Tenoch Huerta responds to his ex’s claim that he’s an abuser & sexual predator

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made Tenoch Huerta an international superstar. Tenoch, 42 years old, has been a working actor in Mexico, Latin America and the US for years before his portrayal of Namor made him an “overnight sensation.” He got so much attention for his chemistry on-and-off screen with Lupita Nyong’o and Leticia Wright, and he was often paired with them during the promotion. People really loved him and he was an “internet boyfriend” for a while. Well, that’s probably over. A Mexican musician named Maria Elena Rios accused him of abuse in a series of tweets (originally written in Spanish). This is a translation of what she wrote:

Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have a process. Why didn’t I report?… Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator. Yes, you @TenochHuerta abuse because you know you have power. It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization. They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes. And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.

[From Elena’s Twitter]

The translation is a bit janky but you get the idea. Her narrative is that they dated, apparently, and he preyed on her and emotionally abused her and sexually abused her. She didn’t report it because she didn’t believe that she would be believed. So, Rios’ tweets sat out there over the weekend, and then on Monday, Tenoch Huerta responded with this statement:

In a statement sent to Variety and published on his Instagram, Huerta called Ríos’ claims “false and completely unsubstantiated,” adding, “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.” “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.” “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

[From Variety]

I saw several people get caught on the very curious wording of “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest.” “Countless others” knew what happened between you and this young woman in private, just the two of you? He wouldn’t be the first guy to be completely charming and lovely in public and a complete monster in private. I do have to admit though, my radar didn’t beep on this one. I believed Tenoch was who he said he was.