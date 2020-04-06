Wait, did Ezra Miller really choke a female fan in Iceland recently?

I’m not an Ezra Miller stan by any means, although I have enjoyed Ezra’s red carpet fashion in the past. A quick primer: Ezra is non-binary and queer, and the star of films/TV shows like We Need To Talk About Kevin and The Flash. Ezra also spends a lot of time in Iceland, I guess? I’m getting that from this one Twitter account, from a user who claims that Ezra is much-hated in Iceland because of the way Ezra treats people there. Anyway, why are we talking about Ezra? Because of this:

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

No one has any idea if this is fake or real, but sleuths feel certain that whatever it was, it happened in Reykjavik, Iceland. Ezra can be seen greeting a fan – ?? – in a somewhat playful way, then Ezra puts their hands on the fan’s neck and chokes her – ?? – as they push her to the ground. The Daily Beast and other outlets have no idea if this was, like, performance art or an actual assault being filmed. I have no idea, truly – it feels like it might have been a set-up, but everybody records everything these days, so maybe someone really just caught Ezra Miller legitimately choking out a fan.