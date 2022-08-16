Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for their ‘complex mental health issues’

We’ve largely opted out of covering Ezra Miller’s ongoing crime spree and mental breakdown. Miller, who is non-binary, has done crimes in Hawaii, Vermont, Iceland, North Dakota, Massachusetts and probably more? Miller’s crimes include harassment, assault, kidnapping, battery and burglary. What’s been especially disconcerting is that Miller’s crime spree has largely gone unchecked. Sure, they’ve been arrested multiple times and charged with multiple crimes, but… nothing has ever happened to them. Warner Bros hasn’t even canceled The Flash, which is still due to come out next year. Miller is even still part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Following a recent charge of felony burglary in Vermont, Miller is now seeking treatment:

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations. Miller also apologized for their actions.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The embattled actor, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, played the DC Comics character Barry Allen in 2017’s “Justice League” and its 2021 counterpart, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” But their role in the comic book franchise has been overshadowed by their off-screen behavior, which has alarmed friends and associates of the actor, as well as Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Flash.”

Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, after state police investigated an incident involving several bottles of alcohol being taken from a residence while the homeowners were not present.

What bugs me is that Miller has been on a cross-country crime spree for literally years? This isn’t a case of “they had a mental health breakdown and went on a bad bender.” It absolutely feels like Miller’s criminal activity will be largely whitewashed if they’re genuinely seeking treatment. I also think there’s a solid possibility that this is all just Warner Bros-Discovery damage control. Do you think Miller really wrote that statement? I have my doubts.

38 Responses to “Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for their ‘complex mental health issues’”

  1. Emmi says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Mental health issues don’t turn you into a douche on a crime spree. What can turn you into one is entitlement and nobody stopping you. Guess the police are too busy with Michelle Branch.

    Reply
  2. lionfire says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:20 am

    What is especially upsetting is the fact that at least half of their crimes or alleged crimes are connected with children and teenagers: accused of grooming a trans teenager since before they were teenager, was keeping young single mother with two very small kids, guns and other weapons on a cannabis farm and I think there’s more…
    Oh, when they started that cult-like farm on iceland?
    And where didthey have a concert where one of the condition to enter is to bring a person under 21 with you?
    Just google it.

    I mean, having a nervous breakdown is one thing, mental health issues also, but targeting underage individuals is …..no, no, no, no matter the circumstances, I’m sorry.

    Reply
    • Pointillist says:
      August 16, 2022 at 11:27 am

      Yep, grooming a 12 year old is giving paedophila.

      Cult leader, abuser, giving young people drugs. Acting like they are radical when they use that as a cover to abuse.

      They really disgust me.

      Reply
    • K says:
      August 16, 2022 at 1:22 pm

      This all the way. They are quite simply dangerous. Yes they need help but they also need to be charged.

      Reply
  3. Kokiri says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:21 am

    6 months “rehab”
    6 month “apology tour, with pics of supportive celebs”

    And in one year, all is forgotten & they embark on a worldwide Flash promotion tour with all crimes washed away.

    Mark my words. Nothing to do with a crisis, everything to do with money.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      August 16, 2022 at 11:50 am

      I saw something similar predicted about a week ago (pajiba maybe) as a way for WB to get this under control and get The Flash out.

      Reply
      • michyk says:
        August 16, 2022 at 1:05 pm

        i read article yesterday on warner bros. and how they are all in for the flash regardless of ezra’s activities because of how much time and money they’ve sunk into the project and the dceu overall. they are totally doing this to try to cover their butts. it’s all pretty gross. the article was from the verge and titled ‘the dceu has become a crisis of warner bros. own making’. sometimes links are ok here, sometimes they don’t work.
        it was an interesting read.

      • Dutch says:
        August 16, 2022 at 2:02 pm

        This has all the hallmarks of WBD trying to get The Flash to the finish line. I’m sure the company thinks the treatment will keep Miller out of a courtroom and/or jail long enough for the movie to drop. Then Miller will be cut loose, the role re-casted and the rest of the world will have to clean up the mess.

