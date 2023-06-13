Tenoch Huerta responds to his ex’s claim that he’s an abuser & sexual predator

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made Tenoch Huerta an international superstar. Tenoch, 42 years old, has been a working actor in Mexico, Latin America and the US for years before his portrayal of Namor made him an “overnight sensation.” He got so much attention for his chemistry on-and-off screen with Lupita Nyong’o and Leticia Wright, and he was often paired with them during the promotion. People really loved him and he was an “internet boyfriend” for a while. Well, that’s probably over. A Mexican musician named Maria Elena Rios accused him of abuse in a series of tweets (originally written in Spanish). This is a translation of what she wrote:
Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have a process. Why didn’t I report?… Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator. Yes, you @TenochHuerta abuse because you know you have power.
It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta
Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization.
They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes. And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.
The translation is a bit janky but you get the idea. Her narrative is that they dated, apparently, and he preyed on her and emotionally abused her and sexually abused her. She didn’t report it because she didn’t believe that she would be believed. So, Rios’ tweets sat out there over the weekend, and then on Monday, Tenoch Huerta responded with this statement:
In a statement sent to Variety and published on his Instagram, Huerta called Ríos’ claims “false and completely unsubstantiated,” adding, “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”
“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.
“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”
“I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”
I saw several people get caught on the very curious wording of “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest.” “Countless others” knew what happened between you and this young woman in private, just the two of you? He wouldn’t be the first guy to be completely charming and lovely in public and a complete monster in private. I do have to admit though, my radar didn’t beep on this one. I believed Tenoch was who he said he was.
That’s a carefully worded pr statement if I ever read one. This young woman had better get representation—fast.
The trouble with how so many men are raised is that to them something is consensual because unless it’s a strongly vocal no, it’s always a wholehearted yes. they don’t know anything about body language, discomfort, power dichotomies, or pay attention to male privilege setting them up to always get what they want. So sure, he might think the whole thing is consensual. Doesn’t mean the other person’s perspective isn’t true for their experience of that situation.
And often the problem with how women get raised is they get taught to people please and ignore the feelings in their body, and that ignoring their own discomfort as being an example what love is. So they end up doing what they don’t want because the social norm is failing them. So of course they don’t tell people because it’s all internalised on girls to be responsible for making others feel comfortable before your own needs.
I hope she’s getting support to deal with her experience because she shouldn’t have to carry that weight with her every day and into every new interaction.
Hmmm. Not a very good statement. Ps: the media in Mexico doesn’t like him but he did claimed once that it was because of racism. It does happen in Mexico… people that are darker and of indigenous background don’t have it easy. It’s those damn novelas that always put gueros as protagonists and the best and dark / indigenous people as the help le of loss class. I hope he is not a monster but why she would lie? I agree with her that there is seldom justice in Mexico for women that has been abused so many remain quiet.
People lie all the time because they are sngry and bitter. We have to do better than cancelling every man accused. Not sure about this one yet. Let this play out a little more.
What man has been cancelled?
Mimi this is NOT true. I have worked in multiple rape crisis centres and there is overwhelming international data on how common childhood and adult physical and sexual abuse and assault are across communities. False accusations are rare and women and gender minorities don’t speak up because of harmful myths like this one and because we treat survivors horribly and blame them for having “caused” the abuse.
She is indigenous, and she has already survived an attack with acid, of which I haven’t read the circumstances. She wouldn’t be the first victim wo is attracted to other victimizers. I hope she gets all kinds of help, legal and psychological. He’s not letting go of the dollars.
In his statement he says “many others” muchos otros.
Both things can be true. Tenoch Huerta was attacked for speaking the truth on racism against darker-skinned people in Mexico. Also gender-based intimate partner abuse is common, and like most women survivors, Maria Elena Rios will be invalidated for revealing that she was victimized by her male partner. I believe survivors. I want perpetrators to be held accountable.
+1
I assumed— yeah, I know…— that the “as countless others can attest” — bit might refer to what other people might know about his character and behavior in general and in relationships, not just what “countless others” might know about the private relationship between Huerta and the woman who has accused him of abuse. I don’t know anything about any of the people involved here — I’m just commenting on the language used here, and the nuances that might be involved when translating from one language (and culture) to another.
I agree with you. On the other side of the coin, one person makes an accusation and people take it and run with it and your reputation is ruined. I will wait to see what else comes out. There is no one time abuser. They are always repeat offenders.
When you are in a relationship and you have a group of friends ofcourse they are aware of what kind of relationship it is. Your family also is aware of what the relationship is. I think that is what he meant. I am not ready to vilify him.
When folks say people are”attracted to victimizers”, when you’ve been in environments where you were raised with abuse or experienced abuse, you need another lifetime to practice and learn healthy boundaries. It’s not quick or easy.Abusers are charming. They are personable. They treat people that they need access to with impeccable boundaries and behaviour. This persona and skill set enables their abuse of the other people they desire control over. Stop blaming people for being attracted to people who initially act in attractive healthy ways, until they start the cycle of abuse.
ITA! People are not attracted to victimizers, IMO it’s that predators have a sense of who is must vulnerable and hone in on them.
Of course he denies it! Just about the only Hollywood abuser who’s ever admitted his culpability is Shia LaBeouf in response to FKA Twigs, and even he wasn’t prepared to admit all of it.
He could be innocent, of course. Joel Kinnamon’s name was dragged through the mud by a stalker ex, and he had the receipts to prove that she was trying to extort him. My approach is not to automatically ‘believe all women’ but rather to do them the courtesy of believing that it’s possible that they’re telling the truth rather than automatically dismissing it.