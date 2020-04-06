Wait, did Ezra Miller really choke a female fan in Iceland recently?

I’m not an Ezra Miller stan by any means, although I have enjoyed Ezra’s red carpet fashion in the past. A quick primer: Ezra is non-binary and queer, and the star of films/TV shows like We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Flash. Ezra also spends a lot of time in Iceland, I guess? I’m getting that from this one Twitter account, from a user who claims that Ezra is much-hated in Iceland because of the way Ezra treats people there. Anyway, why are we talking about Ezra? Because of this:
I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt
— Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020
No one has any idea if this is fake or real, but sleuths feel certain that whatever it was, it happened in Reykjavik, Iceland. Ezra can be seen greeting a fan – ?? – in a somewhat playful way, then Ezra puts their hands on the fan’s neck and chokes her – ?? – as they push her to the ground. The Daily Beast and other outlets have no idea if this was, like, performance art or an actual assault being filmed. I have no idea, truly – it feels like it might have been a set-up, but everybody records everything these days, so maybe someone really just caught Ezra Miller legitimately choking out a fan.
Yes, they did.
What the hell did I just watch? The girl seemed to be laughing, but them he wasn’t laughing at all and seemed quite serious about the whole thing. And the “bruh, bruh, bruh” from those guys makes me think that it was for realz.
She was joking, they were not! And yes, they did body slam her to the ground, and had to be pulled off of her!
The video looks fake to me.
Did she press charges?
Need more context to determine the seriousness of this. It doesn’t look like he’s seriously choking her, but the people yelling out “whoa, bro” definitely raise my hackles.
Someone posted the backstory. And they were very serious, and had to be pulled off that lady.
P.s. Not sure if that person is/was aware that Ezra is non-binary and not a he/him.
I am also confused by this. It doesn’t seem like they looses their temper, but why are they that close to her? In the present climate, that alone is very much out of order. Then I also read that the police were called and Ezra had spat at people. If this is a group of people who are in isolation together and ‘performed’ a piece to ‘entertain’ social media then they should all be ashamed of themselves. But the alternatives are much worse.
Yeah my hackles were more raised about the woman being physically assaulted than a stranger not knowing what pronouns to use.
I think WTW meant that because the people were saying “whoa bro”, it would indicate that it WAS serious and Ezra WAS assaulting her, not that they used the wrong pronouns.
I could be wrong though.
It’s hard to tell from a 15 second video. The way she was moving her arms before approaching him makes me think this was a playful thing that probably got out of hand. But a 15 second video can make things look a lot better or worse than what they were.
What’s playful about someone choking a woman? Literally nothing. She looks like she was being playful. Him? Not so much.
Never got good vibes from Ezra tbh.
THIS
I have never like Ezra Miller and I could never put my finger on why. I am a firm believer in trusting the vibes or your gut instincts about people because they are usually never wrong. And my instincts about him have been confirmed.
Because this was in Iceland all I could think of when I saw this was that it was a joke on the
Infamous Bjork incident were she assaulted a fan. (Bjork is Icelandic)
I thought that was a reporter unless she did more than one assault?
If it’s not a joke (which to be honest it doesn’t seem to be a joke based on the spitting reports and what not) then I hope Ezra is banned from Iceland. It’s a beautiful country and the people I’ve met have been nothing but kind. They don’t need some melodramatic fashion twit coming and choking them or spitting on them.
I had a quick look at some Icelandic chit chat on twitter and it does not sound good for Ezra. In some countries, at this time, spitting at someone is being considered as an act of terrorism. Not that I think it will really go there, but if they did spit at someone that is an pretty despicable, above and beyond physical assault.
For all the DC Fans that did not like him as Flash this will give them the perfect argument for replacing him
If all this is real and they did spit at people too, then getting fired from a film should be the least of Ezra’s worries.
It IS hard to draw definitive conclusions from the video. However, there were also reports that Ezra spat on the girl and the police were called. Not sure of the outcome.
Even if this were faked as some sort of “street theater” prank, the optics are just plain bad. If it’s the real deal, Ezra did indeed cross the line.
He strikes me as an arrogant idiot anyway. Now he’s also violent! Wow.
Whoa. This kid freaked me out in We Need To Talk About Kevin and I get bad vibes from him. He apparently had to be pulled off her and then was spitting on people. Why wasn’t he arrested????