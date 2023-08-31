Mitch McConnell froze up in front of the media again, this time in Kentucky

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up again on Wednesday. I’m sure there’s a more technical medical term we should use, like “a neurological incident” or “he sh-t his pants,” but most media outlets are going with “freezing up,” so there you go. It was a little more than a month ago when McConnell froze up and went dead-silent in front of a media scrum within the Capitol. At that time, we also learned that his health has seemingly deteriorated significantly this year and that he’s been falling a lot. He face-planted on a plane (which got covered up) and he was away from the Senate for months as he “recuperated” from a mysterious fall this spring. Well, I don’t know who’s treating him, but they’re not doing a very good job. LOL.
This was during another little press conference, this time in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. He had apparently just met with “business leaders” in the area. That meeting was probably a mess. It feels perfect that he froze up this time when asked about reelection. The woman who came up and put her arm around him… you know she pinched him or elbowed him in some way to try to get him to snap out of it.
Anyhoodle, I don’t feel bad. This man is the reason why Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett are on the Supreme Court. This man is the reason why Obama’s agenda was largely suffocated in his second term. This man is decrepit, nasty old turtle and if he wants to stroke out on national television, let him. Oh, look, a different angle!
He looks like Mason Verger in the movie Hannibal.
Sorry, that’s all I got.
Oh my GOSH – that is what he looks like! HAHA. Couldn’t happen to a worse person!
Thoughts and prayers Mitch. Thoughts and prayers you soulless bastard.
+1
Yep. This guy makes me hope there’s a hell that he can burn in. Won’t shed a tear when he’s gone.
I’ll offer the same thoughts and prayers he offered the parents that lost children to gun violence and all the other victims he created due to his policies.
I’ve had transient ischemic attacks and they looked a lot like this. I suddenly couldn’t understand what was happening around me and couldn’t speak. I was a young healthy 23 at the time – I can’t imagine how dangerous it is when it happens to a frail old man.
Barbara, OMG, that sounds so scary and you are/were so young! I hope you’ve been able to recover and are now healthy! Hugs
Yes, the actual medical term for this is transient ischemic attack or TIA. It sometimes precedes a full blown stroke so watch this space. Otoh, it could just be a side effect of medication. There may not be any thing more his doctors can do besides recommend assisted living. His Senate staff are his caretakers at this point.
I completely understand the argument that this evil little Yertle is getting what he deserves. He is. No sympathy.
It’s being broadcast internationally. The context outside of the States is “Look what happens when so many politicians are very, very old.” In the broader context, this is a huge problem. Trump doesn’t come across as capable (he isn’t) and he and Biden are the two front runners. Diane Feinstein is being elder abused just like Mitch, because they occupy strategic political spaces in Congress. We need age limits.
Agreed, and let’s take this even further: Congress needs Term limits in a bad way – would massively mitigate the need for Age limits.
I agree. Then you don’t need to bring age into it at all. Three terms for Senate seems reasonable to me. Maybe more for Congress since it’s such a short term.
I fully agree with term limits as well for all 3 branches of government: The Supreme Court needs both term and age limits as well.
There is definitely need for age limits and this should be global. There are far too many older people making decisions that they won’t be around to see the end/ongoing longer term results.
Karma working hard. He froze when he was asked about running again and he couldn’t form a word.
You could see his eyes roll upwards as this was happening. It happened to my dad, these little “mini-strokes”. They add up, and The Turtle’s are getting closer together. They are literally propping him up at this point.
Yertile is old AF and should’ve been put out to pasture a loooong time ago. I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for this evil old man. Not. One. Ounce.
He needs to retire. He’s not well.
The Republicans try to distract from all the good work Biden is doing by calling him old.
And yet this is who they want to lead them.
By the way, Biden is working on lowering medicine prices for old people. This administration is working on so many things that help people, but it doesn’t get talked about a lot in the media.
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1697055354985525581
The American media is barely better than the British media at this point. Even our political coverage has turned into tabloid journalism with little coverage of substance and issues.
Something happened when he fell at that hotel – which was very close after he wasn’t supportive enough about Trump in public. It went downhill from there.
He’s having mini-strikes, and he’s poised to next time to have a big, final stroke in public. And we’re all going to have to witness it? Why are they trying to subject us to that trauma of watching someone die catastrophically in front of us? Albeit someone evil. Are they trying to make us upset or gleeful? Either way, no. Retire him from Congress, then feel free to take him behind the woodshed.
I couldn’t care less than less about this horrible man.
You can’t deny though, the reporting surrounding his medical issues is vastly different to that of Feinstein.
Not on this site, obviously, but overall in the MSM.
Ugh, that staffer who comes in and winks at a reporter like, “you know what this is; it’s exactly what we talked about, remember we’re not talking about it” just grosses me out.
I thought that was horrifying, get this man to a hospital!
It’s vile right? I agree with you. But it pretty much sums up their party – no empathy, no dignity, no compassion. A den of vipers.
I want to be able to say all the things I want to say about McConnell and these incidents and what they mean for his health and the balance of power, but I also don’t want to make fun of or make light of these incidents for others or be offensively ageist in the process. And I can’t figure out how to do that so I’ll just say McConnell Is Evil.
President Biden is such a class act. That’s what stands out to me in this.
I agree with the posts upthread. It’s time for term limits. This man has a hand in every bad thing that has been happening in this country. He made it his life’s mission to obstruct President Obama and take us straight to hell, which is where I hope this turtle ends up. His judgment cometh and that right soon (name that movie)