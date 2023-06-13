Prince William plans to ‘launch’ a new homelessness project in coming weeks

Prince William was out and about today in London, for the opening of Centrepoint’s Reuben House. Reuben House is part of Centrepoint’s independent-living initiative, to help homeless or unhoused youths in South London find a way to get back on their feet. It’s meant as a transitional place for young people to stay before they hopefully move on to their own apartments or homes.
William has been a patron of Centrepoint for decades, and to his credit (I rarely say this), he tends to do a lot of “work” with Centrepoint, especially compared to his other patronages. He believes homelessness is one of his core issues, an issue for which he can make change. Unfortunately, William does all of these Centrepoint events and then returns to one of his four mansions and palaces and continues to have access to the most vast real estate empire in the UK, through the Duchy of Cornwall. William used to have big plans for how he was going to allow homeless people to live in royal properties. Notice we haven’t heard much about that since he became Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall.
Incidentally, William’s “meeting” with Labour leader Keir Starmer last week flew under the radar with most royal reporters. I theorized that William wanted to look like he could do something “political” too, just like Harry. But I’ve also seen some reporting that William was actually meeting Starmer to talk about homelessness? Per the Express, William had official meetings with Starmer and Michael Gove to tell them about a “new project” he will launch in a few weeks. It sounds like he’s specifically timing an announcement of a new project for his 41st birthday on June 21. Why would… Starmer and Gove need a briefing about it and not the prime minister? Hm.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Prince William The Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint’s Reuben House in London, a new development which forms a key part of the organisation’s Independent Living Programme to combat youth homelessness South London.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Hopefully his first project will be launching Pedo grifting Andrew into homelessness and evicting him from the firm’s many homes.
Impossible. That would be too much of a real project lol It’s going to be an awareness campaign of course where performance can’t really be counted. He’s gonna ask people to support him for his birthday like meghan did. Prepare to see POC as props again.
I don’t think William will go after Andrew. He’s too busy disliking Harry.
@MY3CENTS – the problem with making Andrew homeless is it will then give William the green light to move into Royal Lodge and acquire his fifth home! Although I think Andrew should be behind bars I’m loving that he is absolutely refusing to budge from his home.
As much as I’d like to see more done to help the homeless, I don’t think William is the person to do it. When he was younger he had ample opportunities to highlight how bad it is for people living on the streets (I admired him for sleeping rough.) It’s so sad that he didn’t continue working regularly with CentrePoint as I do think he could have used his position to make a huge difference. IMHO the problem with William is that he’s only doing this now because he’s hoping it will take the heat off of him (and Kate) when they eventually move into Royal Lodge.
I suspect this will be like Can’ts early years or whatever it is named now. Much hoopla no substance. Will see but am not holding my breath.
@susanCollins, I agree Susan, until I see him donate one of his properties or for that matter several of his empty Cornish properties, I won’t believe a word of it. We will see a word salad, a hand wave and then bye bye wank, because they need to learn about it first 😂😂
How about announcing when it’s actually in place?
Remember when the KP instagram account posted a photo of a printer printing an announcement that something “big” was going to be announced the following week? (her research centre which we’ve heard NOTHING from ever since). It was just an announcement of an announcement. It was like when they announced they would hire a “diversity tsar” as a reaction of being accused of racism (and then no one was hired). That’s all these people are: announcements and no action.
Kate’s research center is probably caput because she’s in Adelaide now, everybody’s at lunch in Kensington, nobody’s taking down work attendance, and guess what, there’s not enough space even for an office in Adelaide guys.
These announcements of future announcements are ridiculous!! On another note, you can see tan lines in the wrinkles on his forehead. He might want to invest in sunblock & a hat if he’s going to be vacationing in sunny climes.
Is this about or connected to the announcement he made a few weeks ago about making a “ fly on the wall “ documentary on his hopelessness project? Apparently the cameras were going to follow him around as he went about his “work”.
