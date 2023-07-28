Kylie Jenner wishes she had never gotten breast implants when she was a teenager

Every single one of the Kardashian-Jenner women has gone through cosmetic surgery or cosmetic enhancement at various points of their lives. It’s just a matter of degrees. Kourtney is arguably the most natural one, and she has breast implants and she’s done injectibles. On the other side, I would argue that Kim, Khloe and Kylie are most “fake,” the most worked on, the most surgically enhanced. They always deny it, or they’ll do selective admissions – just a little Botox, or just a few lip injections. Kylie has always had a difficult relationship with the truth about how much plastic surgery she got when she was just a teenager. Well, on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie finally “admitted” to getting a boob job as a teen.
Kylie Jenner isn’t too proud to admit her regrets. On Thursday’s finale of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, reveals a more emotional side of herself while expressing her regret over past surgeries. Speaking with close friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner opens up about her history of cosmetic surgery. Jenner gave birth to Stormi, 5, when she was 20 years old. Jenner recently revealed that before she got pregnant, she got her breasts done. Speaking with Karanikolaou, she details her remorse over the surgery.
“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” Jenner emotionally states. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”
Having recently given birth to her second child Aire, 1, big themes of childhood and maturity seem to be dawning on Jenner. Reflecting on her kids brings greater self-reflection for Jenner’s surgery. In an emotionally climactic moment, Jenner reveals that she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi wanted to get cosmetic surgeries when she was 19, like her mom did.
Plastic surgery has been a contentious issue on this season of The Kardashians. On last week’s episode, Jenner denied any claims that she had gotten surgery done on her “whole face.”
“I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Jenner said. “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers.” She adds: “I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story.”
Kylie was not the most confident kid in the room – she had huge insecurities about her lips, her face, her body. She reportedly begged Kris to let her get plastic surgery and Kris allowed it and here we are. Kylie had more than “fillers” in her face and she’s done more than just get a boob job (lipo, BBL, nose job, chin and eye work). She never needed any of it and she got it because her family has like a dozen plastic surgeons on speed dial. The thing Kylie is saying now, that she worries about what she’ll say or do if her kids want surgery at that age… I’ve always wondered if Kim’s kids will want to mimic their mom in that regard too.
The one thing I have always worried about with the Ks is what the impact of all these alterations would be on their kids. Not because I think the alterations are inherently wrong–not my body, not really my business–but I do think it would be tough to be a teenage girl and to look at your mom and constantly being asking yourself “why don’t I look like that?”
Same! Not just their bodies – but they really won’t ” look ” like their moms. Had to be super weird. But I will say all of the grandkids are beautiful!
@Monica Agreed! I really hope they can see themselves as beautiful, too!
I kinda feel like that’s what happened with Khloe but she turned out JUST FINE! It’s not like she has a new face every other week or anything…
So does Kim. Kim was the favored daughter growing up. She was always called beautiful and has probably had the most work done out of all of them.
Well she grew up entitled so of course she got surgery and fillers and other things. It seems she is raising her own children to be entitled like herself so of course they may want what she had. You see the very expensive things they have and they say well we can afford it so why should we not let them have it? It will be fun to see how things go as they get older and start saying what they want to say.
Kylie might also be looking at her daughter and thinking, “She’s beautiful and perfect, just the way she is, and she has my old face. Why didn’t I think *I* was beautiful and perfect when I had this face?”
That’s exactly what she said the last episode, that Stormi has her ears, and she was so insecure about her ears because her family always made fun of them. That she would go out of her way to hide her ears. But then she had stormi, and she has her ears, and they are the cutest ears ever, and she would just hate for stormi to ever feel the way she felt.
Well said, Boxy Lady. That’s what I got from her comment.
@Bibliomommy96 (love the name!) I haven’t watched since the Kris Humphries debacle so I had no idea! I know we often ridicule this family (often with cause, because they can be ridiculous) but honestly, that makes me feel sad for her.
