J.Lo & Ben Affleck went to NYC for his birthday, J.Lo went shopping with Violet

The Lopez-Affleck clan is on the move again. The newly blended family boarded a private jet on the 13th (Saturday) for a trip to New York. The photo agency says that Ben and J.Lo are celebrating Ben’s 50th birthday, which is today. Could be. J.Lo has a home in the Hamptons too, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they took the kids to the Hamptons for one last beach vacation before school starts? I don’t know though, it looks like they were in the city throughout the weekend.

Emme Muniz and Violet Affleck – who is crazy-tall! – were photographed with J.Lo, out and about in New York. It even looks like Jennifer took Violet on a solo shopping trip to Bergdorf-Goodman in some of these photos. Those are the ones where J.Lo is wearing sneakers and an oversized white blouse? It also looks like J.Lo took Emme and Violet to brunch or something. It’s interesting because there has been some gossip that Violet isn’t really supportive of her dad’s new marriage. A source told Page Six that Violet avoided Ben and J.Lo’s Las Vegas elopement: “Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Then again, Violet was on the family vacation to Paris last month, and she seemed to be enjoying herself with Seraphina and Emme. Despite the anti-J.Lo discourse, I actually think J.Lo probably adores her stepdaughters? J.Lo has sisters, she probably loves having more girls in the fam.

Anyway, I enjoy the New York Lofflecks. I hope they do go to the Hamptons! Ben seems to want his birthday to be more lowkey than the Paris extravaganza though.

  1. Beach Dreams says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Those dresses are hideous.

  2. Grumpierthanthou says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:44 am

    My gosh Violet looks so like her mum!

    • good-day-sunshine says:
      August 15, 2022 at 9:59 am

      Yes, so tall and so like her mother. Beautiful, with church marm style ha!

    • Sue E Generis says:
      August 15, 2022 at 10:01 am

      Just coming to say this. Every single time I see her, I do a double take.

    • Esmerelda says:
      August 15, 2022 at 10:35 am

      Yep, I saw one pic quickly and I thought: “Is J.Lo out shopping with Garner?!??”.
      And I’m sure Violet is loyal to her mother, but after the wedding was a done deal perhaps she’s trying her best to be polite and go along. She has that “eldest sister, good head on her shoulders” vibe.

    • lucy2 says:
      August 15, 2022 at 12:22 pm

      She really does!
      It must be so weird to suddenly have JLo as your stepmom. Hopefully they all get along well, 5 kids plus all the media attention plus Ben’s issues…hope things are calm for all of them.

  3. Noki says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:47 am

    I hope Jlo at least privately keeps in touch with the A Rod girls, they all seemed so close once upon a time, if they were cut off from all contact then it cant be easy seeing their former Loved ones Jenifer, Emme and Max with the Affleck kids.

    • Jan says:
      August 15, 2022 at 11:03 am

      Chances are she is not keeping in touch, she will do the same thing to Ben’s children, when not if this marriage goes south.

      • Gem says:
        August 15, 2022 at 11:36 am

        Which is fine. Its difficult when kids are involved especially if break ups aren’t amicable.

      • Lens says:
        August 15, 2022 at 12:08 pm

        Yeah I read she has ten or something step kids now, most from Marc, the 2 from ARod (which she lived with for 3-4 years part time anyway) now these 3 who she’s probably still just getting to know well since they moved in together when? June-July? They both look like they are going to church, I don’t much like JLo’s high collar but I like Violets’ yellow dress. Anyway the paps and fans were out in full force in NYC so maybe Ben stayed in since according to page six he hates all that 🙄. I hope he has a completely private b’day with the family.

    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      August 15, 2022 at 12:10 pm

      Nope I dont think she does. She has no time dealing with Arod stuff, but her kids might still be in contact. Everybody their own. But im sure jlo is absolutely sincere and good to afflecks children.

  4. frenchietuscadero says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Violet’s Appalachian t-shirt – Jennifer Garner grew up in West Virginia.

  5. GR says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:48 am

    What the hell is Jen wearing to brunch? Sheer floral church-lady dress and metallic stripper heels?

  6. Maddie says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:49 am

    In the video of them going into BG, Emme hops out of the car way behind Violet and JLo. I just want to know who is calling these paparazzi to let them know where she will be

  7. Laalaa says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:49 am

    The diapason of JLo’s height 😀 from snickers to blocks!
    Emme has the best style, still.
    Violet is so elegant!

  8. Jais says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Am enjoying the brunch pics with the wildly different styles of each person. JLo’s shoes with that dress!

  9. Christina says:
    August 15, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Those shorts that Jennifer has on are doing her no favors. She looks ridiculous in that dress and shoes.

  10. Bettyrose says:
    August 15, 2022 at 11:03 am

    He’s only 50?!? That’s only two years older than me. My gawd. I know he has a history of cigarettes and drugs and probably never wears sunscreen but Gah! I thought he was well into his 50s.

  11. Karisma says:
    August 15, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    I love her dress!

  12. Library Diane says:
    August 15, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    Emme looks like a fun, cool person with a strong sense of self. Seeing pictures of Emme out and about makes me happy, They will be a force of nature one day.

  13. Little Red says:
    August 15, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    It’s hard to believe that Ben and I are the same age. He looks so much older.

  14. equality says:
    August 15, 2022 at 4:31 pm

    Maybe they are trying to take away Taylor’s “most private flights” title.

  15. Carolnr says:
    August 15, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    Violet looks so pretty in her dress. She has great posture ( not slouching)
    JL looks like she is struggling in those god-awful stripper platform without Ben to hold onto, lol!
    I think it is nice that JL took the girls shopping, though.