He really needs the attention to get Harry off the news (court case) – even when Harry is not around, or just laying low, he still makes the front page, and William would hate that. He is a skiver, so I will believe it when I see it.
He desperately needs that big hitter.
William is destined to follow in the footsteps of his fathers irrelevancy whilst Harry does the complete opposite.
40 years old, every resource and advisor at your disposal and you still can’t get just 1 vanity project off the ground ?
I feel that Charles has slid into irrelevancy when he became king, funny enough. As POW he had projects with actual results, like the Prince’s Trust, some of his environmental work. At nearly 41 Willy doesn’t even have that.
Word, HeatherC.
Charles is a horrible person, but I’d compare his success with the Prince’s Trust (started in his 20s) to anything Will has even planned to do.
Announcing ahead of the Invictus Games. Big surprise!
Invictus games is months away. No need to tie these two things together
You’re right, there is no need to tie these two events together, but Willie boy will find a way. $50 says he announces the details in mid to late August.
Harry went to the Warrior Games. So PWT needs to be in the news too. Duh.
I know I’ve said this before, but Lordy these people remind me of Spaceballs. They’re always preparing to announce an initiative. What are you preparing for? You’re always preparing! Just go!
Just announce it already! If it’s that major, it doesn’t need advance press. Look at how Harry and Meghan operate. They just announce their projects when they’re ready to launch and the projects speak for themselves.
Wonder if he’s going to announce that he’s opening up Anmer to homeless people.
There’s only one wandering member allowed in Anmer….
😂😂😂
@Becks1, I couldn’t love this comment more. As a fan of Spaceballs and a hater of “faffing about” , you are so correct. Just go!
I bet now that Earthshit didn’t do what he wanted it to do for him, he’s putting all his hopes of appearing statesman-like into this.
And isn’t that guy his one black friend? The one that claimed that his “friend” Peg wasn’t racist after the Oprah interview.
The gall of this man when he refuses to open up his multiple properties to the poor. This is yet another attempt to try and get a leg-up on Harry. Baldy has failed at everything in life. I expect no different for this latest ‘initiative’.
If he actually executes this then that would be tremendous and would change lives. But I suspect that this is just lip service, and chatter to compete with Harry and the ACTUAL work that he has done and that has helped so many.
Whew. I smell Willy’s jealousy from here.
I’m very curious because actually making an impact on homelessness would require a lot of partnership with various levels of government and social spending. If a royal can get a cross government commitment to long-term funding then yay, but also…kind of goes against their apolitical stance.
It can work, but it requires dedication, effort and hard work. He has none of those qualities. Fate handed those gifts to Harry.
It will either be all talk (see also aarly yaars) or taking the credit for something others (maybe Centerpoint) have done all the work on.
@girl_ninja says:
“If he actually executes this then that would be tremendous and would change lives.”
But what is the “this” of which you speak??? No one knows anything about this “this” yet you believe it “would be tremendous and would change lives if he actually executes”?????
Its crazy how easily BRF propaganda is to spew and to swallow. There is no there there……..there has been nothing, nada, zip, zilch, zero info about what this mysterious “new project” is. The only thing said in @kaiser’s blurb above is that Bully met with Starmer and then his people said he has “a ‘new project’ he will launch in a few weeks.”
Thassit!
Jeeebus!
Does Willy, on occasion, reside at the KP apartment and Anmer Hall? Supposedly he resides with the kids and Mrs at Adelaide Cottage but doesn’t he also reside at Windsor?
I never thought he or any royal would open a property they own. Never.
Now, I do hope William does fund/support/however you say it, a real project that does do good work to assist the homeless.
I don’t give a damn if he does it all for his Ego/PR/trying to keep up with Harry.
Just do it!
Every help to those in need is worthwhile.
Hell, fund a hospital, senior center, education for kids, pick several.
Write “Prince William did this!” in big letters if you want, just get it done and stop putting it off.
Same with every hugely wealthy person.
Bezos and his $500M yacht. Do something useful to help others. Now.