She literally said the previous week she only got fillers. The way these women lie so stupidly.
She said she “only got fillers” with regards to her face.
She’s most definitely had a chin reduction and nose job.
Man she’s only 25? She’s like Lohan to me–I always think she’s 5-10 years older than her actual age for some reason…
This is her new thing: in every interview, in every episode of her dumb show, she’s gonna talk about how NOT insecure she is, how she always thought she was cute, how she always loved herself. Protesting a little too much there, Kylie. And I get why because excessive plastic surgery just screams insecure and unloved. It’s probably not fair, but that’s the general perception and insecurity isn’t *hot* and Kylie must always project the image of a secure, sexy woman because that’s her entire effin brand–nothing more, nothing less.
She’s still in denial about the work she has done.
I remember when she vehemently denied jaw surgery, like it’s not blatantly obvious. Come on, Kylie.
…wasn’t her breast augmentation before she turned 19? Didn’t she already have a BBL when she first started sleeping with Tyga?
And I’m not sure if she’s expressing remorse about getting implants as a teenager but rather specifically getting *large implants before* having Stormi and her son at 20 and 24, respectively. Like, she would be saying this if she had her kids at 30 and 34, you know? She likely would have had at least one revision between 16/17 and 30.
I didnt feel bad that I straightened my curly hair until my one curly haired child started straightening hers. I never gave it a thought that I was sending her the wrong message. I can’t even imagine how I’d feel if I started tinkering with my face and body. I feel bad for all of their girls. I guess we will see how this plays out eventually.
The Kardashians (and Jenners) and their First World problems. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I thought about getting Lasik eye surgery a couple years ago, part of the reason I didn’t do it (apart from fear) is that all my children have glasses and I didn’t want them to feel that there’s something wrong with them.
Most of these episodes come off as the sisters literally reading a script written around bullet points of whatever criticism they’re sensitive about these days. I saw a promo where Kylie claimed she should have never gotten her boobs done because they were “so perfect” and “fine” the way they were before. I do not believe for a second that she thought that, and you’re right, claiming she was always the most confident one in the room is just a straight up lie. They’re always trying to re-write history. I don’t buy it that she has “regrets” over the culture she perpetuated, I think she doesn’t care one little bit.
So this is what the anot transpeople freak out about – gender affirming care but it’s fine when it’s biological girls I gues. Ffs
You can clearly see this family is desperate to cling to their fame. Their show, I heard, is boring and not doing great in the ratings. She was probably pressured to have this conversation on camera so we would all talk about it. If they get really really really desperate, perhaps Kim will finally admit to the work she’s had done. Don’t fall for this family’s antics. They don’t give a damn about body image or anyone. They care about fame and money. That is all.
FFS – Kylie is still lying about the work she had done AND still lying about how she felt before she ever had any work done. The most confident kid in the room??? No one that feels like that, does what she did.
I really am not interested in any of these women talking about this topic UNLESS they want to be completely honest. Their half-truths and made-up narratives are infuriating. I have no doubt she has regrets about it now – why wouldn’t she? She butchered up her perfectly lovely natural body and face. I would regret that too!!!!
I hope all of these women don’t pass on the need to constantly tweak and alter their appearance to their kids.
American Horror Story – The Kardashians
In her defense- you can now get a nose job without surgery. I know people who have done it. It’s literally done with fillers. So she may simply be saying she’s never had surgery to change her face. Which may very well be the case.
Also- confidence is relative. Some folks don’t see getting plastic surgery or fillers as a sign they are not confident. More than likely she may HAVE been confident but felt pressure to change based on others around her.
The sad thing is Kylie wouldn’t have amassed the following and success she has had she not had all the surgery.All these Instagram girls liked the fact she bought her whole aesthetic, cos it meant they too could go out and buy her face and body.
The only thing Kylie can say to stormi when she’s older is that she regrets not staying natural and that it isn’t worth it. Atleast she can draw from her own experience.