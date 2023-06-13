Ezra Miller turned up at ‘The Flash’ premiere, alongside Ben Affleck & J.Lo

Last night was the big Hollywood premiere for The Flash, the DC movie which was beset by problems during filming and in post-production. The biggest problem was the star of the Flash, Ezra Miller. Ezra was arrested and charged with multiple crimes in a cross-country crime spree. Their crimes involved everything from assault to kidnapping to grooming to basically starting some kind cult. Their crime spree seemingly ended last summer – Ezra checked into in-patient treatment for “complex mental health issues.” Since then, we hadn’t heard anything directly from Ezra, and the early promotion for The Flash featured an Ezra-sized hole as everyone talked around their absence.
At the premiere, Ezra made their first public statements in nearly a year. They thanked Warner Bros’ leadership and care, which means that the studio absolutely forced Ezra into treatment as the studio tried desperately to save their huge investment in this f–king messy franchise. The Hollywood Reporter also noted that all of the stars of the film were told to not give interviews on the red carpet, so it was images-only. Ezra did walk the carpet, as did Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain, Dove Cameron and more.
I’m actually positive that Warner Bros asked Ben Affleck to bring Jennifer Lopez, and for the two of them to spend a lot of time posing for photos. I was even tempted to make them the headlining story: a Bennifer red carpet. That’s what Warner Bros wanted, to focus more on Bennifer and Ben’s return as the Batfleck. Anything to get the heat off Ezra. Fashion notes: J.Lo wore Gucci and she didn’t look too jazzed to be used as a shield for Ezra Miller.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Gross. Gross. Gross.
You are absolutely correct this is gross.
He should be in prison. You know JLo wasn’t I to it bc that outfit is not it. She was pissed.
*They/Them
J Lo’s outfit is terrible. From the zip thing to the flesh coloured bottom.
On the rest, well Batgirl was canned so this can happen. It’s just bad. I wont even watch the Flash free on streaming
I would like it if it didn’t have such an incredibly low drop waist. I don’t think the drop waist is flattering on her.
But hey, I’m sure she didn’t pull out her best outfit for this. Why waist it on Ezra Miller?
I’ve seen adverts for this film on the sides of buses and on the telly and ezra’s name is never mention. Just the title of the movie. Which to me shows that they don’t trust ezra but they are still pushing this movie to get their money back. I hope this film tanks.
Why is everyone’s clothing so wrinkled?
God how disgusting is Hollywood. It’s an actual Monster Factory and the only thing that matters is money. It’s one thing to be suffering mental health issues. I have all the sympathy in the world. But Ezra committed crimes some of which may have involved young people. Revolting.
I saw a video of Ezra on the red carpet and tbh they looked like they’ve been giving something like an sedative and they seemed to have had an escort. Very controlled appearance. The movie looks awful from what I’ve seen but I guess the studio spent too much money to scrap it.
They’re a mess. I honestly don’t understand why no one in Ezra’s life feels compelled to step in and get them the help that they need. And I know they went through in-patient treatment but Hollywood premiers are not the appropriate place for this person given their past criminal actions and clearly fragile mental state. Ezra needs to be held accountable for their behavior and then they need to walk away from Hollywood forever.
I agree this is a gross mess and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez should have stayed home this was not the movie for them to throw their support around.
I don’t know if Jessica Chastain is in the movie, if she wasn’t then she should have stayed home as well.
Yes their outfits are all god-awful.
I’m guessing that they had a contractual obligation to be there (not JLo, of course, but she probably chose to be there w/ Ben).
Why is Ezra not in prison?
How can JLo show up for this?
No. Very bad taste on her part.
She should have given a hard No to this premiere.
I am just hearing about all of this. Ezra Miller did what?! Cut a wide swathe of creepy crimes across the country!? Did it happen before or after filming? And why is EM now at a public event for the movie? What a cluster**k.
Got a trailer ahead of Spider Man and as soon as I saw Michael Keaton (my one and only Batman) I knew why WB had thrown so much in to save this and try to wash away EM’s literal crimes instead of quietly shelving it. It’s disappointing that in Hollywood the only way is to save the film at the expense of justice or what’s right. Ezra should not be out being rewarded/praised in premieres as though their stint in care undoes the magnitude of the harm their actions caused to people, including the ones who are young and vulnerable who need protecting the most and def not what they got from them.
Obviously, Hollywood has no intentions to start stop doing the most to keep for predatory, abusive men like Ezra. But what I don’t get is why so-called feminists like Jessica Chastain and JLo go along with it. Especially JLo in this case, she’s not under any kind of contract to this movie, she’s not directly involved, why do this?