Did he pick out his very own tree to pee on?
Nothing to see here. Another DOA ‘project’ that will get more state-sponsored hype than anything else.
It’s nice of Pegs to notice the unhoused peasants. I thought he would be busy trying to bail out his tacky in-laws & paying back the people they stiffed.
Didn’t Will already announce that he had a big homelessness initiative coming up when he announce there would be a documentary based on following him around
It honestly sounds more like they want to hear the stories of homeless people be their experiences versus actually changing anything. I think more along the lines of listening and learning but who knows I could be wrong.
If it’s similar then that means we’ll hear more of the same as last summers “launch.”
I was just going to post this same question. The announcement was sometime last fall, I think. And he was going to launch sometime this spring?
Homelessness and Aids advocacy were two of Diana’s big areas of focus. Harry took on Aids in a big way with Sentebale, and William took on homelessness. They are two areas where the brothers don’t intersect at all, unlike the environment and mental health. I think the big thing with William is he doesn’t seem to have a vision about anything, unlike his father and brother, and mother. I think Earthshot will go somewhere now that it is an independent foundation, and William still has time to figure out how he can help the homeless. Harry of course picked up landmines, veterans, and now sustainable travel. Meanwhile he did great work with his patronages such as WellChild and Rugby. Harry has created organizations to further his work as did Charles. The Royal Foundation is a mishmash. Diana declared herself a humanitarian figure, and Harry probably decided that would be his contribution in life too. William was always going to be king and that’s probably the problem.
I wonder if William was as filled with rage about the success of the IG before Harry met Meghan, when it was already a huge deal internationally (didn’t both Obama and Biden attend at some point?). Because his need to compete has definitely ramped up since the Sussexes left the UK.
What was Charles going to be? Didn’t stop him from hiring a bunch of people and starting the Prince’s Trust. William has no drive just like Kate. What we’ll learn is how knuckleheaded the people are or are not working for him. I feel some of the Kate POW’s people are useless and the ones with sense leave because they know she doesn’t want to do anything. They should be able to come up with something that helps raise money. A portion of his duchy profits going to charity would be very easy. If I remember correctly Harry did support homeless charities for veterans and young people. I’m pretty sure about that. That picture of William makes him look him insane. I like it. EarthShot will go to many countries.
I absolutely hate KP’s media strategy. Making an announcment for an announcment? How does that even make sense? I can see why Meghan’s “announce project when ready for release” was a big issue for the moron’s in that house hold. The only purpose of this article and their “projects” is to milk as much out of the little they do as possible. Of course they can copy everything superficial about Harry annd Meghan, but not their closing the deal and getting stuff done. Just ridiculous and a waste of time + resources.
I don’t get how 2 grown adults are so aimless and lost. With no passion or interest in anything they do professionally. Literally anything could be a charity or fundraising opportunity if they even bothered to take any initative at all. It’s utterly bizarre.
what a disaster the man with four large estates talking about the plight of the homeless
will looks like he’s snarling in that scary closeup.
I thought he was “bored” of homelessness? Or was it racism he found boring?
The way I see it they have divided half a year to each one’s project : winter (Christmas concert, shaping us in January-February) is dedicated to Kate and her projects (lol) starting from her birthday and summer/autumn to William’s projects (homeless and earthshot). This way they have constant presence in social media and networks and they seem like they work…whatever work is for them …
They are always planning to launch or DO launch something or other, yet they never get anything done. It’s like a company releasing the name of a project, shortly later calling it a success and all the people involved getting promoted. And you never know if the project was shelved or if anything, at all, was really done. Prediction: There will be no tangible results for anything Will launches in his entire life. And no one will look for any. Shell game for this super-rich cipher.
Caitlin, It’s all boring to him, except the millions of dollars he unlawfully gets his hands on every year. That’s the only interesting part for him.
So I wonder if we will get a reason why Sophie attended the documentary premiere with William and not Kate.
^^ came for this comment LMAO