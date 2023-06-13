VF did an extensive report on Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s war over Chateau Miraval

Vanity Fair is the first media outlet to even attempt to do a comprehensive look at Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce fight and legal fight over Chateau Miraval. By now, we all know the basics: the plane drama in 2016, Angelina fleeing the airport and filing for divorce, the custody battle and Angelina selling her half of Miraval to Stoli/Tenute del Mondo. The sale of her half (Nouvel) has led to Brad suing Angelina, Angelina countersuing him and Stoli sending French police to raid Miraval over Pitt’s dodgy financial records. This is the first time, in this Vanity Fair piece, that anyone in the English-language media has dared to report on the extent of the police raid and Pitt’s huge legal/financial troubles in Europe. I would recommend reading the full article here, but here are some interesting highlights:
Brad’s sad defense of his violence against his family: According to a source close to Pitt, “Brad was drinking, and the confrontation got out of hand. He was absolutely wrong in how he behaved but immediately apologized and acknowledged that he had crossed a line, which he will always regret, and right away took steps to address this and try to make amends.”
Jolie’s investment in Miraval: Jolie had enlisted Christophe Salin, former CEO of the venerable Bordeaux wine brand Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite), as her adviser and representative, but her frustrations mounted all the same. “Over time, [Pitt] completely froze her out,” her attorneys would claim in court papers, adding that he “categorically refused Jolie’s requests to distribute any portion of the winery’s profits” to her, even though she said she had invested some $60 million of her own money into it over the years. (“Her investment was actually $38 million,” says a source close to Pitt. “All dividends were reinvested back into covering costs and further improving the property and the business.”)
Selling Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo: For Jolie, the sale was a business transaction she had every right to make. “In an effort to preserve her own mental health and well-being, she looked for and found what she believed would be a good business partner for Pitt,” according to a source familiar with the matter. For Pitt, it was a betrayal. “It is not a coincidence that she sold her interest in Miraval to an adversarial party, and part of the family home to a stranger, right after a judge granted Brad a huge win: 50-50 custody,” says a source close to Pitt.
Pitt’s war with Yuri Shefler: In his lawsuit, Pitt insists Shefler “gained notoriety through cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations” and said “the U.S. Treasury Department designated Shefler as ‘an oligarch in the Russian Federation.’ ” (A spokesperson for Stoli Group says the Treasury list identified “high net worth Russians and explicitly states that it does not indicate sanctionable conduct or involvement in malign activities,” adding, “Shefler categorically rejects the suggestion that his business practices or professional associations are anything other than reputable.”) Pitt argued that “the purported sale Jolie orchestrated behind Pitt’s back poses an immediate threat to Miraval’s business and carefully honed brand” by aligning it with a brand so “synonymous with Russia” that pouring Stoli vodka down the drain became a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine, according to Pitt’s complaint.
Yuri Shefler isn’t playing: One year after Jolie sold her share of Miraval to Stoli, the new owners of Nouvel filed a scorching cross-complaint against Pitt, Perrin, their associates, and companies, seeking damages “for the illegal and malicious actions of Pitt and his allies to injure Nouvel by devaluing its investments and depriving it of its proper role in the management of Chateau Miraval, the world-famous producer of rosé wine…Ever since his former wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from him in 2016, Brad Pitt has been waging a vindictive war against her and Nouvel, her former investment company,” the complaint began.
Shefler isn’t an oligarch: As for Shefler, the cross-complaint insisted that he wasn’t in any way aligned with Russian president Vladimir Putin; he was a leading critic. He and Putin were in such “open conflict” that “Putin’s people once even tried to kidnap Shefler.” “From exile, Shefler has repeatedly stood up to Putin and his regime,” the cross-complaint noted, adding that he had publicly condemned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and had financed meals for the Ukrainian people through the World Central Kitchen. As for his company’s reputation in the wine and beverage world, the cross-complaint cited its partnerships with everyone from PepsiCo to Pernod Ricard and Diageo. Decrying the claim that Shefler is a Putin ally as “categorically false,” the suit demanded “damages in an amount to be proven at trial of at least $250 million.” Pitt’s demonization of Shefler was “an effort to further distract from—and excuse—his own misconduct,” Nouvel’s cross-complaint said. “It’s not Stoli Group or Shefler whose reputation poses commercial risk to Chateau Miraval—it is his own.”