    • Michael says:
      August 16, 2022 at 11:50 am

      They will not get a cent of mine. And I LOVE the Flash character and that storyline in particular. But I will not support any movie with this criminal in it. So as Lauryn Hill said “You might win some but you just lost one”

      Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:29 am

    This would not be allowed if Ezra was a black person. That they have been allowed to run amok, attack people and GROOM an under age person is astounding. But we see how white people are treated and how we are just othered.

    Reply
  5. AlishaB says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:30 am

    People (not here, but elsewhere) are sure bending over backwards to give Ezra a pass. Have the missing people that were associated with Ezra even been found? Is anyone still looking for them? What will it take for this C-Lister with sharp cheekbones to finally suffer consequences?

    Reply
  6. MaryContrary says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:32 am

    Wow-what interesting timing. Of course the Warner Bros PR department wrote that statement!

    Reply
  7. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:33 am

    My first introduction to Ezra was in We need to talk about Kevin, where they played a psychopathic child who committed a series of very serious crimes. They were in their late teens when that film was shot. I am just thinking if it was bad for him to play that child, was there too little safe guarding for the teenage actor who had to immerse themselves into a horrendous character, or is it just life imitating art? (Although Kevin’s crimes are far worse than Ezra’s.)

    Either way, this shouldn’t end up only with a slap on their wrist. They’ve gone too far.

    Reply
    • Nope says:
      August 16, 2022 at 1:58 pm

      Omg I didn’t know that was him. That movie stuck in my head, it was so haunting and creepy. Really makes you wonder.

      Reply
  8. molly says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:35 am

    This statement reeks of “we are concerned about The Money.”

    The studio folks ate their investment long ago, but I’m guessing Miller’s people read the fine print about what this career-torching might mean for their bottom line.

    Because there’s no way Miller is turning over a new leaf out of the goodness of their heart.

    Reply
  9. Concern+Fae says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:37 am

    Remembering Robert Downey Jr’s drugs and criming years. However, the shit he pulled always seemed to be directly and obviously the sort of things one does while high AF. He always seemed to be contrite and want to make amends afterwards.

    This is something different. It’s sadistic, mean, cruel stuff. Abusing the trust of families and young people. I’m really surprised he’s managed to stay out of jail. I think the fact that these are all different jurisdictions has been working to his advantage. Downey’s antics eventually caught up with him, I’m sure the same will happen here. Hollywood will forgive bad behavior, but not being available for reshoots because you are in jail is a problem.

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      August 16, 2022 at 2:05 pm

      It still took RDJ hitting rock-bottom for him to get out of that downward spiral he was in. Just not getting the feeling Miller is at that place where they will make a genuine effort to change.

      Reply
    • MsGnomer says:
      August 16, 2022 at 8:14 pm

      Please. Let’s compare this human to someone else. I have been a fan of RDJ since 1985, and I cannot see how there is any comparison here.

      Reply
  10. H says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Yeah I’m cynical about this. This statement came out as the conversations about Batgirl’s cancellation came to a fever pitch. People have been questioning why Ezra hasn’t faced any backlash while a movie that did no wrong is being shelved forever. The studio only stepped in and forced Ezra to get help as damage control. And they’ll expect us to forget any of this happened once Ezra gets out of treatment. This is gross af

    Reply
    • Nanny to the Rescue says:
      August 16, 2022 at 11:56 am

      I’m guessing, from the studio’s perspective, The Flash was more expensive to make, plus the popularity of the character and his place in the franchise make it so that they want to keep him in no matter what. He’s not new to this cinematic universe like Batgirl was, and since the movie’s been shot already, they also can’t recast Ezra. Maybe for future films, but not this one.

      If they’re lucky, the whole thing will blow over by 2023 when the film is released. It shouldn’t blow over, mind, but I’m sure they’re planning to have a “cured” or reformed Ezra on tour by then.

      Reply
  11. Luna17 says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:46 am

    I’m so over rich celebs using “mental health issues” as an excuse for horrible behavior! Many people have mental health issues and don’t go on crime sprees and groom children. I guess adults are no longer responsible for their actions if they are famous and have mental health problems.

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:55 am

    This….individual needs consequences. But we’re obviously in a country with no consequences so….have at it!

