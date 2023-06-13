Taylor Swift canceled her membership at a private club over Swealy photos?

A month ago, Taylor Swift and Matt Healy were chugging along and Taylor’s boyfriend rollout was going full-throttle. Healy had joined her in Nashville for her Eras concert, and they were seen together by Nashville-based paparazzi (?). Then, they moved along to New York, where Matt was seen going in and out of Taylor’s Tribeca condo. Around that same one-week period, Taylor and Matt were seen and photographed at Casa Cipriani, a private, members-only club. Someone sold these photos to the tabloids/photo agencies:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted out for dinner with Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/PCgOQToxav — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 11, 2023

As you can see, Taylor and Matt were holding hands and it was like one more big confirmation to the Snake Fam that Swealy was really happening. Less than a month after those photos were taken, Swealy was over. But for Taylor, there was still a betrayal to be dealt with – Casa Cipriani has specific policies in place to ensure their A-list clientele will not be bothered or photographed within their establishment. Those policies were breached. So Taylor canceled her membership:

A source tells Page Six that Taylor Swift has pulled her membership from NYC’s swanky members-only club Casa Cipriani after some guests posted photos of her on a date Matt Healy last month. The club has a no-pic policy and bounced the offending members for snapping the photos of Swift and the 1975 rocker, Healy. When reached for comment, the club denied that Swift bailed on being a member. Page Six reported at the time, “at least three members got kicked out for taking pictures of Taylor,” according to a source. The same source added at the time, “Taylor came knowing the policy, and then had to leave” because of the intrusive snappers. “They are cracking down now like crazy.” The private club also sent out a memo telling its members, “It has come to our attention that images have been captured at the club in recent days that have infringed upon the privacy of our members.” The email, seen by Page Six, had added, “It is important to note that any member who violates these policies will face immediate revocation of their membership.” We now hear that two members were permanently banned, while one was put on suspension, and now has to reapply for membership. A rep for the club tells us that it “is absolutely not true,” that Swift has canceled her membership, but confirmed that, “Casa Cipriani revoked memberships to a few members for infringing our club rules.” The luxe club, which opened in August 2021, has become a favorite for top celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell.

I hate basically everything about this. While I’m no Swiftie, Taylor should be able to have quiet dates with her garbage boyfriends without worrying about being photographed. Of course, I also just hate the fact that all of these private clubs are popping up all over the place in New York and LA. I blame the expatriate Brits in America – they brought their classism and their “private members-only clubs are cool” mentality to our shores. It’s America – just go to a f–king bar or a regular nightclub. Anyway, I bet Taylor did drop her membership and I bet Casa Cipriani is sh-tting itself.