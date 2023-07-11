Brad Pitt accused of acting like a ‘petulant child’ as he ‘looted’ Chateau Miraval

A lot of English-language media outlets are (willfully) misreporting what’s happening with Brad Pitt and Chateau Miraval. In 2021, Angelina Jolie successfully sold her half (Nouvel) of the Miraval business to a Stoli subsidiary, Tenute del Mondo. Stoli is owned by Yuri Shefler, so when you hear anything about “Nouvel did this” or “Nouvel is suing Pitt,” it’s Yuri Shefler and his business, NOT Angelina. Separately, Angelina and Brad are suing each other over the sale of Nouvel. But that’s not what this story is about – this is about the current owner of Nouvel, Yuri Shefler, and how he’s not playing games with Brad Pitt. Shefler/Nouvel has filed new charges against Pitt in a California court. Pitt has “looted” the Miraval business, defrauded Nouvel, hidden Miraval assets and attempted to cut Tenute del Mondo out of Miraval’s operations. From the Financial Times:
Brad Pitt “looted” the Château Miraval vineyard he co-owned with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in Provence, spending millions of dollars in profits on swimming pool renovations and a recording studio, lawyers suing the actor have claimed.
Nouvel, a company through which Jolie previously owned a stake in the French winery, said in a filing to a court in California on Monday that it was owed more than $350mn by Pitt and his partners. The company alleged they “engaged in increasingly outrageous actions to retain control” of Château Miraval, while allegedly “stripping [the rosé producer] of its assets”.
The allegations that Pitt acted like a “petulant child” while engaging in a “blatant money grab” are the latest salvo in a bitter legal feud between the Hollywood stars, who filed for divorce in acrimonious circumstances in 2016, with Jolie accusing Pitt of a drunken attack on her and the couple’s children while on a private flight to the US.
Since the divorce, Pitt has “masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize de facto control of Château Miraval”, Nouvel’s lawyers claimed on Monday, alleging that he had frozen Shefler’s Stoli out of running the company by refusing to appoint neutral directors to the board of the Luxembourg-based entity through which the vineyard operates.
Lawyers for Pitt had previously accused Shefler and Stoli of attempting a “hostile takeover” of the vineyard, where the two actors were married. Pitt also maintains he still owns 60 per cent of the estate, claiming he only “nominally” transferred 10 per cent to Jolie in 2013. Nouvel’s legal team said Jolie had initially tried to sell her share of Miraval to Pitt, but walked away because he made the deal contingent on her signing a non-disparagement agreement.
They further alleged that Pitt has “wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1mn on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio”. They added that Pitt spent “nearly a million euros a year constantly rebuilding stone walls using stone masons from Croatia”, and close to €3mn on unspecified expenses such as “garment work”.
In Monday’s filing, Shefler’s company accused Pitt’s team of launching a “xenophobic, untrue smear campaign worthy of Putin himself” against the Russian-born entrepreneur, who they said had been forced into exile by his criticism of the Kremlin and had stood up for LGBT rights.
Nouvel claimed Pitt also turned over half the value of Miraval’s trademarks to Perrin, without the express permission of Jolie’s former holding company, which is a joint-owner. The trademarks were originally registered ahead of a potential joint venture with luxury goods group LVMH, Nouvel said in court documents, although no such deal ever went ahead.
They disputed that Pitt, who has won Academy Awards as a producer and actor, had been deeply devoted to viticulture. “Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker. He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes,” they wrote.
Buried within Vanity Fair’s extensive report on the Miraval battle royale was the admission that yes, the French authorities raided Miraval and Shefler – and the French government – now Miraval’s business records and they have a better look at Pitt’s years-long mismanagement of Miraval, how much money Pitt has wasted, how many “deals” Pitt made without informing Nouvel (before and after Nouvel’s sale). All of this has barely been reported in the English-language press, but it’s interesting that Shefler is apparently taking this to court in California. My prediction is that when all of this is over, Yuri Shefler is going to fully own Miraval and Shefler is going to win a defamation lawsuit against Pitt.
“ He deals in illusions not grapes and dirt”. He sure does deal in illusions that he is the victim and not the abuser but we see you loser. I wish more press would print these stories about what a fraud this jerk really is but I won’t hold my breath.
Same. I loathe him with every cell in my body and I want him to be exposed on a massive level. I want Ronan Farrow to go after this asshole. I want him dragged into oblivion.
I have a visceral reaction seeing him, he feels dangerous to be around.
It’s taking longer to damage Brad’s teflon coating than I thought it would. It’s so upsetting how many people and media sites are willing to make him seem likable and okay. The fact that he is not wearing his abuse to his family, the dangerous housing in New Orleans, the questionable business decisions at Miraval, etc, kills me. He’s also still in a position to allow access (at F1, Martin Brundle wasn’t able to interview him, whereas BP was seen with Lewis Hamilton) and control much of what gets written about him. I really hope that Yuri Sheffler/ Stoli can take him down.
My mother always says, “Don’t look at the people; look at the money.” As long as he’s bringing in money, he’s going to get a pass.
I was listening to the radio yesterday morning and they were talking about a list of unlikable celebrities on the internet and how hard it was to believe that certain people were on the list. The guy said “Brad Pitt?” And they quickly mumbled something about a plane incident that was covered up and quickly moved on like it was very uncomfortable to talk about. Strange to hear the disconnect between in the know gossipers and your average iHeartRadio listener.
