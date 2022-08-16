J.Lo & Ben Affleck plan to have a three-day wedding party this weekend

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez eloped in Las Vegas last month, then they went on a family holiday/honeymoon in Paris. Ben returned to LA, and J.Lo did a photoshoot in Italy, then she returned to LA as well. Over the weekend, the blended family went to New York for some shopping and brunching. I assumed that they would travel to the Hamptons (where Jennifer has a home) for a late-summer beach vacation before school starts. Except not – it looks like the Lofflecks are headed to Georgia, where Ben owns a home. Page Six claims that Ben and J.Lo will have their big wedding party there this coming weekend.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having their dream wedding celebration one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas. The couple will celebrate their nuptials this weekend, and it’ll be a wedding party fit for the pages of Vogue, we hear.
“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider exclusively tells Page Six.
Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shares.
The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the couple will close out their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.
Lopez, 53, is expected to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine is expected to document her fashion journey for the weekend.
Page Six previously reported that A-list event planner to the stars Colin Cowie is behind all of the details for their lavish celebration. Cowie’s price tag ranges from $25,000 to $25 million, and he’s produced events for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and even Lopez in the past.
Sources told us Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are a few of the stars who made the couple’s guest list. TMZ reported last month that the event will take place on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
I’m happy for them? I think the biggest hump was getting Ben down the aisle, and now that J.Lo is officially wifed up, everything seems to be going smoothly. If Ben really wants J.Lo to have the big, splashy wedding of her dreams, then I’m happy that he knows his wife so well. Plus, this doesn’t seem like the biggest wedding production in the world – sure, she hired Colin Cowie and I imagine money is no object, but there’s basically only been a month of planning. I can’t wait for the Vogue editorial too – I wonder if Anna Wintour will give the Lofflecks a cover.
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk with their daughters Seraphina and Emme in the Marais during their honeymoon in Paris on July 22, 2022. The couple certainly looked like happy newlyweds during the stroll following their recent Vegas wedding.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise the Seine with their kids Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris, France.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz, Violet Affleck, Seraphina
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) walk on the Pont du Carrousel and arrive in front of the Louvre Pyramid on J.Lo’s 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Lopez spends her 53rd birthday shopping at La Samaritaine with hubby Ben Affleck during their honeymoon trip in Paris, France. JLO stunned in a vibrant red maxi dress in celebration of her special day.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez walk hand in hand as they leave the Hôtel de Crillon with their kids during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, accompanied by their respective children Seraphina and Emme, return to the Hôtel de Crillon after a visit to the “Sephora” store on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. Leaving the van, the stepsisters, Seraphina and Emme seemed to race to the entrance of the palace.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – Ben Affleck is back in the office and we spot the star with a large backpack he uses to hide behind as he makes his way inside.
Pictured: Ben Affleck
JLo is hosting a backyard bbq and picnic? That’s so Gwen Stefani goes to the ranch lol. Can’t wait to see her shoe choice.
It’s 3 days of events, I bet Ben wanted the BBQ/picnic as the send off? Lord knows Jlo would never “choose” a BBQ/picnic.
Ben’s place in Georgia is a great big antebellum plantation home on a river. I’ve seen this place from the next great big antebellum plantation home up the river. It is stunning & I doubt there will be faux country stuff at this place; more likely it will be ‘genteel’. Ugh. It’s really hard/impossible to separate the architectural history of these houses from their history as the ‘big house’ on slave labor farms. (I was on an historic architecture tour of the Low Country at the time; the tour leader pointed out Ben’s place. Absolutely lovely physical environment.)
Was there any doubt this over the top weekend would come?
They are exhausting.
That’s exactly what I came here to say: Exhausting
Here’s what I don’t get…why say we had a quick Vegas wedding because we don’t need/want a big wedding/reception and then go and have a big wedding and reception a month later? Having a party to celebrate is o e thing but doing the whole wedding thing a second time in a month is just a pet peeve of mine. I also don’t get the vow renewal weddings celebs do either. I’ve been happily married for 20 years, had a small intimate wedding the first time and those vows still work just fine. Anyway, just my rant on some of the stupid (l think) stuff celebs seem to always need to do.
Yeah the whole sequence of events seems to have been very haphazard, like they decided to do each thing on the spur of the moment.
My cynical mind goes to she was worried he’d back out as they got closer to the hoopla of a big wedding. I think she wanted him locked down.
We had 2 small ceremonies a week apart due to different religious/cultural backgrounds. Afterwards we went on a quick honeymoon and still married 32 years later. I am only a few years older than JLo. I would feel silly wearing a gown, etc. I have never been a fan of either one of them and I am really getting sick of seeing them all over my newsfeed.
