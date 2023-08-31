Princess Kate’s ‘hard line’: ‘She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did’

The source of this latest royal rumor is British OK! Magazine, which I would obviously take with a grain of salt. The only reason I’m a bit wary is that OK! Mag was also the source of that mind-numbing “peace talks” story two weeks ago, where sources claimed that King Charles and Prince Harry would quietly meet after the Invictus Games. That story ended up infuriating Prince William and he barked down the phone to several reporters about how HE would never have peace talks with the brother he despises. I’m just saying, OK! Mag’s royal sources might actually be up to something. In any case, those sources claim that the Princess of Wales is the one full of anger, rage and contempt these days. Kate will “never forgive” Meghan OR Harry. Forgive them for what? Seeing Kate as a pitiful Mean Girl with baby brains?
Kate will never forgive Meghan! “She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did,” a well-placed source reportedly told Ok!, in reference to some of the things she said about the family during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021, as well as being partly involved in the decision to step down as senior royals, among other things. “It was the ultimate betrayal. The wounds are just too deep to be easily healed,” the source added.
Kate is also unwilling to forgive Harry! But as willing as she is to get the brothers on good terms again – or at the very least, speaking terms – Ok!’s source revealed that she isn’t willing to forgive the Duke of Sussex herself, especially after some of the things he wrote in his bombshell memoir, Spare, which was released in January this year. “Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them. They never apologized for their lies,” the insider reportedly told Ok!, in reference to Harry and Meghan’s attacks on the royal family in the Oprah interview, their Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir. “But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother,” the source continued, adding, “It’s a horrible situation all around.”
William’s olive branch: “William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry,” the source continued. “It’s a shocking about-face, but he feels it’s long overdue.” And although the Princess of Wales *may* want her husband to patch things up with his brother (if we are to believe the sources from previous reports) Ok!’s source thinks that she doesn’t want them to be “let back in” and continue like nothing has changed. As per the source, Kate thinks “Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they’re let back in.”
[From Yahoo]
Well, we’ve gone from “keen peacemaker” to “linchpin of the monarchy” to “Kate will never forgive Meghan for telling her story!” To be fair, no one ever believed that Kate was a peacemaker or a linchpin or anything other than utterly disposable to the monarchy. Kate is absolutely a Mean Girl, and I’ve come around to the idea that Kate is really, at heart, a manipulative sh-t stirrer. It would not surprise me at all if one of her favorite activities is winding up William. It’s also clear that Kate is a flagrant liar, and she’s probably still furious about Meghan correcting the record about Kate’s Big Lie (“the Black woman made me cry”).
Oh yes, Meg showed the world Kate’s true face.
Of course Kate can’t forgive that.
Annnd here comes the roll out that Kate is the person who caused the rift between William and Harry as part of the foundation for why he’s leaving her.
They did set up that kate was wary of Meghan from the start. And to be fair, that part is true. The shopping blind laid out early on that Kate was not going to treat Meghan decently.
William wants peace (first I’m hearing about an olive branch)….and Kate is the one who can’t get over it………hmmmmmm……
Meghan isn’t asking for forgiveness. William’s co-worker doesn’t have to worry about that.
If these coworkers’ revenue was based on how much they work, they’d be penniless. Good riddance Kate, no one gives a f-.
I doubt any of these women are even thinking about each other right now. Or even if they did, they wouldn’t be caught talking about each other.
The rags want to make their fans all riled up and they do.
Kate is 100% thinking about Meghan because she still copies what Meghan wears and does.
She’ll never forgive them for their lies. So purposely vague lol. What lies? So basically she cannot forgive Meghan for correcting the Original Lie that came from Kate. Meghan was kinder than warranted in that interview. This OK article continues to make Kate look bad. Like the mean girl she is.
I find when you ask a person “would you stay quiet if there was a false story about your in law that you could correct” they all say no. That takes it out of the morass of royal nonsense and exposes Kate for the hateful person she really is.
