“Toni Garrn wore Alberta Ferretti at the Venice Film Festival” links

Toni Garrn wore Alberta Ferretti at the Venice Film Festival. [RCFA]
The “double-cookie-duster” facial hair is making a comeback. [OMG Blog]
What do we think of Oscar de la Renta’s crochet minidresses? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Some Amal Clooney photos & Gigi Hadid might be seeing someone? [LaineyGossip]
Everyone loves You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. [Pajiba]
And Just Like That’s rich-people problems. [Buzzfeed]
The paparazzi really love to wait outside Olivia Wilde’s gym. [JustJared]
Lin Manuel-Miranda went to a SAG-AFTRA strike. [GFY]
It was too cloudy last night for me to see the Super Blue Moon. [Jezebel]
Rita Ora shows off her tattoos. [Egotastic]
Erika Girardi sued for over $18.2 million in credit card fraud. [Socialite Life]
I don’t know who Toni Garrn is but her necklace reminds me of one of those icicle Christmas decorations. The dress is the tiniest bit tight for her on the top but it’s a cool design. Very Vanessa Kirby.
I like the design too but, to my eyes at least, the whole look is a mess. Idk how you take a woman this gorgeous and fail to knock it out of the park. Yet between the color washing her out and the odd hairdo, this is all a disservice to her and the dress.
It’s true now I look again, overall the dress/look doesn’t really suit her. Even for someone else the styling wouldn’t work either. Needs hair down with some volume, statement earrings, or bold/vampy makeup and dark nails.
An ex of Leo D that is now way past 25 (30 I think) and still looks way younger than him. From his blond bike riding dates era.
I’m so happy to see a garment that’s the correct length, i.e., not dragging on the ground.
Yea length is perfect and if she looks a little tight up top it’s because she’s leaning in one direction. Sure I would have done messy long hair and nitched the necklace but otherwise it’s great
Looks like the Ortiz dress Meghan Markle wore in NYC earlier this year
Good lord that facial hair. No. Why. Can someone who is attracted to this help me understand????
I agree with you Phyllis, they all are insanely awful!! I could really only look at a few of the pics… they almost make me queasy, haha! Men are absolutely allowed to do whatever they want with their facial hair… but man I am repelled by these, and tbh most mustaches.
I rarely post on the round-up links but came here to say exactly this. I have never heard about or seen this hair trend. Stuff of nightmares….
It’s called humor. Not everything you read online is serious.
Regardless @LIONE…..stuff of nightmares
If you like the crochet dress, just ask your grandma to make one for you! Don’t pay thousands of dollars when nonna will be happy to do it.
Or Etsy. But that is a beautiful dress. If Nana can do that she has mad skillz.
I think it’s more Olivia Wilde loves to go to the gym and see the paps outside