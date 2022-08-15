J.Lo & Ben Affleck went to NYC for his birthday, J.Lo went shopping with Violet

The Lopez-Affleck clan is on the move again. The newly blended family boarded a private jet on the 13th (Saturday) for a trip to New York. The photo agency says that Ben and J.Lo are celebrating Ben’s 50th birthday, which is today. Could be. J.Lo has a home in the Hamptons too, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they took the kids to the Hamptons for one last beach vacation before school starts? I don’t know though, it looks like they were in the city throughout the weekend.

Emme Muniz and Violet Affleck – who is crazy-tall! – were photographed with J.Lo, out and about in New York. It even looks like Jennifer took Violet on a solo shopping trip to Bergdorf-Goodman in some of these photos. Those are the ones where J.Lo is wearing sneakers and an oversized white blouse? It also looks like J.Lo took Emme and Violet to brunch or something. It’s interesting because there has been some gossip that Violet isn’t really supportive of her dad’s new marriage. A source told Page Six that Violet avoided Ben and J.Lo’s Las Vegas elopement: “Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom.” Then again, Violet was on the family vacation to Paris last month, and she seemed to be enjoying herself with Seraphina and Emme. Despite the anti-J.Lo discourse, I actually think J.Lo probably adores her stepdaughters? J.Lo has sisters, she probably loves having more girls in the fam.

Anyway, I enjoy the New York Lofflecks. I hope they do go to the Hamptons! Ben seems to want his birthday to be more lowkey than the Paris extravaganza though.