‘Heart of Invictus’ is the perfect showcase for Prince Harry & his message

So, I finally started Heart of Invictus. I made the mistake of watching it on my ipad at a car dealership, so I was weeping in a corner as people buzzed around me. What struck me, first of all, is how Harry is still the heart of Invictus. I don’t mean that he centers himself or that the show is all about him, but Invictus is his baby and it’s his vision that people are buying into. I loved the glimpses of the Invictus Games team, like the corporate team, and all of the team leaders in other countries. Early in episode one, during the pandemic, one of the team leaders asks somewhat softly if Harry and Meghan are both confirmed for The Hague games and she’s so pleased when she’s told that they are 100% coming. The star power they have.
The next thing that blew me away was how the series is simply done beautifully. It’s a slick series, and I don’t mean that as a negative. The wounded warriors’ stories and biographies are front and center, but it’s done in a matter-of-fact yet glossy way. I have some early favorites among the veterans – the Korean veteran Na Hyeongyoon, who speaks in poetry, not prose. Yuliia “Taira” Paievska, the Ukrainian medic who makes dirty jokes, has tattoos and smokes like a chimney. Gabe George, the American who is living in agonizing chronic pain but greets everyone in his life with love and positivity.
Heart of Invictus centers the veterans’ stories and the uplifting and powerful message of hope, transformation, healing and building a new life after military service and injury. But it also does something else: it shows that this is Harry’s legacy, that he had the vision for this, that he built this extraordinary thing which gives wounded warriors a path to find healing. This is why the British media has been ranting and raving about Harry “slamming his family” in the series – the Windsors are desperately trying to attach themselves to Harry yet again, because this is a showcase for why the family was contemptibly stupid to treat him the way they did.
I havent watched it yet, but a brief scan of the media it looks like reviews are very positive, even from the Times and Telegraph! I mention this because while the tabloids screech about Harry, the broadsheets can’t deny what an achievement Invictus really is.
The RF will be fuming at the good press, especially after the WC mess for William. Harry is here to show them how it’s done!
Haters are still going to IMDB to bomb it.
Let’s make sure to leave honest reviews 🙂
I have avoided reviews because I just can’t with this chaotic – so this is good to know about the rest of the world. (I don’t care bout the UK media.) LOL
Also, Kaiser “I was weeping in a corner as people buzzed around me”… this gave me goosebumps
OMG!!!! This is such an amazing series!! I watched the 5 episodes tonight, couldn’t stop and I just cried the whole time!! So valuable that the series also shows the war in Ukraine and what an incredibly great woman Taira is! I cried so much!
This is the most important and most beautiful series I have ever seen!!!!
It really breaks my heart and it makes me so incredibly angry at how evil these people are in England. I made the mistake of reading through this thousands of comments on the Daily Mail article. How can you be so evil. How can you watch the series as a “journalist” and write something that nasty and mendacious. These people spit on the fate and lives of these people and they spit on the horrible fate of the people and animals in the Ukraine.
100% agree with everything you wrote. This is such an incredible passion filled project that focuses on the veterans healing journey. Harry is just a conduit here in getting these veterans message across. What an amazing documentary. Happy tears for the veterans and the hope these games provide. What a legacy.
Shameful that the royal family can’t even congratulate /wish well the British competitors. That’s just outrageous.
With the release of HOI, and soon to start Invictus, the RF and British tabloid media are in full on manic mode because they know the world can truly see how they have absolutely no authority over anything H&M does! And 2024 will be an even worse year for the BM + RF!! And I love that for them!!😈🤭😂😂
“This is why the British media has been ranting and raving about Harry “slamming his family” in the series – the Windsors are desperately trying to attach themselves to Harry yet again, because this is a showcase for why the family was contemptibly stupid to treat him the way they did.”
And they should be completely ashamed of themselves. Because what Harry has accomplished is so extraordinary and meaningful to countless people. It’s fucking disgusting that their pride and jealousy has prevented them from supporting this remarkable endeavor. That can’t even muster up support for the UK team.
I’m 2 episodes in and I’m noting that the BM have NO idea what Harry and Meghan are doing. It seems like Harry traveled a lot for this and no one got wind of it.
I finished yesterday and loved it! It was really really well done. I weeped a few times, especially for the Ukrainian woman and her daughter! What a gut wrenching story. My favorites were her, Na and the man from Denmark. Everyone highlighted is on a healing journey and you can visibly see what IG is doing for them, the positive changes. Those stories needed telling
and I love that the Archewell team gave these soldiers a platform to share. I could tell they were having revelations throughout the series. I hope they all continue the journey of healing they’re on. Well done Harry, the whole IG foundation team and both production companies. Amazing, beautifully done work! I hope IG continues to live on for many years to come.
