Mitch McConnell ‘face-planted’ on a plane two weeks ago & didn’t tell anyone

On Wednesday, that rotten old Confederate turtle Mitch McConnell basically had a stroke in the middle of his weekly press conference. He went dead-silent, his cold, clammy face was white as a sheet and he had to be led away by one of his Republican colleagues. No one around Moscow Mitch got him to a hospital or called the doctor. So if they’re fine with it, so be it. Moscow Mitch’s deep freeze has brought more attention to his health issues this year, from his disappearing act in March and April following a mysterious “fall” at a DC hotel, from the claims that he needed in-patient physical rehab to the fact that no one knows if Moscow Mitch is in the least bit cognizant of his surroundings. Well, here’s an additional detail: Mitch had a second fall this month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell disembarking from a plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this month, two sources familiar with the incident said. McConnell, 81, was not seriously hurt, and he was seen later that day at the Capitol, where he interacted with at least one reporter. The fall, which has not been previously reported, occurred July 14 after the flight out of Washington was canceled while everyone was on board. McConnell, R-Ky., who was a passenger, had a “face plant,” someone who was on the plane at the time but did not witness the fall told NBC News. That passenger also said they spoke to another passenger who helped tend to McConnell. McConnell has also recently been using a wheelchair as a precaution when he navigates crowded airports, said a source familiar with his practices. McConnell, a polio survivor who has long struggled to navigate stairs and other obstacles, has had a difficult recent history with falls. He sustained a concussion and a cracked rib in a fall in Washington this year, and he spent six weeks away from the Senate. He fractured a shoulder in a fall in Kentucky in 2019, requiring surgery. McConnell’s nearly 20-second freeze during a news conference Wednesday renewed concerns about his overall health after the concussion. “He’s definitely slower with his gait,” said a Republican senator who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. In closed-door GOP meetings, “he doesn’t address it,” the senator said, referring to health issues.

[From NBC News]

I despise the man and everything he stands for, but I have to admit – if he’s only having these significant health and mobility issues now, at the age of 81, he’s been doing pretty well. Obviously, he should not be in charge of anything and the man is probably going to keel over on the Senate floor, but if no one around him cares enough to do anything, what can be done?

Meanwhile, Senator Dianne Feinstein doesn’t know where she is or what she’s doing. People are always like “but what about Feinstein?!?!” like anyone is going to defend her senile ass. Like, we agree? Feinstein and McConnell both need to retire.