The raid on Miraval: On March 4, 2022, Miraval was under siege. Two court officers and an IT expert, armed with the French equivalent of a search warrant, drove through the gates and down the 2.5-mile road to Miraval. They had been dispatched by Nouvel’s new owners to conduct what French law, translated literally, calls a “spontaneous interpellation.” To Pitt and his partners, it was nothing short of a raid, although the Stoli Group disputes that characterization. “It was not a raid,” the spokesperson says, but rather a “bailiff’s mission…precisely and narrowly foreseen by the judge.” Lawyers for Shefler’s wine division had petitioned a commercial court in Provence to invoke article 145 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which enables businesses to enter the premises of their adversaries and seize evidence of suspected malfeasance. The filing before the court cited “mismanagement,” “misuse of corporate assets,” and a “blocking mechanism” by its other 50 percent shareholder, Mondo Bongo, the company that held Pitt’s Miraval shares, in conjunction with two associates at the winery.
What this story is about: “This case has been covered as a celebrity divorce; it is really a story about abuse,” says a source familiar with the matter.
“Brad is not an abusive person”: “I hope you’ll give some grace to somebody who had a breakdown,” says one person who knew the family. “Everybody was shocked by the eruption on the plane, because Brad is not an abusive person. But even more devastating was what came afterwards: Brad being alienated from those he loves most—his children.”
“Brad is not an abusive person” except that he was blackout drunk and he violently terrorized his wife and children for hours, strangling one of his kids and assaulting several others. He left Jolie with bruises and an injured shoulder and elbow. Nevermind the emotional terrorism – screaming at his family for hours, refusing to allow Angelina to leave the plane with the kids, all of it. But to sources close to Brad, the real devastation was what came afterwards? Bitch, shut your mouth. He hurt his kids and they don’t want anything to do with him. As for the Yuri Shefler stuff… as I’ve said, it’s interesting that VF is the first English-language outlet to really talk about the raid on Miraval and just how ready Shefler is for this battle. This is why Pitt has been selling off real estate and his stake in Plan B and all of that. Oh well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
If it was just a one time incident, I really don’t think his relationship with his kids would be as strained as it clearly is. I’m guessing even if he didn’t have a history of physical abuse, he was probably an angry and miserable drunk.
Rather than a sudden one time eruption, I’m guessing it was more like an extended spiral that happened over years.
I disagree it definitely would he attacked their mother, choked one of their siblings and said derogatory comments about another sibling all right in front of them with them trapped on a plane. He also hasn’t; been apologetic about it and trashing their mother and older brother in the media. It’s more than enough to make them not want to have anything to do with him.
Your comment is ludicrous. So abuse is ok if it happened once? GTFO
@ Jason
What in the world are you talking about READ.
I said I don’t agree it had to be an ongoing abuse for the kids to not want anything to do with him. The plane incident and his behavior afterwards was enough.
@Jason – go easy on @Coco – I think she’s *actually* saying that the relationship with the kids WOULD be strained even if it were a one -time incident. So, in fact, her point is exactly that just once is bad enough.
And if you’re replying to Kebbie – they’re not saying that abuse is ok if it’s just once either. They’re saying that they don’t think that the relationship with the kids would be as strained if it were just once.
ETA – sorry Coco – posted as you were posting the same thing!
Thanks Hench, I’m not sure who Jason would be replying to because clearly neither of us were arguing that lol
I will say my theory is mostly pushing back on his team’s attempts at downplaying it as a one time deal. They try to paint him as an Angel and fantastic father except for those couple of hours where he lost it. I just think for his kids to write him off, he wasn’t as great of a father as he’s claiming he was. I think I’d forgive my dad in a one-off scenario like that because we’re close and he’s an otherwise great man. I don’t think Brad is otherwise a great man. I think he was an absentee and emotionally abusive husband and father for a while.
