Mitch McConnell froze up in front of the media again, this time in Kentucky

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up again on Wednesday. I’m sure there’s a more technical medical term we should use, like “a neurological incident” or “he sh-t his pants,” but most media outlets are going with “freezing up,” so there you go. It was a little more than a month ago when McConnell froze up and went dead-silent in front of a media scrum within the Capitol. At that time, we also learned that his health has seemingly deteriorated significantly this year and that he’s been falling a lot. He face-planted on a plane (which got covered up) and he was away from the Senate for months as he “recuperated” from a mysterious fall this spring. Well, I don’t know who’s treating him, but they’re not doing a very good job. LOL.

This was during another little press conference, this time in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. He had apparently just met with “business leaders” in the area. That meeting was probably a mess. It feels perfect that he froze up this time when asked about reelection. The woman who came up and put her arm around him… you know she pinched him or elbowed him in some way to try to get him to snap out of it.

Anyhoodle, I don’t feel bad. This man is the reason why Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett are on the Supreme Court. This man is the reason why Obama’s agenda was largely suffocated in his second term. This man is decrepit, nasty old turtle and if he wants to stroke out on national television, let him. Oh, look, a different angle!

Biden’s reaction!