Just even asking that question is getting way too deep into the specifics😂 As soon as you get into the specifics it falls apart. Kate will never forgive Meghan for “what she did.” The vagueness is hilarious. As soon as you think about what meghan did, which was correct a false and harmful story about herself, it just doesn’t make sense. Who wouldn’t do that? It makes Meghan relatable really. And makes Kate look like a mean girl for being sooo mad at Meghan for defending herself. It’s such a bad look.
Meghan exposed Kate to the world as a lying and vicious sister in law who was willing to expose a pregnant woman to malicious attacks by a country’s media on the basis of a completely false action.
Yeah sure Kate would be mad for being shown as the despicable person she truly is. And Harry’s book only confirmed that Kate is not a good person.
She’s never going to recover from this, despite the massive efforts by the rota and the bots. Going after your family like Kate did is not something decent people do.
Meg shined a light on the truth and for this she must be punished. She was being punished right from the start for being biracial. Meg didn’t really have to do anything because Can’t shows us all the time what a lazy, mean girl, airhead she is.
When someone is angry because someone told the truth about them, that really says all you need to know about who they are. The Queen of Bad Fashion needs to go have several seats.
What alternate reality do these people live in? H&M have no interest or desire to be “let back in.” As Harry said, they’re moving forward and on with their lives. Those crazies truly believe their gated community is the end all and be all and can’t imagine why anyone would leave it. Newflash: the Sussexes quit y’all over 3 years ago and they are never, ever coming back.
Kate can’t forgive Harry and Meghan not giving her Easter presents either.
Please don’t ask anymore about the Easter presents as it’s just too painful, plus no one can work out just exactly what Kate wanted?
It was the hardest thing Kate has ever done, not getting that Easter present she had expected.
@cathy yes her struggles are real! 🙄
What in the hell would have been an Easter present anyway? A purse? A bible? Maybe a Faberge egg? (And no khate, they do NOT still make them!!!) 🤣
Kate can f*ck off then f*ck off some more and finally, f*ck off a few more times.
We all know what kind of family this is in actuality. But imagine how much better the Windors’ public image would be right now if they had done the obvious thing in the beginning and said, ‘we love Harry and Meghan, we wish them all the luck in starting their new life in America, we hope to see them as often as possible, we will not be commenting on any other family matters’ and then, just, done that. Instead of showing themselves as back-biting racists, they’d at least look like they knew how to keep it together in public. Amazing what an embarrassing own goal they scored when they could’ve done literally nothing and been far better off.
Truth!
So what you’re saying is…Kate’s about to get axed from her marriage and the Royal Family, and William needs a new literal punching bag, so he’s open to trying to reconcile with his favorite bag of choice? So that heavy bag can do the heavy lifting in terms of ALL the royal engagements since William never wants to do any? Hm…
If these “sources” are real and this story is true…F!ck Kate and her bedraggled, racist mid in every way ass. She won’t forgive her but she’ll try (and fail spectacularly) to copy everything about Meghan except her work ethic. Bum.
I think her aggressive behaviour at the funeral toward Meghan more than confirmed this story is true. No one else in the family was physically intimidating Meghan like Kate was.
Pretty sure Meghan is not losing any sleep thinking about this absolutely dumb woman. Meghan is living in the present as she indicated. These gutter rags keep stirring the pot with all of this “can’t come back,” “will not forgive,” “furious,” as if the Sussexes really care about this foolishness. The Windsor clan is living in the past and it is aging them, they need to learn how to live in the present. The Sussexes are gone and will not be coming back and at this point they are looking more desperate by the hour with their briefing to the gutter press.
Whatever, Kate. I have no doubt that Meghan doesn’t think about Kate as much as Kate thinks about her.
this days after she was seen smiling in a car with a sex offender uncle(Williams uncle Andrew, she also still supports her sex offender uncle Gary who the Middletons have talk to the press)
Not sure why my comment did not post?
Kate mentioned that the hardest thing she has ever don in her life was walk alongside Meghan last year. Now she won’t ever forgive Meghan.
Yet this is the same woman who has no issue spending time with Paedrew.
She hates her because Meghan made it all look easy. She is naturally beautiful, carried herself with grace and elegance, has an appropriate yet still very trendy and effortlessly chic style, and she could actually speak thoughtfully and intelligently about a number of social causes.
