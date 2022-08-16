Prince Charles told politicians: ‘I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix’

I can feel it coming, the Clarence House-produced multi-month tantrum about The Crown’s Season 5. Clarence House did way too much in 2020 because Prince Charles was in a blind panic about how The Crown would portray his courtship with Lady Diana Spencer and his long-standing affair with then-Camilla Parker Bowles. All of that panic, and at the end of the day, I sort of thought that Peter Morgan (The Crown’s showrunner/producer) soft-pedaled a lot of the Charles-Diana storyline. Even with that softer version, Charles still came across as completely awful – a gaslighting emotional abuser who never cared about Diana, never protected her and was never loyal to her. The Crown also showed that the Windsors saw her as little more than a broodmare. Anyway, Charles is still worked up about it. As he should be. Season 5 is going to be SO BAD for him, lol. This living tampon is trying to get out ahead of it.

Netflix’s hit show The Crown has become well known for bending facts to suit its narrative, and for it’s wild and at times inaccurate portrayal of members of the royal family. And now even Prince Charles has spoken out about his depiction on screen in the drama, telling Scottish politicians he is ‘nowhere near’ his portrayal on the show. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has revealed that Charles gave his opinion to MSPs when he attended the state opening of the Scottish Parliament last October. Normal protocol is that politicians should not disclose what royals say to them. However, speaking at an Edinburgh Fringe event, he said that when Charles met MSPs at a multi-faith ceremony in Edinburgh before the state opening, ‘he came over and went, ‘Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix’. Mr Sarwar added: ‘I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself.’ He then told the audience at the Gilded Balloon: ‘I’m going to be in so much trouble for this because I don’t think you are meant to tell private conversations!’ Clarence House declined to comment.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s in Charles’s head now, that The Crown is affecting people’s perception of him. Of course, he could have been joking too, trying to be self-deprecating. To be fair, Charles will often lead with “self-deprecating” when he’s making speeches or introducing himself to people. But yeah, Charles is worried. What’s crazy is that I think Josh O’Connor’s portrayal of Charles was pretty fair and almost complimentary. Josh is better looking than Charles and Josh kind of did an excellent job of showing Charles’s pathos. Josh made Charles seem like a very damaged, manipulative a–hole, as opposed to a wimp being led around by his mistress. It’s going to be a mess with Season 5 though. Dominic West will play Charles and no one knows how West will play Chaz.