J.Lo & Ben Affleck plan to have a three-day wedding party this weekend

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez eloped in Las Vegas last month, then they went on a family holiday/honeymoon in Paris. Ben returned to LA, and J.Lo did a photoshoot in Italy, then she returned to LA as well. Over the weekend, the blended family went to New York for some shopping and brunching. I assumed that they would travel to the Hamptons (where Jennifer has a home) for a late-summer beach vacation before school starts. Except not – it looks like the Lofflecks are headed to Georgia, where Ben owns a home. Page Six claims that Ben and J.Lo will have their big wedding party there this coming weekend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having their dream wedding celebration one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas. The couple will celebrate their nuptials this weekend, and it’ll be a wedding party fit for the pages of Vogue, we hear. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider exclusively tells Page Six. Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shares. The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the couple will close out their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday. Lopez, 53, is expected to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine is expected to document her fashion journey for the weekend. Page Six previously reported that A-list event planner to the stars Colin Cowie is behind all of the details for their lavish celebration. Cowie’s price tag ranges from $25,000 to $25 million, and he’s produced events for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and even Lopez in the past. Sources told us Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are a few of the stars who made the couple’s guest list. TMZ reported last month that the event will take place on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

[From Page Six]

I’m happy for them? I think the biggest hump was getting Ben down the aisle, and now that J.Lo is officially wifed up, everything seems to be going smoothly. If Ben really wants J.Lo to have the big, splashy wedding of her dreams, then I’m happy that he knows his wife so well. Plus, this doesn’t seem like the biggest wedding production in the world – sure, she hired Colin Cowie and I imagine money is no object, but there’s basically only been a month of planning. I can’t wait for the Vogue editorial too – I wonder if Anna Wintour will give the Lofflecks a cover.