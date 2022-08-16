Donald Trump: During the raid, the FBI confiscated my three passports

This is one of the funniest stories from the FBI raid/search on Donald Trump’s Florida compound last week. So, the FBI had a valid search warrant and they executed the warrant lawfully, and they removed boxes and boxes of material, included Trump’s cache of top-secret and classified documents. On Monday, Trump’s itchy baby fingers decided to post something hilarious to Truth Social, his Nazi social media:
Former president Donald Trump accused the FBI of taking his three passports when it executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Mr Trump made the accusation on Truth Social, his social networking plaform, on Monday afternoon.
“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he said. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”
The former president’s claim comes a week after the FBI executed a search warrant on Mr Trump’s home in Palm Beach. The search warrant found that Mr Trump is being investigated under the Espionage Act.
It also comes as Mr Trump warned that “terrible things are going to happen”.
“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump said on Fox News digital. The former president said he would “will do whatever” he could to “help the country.” But he also added that the American people are “not going to stand for another scam.”
[From The Independent]
There were lots of jokes about the passports and what countries they were from and whether Bigly carries an emergency Russian passport. Not to be a wet blanket, but he probably has the regular blue-jacket American passport plus whatever American diplomatic passport he was issued as president or maybe as ex-president. Plus the expired one. The better question is: why did the FBI confiscate his passports? Were they looking at the information of where Trump traveled pre- and post-presidency? Or do they consider Trump a flight risk??
In the same Fox News interview referenced by the Independent, Trump also said: “Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.” Yeah… that sounds like a threat, especially given that in the same breath, he was talking about witch hunts and scams. He’s actively inciting terrorism and violence against FBI agents, just as he actively incited violence against Congressmen and Capitol Police on January 6th.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The FBI did NOT confiscate his passports. They released a statement saying as much. So he lied.
Old Fart can’t remember where he keeps his passports, or Melaria (or someone else, frankly) took them, or he’s making shit up as usual. All of these things are possible. I hope they’re gone, however, because he’s already talking about firing up his 757 — for campaigning, purportedly.
I read online that his 757 was having mechanical problems and Donald tried to scam his brainwashed supporters to donate money to fix it. If I was a pilot or a flight attendant hired to fly that plane I would ask for a complete and rigorous inspection of it.
That’s right, Lolo, the plane has been parked for years because it hasn’t been maintained. The cost to bring it up to flight readiness is huge, but I never underestimate the gullibility of Trump’s base to throw money at him.
“Melaria” [snert]
Correct me if I am wrong, but the FBI wouldn’t have been allowed to take his 17 passports anyway because they wouldn’t have been under the scope of the warrant, right?
Correct. This was not a free-for-all. They stuck to what was included in the warrant.
If the passports were, for example, sitting in his safe or a box mixed in with other materials that WERE classified and/or on the warrant, they would be taken, and the independent screeners who go through everything before the FBI investigators on his many criminal cases actually get to look at everything would then return them–which is exactly what happened. They were returned as soon as the screeners found them.
Of course! Take-A-💩 is the INVENTOR OF THE BIG LIE; so he’ll conjure up anything to cover his big azz! 👆☝🏽
Of course he is a flight risk. When has he ever faced the music? When has he ever accepted responsibility for all his crimes? He would, in a heartbeat, leave his kids alone to pay for his actions.
The only two countries that will take Donald Trump under political asylum would be Russia and Saudi Arabia.
He’d for sure choose Saudi over Russia. It’s more compatible with his love for golden toilets and other tacky sh*t.
He’d have a tough choice between gold toilets and white escorts
He can join the former King of Spain in Saudi (who dislikes it so much he’s willing to go back to Spain and face the music).
There are still people who are buying his innocence. STILL. It’s unbelievable.
My dad spent my entire childhood warning me not to fall for false prophets or be taken in by the anti-Christ (typical anxiety-inducing Christian upbringing). Yet, he’s first in line for Donald Trump. It’s really sad.
I’m right there with you @Emily. My mom has a two-year calendar (because one wasn’t enough?) of Trump in her kitchen. And each month, it’s just a new picture of him frowning at somebody with his dumb orange face and stupid comb-over. She worships him. I don’t get it.
Do Americans keep their expired passports? Where I am from you hand them back or they get clipped on the top corner.
yes you have to send it in to get the new one–but then they send it back to you with the new one (there’s a hole punched in it though)
Yeah we get them back. It’s fun to have if you traveled anywhere interesting (my old one has my visa from when I studied abroad) but they punch a hole in them so you can’t use them.
Oh, I keep mine. They’re full of memories! And pictures of a younger me. 😉 And yes, they’ve got a hole punched so they can’t be used.
A driver’s license and passport in BC are in black and white now, and you are not allowed to smile in your picture. I know people joke about bad DL picture’s but mine were usually okay. Not so much in unsmiling, black and white picture.
I still have mine, it has all these neat stamps in it from when I backpacked in college.