We did common law to get the insurance and everything in order, then had our wedding ceremony a few months later. It took a lot of stress out of planning anything.
I’m happy for them.
I wish jlo’s side would stop running to the press to give every little detail though. I really think they need to tone it down if they want to stand a chance in the long run.
It’s the being so hypocritical that gets me. They (both) made a big deal out of saying too much press attention caused their original breakup and now they’re doing what most celebs don’t do – telegraphing when and where their big shindig will be. I mean it’s just over the top with the vogue and dress reference. And giving page six the exclusive? You would think they would hate them with the JLo is mad at Ben for his throwing his ex wife under the bus (she was fine with it) ,Violet boycotting their wedding #1 when only 2 kids were there anyway etc.
AGREED!!
Savannah local here. A lot of people don’t know this but he bought that property when they were together years ago. It was on the market for awhile several years ago but when they got back together he took it off the market. So, I think that aspect of it is really sweet.
Yep, I remember that. I saw the place ca. 2008 or ’09, not all that long after they ended that first relationship.
I’d like the record to reflect that his home is known as the “Big House” which is a reference to the home of slave owners on a plantation. This house is a house deliberately designed to look like the home of people who owned, beat, raped, sold, and brutalized black people. No one would ever recreate Hitler’s Wolf’s Den but celebrating slavery to the tune of millions of dollars is okay. J.Lo and Ben were supposed to have their first wedding on a slave plantation so I suppose this plantation replica is the next best thing.
I know most people here are fans of J.Lo but I really cannot get past how she launched her career using cultural appropriation and actually stealing music from black women. There were songs meant for Ashanti and with her vocals on the tracks J.Lo stole for her biggest hits. Then there was her having the nerve to accept an invitation by stupid Smokey Robinson to do a Motown tribute when there are black women alive. J.Lo cannot sing like Tammi Terrell. To top it all off, her performance was disrespectful to the culture of Motown.
Many people here claim to be sensitive to anti-black racism. You cannot support J.Lo, let alone give this plantation party, and be against anti-black racism. She once tried to dance on the graves of slaves using the money she got by profiting from misogynoir. Now she is doing it again, albeit on property designed to look like one. Please stop accepting people partying on slave plantations. You guys would rightly drag J.Lo if she had a party at Auschwitz or a property meant to look like it, so don’t let it go here.
Agreed. The JLo worship is insane to me, for all of the reasons you’ve noted.
Do they live together?
100% to everything you noted – and to also say this: Wasn’t Jlo one of the “All Lives Matter” people? She’s disgusting and I cannot believe people worship her the way they do.
Your comment also reminds me that when Ben went on Who do you think you are and learned that his ancestors were slave owners, he demanded they keep that tidbit out of the show. Then, when the information leaked, he looked (and sounded) like an ass trying to justify his decision.
@NYC212 thank you for pointing this out. You’re right they should not get a pass! We get on Blake and Ryan to this day for their plantation wedding buffoonery – and this choice here was made in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter. There is mo excuse for this.
Thank you for taking to time to lay out some of the problematic history. I’ve long been dumfounded by how much of a pass that JLo gets for all of it. I had no idea about Ben trying to suppress the family slave-owning history, and he deserves ongoing heat for sidestepping the truth. There are a lot of informative comments in this thread. They could do a fabulous job of not only showcasing themselves, which is obviously a big priority for them, but of also doing the right thing by acknowledging their respective histories and mistakes that, intended or not, were so unfair to others. Sure. HAHAHAHA
You make great points. Jen and Ben shouldn’t get a pass when no one else does. This party is in poor taste. They have all the money in the world and they choose THERE to have a three day wedding event? Why did Ben even buy that house? He’s too embarrassed to admit his ancestors owned slaves but buying that house and having a party in it…yeah totally fine.
I am genuinely curious about what people think should happen to all of these plantations? There are so many properties that were either plantations or mansions with slave quarters (such as in New Orleans) all throughout the Southern USA. What would be best to ensure there is no disrespect? I also wonder why Ben ever even bought that property – is there a connection to Georgia I am missing?
Me too. Like what are we supposed to do with those properties? Burn them to the ground, demolish them? I am very curious as to what solution is there?
Wait so I don’t understand are they getting married on an actual plantation property or a house that is designed like homes from that time period? Because here in the south all of these estates look very similar. Just like homes on the east coast have their own similar look and houses on the west coast so as well. So if you talking about architecture it’s not the same as being on an actual plantation property.
I’ve never heard it’s an actual plantation property. I think what they mean is, the architecture, being built like a plantation house (“the big house” for reference to what NYC212 said) with the multiple other smaller guest houses on the property. I don’t know that there’s any proof (unless someone can come forth with it) about it being a plantation property. But like they said above, it’s like they re-created it.
