brother, truly. No one cares about William and that truly irritates him to the core of his being. No wonder people want Harry back, they know William is uninspired and not equipt to be king and I think William knows that and is pissed about it. Insecurity is dangerous and it seems the media know the real about William and are desperate because he’s not who they wish him to be.
Watch the documentary y’all!
That is the real story, not whatever the British Press is talking about.
Yes, this. Watch the story, not the trolls.
I’m never shocked at the way these people slink into the gutter when they perceive a threat from someone people actually give a damn about.
And then publicly embrace someone as depraved as Andrew and think bashing Harry and punishing him is the best course of action.
This literally NOTHING to do with them!! This feels like one of them most lowdown stories post exit. The series is about veterans, their struggles with their mental/physical health, how to find themselves again, how to find their place in their families again and RRs are making this about that p*ssant family. F all the way off!!!
These people don’t realize how terrible they are making themselves and the royal family look with this petty complaints.
And, personally, after reading Spare, my impression was that William may have initially suggested Harry get therapy, but it was for purely selfish reasons because it was affecting his royal work. He was having panic attacks at events. It was basically the equivalent of him telling him to “suck it up and get it together! I can’t have a broken workhorse!”
If William actually cared about Harry getting therapy, he would be happy that Harry is working through his grief and trauma. But he’s mad because it didn’t him the result that HE wanted.
This was my impression as well. William told Harry he should get therapy. That’s not…..being supportive of someone dealing with panic attacks and PTSD. That’s doing the absolute bare minimum.
Anyway this article is so disgusting to me. Harry isn’t “moaning,” he’s talking about a systemic issue that many many veterans experience. He’s talking about societies that expect soldiers to return from war zones and to just get back into life.
I just don’t know why, after all these years, I can still be surprised at how low the British press will go to attack HArry.
Anyone who believes that William is a mental health advocate is delusional.
Someone who experiences a trauma like William did as a child and yet has never admitted to taking therapy himself is not to be taken seriously as advocate. Death of a parent is a major trauma especially as a young child and you never just “get over it”. Therapy is needed or else it infects your life moving forward…which is why William is 41 and living an aimless meaningless existence and obsessed with trying to best his own brother.
Oh wow, this is truly a new low for Rebecca English. What a sad woman.
Some people will do anything for a paycheck and she’s one of those people.
The RF/British press are just unhinged. Using this series about vets to attack Harry is just gross but I supposed what else is new? The RF/press are just insane. They should be ashamed.
They are full on jealous of Harry and anything they can do to 💩on him they will happily do. They show exactly what Harry was talking about that he didn’t get support from them. They prove Harry right every time they open their mouths with their bull 💩. Everybody sees this is Harry’s work and only Harry’s. The lazy leftover tries to take credit but everyone knows it is Harry’s and the lazy leftover can only rage and get his tabloid friends to 💩on it.
Just when I can’t think the British can go any lower, they always do. They are so vile and are just proving why Harry had to leave that place.
I hope karma takes care of Becky English.
My abuser told me to seek mental help too
Press, not people. We don’t blame all of you for Trump or Fox News.
They need to concern themselves with trying to salvage the Commonwealth Games. I feel sorry for any participants who had been looking forward to participating in those events.
He credited his brother in 2017 because he wasn’t talking about Meghan publicly yet on the radio or to Angela bloodclart Levin. Harry’s first tour was 2008, the second was 2012. He didn’t see a therapist until a while after that, after spiralling out of control. So yes, he can talk about that period as one where he had no supper even if to everyone else it was a short time. It doesn’t matter. Jeez these people. Also lol at them taking Harry’s public words about his brothers support as his true feelings when we know there was an image to protect. Spare gave us the truth. His brother laughed at him when he came off stage sweating. William didn’t even notice Harry was agoraphobic. Support where?
He credits his brother because a therapist that he saw after taking his brothers advise suggested he had PTSD. He says this in Spare and it would have occurred before 2016.
Here is the quote:
The very end of 2015. I took [Teej and Mike] into my confidence, told them about my battles with anxiety…For instance I found therapy. I’d followed Willy’s suggesting, and while I hadn’t found a therapist I liked, simply speaking to a few had opened my mind to possibilities. Also, a therapist said off-handedly that I was clearly suffering from post-traumatic stress, and that rang a bell. It got me moving I thought, in the right direction. p.254
I have been watching the Heart of Invictus and saw the part when he talks about “no support”. The Windsors wish desperately he would talk about them. But, heads up Salt Island, he is not. His focus is solely on the vets, on the lack of EXPERT support that impacts them every day. Yet, they make it all about themselves. Again. It’s baffling, isn’t it? I love that every time he speaks about himself, he only does it to genuinely offer support to others. A man to be admired, truly…
Right out of the Rupert Murdoch playbook. Find one quote from a piece and latch onto it for dear life, misconstrue it, twist it, harp on it, and fill minds with disinformation about this one little thing in order to try to discredit the whole thing.
