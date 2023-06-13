Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior to the ‘No Hard Feelings’ UK premiere: cute or stuffy?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman at the London premiere of their comedy No Hard Feelings. While it feels strange to see J-Law in an ‘80s-style raunchy sex comedy in the year of our lord Beyonce 2023, it seems like a natural choice for her. She’s done it all – high drama, science fiction, franchise films, Oscar-bait movies, period pieces. Why not a raunchy comedy? Apparently, she was looking for something lighter and something fun, and she told reporters at the premiere that nothing had made her laugh as much as this script.
At the premiere, Jennifer wore Dior. Those are Dior gloves. Her jewelry is Tiffany & Co and Anita Ko. Like… unpopular opinion, but J-Law has never been a fashionista or a Fashion Girl. Once she got that Dior contract in her 20s, that was it and she just has Dior send her stuff for all of her events. It’s easy for her and I respect that. Dior is doing her dirty though. I’m sure the craftsmanship on the appliques and beading would blow me away, but the overall effect is just… J-Law wearing a stuffy, fussy, wannabe matronly/vintage look for the premiere of a raunchy sex comedy? The gloves don’t help either, although this is one of the better gloved looks we’ve seen recently.
True story: Andrew Barth Feldman delayed his matriculation into Harvard so he could film this with Jennifer. Amazing.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She needed to wear something fun to this premiere. That look is the opposite of fun.
Agree. This is a lot of look for a comedy premiering in June.
she had a really cool grey pantsuit on the other day – was hoping for something more along that line. this is so stuffy, really weird.
Long black leather gloves in June? Save it for November. This was my problem at the Tony’s too. Too many fall/winter outfits.
The gloves are ridiculous. Maybe if the dress were a different color it would work better.
Matronly. Maybe she just doesn’t care about what she wears which is fine. I saw the trailer for the new movie and it looks awful, like stolen scenes from other comedies.
I agree, I think it came on at the cinema and I couldn’t work out if it was a real film or not. Hard pass.
That outfit is like a vampire movie outfit. Like a Halloween movie dress.
This kid next to her looks like he’s still figuring out what to do with his arms and legs. In my teens I remember a friend of mine who would fall down walking down the street, after experiencing a growth spurt. That’s what he reminds me of.
She is so classically beautiful. Top to bottom lovely. Like Grace Kelly. Fine actress too.
I agree with you! She is not being offered as many film choices lately, but she can act. Maybe she is pregnant again?!
Hate the gloves, hate the top of the dress. Maybe if the top was a more casual shape, like polo shirt.
That tube top needs a hoick!
Probably a bit formal for the occasion and possibly off for the season (black leather gloves) but I think she looks great.
It’s nice to see they made the skirt opaque-hope the sheer skirt thing is done.
From the commercials this movie seems like a comedy, Jen have worn something bright and colorful or short and fun.
I agree with those this movie looks bad.
This is an odd choice for the premiere of a raunchy, fun comedy.
I think in a post pandemic world a ‘sexy comedy’ like this isn’t gonna get me to the cinema. I think it’s definitely more suited to a streaming service instead.