Grant it, Ben did put it up for sale, but recently took it off the market.
No Joey. What they should do with the original plantations is keep them in their families and not burn them to the ground but don’t make them an historical landmark for touring or to have receptions/weddings/parties in. Don’t monetize them in any way it’s just gross. And if you see the house it’s a re-creation of a very traditional plantation style big house with a rustic, rough wood smaller outer house. Slave quarters if you will taken directly from the historic old southern plantation imagery. And he took it off the market because it had sat unsold for several years not because he got back with JLo.
Oh, wow, I should have read further before commenting. I misremembered what I heard back when I was on an historic architecture tour in the Low Country. We were at an actual, historic ‘big house’ upriver & could see this place from one of the upper galleries. So they recreated an antebellum home? Possibly one that had actually existed at that locale? Now that I do not understand. At the historic place–the family maintains the original home, allowing tours & such at certain times of the year, renting out as a B&B one of the stables turned in to multi-unit rooms for rent. Huh. Don’t wipe out the past, but for heaven’s sake, don’t glorify it either. Thoughtful interpretation is the better way to go. The NPS does this fairly well throughout the Deep South (could be better).
Damn. I never realized most of this. I always thought her singing was offensively mediocre, never found her compelling as an actress, she just seems very inauthentic to me. Her Bronx concert a few years back apparently caused a bit of a neighborhood disaster, according to my friend who teaches up there, though I guess it’s unfair to blame Lopez entirely for that.
But but but Jlo is in love with love and taking selfies!!! And that’s all that matters to her.
I immediately thought of Blake Lively when I read this.
I’m hoping I see pics of Leah Remini there. I appreciate that Jlo has stood by her & basically gave the Sci cult the finger. I love their friendship.
This will be at his home in GA and all I can say is I would offer to live in that house for free. From the main house to the converted barn guest house – I am in love.
A three day weekend wedding bash?
Let the man sleep, Jennifer. Letcha boy have a nap. Damn.
Girl, the bloom is off the rose. This is your 4th wedding. No need for all this crap because it’s gonna end just like all the others.
Interesting what Bethany Frankel had to say about jL & BA getting married…I think she is spot on. The pics that I have seen showing BA (since he got married) with JL), always seem to show JL having to comfort Ben.
IMO, I wonder if they would be married had they not eloped…
Ben’s home in Savanah, GA is absolutely gorgeous…I would live there over CA anyday!!!!
It’s beautiful but so are all the plantation homes in Louisiana where I used to live thirty years ago. I visited them all then but wouldn’t now. I have learned why not and you would think Ben would have too. Blake and Ryan and STILL apologizing for their wedding in 2012 but then Ben gets a pass for his sexual harassments and other guys don’t so I guess he’s just charmed.
The GA home is not a plantation home though. It’s a imitation of a plantation house and is located on 35 acres of land overlooking the North Newport River on Hampton Island. This was never a plantation.
Not in summer, you wouldn’t. Trust me. Heat, humidity, ticks, all the poisonous snakes North America has to offer. Nope, not me, never again.
He looks as exhausted as I feel.
I don’t understand why a big wedding bash but at the same time Jlo and Ben BOTH love attention and love to party. Ben Affleck has always been a party boy but for some reason everyone infantilizes him like he is being forced by Jlo to go along with this. This man has always partied, gambled, run in social circles with other celebs. As for looking angry all the time, he has always looked like that. From dating Gwyneth, Jlo, marrying Garner, Ana de armas and now Jlo again he always looks moody when out and about. He has his demons and he is the only one who can handle them. It’s no one’s fault but his own.
Exactly this. For all his pouting, Ben loves the attention and loves partying. That’s why this match is better than him and JenG. Him and JLo are both egotists of the fist order; Jennifer Garner just doesn’t give off that vibe.
If you announce the date and location to the WORLD..is it really an “intimate” celebration? I’m almost as exhausted by these two as Ben looks…..
Exactly!!! Now everyone and their brother will be traveling to GA to get a glimpse of the wedding. Would not be surprised if they have helicopters flying around above the nuptials and everyone is pissed!! Maybe you should have kept your mouth shut.
All I see is JLo acting like a desperate woman chasing a fairy tale that doesn’t exist. They are both exhausting.
the most favorable take is that they are feeling nostalgic about recreating some of what they planned for their first wedding. sounds risky but hopefully they know their vulnerabilities. my concern is that Ben support himself with tools he’s learned to stay sober through all this pizzazz and hyped up attention, and that Jennifer remains a healthy support to him in that. she has her own insecurities, which this vogue moment party indicates. but they have the love and the family love, and I wish them well.