    Reply
  13. Intheloop says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:02 pm

    I forget which it was, but either Variety or the Hollywood Reporter laid out Warner Brothers’ preferred strategy for dealing with the Flash film, and the number one option was to have Ezra Miller go on an apology tour/seek treatment, and then release the film theatrically. I hope they’re sincere and that they do get help (mostly so they can stop harming other people) but it’s very hard for me not to be cynical about this, given the criticism the studio’s gotten for canceling Batgirl outright but still keeping this movie on lock for release. (Moreover, I’m far more concerned about Miller’s victims—are THEY getting help? Are THEY safe?)

    Reply
  14. Colby says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    “Mental health issues” is doing a lot of work here.

    I believe he has mental health issues in that he may be a sociopath/megalomaniac but that’s about it. There’s also no treatment for that.

    Reply
  15. Tatum says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    I pray this is the ending of their crime spree/spiral and they use this opportunity to stabilize, work through their issues, and do enough healing so they could make amends.

    Honestly, after the last arrest involving guns, I was worried this was going to end worst.

    Reply
  16. Lola says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    I do mental health as part of my job and usually the first issue with mental health in this level of crisis is they deny their illness. I can guarantee you he did not write that statement

    Reply
  17. NYC212 says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    I am so sick of people using mental illness to get out of the consequences of their bad behavior. I am bipolar and this bullshit stigmatizes those of us with diagnosed mental illness. We get lumped in with the most abominable criminals when, in fact, we are more likely to be victims of violent crimes than committing them.

    Everyone needs to accept that Ezra Miller is a serial preferential child predator. They got into a relationship with a woman because she had young children. They groomed a 12 year old. They organized an event mandating that only people under 21 could attend. Then there was that crazy cult they tried to create. Cults are target rich environments for sex offenders, particularly those who abuse children. Ezra Miller needs to go to prison, preferably for good, not some spa.

    Oh, and people need to stop tiptoeing around this because they are non-binary. I have seen some of my fellow members of the LGBTQ community caping for them and straight cis people bowing to it. Ezra Miller is not being persecuted or a criminal because they are non-binary. If anything, Ezra Miller is getting a pass because they are rich and white. Period.

    Reply
  18. Imara219 says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    It’s beginning to appear that Miller is getting away with these crimes because it’s against women and Indigenous people. It’s troubling.

    Reply
    • Cinders says:
      August 16, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      My thoughts exactly. I can’t believe Ezra has been allowed to get away with so much for so long. And this is 100% damage limitation by the studio who want to protect their very expensive movie.

      Reply
  19. Eowyn says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    It’s so discouraging when mental health / mental illness is conflated with criminal acts. Ezra is a bad person who has done several coercive manipulative, harmful unethical things. The studio mainstream framing of his crimes is so stigmatizing to people with mental health issues. So few are offered the supports they need to be well and feel included / accepted in community.

    Reply
    • Colby says:
      August 16, 2022 at 1:56 pm

      I think there can be nuance here. If someone is currently manic or psychotic and they do something violent or otherwise criminal, those activities *can* be tied to their mental illness, because at that moment they are not in touch with reality.

      But, in my experience, these activities are short bursts of impulsive behavior, NOT years of grooming children. By definition someone out of touch reality lacks the capacity to make organized plans like Ezra needs to carry on like he has been.

      Reply
  20. Pan says:
    August 16, 2022 at 1:59 pm

    It’s fascinating how everyone is bending backwards to cover up the fact that this is a man who sexually assaults children. Crime statistics will suffer greatly from these ideas, men’s crimes against women and children will seem to decrease.

    Reply
  21. candy says:
    August 16, 2022 at 5:52 pm

    He looks like a sociopath. The eyes always give it away.

    Reply
  22. Steph says:
    August 16, 2022 at 6:09 pm

    Who they alarmed and upset? Get the duck outta here. They robbed, assaulted, kidnapped and groomed. Screw treatment, lock them up

    Reply
  23. MsGnomer says:
    August 16, 2022 at 8:18 pm

    Predators always find a way to feel badly for themselves and excuse their own behavior. I hope we are not subjected to more “artistic” work from this one.

    Reply

