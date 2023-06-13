Taylor Swift canceled her membership at a private club over Swealy photos?

A month ago, Taylor Swift and Matt Healy were chugging along and Taylor’s boyfriend rollout was going full-throttle. Healy had joined her in Nashville for her Eras concert, and they were seen together by Nashville-based paparazzi (?). Then, they moved along to New York, where Matt was seen going in and out of Taylor’s Tribeca condo. Around that same one-week period, Taylor and Matt were seen and photographed at Casa Cipriani, a private, members-only club. Someone sold these photos to the tabloids/photo agencies:
As you can see, Taylor and Matt were holding hands and it was like one more big confirmation to the Snake Fam that Swealy was really happening. Less than a month after those photos were taken, Swealy was over. But for Taylor, there was still a betrayal to be dealt with – Casa Cipriani has specific policies in place to ensure their A-list clientele will not be bothered or photographed within their establishment. Those policies were breached. So Taylor canceled her membership:
A source tells Page Six that Taylor Swift has pulled her membership from NYC’s swanky members-only club Casa Cipriani after some guests posted photos of her on a date Matt Healy last month. The club has a no-pic policy and bounced the offending members for snapping the photos of Swift and the 1975 rocker, Healy. When reached for comment, the club denied that Swift bailed on being a member.
Page Six reported at the time, “at least three members got kicked out for taking pictures of Taylor,” according to a source. The same source added at the time, “Taylor came knowing the policy, and then had to leave” because of the intrusive snappers. “They are cracking down now like crazy.”
The private club also sent out a memo telling its members, “It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members.”
The email, seen by Page Six, had added, “It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership.”
We now hear that two members were permanently banned, while one was put on suspension, and now has to reapply for membership.
A rep for the club tells us that it “is absolutely not true,” that Swift has canceled her membership, but confirmed that, “Casa Cipriani revoked memberships to a few members for infringing our club rules.”
The luxe club, which opened in August 2021, has become a favorite for top celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell.
I hate basically everything about this. While I’m no Swiftie, Taylor should be able to have quiet dates with her garbage boyfriends without worrying about being photographed. Of course, I also just hate the fact that all of these private clubs are popping up all over the place in New York and LA. I blame the expatriate Brits in America – they brought their classism and their “private members-only clubs are cool” mentality to our shores. It’s America – just go to a f–king bar or a regular nightclub. Anyway, I bet Taylor did drop her membership and I bet Casa Cipriani is sh-tting itself.
After seeing the photos of people lined up outside celeb houses on a regular basis, I totally get why these clubs exist. Yeah it’s a public street outside their house but damn, that would freak me out having people watching me like that. Obviously having this amount of fame and wealth comes with a lot of privilege, but people still deserve to have some space to not be gawked at 24/7.
I was gonna say … she can’t really “just go to a bar” and have a good time. people camp outside of her home just to see her walk from her door to her car. when you reach a certain level of fame, just going out isn’t all that easy (same for Beyonce, etc). since people can’t be normal, celebrities should be able to have spaces where they won’t be bothered.
It does sound like something she would do. I do think it’s shitty someone took a photo of them without their knowledge and consent. But also…whateves.
I feel this is just PR strategy to show us how she’s really done with Matt and she’s upset that her privacy was invaded. These photos were everywhere, weeks ago. Why did her PR team feel they need to push this put now, after the breakup?
Agree. The early report from the sun before they were even spotted was “ they are both so proud of this relationship and don’t want to hide”. Then they were doing I love you’s in concerts and generally drumming up the hype and interest in the RS. It backfired and now she wants to pretend their relationship wasn’t meant to be so public. It’s 100% a media strategy for optics. Escpecially since she and Joe was also pictured at the same members club and she didn’t give a shit.
This is what I wrote on that Daily Mail article commentary. She is now trying to sell a new narrative to her cultish fans and trying to blame someone else, completely ignoring her behaviour even before the supposed photo leak. The insider sources to The Sun, ET, etc, the pap walks, the PDA on the concert. Like who does she think she can fool?
Private Club membership costs money.
The entire reason to join a private club is privacy.
I’d cancel too.
No wonder The Dakota in NY always has a large number of wealthy celebs trying to move into it.
Once they are inside = peace and quiet. The others in that building also value the privacy.