Kate probably always would have bullied whoever Harry got with. Pulling rank and acting “above” that person by virtue of her title is pretty much the only thing Kate gets to unabashedly enjoy about royal status, particularly with other women. And unlike the aristo ladies like Rose Hanbury, Meghan had no rank or title, no great aristocratic wealth, and is a WOC, so I imagine Kate felt confident she could bully her beyond reproach and then sit back and gleefully cackle as the system ate Meghan alive.
What she and no one else was counting on is how much Harry genuinely loves her, and how much of a steel spine Meghan actually has. Now Kate has been played as a fool again, only this time by a woman who just walked away and refused to play the game, and she got a crown prince to give up his birthright and follow her to the path of freedom. I’m sure that is what eats away at Kate more than anything else; she can’t even get Will to not visibly cringe when she poses next to him in pictures; she knows her prince would never give up his birthright to love and protect her, she knows he doesn’t really even care that much for her, and that jealousy and anger eats away at her, like a poison. The mean girl who got the prince but had to sacrifice literally every bit of self-respect she had to do it has been showed up yet again, this time by another commoner woman, but one who got her prince through genuine love and romance instead.
A+, no notes.
This would be in line with the “Kate insisted on recollections may vary” report last month.
Wait, so Kate shows her arse (or whatever it is on the top of her shoulders) and Megan’s to blame? Why is it always the abuser who acts like the victim?
Kate, you need to have a word with you mum, tell her to stop going to the tabloids as it’s not helping things !
Kate can’t forgive Meghan for being every things she not Meghan is beautiful smart compassionate charismatic woman who has a husband who adores her. While Kate has a husband who is can’t stand to be near her let alone be touch by her Kate has no friends no identity outside of being William wife . Kate lives a sad pathetic existence she hate Meghan yet she single white female stalked Meghan every moment she copy’s Meghan mannerisms her hair her poses her clothes she literally has turn herself inside outside trying to desperately copy a woman she claims to hate so much . Kate true personality was exposed she a racist vile Karen who enjoys seeing her rival torture by the press because of Her lies . Meghan has shown more sympathy for kate than Kate ever shown Meghan this vile woman helped the press harassed tormented make up lies about Meghan while she was pregnant and vulnerable she knew the truth didn’t care about Meghan mental health issues. She is a soulless cruel woman there not enough press ass kissing to make Kate seem Diana like .
Hmm, interesting that the narrative around this has suddenly changed from Peggy being the angry and unforgiving one and Mumbles being the keen peacemaker. I think this new version is likely closer to the truth – Mumbles stirred some sh!t up, got caught/called out about it and then kicked up more sh!t.
Also, as many of us on here predicted – she will take the can for Sussexit and its started.
Interesting that they’re repeating the story of “Will wants to reconcile with Harry, but Kate won’t let him.” It’s like instead of throwing Kate under the bus, they’re building the bus, bit by bit, on top of her.
I think what is interesting here is the spin that it’s KATE who is holding a grudge and William who wants to extend an olive branch. That’s…a new one.
Are the BM just trying to stir the pot? Maybe since the rumoured “Charles meeting with Harry” story obviously sent TOB into a briefing rage, they are trying to goad him into more content? Or are they trying to soft launch an image of Kate, not W, as the problem in the family? After all, in this family, someone always has to be the scapegoat, and it’s sure as sh!t not gonna be the Future King.
Oh the salty White Woman Tears of Fragility! How dare a woman of color tell anyone that the institution is racist and xenophobic to its core! How dare a woman of color tell anyone that the Perfect Pretty White Princess Who Never Puts a Foot Wrong is a mean girl to the core!
Oh Kate. We all knew all that. Meghan just confirmed it. Why don’t you sit down and push some food around your plate for a while?
Yeah, whatever..imagine holding a grudge 3 years after … for correcting a lie that you so obviously started… her whole facade is crumbled by both Meghan and Harry and she’s unable to overcome the fact. Definitely, adolescent or even childish behavior…
This person would rather let Charlotte be alone with Andrew than Meghan.