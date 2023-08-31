Princess Kate’s ‘hard line’: ‘She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did’

The source of this latest royal rumor is British OK! Magazine, which I would obviously take with a grain of salt. The only reason I’m a bit wary is that OK! Mag was also the source of that mind-numbing “peace talks” story two weeks ago, where sources claimed that King Charles and Prince Harry would quietly meet after the Invictus Games. That story ended up infuriating Prince William and he barked down the phone to several reporters about how HE would never have peace talks with the brother he despises. I’m just saying, OK! Mag’s royal sources might actually be up to something. In any case, those sources claim that the Princess of Wales is the one full of anger, rage and contempt these days. Kate will “never forgive” Meghan OR Harry. Forgive them for what? Seeing Kate as a pitiful Mean Girl with baby brains?

Kate will never forgive Meghan! “She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did,” a well-placed source reportedly told Ok!, in reference to some of the things she said about the family during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021, as well as being partly involved in the decision to step down as senior royals, among other things. “It was the ultimate betrayal. The wounds are just too deep to be easily healed,” the source added. Kate is also unwilling to forgive Harry! But as willing as she is to get the brothers on good terms again – or at the very least, speaking terms – Ok!’s source revealed that she isn’t willing to forgive the Duke of Sussex herself, especially after some of the things he wrote in his bombshell memoir, Spare, which was released in January this year. “Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them. They never apologized for their lies,” the insider reportedly told Ok!, in reference to Harry and Meghan’s attacks on the royal family in the Oprah interview, their Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir. “But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother,” the source continued, adding, “It’s a horrible situation all around.” William’s olive branch: “William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry,” the source continued. “It’s a shocking about-face, but he feels it’s long overdue.” And although the Princess of Wales *may* want her husband to patch things up with his brother (if we are to believe the sources from previous reports) Ok!’s source thinks that she doesn’t want them to be “let back in” and continue like nothing has changed. As per the source, Kate thinks “Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they’re let back in.”

Well, we’ve gone from “keen peacemaker” to “linchpin of the monarchy” to “Kate will never forgive Meghan for telling her story!” To be fair, no one ever believed that Kate was a peacemaker or a linchpin or anything other than utterly disposable to the monarchy. Kate is absolutely a Mean Girl, and I’ve come around to the idea that Kate is really, at heart, a manipulative sh-t stirrer. It would not surprise me at all if one of her favorite activities is winding up William. It’s also clear that Kate is a flagrant liar, and she’s probably still furious about Meghan correcting the record about Kate’s Big Lie (“the Black woman made me cry”).