Oh my goodness, I watched part of the first episode so far and had tears in my eyes the whole time over the strength and resilience of these athletes and warriors. Unconquerable indeed.
I’m going to try to savor this and spread it out instead of binging it. I also very excited to whatever coverage we can get of this year’s Invictus Games in the US.
Binged it and loved it.
I cannot wait to watch! And “the world is watching”… how great a teaser is that?! I love how it feels like an indirect message to the RF. It’s as if they’re saying… people around the world see how amazing this is… and how foolish you look trying to slam it.
Sure, but can it compare to an infomercial about Willnot and Cannot heroically leaving the same house to go to the coronation?
(Totally kidding, I hope it was obvious.)
I hope this sticks in the craw of every salty jerkwad in the UK.
It was obvious and I literally laughed out loud, so thanks for that this early in the morning! I think its the “heroically” that sends me over the edge lol.
Same! 🤣
Because royal commentators are paid to criticise the docuseries all Richard Fitzwilliams could come up with that it was too long. I’m going to watch it today.
I personally flew through the series, it didn’t feel long at all to me. I guess that I was actually really invested in the soldiers’ stories and am not a RR being paid to nitpick 🤣
Too long? Omg. That’s silly. It could’ve been longer, please.
It’s five episodes that’s one less than a typical British series. And you don’t have to watch all at once. The issue for them is that this is well done, focuses on the vets, and immediately leads into the next games which is going to skyrocket interest in what the foundation is doing. And they can’t stand it. There’s only so long you can write these unhinged screeds. People can look directly at what’s going on for themselves with these media projects not filtered through the Rota and compare what you’re writing to what they’re seeing with their own eyes and realize yeah you guys are lying.
Did Fitzwilliams even watch the series? It’s not like he doesn’t have a record of commenting on something he hasn’t seen.
The BM/RR’s need to get rowing machines to take their frustrations out on instead of Harry & HOI.
It was fabulous heart wrenching, uplifting nail biting great!! I binged the whole series. I loved them all but Taira and Gabe really got me as well as the Korean I forget his name. They did a great job keeping it all about the veterans and their families. I wish they would do another about different people from different countries. I see on Twitter just how good it is because the bots have been busy trashing it and Harry. Can’t have the lazy expiring leftovers looking bad. Harry has done a wonderful job with Invictus and I hope it just gets bigger and bigger.
I’m an episode in and its just so well done. Like even if I wasn’t a harry fan I would watch this and love it. It’s engaging, it’s interesting, and its about so much more than just the games.
And yes, it really comes through how much these games mean to Harry, why he wanted to do them, what he wants them to mean for the competitors etc. And it also comes through how much the military community respects and loves him for it. when he got a standing ovation at the Intrepid dinner, that wasn’t because he was a royal prince. That was because he was a royal prince who went to Afghanistan and now has spent the last decade+ advocating for veterans’ mental health and trying to help them recover from their physical and psychological traumas.
So glad you covered this – it was infuriating reading the DM’s nonsensical accusations. No fair person could interpret what Harry said as criticism of his family as it had nothing to do with them at all. It is a beautiful documentary and wow did the family screw up by their treatment of Harry. He is so much more capable than any of them, there is no comparison. Natural warmth, empathy and comm skills. No wonder the DM tries so hard to act like the RF still own Harry. Wills is a joke next to him, and the whole cabal knows it.
Harry in Hawaii with Gabe deep sea diving, he does get around, going to the Rodeo in Texas.
This man is enjoying his FREEDOM, and they think he want to go back to be a whipping boy for Chucky and Cain.
I saw that Hawaiian diving trip and thought how perfect for Gabe. I binged the series yesterday and cannot praise it enough.
IKR. It was so nice to see Harry bonding with Gabe. And Harry definitely gets around with no one knowing it. Love it.
I watched it in one sitting. Really very well edited & shot. It really gives you the chance to observe how sports change these people’s lives. I also liked the message that it is not always one straight line from 0 to 1. There are lots of ups and downs.
Another point that was interesting to see, how the Ukrainian medic was turned into a nazi figure by Russian media propaganda. Isn’t BM using the same tactics for people they choose to abuse?
The war scenes from the medic’s perspective were hard to see, but necessary as an international record of the war in Ukraine.
The difference between Harry and William:
Harry does things that get talked about.
William talks about things that he doesn’t do.
