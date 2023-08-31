“Toni Garrn wore Alberta Ferretti at the Venice Film Festival” links

Toni Garrn wore Alberta Ferretti at the Venice Film Festival. [RCFA]

The “double-cookie-duster” facial hair is making a comeback. [OMG Blog]

What do we think of Oscar de la Renta’s crochet minidresses? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Some Amal Clooney photos & Gigi Hadid might be seeing someone? [LaineyGossip]

Everyone loves You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. [Pajiba]

And Just Like That’s rich-people problems. [Buzzfeed]

The paparazzi really love to wait outside Olivia Wilde’s gym. [JustJared]

Lin Manuel-Miranda went to a SAG-AFTRA strike. [GFY]

It was too cloudy last night for me to see the Super Blue Moon. [Jezebel]

Rita Ora shows off her tattoos. [Egotastic]

Erika Girardi sued for over $18.2 million in credit card fraud. [Socialite Life]