I see Coco’s point too though and I agree it would be enough, I just think in this case there was more history there.
I had the same thought – his side paints it as a one time slip up that he made amends for. I really, really doubt that. Substance abuse isn’t sudden, I’m guessing this was the breaking point but not the only instance of him getting angry and/or violent. And even if it was, he has not done the work to repair his relationships.
I agree to a point. If it had been a one-time incident – a breakdown of sorts – that would be one thing. Then, I think it wouldn’t warrant the childrens’ actions and feelings about their father. However, this was a prolonged, violent assault – both verbal and physical. Remember how young the twins were at the time? I think of Maddox and what we know of his role – trying to protect his mother, but I also bet that he and Angelina were desperately trying to protect the younger children. This was not one-time thing.
Extended spiral is a good guess I think, even the film she wrote and directed addessed the problems brought on by alcoholism. I think she had hoped By the Sea might be the way they found their way back to each other again.
That’s actually a really good point. She wrote and directed that film. It’s crazy to think now about how semi-autobiographical it was. And yet he was too self-absorbed to see it and try to make changes for her and their family.
Those recent outfits of his make me think that the alcohol is in play and also his dresser is -definitely- stealth team Angie.
Brad is not helping himself with this extended bs about the winery.
Rich people problems, he is focused on money and being seen as in the right.
His wife has divorced him, his children want nothing to do with him.
He is a failure, despite his financial wealth.
Brad Pitt is on borrowed time for his career.
Pitt does not have the acting chops to carry a film as an aging actor. He has never had the charisma of a Paul Newman.
I actually think he is a talented actor with the right directors. I agree he’s lacking the charisma of a Paul Newman though. He coasted on his looks for a really long time and that’s fading fast.
What annoys me is that rather than taking responsibility he just says “I’ve taken responsibility. And also Angelina is worse because she alienated me from the kids!” How is that taking responsibility at all? How does he think this is a good angle to keep harping on? I guess some right wing misogynists and women who hate other women eat that up, but most people don’t.
sadly, I think his career will be just fine. lots of people still want to work with him. being an abusive douche does not lessen one’s appeal if you are a man.
Eeeeh, it depends on how much of a mess he’s really made of things, money-wise.
Hollywood don’t want to work with a financial black hole.
Wow, that article does a lot of work to portray Brad as the good guy. It’s obvious whose PR people talked extensively with Variety. Long paragraphs of Brad getting into wine and taking time for his children, on how he was cruelly kept apart from them, but no mention on how none of them spend time with him now.
It’s embarrasing for Variety but I guess Pitt still is Hollywood’s golden boy and Variety still is a Hollywood promo pamphlet. No real journalism required.
^^ Are you referring to a different article in Variety? The article excerpted and discussed in this thread is from Vanity Fair.
Brad should’ve put more effort into running his winery than into maligning his ex-wife and kids in the press.
The WHOLE truth about Brad’s abuse is probably about to be revealed, because this is the first time his team have worded it as a “Breakdown”. I also highly doubt it was the first time he got drunk and abused his wife and kids whether it was physical or verbal. Gmab.
Also pitt has been using the tabloids to abuse Angelina from the beginning of their relationship. 😳
I have three tests for new boyfriends – and one of them is seeing them drunk. In vino veritas and all that. Alcohol doesn’t change people’s personalities, it drops their inhibitions so you see what you’re really dealing with. So a man who abuses his wife and kids when drunk is an abusive arsehole full stop.
Agreed. For the longest they have been downplaying it as just an argument. Now it’s a breakdown? The truth is clearly coming up
I think Brad has finally picked a battle he can’t win and that his PR people can’t paper over.
The problem with being an actor like Brad is that he has no idea as to how these type of litigations can get messy and costly really quickly and I’m not talking a few million here and there.