I’m on a deadline for a project so I don’t have time to watch it right now, but I’ll be trying to avoid spoilers. By that, I mean those royal trolls who are trying to spoil a beautiful event by spewing venom all over it.
HoI is a masterpiece.
Not only because of H&M, or Harry’s vision and tenacity, but especially for the wounded veterans that are portrayed – Gabe, Yuliia, Tom, Caspar, Hyeongyoon, Darrell, their suffering and their immense mental strength.
And the people we’ve seen before, like JJ Chalmers or David Wiseman.
I’ve rushed through it, viewed all episodes back to back, but will re-watch one episode after the other in preparation for Düsseldorf, where we will be for the last four days and the closing ceremony.
(I hate the unfair reviews in the 🇬🇧🗑📰 that clearly haven’t seen HoI – because they mainly talk about H&M, and the many many downvotes at IMDb)
The royal family are going to regret what they did to Harry and Meghan .
Everything they have done is successful because they are kind ,caring ,giving people .
I am just so happy that Harry is thriving.
Service is certainly universal and no matter how hard they try to destroy everything they do ,they just keep making the others look like the deadshits they are .
So proud of Harry ,he is truly a remarkable man.
So glad Meghan came into his life .
I truly hope all the Dominos fall and the Royal family destroy themselves .and all their ugly secrets are exposed for the world to see .
What a backward world we live in that the RF and large parts of the BM are criticizing Harry for this. Like that’s bad bad. The IG are truly a light in this world and people are trying to tear it down bc Harry defended his wife and left.
Just a beautiful, inspirational series. Harry and all the other vets are simply superb.
Re-subscribed to Netflix. Binged watched it and absolutely loved it. This wasn’t about H&M it was about those brave men and women who needed a purpose after losing so much. Harry as patron and founder did feature but not as much as the right-wing rags would have their readers believe.
I found it interesting that the MSM chose not to pick up was Harry’s concern that the Team GB might have been disappointed that he was the one speaking to them! It’s sad that the guy who made it all possible was wary of talking to his compatriots.
Kaiser synopsized it perfectly. I watched the series yesterday. It was so moving and beautifully done. Love the showcasing of the athletes…so true and personal that I could “feel” their struggles. I am just amazed by the level of empathy Harry carries for them. These veterans, this INVICTUS is a part of Harry’s family. I am blown away by the giant footprints of a LEGACY Harry is making and leaving behind. Yes William and Charles, watch and learn. May God keep the Sussexes safe to continue their journey.
The BM did the same thing with “Spare” and it was number 1 for 8 months, not sure where it is now.
Every thing the Sussexes do, they criticize and it gives the projects more attention and $$$$.
Beautiful, poignant, heartbreakingly joyful. I LOVED watching the behind-the-scenes labor/production and Harry’s trust in his team. Events of this magnitude take a village and everyone from the athletes, families, coaches, and professionals were portrayed as fully formed individuals, not characters. As the kids say “10/10 recommend!”
The generosity of Invictus is monumental! All they provided for vets and families along with the amount of therapy and support is really stunning. Truly a groundbreaking organization.
The part that sticks with me – is that competitors are chosen based on how much they *need* this program. And the combination of them using their bodies and being good at sports, infused with therapy for their invisible wounds.
And Harry talking about how the war triggered his mental health issues but the issues go so much further back – and that’s echoed by the service members.
watched 2 episodes yesterday- they flew by- and then I both needed to stop crying and wanted to save the rest for another day.
What an incredible program.
Absolutely loved it. I binged it. Started watching and couldn’t stop. It was so well done and inspiring. Seeing the obstacles the vets overcame to participate and just learning about their daily lives and struggles was eye opening. It is an excellent documentary. And what Harry said had nothing at all to do with his family. The BM is projecting. It makes one wonder just how badly vets are treated in the U.K.
It is a powerful and moving series and really drives home both the objectives and the life-saving good brought about by the Invictus Games. All the competitors had a compelling story and personal journey. I was especially drawn to the young man from Korea. Part of the power of the series comes from the inclusion of the invasion of Ukraine both as historical documentation of war in itself, and as a reminder of the why something like IG is needed.
This trashing of Harry by the BM and trolls means that they are also trashing each and every veteran involved in the Games, and all injured veterans in general, because the documentary is about them, and Harry is in fact one of them himself. He also got to tell his story. If the Windsors had any decency and humanity, they would embrace Invictus and show their pride in what Harry has done. That would give them some of the shine they so desperately want.
Is anyone familiar with the type of pain Gabriel experiencing due to his amputation? Is there really nothing that can help his pain? I can’t imagine being in pain day to day and still maintaining positivity.