Nice country you got there. It’d be a shame if anything were to happen to it…
I actually read an opinion piece last night, I think from Newsweek, in which the writer suggested that Biden should not only give Trump an unconditional pardon, but also decline to run in 2024 himself, to diffuse this situation. There are so many people out there willing to let this cowardly, narcissistic fascist and his army of violent, sociopathic yokels hold our country hostage. It’s fucking terrifying.
Miranda, you really shouldn’t read propaganda. I haven’t read Newsweek once I determined that when it was sold it became something very different from what it was. Don’t believe what you read or read it with a LOT of skepticism.
Yeah, that seems to be the new hot take from “reasonable” conservatives, that the government should just let Trump skate for the “sake of the country” – conveniently ignoring how they participated in the “lock her up” chants in 2016.
Essentially the argument amounts to Trump should be excused from complying with the law because his unhinged lunatic supporters, who they helped incite, can’t control and are now too cowardly to stand up to, will try to burn the country down, after their practise run on Jan 6.
And this is what passes for “reasonable” conservatism in America today……
What if the diplomatic passport is the expired one? Diplomatic passports are valid for five years. It has been more than five years since he took office and received the Diplomatic passport.
Plus, Diplomatic passports can be revoked.
So, he could have a passport from the US; an expired Diplomatic passport, and the third from a country which doesn’t extradite.
The law surrounding Diplomatic passports: https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/22/51.4
The email from the FBI that was leaked showed that 2 of the passports were expired.
This is just another excise to rile the idiots up.
The state department can also allow individuals to hold two valid passports simultaneously if, for example you travel regularly to Israel and countries that don’t recognize Israel/won’t let you in if you have an Israeli stamp in your passport. It’s a very narrow scope and requires a special application process and review, but it’s not rare in the uppity business world.
I think his other passport is Scotland since that is where his mother was born and would qualify him for a passport which would have helped in all of his real estate developments out there.
Scotland isn’t its own country so doesn’t have its own passport – Scottish people have a British passport.
If Dump had a British passport he would have bragged about it by now.
DFG was issued special passport(s) as POTUS that are government property. The passports were supposed to be returned at the end of his term. Of course he kept them.
LOLLLLLLLLL
The reason Donald that this is unprecedented is because you attempted a coup!!! This is what happens when you incite your cult to hang Pence and stop the procession of the finality of the election results!! Another piece of US government property he absconded with.
Drumpf needs to be held accountable for his treasonous acts. He is a blight on American democracy and I hope he bleeds every one of his supporters dry……
There is a fool born everyday and we are seeing them surrounding MarACriminal each day! They have all become a serious threat to officials solely as the behest of this loon.
That’s right! Good point! The amount of rule-breaking this guy has done kills me. I leave one federal agency to go to another? I’m not allowed to leave until I turn in my PIV card & sign my keys over. This guy? Takes top secret info home with him, keeps the diplomatic passport, who knows what else.
ETA: The FBI/Justice Department may not have confiscated the passports, but could still have them. They could have been given the passports as part of a plea deal with whomever ratted Trump out.
Maybe it’s really the IRS that confiscated his passports.
It’s the archivists, you know it’s the archivists.
If he’s going to flee, not having a passport is not going to stop him.
Yep, you don’t need a passport to get out, only to get in and if you fly private coming and going, you can get in and out however you wish.
If its a “scam” to hold rich people accountable for a change, then yeah sure.
And the only “adversaries” the IRS has are people who try to dodge taxes, not people of any political affiliation, and the only “adversaries” of he FBI are those who are treasonous against the state, not an affiliation.
The only people making this political are the politicians themselves complaining about it.
Well said!!
Third world? Honey, third world countries are much more civilized than your racist immoral a$$.
A friend of mine from Turkey said that our country was looking like a Third World Banana Republic because of this raid. I explained to him that Third World is when you let the corrupt despot stay in power and not answer to his crimes.
Every word out of his mouth is projection. Scams and witch hunts are his lifeblood.
BOOM
As someone who’s worked admin for people who travel a lot, anybody can get two passports if you need them. The reason you would need two is because to get visas to visit a country, you have to give your physical passport to that country’s embassy or consulate, so they can put the visa inside it. Thus, you wouldn’t be able to travel while they had the passport. So, you get a second passport to travel on in those situations. It can be kinda crazy calendaring out someone’s travel and the windows of availability for them to get the visas that they needed and juggling the two passports so there was always one available.
IMPORTANT PASSPORT NOTE: In the US, expired passports are still legal identification documents. If you are going to change your name for any reason, get a passport under your old name and then a new one once your name is changed. I’d get checks under my maiden name for a while. Going to the back with the two passports always cleared it up. You keep the same passport number, so it is considered ironclad proof that you are the same person with a different name. Yes, it’s not cheap, but should be part of the wedding budget if you are changing your name.
Realize l forgot to say Trump is the grossest.
Trump is a traitor and belongs behind bars! He should have never been president and he is a horrible person. It’s hard to articulate all the horrible horrible things this person has done but he belongs behind bars and I can’t believe he still has supporters . Disgusting and sad
BEST. WITCH HUNT. EVER.