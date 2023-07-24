Brad Pitt is getting drunk in pubs after he films scenes for his Formula 1 movie

Last week, we talked about Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film, loosely called Apex, which had been filming in the UK for several weeks before the SAG-AFTRA strike was called. It’s a complicated situation – the film is produced by Apple (an American company) with an American actor and SAG member in the lead, but most of the crew members seem to be British, and Lewis Hamilton is a producer on the film too. Once the strike was called, sources insisted that the production shut down and that Pitt is “definitely a very loyal member of the union” so he wouldn’t cross the metaphorical picket line in the UK. The thing is, he’s still in the UK. And Apex, or what it’s being called, still seems to be filming. It’s a bad news/bad news situation: either Pitt has crossed the picket lines and he’s still filming in the UK or Brad is just sitting around British pubs, getting sh-tfaced. Or both, because that’s what it sounds like.
The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the Fight Club actor has spent weeks here letting his hair down after filming his new movie about Formula 1 racing. He has been based at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse near the Oxfordshire village of Great Tew, staying in one of their A-list cabins previously used by his friend Tom Cruise and British actor Simon Pegg.
Sources close to Pitt, who turns 60 in December, also say that he fell in love with a traditional British pub in the market town of Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, where they were filming scenes for his movie, rumoured to be called Apex, in which he plays a fictional F1 driver called Sonny Hayes.
He sipped pints at the idyllic Globe Inn, on the banks of the Grand Union canal, along with his co-stars and other staff working on the film. The traditional menu includes scampi and chips for £11.99 and sausage and mash for £11.89.
One source said: ‘Brad loves traditionally English things, including a really nice pub. It was closed for a week for filming but Brad just loved it there so would stay after filming and enjoy a drink.’
So much for his “sobriety.” To be fair, I never believed he was sober. I think he dried out for a year or two following his violent assault on his wife and children in 2016, but Pitt has looked actively drunk or drugged out for a while now. There have been many reports of Brad drinking while in the UK too – reportedly, he and Guy Ritchie were drinking heavily during and after the Wimbledon men’s final. And now he’s filming in British pubs and then sticking around to drink after filming?
PS… British actors’ union Equity cannot strike in support of SAG-AFTRA, but they can “demonstrate” and express solidarity with SAG-AFTRA. Equity’s leader Paul Fleming spoke, this weekend, about how he will not allow the UK film industry to become the backdoor for studios to undermine the writers and actors’ strikes. I am very curious to see if the British reports about Apex continuing to film through the strike will eventually be a bigger deal in the American trade papers.
My local pub, the Globe Inn by the Grand Union Canal at Leighton Buzzard, is closed all this week because they're shooting scenes for Brad Pitt's F1-themed film Apex. The Apple TV Plus crew have taken over the place. I'll have to go elsewhere for a pint. pic.twitter.com/ZzNAt8ZMqU
— Geoff Cox (@Coxchat1) July 12, 2023
“We Are Not Going To Have The UK Used As A Backdoor To Undermine SAG,” Says British Equity Boss On Eve Of London Rally https://t.co/dM6WflCEps via @Deadline pic.twitter.com/cKxPTf6MRG
— holly (@HollyRuston) July 23, 2023
He is a mess. He only cares about his image and protecting that. He doesn’t even care about his own health.
Soon he will find that no one else cares about him or his health either. Think he gives any thought to his children, their future or the grandchildren he’ll never know?
As an F1 fan, I cannot take his movie seriously, not just because he is playing the lead driver at his age but because he is such an awful human being. The amount of pr and hot air being blown by the likes of Ted Kravitz is just eye rolling. I cannot believe Lewis and Mercedes AMG attached themselves to this hot mess.
Yeah I’m surprised that Lewis and Mercedes have agreed to go along with this as well
Actually, that’s part of the plot of the movie – he’s an old retired driver that comes out of retirement to mentor the younger driver. So, they seem to pointing out his age.
I may be late with this but I just read the French courts have assigned a financial “advisor” to review and handle all the shady expenditures for Miraval…because spending millions on a staircase makes good business sense (eyeroll).
