Chris Pratt & Katherine didn’t wear masks for their walk, which is… fine?

Half of the paparazzi photos from the weekend were of celebrities wearing face masks or bandana-masks. To which I do have to ask… so we were supposed to have face masks and bandanas on-hand this whole time? Weeks ago, we were told that we didn’t need face masks, that we should donate our masks to hospitals and first-responders. And now it seems like there were A LOT of people who held onto their masks, which they definitely owned and didn’t donate, huh. And not only that, it seems like a lot of people had bandanas on hand, weird.

Anyway, these are some of the few photos of celebrities in LA who were not wearing masks. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick Swarzenegger and his girlfriend, and Jack Pratt all took a walk together this weekend. They didn’t stand close to each other, and look at Jack practicing social distancing too! Chris seems to be wearing a neck kerchief, which I assume was originally supposed to be a makeshift mask. Jack has one as well! I wonder if Chris and Jack thought about wearing their masks outdoors and then just decided to breathe in the fresh air for their walk.

All of which to say… masks, I don’t know her. I don’t have any bandanas! I do have thin dish towels which I guess I could rig into some kind of mask. But again, I’m isolating and I only leave the house to take walks or go grocery shopping. I guess I should wear a dishcloth mask while grocery shopping, but do I need one for walks? Chris Pratt and Katherine aren’t wearing them! The CDC guidelines are somewhat vague about this – they’re just generally recommending mask-wearing in any public situation, and also recommending social distancing above all else.