Shefler is alledging some pretty serious reputational damage here and I have no idea what motivated BP to make these statements ‘on the record’. I am however interested to see how Shefler will prove/ show the harm done given all the moving parts to this story.
Everyone appears to be acting very messily.
Oh I agree.
BP is used to fighting PR battles, and he’s gotten good at it.
But business battles? Legal battles? Legal battles in a European country? Against an actual businessman/billionaire? From Russia? Oh, he’s so out of his depth. And I think the Russia part is notable. Even if Shefler isn’t one of Putin’s pet oligarchs, you don’t get that rich in Russia without being ruthless and knowing how to play the game.
I think the fact that it’s a legal battle in the EU will help Brad when it comes to PR though. He will cast himself as the victim of an overzealous foreign government and he will be believed by a lot of the US public.
But yeah, he’s fucked on the legal side.
@Ace
That would actually play against Pitt because he’s going to have to sell movie in Europe and nothing Europeans hate more than American, committing crimes in their countries and playing the victim. That were hurt his image in Europe, and have the European tabloid come after him and he won’t want that.
Shefler’s a really interesting figure in this piece. He’s clearly not going to stay quiet and let himself become collateral damage. Pitt, you chose wrong!
The dirty cur thinks he’s the top dog.
Abusers don’t just suddenly lose it and erupt once. They start slowly and simply. This incident was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Go Angie!
French authorities are going to issue that arrest warrant soon and Brad & the media knows it.
Hence the sudden truth being written Brad and the situation in France.
Brad will be finished very soon and can’t come soon enough.
Arrest warrant for what?
Take your pick embezzlement, tax fraud, misappropriation of funds and so on.
“the new owners of Nouvel filed a scorching cross-complaint against Pitt, Perrin, their associates, and companies, seeking damages”
Get him Jade. 😏
…he tried strangling one of his kids??? OMG, I had no idea the plane incident had been this serious!
^ It’s the second time in a week that I’ve read that he strangled one and struck at least one other child. The real story is coming out soon, I think, I hope.
Agreed @Lazylazy, this is the first time we’ve heard it called a “Breakdown”.
He looks like such a dweeb in that ill fitting “suit”. Godspeed, Angie et fam.
Not a great fan of Angelina – though I respect her humanitarian endeavours. As a divorced mother of two children, whose father was not present nor wanting to be present, I have difficulty with any mother not being selfless enough to hold her fire against the father where the children are concerned. Children need to feel that they are whole – even when one parent is not. For the sake of the children, Brad and Angelina must do the right thing and put angst aside
CherBear, you misspelled abuse (it’s not angst.)
Angelina’s spent months trying to avoid saying anything at all while Pitt’s team planted negative stories about her in the press. She has every right to battle his false narrative and bring truth to light at this stage.
And the kids see Pitt for exactly who he is–Angelina’s not obligated to protect his image. He brought all of this on himself by engaging in abusive behavior, attempting to cover it up, and now painting Jolie as the villain and himself as the victim. I’m glad she’s coming out swinging.
The kids are also old enough at this point (three of them are legal adults and the other three are teens/tweens, similar in age to my own kids) that they have the ability and understanding to “authorize” (for lack of a better word) their mother setting the record straight.
Angelina showed REMARKABLE restraint at the time that this happened, and made concerted efforts for YEARS to make a coparenting relationship happen. She gave him so many chances to act right, and he refused at every turn.
I have the utmost respect for her as a mom. She has consistently put her children first and tried her level best to deal with their POS father with dignity and civility, none of which he deserved. Scorch that earth, Angie, and live your best life. Your kids know who loves them.
For the good of the children a mother should remove them from an abusive situation.
kids need to know that a parent will protect them at all costs, they need a safe haven. pitt is not capable of putting his kids first, or at least he’s never bothered. this is not about “differences” between the adults. it’s about protecting kids from an adult who tried to strangle one of them. she’s right, completely right.
Lol ahh to be so opinionated and so misinformed at the same time.
