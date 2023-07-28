Brad Pitt & Angelina ‘have agreed to mediation’ to settle the Miraval dispute?

Several weeks ago, the owners of Nouvel – previously Angelina Jolie’s half of Chateau Miraval – blasted Brad Pitt in scathing legal filings in California. Pitt was called a “petulant child” and there were descriptions of how he “looted” Miraval for his vanity projects. The American media covered it like Jolie was the one who did this filing – she was not. It was Yuri Shefler, the man who owns Stoli and its subsidiary, Tenute del Mondo (which technically owns Nouvel). Shefler has been on the warpath for more than a year, and the French authorities are now aware of the dodgy situation in Miraval too. Basically, Pitt is screwed, but he’s still trying to act like he has some power over the situation. Which might explain this idiotic Daily Mail piece:
The war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been the longest — and bitterest — celebrity divorce in living memory. But only a fortnight after a legal filing which accused Pitt of bullying and illegal behaviour over the vineyard they co-owned, it can be revealed that peace — yes, peace — could at last be on the horizon. For both Pitt, 59 and Jolie, 48, have agreed to mediation which could settle their beef.
Documents filed last week in the vineyard dispute show that both stars have agreed to mediation as an alternative method of dispute resolution over Chateau Miraval — rather than the matter going to court. Jolie has also said that she’s willing to take part in a settlement conference.
What’s more, it can be revealed that Pitt has appointed a ‘provisional administrator’ to Chateau Miraval in a bid to resolve the war between himself and the Russians Jolie sold her share of the vineyard to. The move, at Pitt’s suggestion, aims to protect the highly successful wine business which he has helped to build, in conjunction with French wine-makers Famille Perrin. It will see an independent figure come in to assess the winery and how it is run and (it is hoped), in time, facilitate negotiations between Pitt and Nouvel — the investment company his ex sold to Stoli boss Yuri Shefler.
A French source confirms the move, saying: ‘In view of the dispute between Nouvel LLC (controlled by Stoli boss Yuri Shefler) and Mondo Bongo LLC (controlled by Brad Pitt), Chateau Miraval and its director have requested and obtained the appointment of a provisional administrator by the Draguignan (France) Commercial Court, to enable the company and its director to continue to grow the business and its essential partnership with the Perrin Family until such dispute is resolved, in the interests of Château Miraval, its directors, employees, partners and subsidiaries.’
From what I understand, this whole “Brad Pitt single-handedly decided to hire a mediator to solve this mess” is obviously false – as part of the many legal filings in multiple countries, Pitt, Jolie and Shefler have all expressed their general openness to seeing this dispute go into mediation out of the spotlight. It’s also worth noting that none of this would have blown up so spectacularly if Pitt hadn’t tried to smear and bully Jolie and Shefler publicly, only to see them fight back. Also: “it can be revealed that Pitt has appointed a ‘provisional administrator’ to Chateau Miraval” – more like the French authorities have all of Miraval’s chaotic business records and there’s a lot of talk about tax fraud. This is Pitt taking credit for hiring an administrator who was likely appointed by one of the courts trying to untangle Pitt’s mess.
Meanwhile, People Magazine has an exclusive about how Pitt is still dating Ines de Ramon. Sources (Pitt’s publicist) tell People that the relationship is still “going very strong” and “they are doing great.” Ines has flown into Europe to spend time with Pitt, apparently, and “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other. It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.” Maybe Ines goes out drinking with Pitt at quaint British pubs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
He also dated others, including EmRata 🙄
This is someone coming in to keep the business running and profitable until the disputes are settled. Whether they settle it through mediation or the courts is beside the point. This is protecting the Perrin family.
I know they use Jolie’s name to sell the story. But literally- she is not involved, she owns ZERO of that property after her- court approved sale.
Its not just the disgusting daily fail either- all the US outlets do it to. The fight between them.
I am sure she is paying legal bills still regarding custody (which all those kids are going to age out of sooner or later)- but she has been out of the french wine property for what seems like years.
omg, i totally hate brad pitt.
Right, at this point, what does Angelina have to do with it? Is Brad still suing her over the sale?
Yes, Brad is still suing her and she counter-sued him. But Shefler/Stoli/Tenute del Mondo still owns Nouvel
Thank you for spelling this out. I was struggling to understand why and how Jolie was still involved at all — since she has sold the property.
Yes you can tell this came straight from Pitt PR team with all of this BS.
Custody was settled when the biased judge was removed custody went back to what it was before. The twins are at the age where they can decide to see him or not and choose not to. That is why Pitt is no longer suiting AJ about custody.
Miraval Is the only connection he still has with her which is why; he is trying to force her back into business and staying connected with her through these BS lawsuits.
Yes you can tell this came straight from Pitt PR team with all of this BS.
Custody was settled when the biased judge was removed custody went back to what it was before. The twins are at the age where they can decide to see him or not and choose not to. This is why Pitt is no longer suiting AJ about custody.
Miraval Is the only connection he still has with her which is why; he is trying to force her back into business and staying connected with her through these BS lawsuits.
She is no longer involved with Nouvelle in terms of owning or running the company, so she has nothing to do with the suits brought by them. But there are multiple suits across all three countries — Luxembourg, France, and the U.S. — that allege that she was both unable to sell her shares and that she was unable to sell more than 40% stake in the company, and that’s why she would still participate in mediation.
She made a complete sale of the assets that are owned by Nouvell, which are 50% of Chateau Miraval and 25% of the wine company, any narrative other than that is not true.
Pitt tried to reverse a 10% donation he made to Jolie in 2013, but the Luxembourg court said the sale was legal and Pitt lost the lawsuit.
Jolie has nothing to do with this mediation, her name as usual is being used for publicity purposes.
@ Diaz, any chance for Pitt to include AJ is a win in his eyes. Pitt simply looks like the angry, bitter ex that refuses to let go of his victim. Pitt simply puts her name onto every PR statement to f’ with her and her reputation. Pitiful Pitt strikes again.
Those things are all true, but Pitt is claiming otherwise and has sued her personally in those three jurisdictions, and that’s why she’s involved in mediation.
There are still four related actions pending in Luxembourg, and three in France; part of what this new mediation will address is jurisdiction. Luxembourg has not yet ruled.
Thanks for clearing this up, I had trouble finding a reliable source last night. Is it too much to hope Pitt ends up in a French prison?
In the US, it is typically required at some point in civil litigation to have a mediator. Basically it is a trained mediator going back and forth between 2 rooms where the parties are located trying to get everyone to settle, telling them their weak points and having come to Jesus conversations about the reality od the lawsuit. Sometimes with clients who don’t want to hear that their case stinks, hearing it from a 3rd party mediator helps a lot. We settled a LOT of cases with mediators. But BP did not get this ball rolling. I think France requires mediation efforts just like the US.
The stupid, it burns!
An oldie but goodie. Applies to both Monsieur Pitt and The Daily Mail. Good Lord. This is the sort of ridiculous that some overeducated person is getting paid big money to produce.
The lengths some people go through to prop up Brad Pitt. Can’t Hollywood find another blonde actor with b.o. to take his place, geez.
I wish if Jolie had any part of this mediation, she would negotiate to include a clause that states Pitt must admitt publically what he did to his children on that faitful planeride in 2016. Just like he tried to impose an NDA on her.
These tactics to generate disinformation are so dirty!!
Trump is proud.