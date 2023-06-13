Prince William plans to ‘launch’ a new homelessness project in coming weeks

Prince William was out and about today in London, for the opening of Centrepoint’s Reuben House. Reuben House is part of Centrepoint’s independent-living initiative, to help homeless or unhoused youths in South London find a way to get back on their feet. It’s meant as a transitional place for young people to stay before they hopefully move on to their own apartments or homes.

William has been a patron of Centrepoint for decades, and to his credit (I rarely say this), he tends to do a lot of “work” with Centrepoint, especially compared to his other patronages. He believes homelessness is one of his core issues, an issue for which he can make change. Unfortunately, William does all of these Centrepoint events and then returns to one of his four mansions and palaces and continues to have access to the most vast real estate empire in the UK, through the Duchy of Cornwall. William used to have big plans for how he was going to allow homeless people to live in royal properties. Notice we haven’t heard much about that since he became Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall.

Incidentally, William’s “meeting” with Labour leader Keir Starmer last week flew under the radar with most royal reporters. I theorized that William wanted to look like he could do something “political” too, just like Harry. But I’ve also seen some reporting that William was actually meeting Starmer to talk about homelessness? Per the Express, William had official meetings with Starmer and Michael Gove to tell them about a “new project” he will launch in a few weeks. It sounds like he’s specifically timing an announcement of a new project for his 41st birthday on June 21. Why would… Starmer and Gove need a briefing about it and not the prime minister? Hm.