As for Brad being drunk with Ritchie in London…I’m SHOCKED…NOT. Let me just reiterate this. He. Is. Not. Sober. He. Has. Never. Been. Sober. Playing nice with the courts and going to therapy/rehab or whatever you want to call it after abusing your family on a plane does not count for brownie points. NEXT UP: Brad found passed out drunk on Regent Street with tourists taking pictures of him. Because that’s where he’s headed if he doesn’t get help.
I wonder if the authorities suspect money laundering? it certainly wouldn’t be the first time someone wealthy has inflated numbers to hide cash.
He made getting sober a big part of his image a few years ago, but I too have wondered if that was ever true. It’s become very obvious that he is a not a truthful person, and that he doesn’t care much about anything that doesn’t feed his ego or image.
Might be given that 35 million in profit went missing. The new partner never got their cut of the 35 million and there no evidence on the books that shows where the money went.
MIR finances needs to be investigated to find out where the money in New Orleans went.
I’ve been saying that about MIR too – they raised SOOOO much money, like tens of millions, but then still charged people a lot for the houses (that fell apart and made them ill). A forensic accounting of that should be done as well, and charges filed if needed. Sketchy AF.
Big, HUGE difference between being sober and simply being dry. Being sober means doing the work and figuring out why you’re drinking to oblivion in the first place. Being sober means making amends. Being sober is work, every day. Being dry just means you aren’t drinking. He may have stopped drinking for awhile, but he never got sober. Someone dry is almost (99.999%) always going to go back to drinking. Being sober is a fight for life.
+1000. Thanks for the clarification. I didn’t know there was a difference between being dry and being sober.
IMHO Pitt’s inability to pull off sobriety is chapter and verse of why he wasn’t present for his children doing visits etc. He was court ordered to have therapeutically SUPERVISED visits with the children and to test clean for drink or drugs within 24 hours of the scheduled visit times.
He did all that PR that the orders were Angie doing parental alienation and he pissed of the supervisor repeatedly so then he was free to use.
It’s easy to judge, but the disease of addiction is real. Staying in recovery is hard. I honestly wish BP the best in conquering his demons, doing the work, making amends, and all the rest. Also, I wish Hollywood would support him in this effort, not continually give him the Golden Boy pass and look the other way.
Agree. This is actually terribly sad. I hate watching someone in the dregs of addiction. And Hollywood isn’t helping him by giving him a pass–in reality, they are hurting and enabling him.
Hollywood has supported far grimmer people than Brad Pitt. Weinstein, Polanski, Woody Allen, the list is endless. They aren’t looking to help anyone, they are just looking for their altar of cash.
It makes me think back to Angelina’s letter where she’s emphasizing how alcohol destroyed the family. Addiction truly does not discriminate and my heart goes out to her and the kids.
Yes, it’s sad!! We’ve seen this before and the ending is always tragic. The irony is that Hollywood created him and Hollywood is destroying him.
He gave up his wife and family in a horribly abusive and violent manner. If that wasn’t incentive enough to go completely sober then there’s no hope for him. That he continues to abuse her through the courts shows his utter lack of responsibility or caring for his children. I don’t feel the least bit sorry for him, and unfortunately Hollywood will continue to put a protective bubble around him.
Agree. He is still untouchable there, and will be to the end of his days.
Is anyone surprised that Brad is still drinking? Nope. And I agree Kaiser – he has looked drunk or inebriated at certain events over the last couple of years. And I also believe that he is most definitely crossing the picket line. So he’s a scab as well.
Is he actually playing a race car driver, stupid stupid, oh come on for $#$&@ sake, he is a senior citizen, no offence at being that age, I’m 51
It is just so unbelievable and not realistic, just like Tom Cruise being a spy and doing all those stupid stunts all over Europe
You know what is actually believable and realistic, Margot Robbie playing Barbie in a movie
Someone upthread actually said he plays a retired race driver who comes out of retirement so I don’t think his age is going unnoticed.
Ya dude was never sober. There were pictures of him posted, on social media a couple months of after the plane incident, drunk off his ass in public. His PR team had those photos quickly removed in less than 24 hours.
When he was campaigning for his Oscar, with his poor me image, there were pictures of him with cases of liquor that we’re also quickly removed from the Internet.