Anyway, Harry might have said William was a support, but It’s also true that William couldn’t help him. He encouraged him to seek treatment, but that meant Harry had to find mental health support himself—someone who could actually help! The two things are not exclusive, much as the ignorant, vile British Press would like for them to be.
The Windsor klan and the royal rota are a collective expression of narcissistic abuse.
The Windsors need to concern themselves with trying to salvage the Commonwealth Games. I feel sorry for any participants who had been looking forward to those events.
Where was the help from William prior to 2017? Harry started Invictus Games in 2014 when he recognized there was a need to help veterans to deal with their injuries (mental and physical) – three years before 2017😏.
The tabloid media is the toxic royal mafia institution’s propaganda machine so expect them to distort the truth for the mafia family. 🤷♀️
Harry has a consistent record of commitment to the military veteran community. His service is indisputable. The toxic royal mafia family cannot diminish his role in the military and with the Invictus Games. The tabloids can sling muck for the toxic royal mafia family but the invisible contract propaganda will not succeed against this initiative. Invictus Games is a global community of veterans and families who have respect for those who serve in the military.
It’s just absurd. Oh well- even negative attention drives up ratings. Anyone at this point who can’t see through the BM and the obvious fact that Harry is the only bright light in that family has lost touch with reality.
The truth of the matter is that Harry has shown time and time again that he doesn’t need William Harry has build a incredible legacy that continues to grow everyday . William needs Harry more he has to Attach himself to Harry new cycles just to get attention notice when Harry is quiet William goes away for months no one knows the heir to the throne is at . Once Harry starts appearing the trip with nacho the documentary and now the start of invictus next week. The truth is William never have a legacy project like Harry William never have the impact that Harry has on people William is pathetic racist vile bully who is obsessed with Harry he will never be the man that Harry is that’s what drives William crazy he know he will never measure up to Harry .
Becky English really must hate herself for writing this garbage. She’s attacking veterans to protect the pettiness of a family who decorates themselves with fake medals to hide their cowardice.
But she’s also lying because the only article about the troops was written by Harry himself. The media did not cover what really happens to veterans on their own.
Düsseldorf is putting on a show for the Invictus Games, the Mascot Buddy is disappearing into walls.
The German President, the Defense Minister and a lot of dignitaries will be there.
Last year the BM were blowing smoke out of their asses saying the Dutch Royal Family would not appear, up pops the King with a flash light sitting next to Harry.
I think Harry’s friends from England visit more often, than people realize, his friends are genuine.
Interestingly, I Newspaper has a positive take – Jennie Bond actually wrote a 95% positive review – 2% was a slight attack on M.
https://inews.co.uk/opinion/invictus-games-palace-prince-harry-2581456
It’s like these Journos are A/B testing opinions & seems new editor at I News no longer going the full daily fail route as they had a scathing opinion piece on Saturday about PoW. Audiences are shifting, though the Guardian piece was a full attack on H&M with the doc review 4 paragraphs down- it rehashed the past 5 years attacking them before giving the doc a 7🤣 no journalism degrees in UK. Talk TV was more like BBC should be as BBC is now like GB News 🤣
Good piece. The Guardian piece is bizarre – so much slamming of Harry before even getting to the subject. By the end, I couldn’t tell what she thought of the documentary – but I could certainly tell that she hates Harry.
There is a quote from Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary where he says “then I can’t help you”. So if that is their take away from the Docu-series then He can’t help you! Go kick rocks
How weird that Netflix aren’t promoting Heart of Invictus properly! I haven’t seen any emails to say it is launching!
It’s all over their social media.
I haven’t watched HoI yet, but went to IMDB to get a feel for how heart-wrenching it might be (I like to know in advance if I’m going to be crying whenever possible), and there are so many 1 star reviews complaining about Harry. It’s ridiculous – do these people really think others will read a review complaint about Harry and be swayed from watching the show? The campaign of hate is astonishing.
Of COURSE the Windsor’s are trying to attach themselves to Invictus. Something that Harry had a vision for and worked his ass off to bring awareness and help our veterans. All they have is offer is mooching, hate, racism, snobbery and subterfuge.