First, I hate him. Second, I wish these articles would keep Angelina’s name out their d**m mouths, because, as Kaiser noted, this isn’t her business. Third, I hate him. Fourth, I hope Yuri drags this man through mud and whatever wine castoff is called. DESTROY HIM, YURI! Fifth (haaaate him.)
Brad fans are very busy right now, blaming Angelina for all that mess. It is disgusting, some of them are after Maddox too.
One day one of those six kids is going to go public with exactly what they think of their father. Unfortunately, I doubt even that will take him down the way he deserves, but hopefully they’ll feel better.
Pitt is never going to accept that he is at fault. Narcissists never do – my own mother and the childhood I am still processing even now in my thirties evidence enough of that.
@Eva of course they are. It’s what they are being fed. Hiltzchik is trying to destroy her credibility and character. But people who already don’t like her won’t change their minds against Deadbeat.. the HW media is creating the Russian and Villainess against the heartthrob already.
But .. when he gets jail time and loses this case and has to pay millions to these people u won’t hear a word. But blame Angie!
He is the same to Aniston when he said she didn’t want his kids and why he left but blame Angie!
I think he is a terrible human!
Also I think it’s been pretty well established from eye witness accounts that something really nasty happened to AJ and the kids on that flight. Why is the media still framing it as “an accusation”?
The crazy thing is that if he had just taken the L at the time, given Angelina the divorce, gone to rehab, and then admitted to being a blackout drunk but he was better now and would always regret what happened on the plane…. He’d be OK now. He’d lose some fans on the margins, but people seem willing to accept people who’ve gotten sober and are contrite about the past.
As in politics, it’s not so much the crime but the coverup that’s destroying him and his career. When the fall comes, it will be hard. And he’ll be broke.
The Vanity Fair article on the battle for Miraval had me spitting mad. It was a nonstop whitewashing of Pitt’s character, dismissed the abuse, and I couldn’t believe the jabs at Angelina were allowed to remain. I’m hopeful more powerful people will speak out about how disgustingly awful Pitt is.
I hate how openly vindictive smear campaigns Brad Pitt’s PR is doing . Openly misrepresentation of what’s really happened a, its Yuri Shefler co-owner of Miraval suing his corrupt buisness partner Brad Pitt. . Yet for media to still read the documents and still spread vindictive lies against Angelina Jolie is such disgusting act of abuse..i wish Angie would sue these outlets for slander
Clearly Angie and the kids have receipts and up to now they’ve been very careful not to show most of them. Maybe AJ doesn’t want to sue because she is afraid (more) details of the abuse would become public and they would be reprinted forever exacerbating the trauma?
This is so sad. Brad is an egotistical terd. He is so upset at Angie. He is trying to sway public opinion. Playing games with his money. Karma will catch him eventually because some of this stuff he is being accused of comes with jail time. I don’t think he believes this. Since he escaped getting arrested for attacking his family in the air he thinks he is Teflon.
He has ran a smear campaign yet accuses Angie of trying to hurt him. Typical yt rich man shite.
He is dead intent on trying to ruin Angelina but he can’t.
This I feel is causing his kids to pull away from him.
We are here because all he had to do was admit to doing wrong and apologize it didn’t.
Just buy her shares and take away rhe NDA he was trying to force her to sign and didn’t. Why?cause he is a mentally emotionally I’ll
Man
My “asshole” list of men whose work I won’t support, wine I won’t drink, movies I won’t attend, grows longer: Mel Gibson, Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt. There’s plenty to watch without giving a dime of mine towards them.
The Vanity Fair article actually made excuses for pitt as if the domestic abuse was a one off even , where his freinds buisness partner confirmed he had a breakdown and then blamed the children for not forgetting and forgiving him , throw in the parental alienation shade wasn’t very subtle . He also took Angelina money investment yet deems her not a business partner because she looked after his six children. So her millions were welcome but to him that doesn’t mean she’s a legal owner of a buisness she employed people to do work . His PR games are actually exposed him more soo how vindictive little man he is.. let’s not forget where is the children child maintenance for 7 years she’s looking after his children. What a parent he turned out to be
The Vanity Fair article was brought and paid for by Pitt to block the French article that detailed all of his criminal activities in France from getting too much attention by the US media .
I completely agree with Kaiser, the outcome will be Brad losing Miravel, paying back Angie & Stoli millions and possibly going to jail for tax fraud in France.
The media won’t be able to shield him after the loss and arrest.
Channeling Thranduil: i’m patient. I can wait.
Please, let it be tomorrow.
Every couple of days, “#Brad Pitt the abuser” is trending, along with the legal filings.
They even showed how he set up with a Pap Agency to take pictures with the twins having lunch with him in Italy on their birthday, last year.
Apparently the twins didn’t go, but the pap agency had run the story saying the hotel was sitting up lunch on the balcony for Pitt.
Sick.
I really feel sad for those children. It amazes me how far they have come. The smaller ones, the twins seems to be a little effected tho. Maybe they be better as they grow. Imagine having to read all of this crap and be in the middle of this unnecessary mess!
He’s nasty. Some of his celebrity buddies seem to be quite ok with his wife and child abusing, looking at you George Clooney and Melania-head Aniston. It’s appalling.
He got a Robert Redford facelift bahahhahaha
Watched the Wham! documentary (totally recommend) and Wham! recorded one of their albums at Chateau Miraval – now I’ll associate the property with that historic event instead of Pitt’s messy business…
Start messy, stay messy Brad!