@Coco, it’s me, your freezing friend (AC) someone is using that now so I am changing mine. They removed those pictures because he was attempting to get custody of those kids. They didn’t work out but he did get sympathy because big bad Angelina was after him. Give me a break, I am so glad she got custody and moved on with her life. Yet, he’s drinking in spite of being drunk on that plan and strangling a kid. That should have been the end of him.
Yes, he does not care that he’s destroyed his family; all of his businesses are going down the drain, and he is going broke. Just as long as he looks like the sober victim to the media, he’s happy to drink his life away in private.
Hearing this isn’t surprising and my heart really goes out to his family. The idea that this man has completely destroyed his personal life and just continues to drink tells you everything you need to know about addiction.
I hate the idea of a foreign location as some kind of loophole for this strike. That’s not how it works. Have some solidarity, Pitt!
Interesting, the tweet about the pub being closed all week was on the 12th, and the strike was called on the 13th. So, are they still filming or not?
They were fliming in Hungary at the races this past weekend. They said no SAG were on set though
Hmm, it wouldn’t surprise me if Brad is crossing the picket line, he needs cash for his attorneys. I also think this movie will be a dud.
Having a drug addict alcoholic married girlfriend Doesn’t help fake sobriety . We’ve seen since his divorce he’s been high and drunk on various occasions even at his premiere’ Hollywood and media chose to turn a blind eye. Just like they chose to turn a blind eye towards Brad Pitt abused Angelina Jolie and her children. Brad Pitt is California sober surrounded by addict enablers & bffs.
@becks….What does “California Sober” mean? I am born and raised in CA and also have people in my life that are sober and work their program. I am trying not to take offense to your comment. Just want to understand the casual remark.
Just google California Sober. It’s a thing. You don’t have to live in Cali. You could live anywhere and be “Cali sober”
It means no alcohol, but yes weed.
It means you smoke weed, it’s legal there
Reference Demi Lovato tune.
Especially pertinent to SoCal and the entertainment industry.
If Pitt is going to out of the way joints to drink, he’s giving the local scrumpy a bad name. Scrumpy is really hard cider. He’s not just doing beer.
Hmmmm, I think he’s far too invested in his good guy (supposed) image to cross the picket line. My guess is they are carrying on filming with the Equity actors for as long as they can. It sucks, but it is allowed. And now he has plenty of time to be not sober. Ugh.
Dang he was even spotted drinking with Bruckheimer. This isn’t surprising as many people called it but definitely disappointing for sure.
Of course he is. Brad has new arm candy that isn’t going to question his drinking. He’s never dealt with any consequences to his actions. He has a PR team that will scrub any photos of him intoxicated or holding liquor. I just hope someone isn’t hurt in all of this like his new arm candy.
She is not going to question it as she herself is also a pot and alcohol user so why would she get hurt.
No wonder Paul Wesley ditched her. He doesn’t strike me as someone who would tolerate that nonsense.
He said Bradley Cooper saved his life and look where we are again… He will never really get sober if he keeps doing this just for PR and if he keeps surrounding himself with enablers and addicts. My thoughts are with Angelina and the children…
And yes, I think he is crossing the picket line. He needs money.
I was thinking about that too, how he talked about that mens’ group and how life saving it was.
It must be hard to be in a group like that and see the people you helped falling back down the slope again.
I think Brad just used Bradley to his PR bs games.
Dear fellow Cbitchies,
Are there any Californian legal brains here? If so, honest question, now that even the youngest children are 15 does that mean they get to decide if and how often they want to see him? Is a custody ruling then still needed? Was there any updates on this? I cannot remember seeing anything since Angelina successfully got the biased judge removed
In California, when a child is 14, they can decide where or who they perfer to stay with. There are no custody battles, unless the other parent continues in court; however they will still ask the child.
Anywhere from 12-14 Judges will consider the child’s wishes. A lot depends on history and the child’s affidavit. brad’s history in the family court would be enough. I wouldn’t be surprised if the twins haven’t seen him for awhile.
After 14 they don’t even bother to petition IMO.
No one can help Pitt except his own self, there are plenty support out there but if he is not willing to work on his own sobriety then he has failed himself. There is no one to blame. Don’t care about this dude has a fake public persona, used his looks to fool people. Only the faint hearted will believe him. Let him cook his liver till he drop.