He won’t stop suing her! He has brought all of this on himself. Not just his behavior, but his incessant legal claims against her! He forced her hand. She has to defend herself against his claims in court. “Hold her fire” while he relentlessly takes her to court and smears her name in the tabloids? Please 🙄
@ CherBear: any similar difficulties with any fathers for not being “selfless”? Or are you reserving your “difficulty” here just for “any mother”?
Another side of this is: Can you imagine what it’s like to be abused by one parent, or to see your siblings or your other parent abused… only to have your other parent “selflessly” “put (your abuse) “aside”? It really is not “the right thing” to do. You seem very cavalier about a lot of vulnerable people’s pain here — in your “difficulty”. If you’re really concerned about the sake of the children, ignoring abuse and placating the abuser is really not the way to go.
Oh he was definitely abusive more than that one time on the plane. I saw a video where he and Angelina were greeting fans and signing autographs. She was about to walk away or go in another direction and Brad grabbed her arm and yanked her back. You could tell by her face that she was caught off guard and was upset but she tried to smile to the fans.
I need someone like Elie Mystal to breakdown the legalities for me.
Let us not forget also his shady housing dealings in New Orleans after Katrina .
This has NEVER got the proper extensive coverage in the U.S. media that it deserves. Ugh!
if i had had any respect left for pitt. when i found out above the defective katrina housing, it would have certainly been flushed down the toilet. but i already knew he was a scumbag from not just his obvious smear campaign against angelina after assaulting her and her children, but from a little story i heard a long time ago, that had me so disgusted, i cannot tell you…..remember the movie benjamin button or whatever its called? pitt was a producer on that film. taraji p henson won a supporting actress oscar for her role, the only oscar that film won. andc fitting because she was easily the best thing about that film. so when i found out that she had to find and pay for her own hotel room, during filming……to this day im disgusted when i think about it……..i think its obvious why she, even with her major role, had to pay for her own hotel, while cate blanchett and brad most certainly had luxurious housing, charged to the studio…………………and i refuse to believe that brad was not aware of this. he was a producer. it was his job to know.
brad pitt is a racist low life, with a weak spine, a fragile ego, and is the personification of little dick energy
WHAAAAT. That movie had a budget of over $160 million, and they made the third billed actor pay for her own hotel???? Shame on everyone who had a hand in that decision.
The Make it Right stuff always bothered me, from day 1 I was saying he should have supported an existing organization instead of creating his own vanity project, but even back then I never would have guess they’d raise tens of millions and build shitty house that fell apart and made the owners sick.
I’m sorry but WTF? Damn tired of these pity the white man stories. “Yes, Brad did horrible things. He’s going though a lot, ya’ll, cut him some slack!!!! BUT ANGELINA!!!! She’s just evil!!! She caused him so much harm!!!” GTF out of my face with that sh*t. Why doesn’t Vanity Fair cover MIR, his ongoing substance abuse problems, and go into details about his behavior on that plane and subsequently the tarmac? It isn’t ONE incident that caused his family to run from him in fear and disgust.
I had to Google the Taraji P Henson paying for her own hotel thing. My God, that’s ridiculous. It makes me think poorly of David Fincher too, who I really liked. She was the heart of that movie, she deserved better. At least she got a (very justified) nomination for it.
ETA: This was supposed to be a reply to a comment I’m not seeing anymore
I read the entire article and the last part really pissed me off. It was most certainly attempting to paint Pitt as the victim – someone who simply had a “breakdown” and was being alienated from his kids. Instead of a man who betrayed the trust of the people he claimed to love the most. A man who so traumatized his children that none of them have wanted anything to do with him. A man who physically ASSAULTED his wife and children. And to this day continues to financially abuse his ex wife and smear her name in the press. He isn’t a victim.
Yes, the passive verbiage in that section of the article stood out to me, as if these were things that happened to him, rather than things caused by him.
It feels like Jolie has been trying to take the high road in regards to how she’s handling this in the media, and I can’t tell if it’s going to pay off long term. I understand why she’s doing it, and that how she’s handling this for the sake of her children is more important than public opinion to her. It’s just frustrating to watch.