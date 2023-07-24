Elon Musk has changed Twitter’s name to ‘X’: how long will this stupid thing last?

Elon Musk is the prime example of the reverse Midas Touch. He grabs successful properties and brands and crashes everything about them. Twitter is still Elon’s big dumb toy and he’s doing the most to crash the globally known brand. The latest is that Musk is renaming Twitter “X.” If you’ve been online this morning, you’ve probably seen the new X logo. It’s extremely stupid. It’s also been Musk’s obsession for decades. Back in his PayPal days, he wanted to rename PayPal “X” as well. Musk also wants to make Twitter into “the everything app.”
I have no idea what these means for Twitter or Musk or anything else. I strongly suspect that this is just the latest “replace the blue bird with doge” thing. Remember that? It was supposed to be an April Fool’s Day “prank” only Musk’s crack team of morons couldn’t get it done in time and then they forgot how to change it back to the blue bird. I strongly suspect that in two weeks, the blue bird will be back, but WTF do I know. How do all of Musk’s Saudi investors feel about this?
X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj
— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023
NEW: Elon Musk told Twitter employees late last night that he’d just sent them the last email he’d ever send from a Twitter email address. He signed off with this emoji: 🫡 https://t.co/3dD8cvSb0F
— Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) July 23, 2023
Truly incredible how it took only three years for Elon Musk to shift his public image from “eccentric genius, futurist, progressive” to “subnormal intelligence, impossibly bad business instincts, unlikeable, fascist”
— Vaush (@VaushV) July 23, 2023
very sweet to name it after his last 4 wives pic.twitter.com/E1bSdr4jHe
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) July 23, 2023
Weird new logo, but ok pic.twitter.com/P5gsgidITn
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 23, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’d all but stopped using the platform, but this morning I sent a request to download my archive in advance of deleting my account. I’m done.
Good for you.
There is nothing but hate on this site.
It’s awful.
I only started on twitter a couple of years ago, I just didn’t care enough previously, but deactivated a few months ago. It’s a troll fest. I like spout but I’m afraid the fb platform will just take over. Hardly anyone I followed on twitter (70% Sussex sqaud) post on spout
I’m on Spoutible as well! I wish more people would switch over, it’s a great platform
I too use Twitter mainly for SS, CB but I also use it to spurn burrs under the butts of government that I like to blast, ie Cruz, DeSatin, McCarthy as well as any other variety of US politicians. Though it’s not all hate that I post as I do like to support my candidates as well and love to spread my message of support too!!
The FB version of Twitter is too controlling for me. IF you choose to sign up and decide to delete it, you lose your IG account as well!! Hasn’t Zuckerberg f’ed up enough SM platforms???
I downloaded my archive when Twitter was burning to the ground–like falling apart at the office and not enough people to physically run the site. Was that last year? I haven’t disconnected but don’t use the site much anymore. I have been on Twitter since 2008. It is sad. Thanks Elon!
LMAO. Like Planet X that turned out to not exist.
This is so random.
I always think a brand name is bad when, when you google it a bunch of other things come out.
If you google ‘Celebitchy’, you find this site, so that was a good choice.
If you google (or Ecosia, which actually helps plants trees) ‘Celebrity’ you get all kinds of other stuff.
Even dumber if this site had been called ‘C’ which is just one letter.
He is a complete and total freak with an unnatural attachment to X-Men comics.
Aren’t several of his children named some variation of X? This is a sweet homage to them, surely.
He clearly has some kind of pre-existing obsession with the letter X that he wanted to call PayPal that 23 years ago and then named his kids X as well.
X can be anything in math, I wonder if it is that simple. He did name his Tesla models chronologically S3XY, so he is clearly just an edgelord teen boy who never outgrew his need to be publicly nonsensical and call it cleverness.
I mean, it is a hella cool letter, especially if you manage to use it in Scrabble. Boom!
These numbskulls didn’t even procure the @X username before the switch! Someone has been sitting on @X since 2007. Hope they resist the payout and sit on it indefinitely.
I wonder what the seminal LA punk band X has to say about it.
Ooohhh!! This will be interesting to
watch 🤔…..
Sadly, because it’s a private company and all users have accounts at the pleasure of the ownership/managment, they can TAKE @X from him or her at any point. He/she may wake up tomorrow and find they have a new username, or their account could simply be disabled. I hope they make an offer out of sheer decency, but they have no requirement to and, knowing Elon, they may not.
TFG, man, as if changing twitter to X is going to make it more palatable to normal people. The day he took ownership of twitter I deleted my account. I’m glad I did, because it’s now Stormfront lite. Maybe it isn’t even lite. And don’t go looking up Stormfront, because it’s a white supremacist/Nazi site, and that’s what twitter has become. It’ll survive because stuff like this does survive, but it’s never going to be what it was and Musk is always going to lose money on it, and to me that is satisfying.
Maybe X is all the genius can spell. Or is it X marks the spot? You just never know what this eXasperating manX will do neXt.
My father used to say – old bones; new grave.
I rearranged the letters of his last name. He’s Elon Skum now to me.
Brilliant!!
My husband did the same thing and got Lone Skum, which he uses to refer to him every time 🙂
Someone pointed out that the logo is just the unicode character X, meaning he can’t trademark it.
Good to know! I was wondering if you could trademark or copyright a single letter.
X marks the spot where Elon Musk killed and buried twitter.
yup! He has ceremonially killed Twitter in less than 3 years. That was quite a hard kill too. Leave it to Scum!
Oh man, I’ve already given out a comment award today, but this is a solid runner up.
It’s like Kleenex changing its name. DUMB.
It’s the New Coke of social media.
Amazon has already succeeded in becoming more of an “everything app” (remember when they just sold books?), and Musk has preemptively alienated a ton of people who will never, ever give him their payment information.
I have to wonder what Linda Yaccarino is really thinking. She had to know what she was getting into, but at the same time, it keeps getting worse. Having to cheerlead for Elon’s every whim has to get really, really old. At the end of the day she’s reporting to a 50-something man who thinks shitposting dick jokes is hilarious and that he looks really cool in that Party City gladiator outfit he’s wearing in his profile pic.
Truly incredible how it took only three years for Elon Musk to shift his public image from “eccentric genius, futurist, progressive” to “subnormal intelligence, impossibly bad business instincts, unlikeable, fascist”…
I’m sorry but at what point in his privileged, ignorant life was he ever a “genius, futurist, progressive?” And Tesla does not count.
I think the key word there is ‘image.’ I think we all know he was never any of the former, but he did successfully get a lot of people to believe that it was true for quite a while.
And so far I don’t like how Threads is presenting itself. There’s a lot of grow and changes to be done to be nearly where Twitter was before Elon took over.
We need Meta to step up its game so we can all move over to threads
I had nothing to do with this.
His Saudi Backers are probably thrilled. He is dismantling one of the main ways people build communities and talk politics (Black twitter for example). Also saw this article (could be conspiracy talk) about his continued desire to replace the dollar with something bitcoin-ish as the standard currency and this advances that goal.
This part. So many Arab spring revolutions, protests in authoritarian countries, and news dissemination in controlled nations happened on and because of Twitter. There’s a reason two middle eastern royal families gave Elon a bit part of the money he needed to buy Twitter (and possibly even more). He’s doing exactly what is most useful to them, whether he’s doing it willingly on a handshake deal or unconsciously as a useful idiot. Both are possible and either gives them their money’s worth.
You might be into something there. We had a revolution in my country, Nigeria years ago that gained traction on Twitter. And it so pissed the President that he banned twitter.