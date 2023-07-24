Elon Musk has changed Twitter’s name to ‘X’: how long will this stupid thing last?

Elon Musk is the prime example of the reverse Midas Touch. He grabs successful properties and brands and crashes everything about them. Twitter is still Elon’s big dumb toy and he’s doing the most to crash the globally known brand. The latest is that Musk is renaming Twitter “X.” If you’ve been online this morning, you’ve probably seen the new X logo. It’s extremely stupid. It’s also been Musk’s obsession for decades. Back in his PayPal days, he wanted to rename PayPal “X” as well. Musk also wants to make Twitter into “the everything app.”

I have no idea what these means for Twitter or Musk or anything else. I strongly suspect that this is just the latest “replace the blue bird with doge” thing. Remember that? It was supposed to be an April Fool’s Day “prank” only Musk’s crack team of morons couldn’t get it done in time and then they forgot how to change it back to the blue bird. I strongly suspect that in two weeks, the blue bird will be back, but WTF do I know. How do all of Musk’s Saudi investors feel about this?

X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023

NEW: Elon Musk told Twitter employees late last night that he’d just sent them the last email he’d ever send from a Twitter email address. He signed off with this emoji: 🫡 https://t.co/3dD8cvSb0F — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) July 23, 2023

Truly incredible how it took only three years for Elon Musk to shift his public image from “eccentric genius, futurist, progressive” to “subnormal intelligence, impossibly bad business instincts, unlikeable, fascist” — Vaush (@VaushV) July 23, 2023

very sweet to name it after his last 4 wives pic.twitter.com/E1bSdr4jHe — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) July 23, 2023

Weird new logo, but ok pic.twitter.com/P5gsgidITn — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 23, 2023