Alas, John Lennon was shot to death in the archway of the Dakota, where he and Yoko were living. No place is safe at that level of fame. I remember he said that celebrities need these large estates with grounds because they can’t go to public parks–and have to create their own parks.
I can’t imagine John being mad about Cipriani. He was papped with a tampon on his head in a club, during a drunken trial separation from Yoko.
Also, Taylor did blow kisses to Matt from the stage & vice versa. The club didn’t break the story of their romance.
So she was more concerned with someone taking a pic of her and her bf at a private club than the problematic sh*t that came out of her boyfriend’s mouth? Which is worse? We all are at the mercy of other people’s cell phones, rich or poor. Is it fair that rich people can pay to protect their privacy while the rest of us can have our pic or video taken at any time and become an internet famous meme without our consent? That isn’t fair either.
Yeah, I’ve told my son repeatedly that whenever he is out of our home, he should act as if he’s being filmed on *someone’s* camera, because it’s true these days and I want it drilled into him early. I watch shows like Dateline and 20/20 and while obviously it’s a positive thing when it enables them to capture a criminal, there are times when they can basically put together a person’s ENTIRE DAY if they use footage from streets, stores, city buses, people’s doorbell cameras, etc. I hate feeling like that, but it’s not going away anytime soon.
I equate such clubs in the city with country clubs out in the suburbs
I sympathize with someone whose privacy was violated in a place where they felt safe.
However, this feels like an attempt at redirecting the conversation into a victimization of Taylor, so that speaking of her liason with Healy will become difficult because “Poor Taylor, she can’t have a relationship without the media and the public being all over it”, which is absurd because 1)that’s not the point 2) from the beginning it was her team leaking Swealy everywhere, and Taylor and her beau indulging into it by mouthing I love yous etc
“this feels like an attempt at redirecting the conversation into a victimization of Taylor”
Lol that’s such a perfect way to describe what she is always doing. She can’t help herself.
My goodness is there anything this website won’t blame British people for? Unless these private members clubs are owned and run by Brits, this one is not on us.
Harry and Megs had their first 2 dates at such a club. I get why members pay.
That said when the photos first came out it was accompanied by Tay’s team commentary that they were soooo in love. She has every right to cancel but in the beginning she didn’t seem that bothered.
Ummm not really sure you can blame the Brits for private clubs. What do you think a Country Club is? Americans love excluding normal people. Your constant Brit bashing is getting so tiresome.
Eh…I can’t blame any celebrity for paying for a private club, it’s a rare place they can go without being photographed like that. And I don’t blame her for canceling if that rule was violated.
^^ I agree with you @Lucy2. High profile artists, entertainers, film stars, et al., need places to go out to dine and relax, where their privacy can be protected. They can be assured of eating and enjoying their outing without being bombarded with stares, picture-taking, and requests for autographs.
The private dining club phenomenon, became hugely successful with Soho House (the venue in London, where Meghan & Harry had the opportunity to meet, and get to know each other privately, which was crucial for them). Nick Jones, the founder of Soho House was a hardworking young Britisher who found his life’s passion in the hospitality & restaurant business. He didn’t start Soho House to be trendy or classist, but simply to expand his restaurant business in a unique way, while providing value for a specific clientele sector. Soho House is not just for well-known celebs, but also for burgeoning young artists and high achievers.
Those entrepreneurs who have tried to copy the success of Soho House, I suppose are trying to cater to a similar market. But Soho House’s loyal client base, longtime staff, and club member guidelines are impeccable, and not motivated by snobbery or greed, but by providing a valuable service to their members. Check out a great interview with Nick Jones, hosted by Steven Bartlett, on Diary of a CEO podcast.
I think Taylor has every right to cancel her membership if her privacy has been violated, especially as private members clubs are suppose to be a safe space. However making this news public seems like Taylor’s pr campaign, to insist her relationship with matty was never about seeking attention. Yet I would never of seen these pics without seeing this page 6 article. She has no problem flaunting her ‘relationship’ when it suited her.
Seriously. She’s trying to subtly rewrite history with this kind of story.
She wanted to be seen with him, she wanted him seen at her concerts, she wanted it to be headline news that they were “together.” (I still think the whole relationship was fake to get back at Joe for dumping her, but that’s neither here nor there.)
This story is just an attempt to make it look like she wasn’t actively courting the publicity around it all.