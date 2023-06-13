King Charles will ride horseback in his first Trooping the Colour as monarch

Trooping the Colour happens this coming weekend. Trooping is the monarch’s birthday parade, even though King Charles’s actual birthday isn’t until November (he’s a literal Scorpio King). But still, tradition and history dictates that Trooping the Colour needs to happen in June, so here we are. This will be Charles’s first Trooping as monarch, and he plans to bring back one special tradition: he’s going to ride on horseback for the parade. His mother used to do that too, up until the 1980s:
King Charles is taking the reins at Trooping the Colour this weekend! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, will ride on horseback in his upcoming birthday parade in London on Saturday, June 17. It will mark the first time the British monarch has saddled up for the annual event since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth last rode in the procession on her beloved horse Burmese. In the years that followed, the Queen opted to take a carriage instead — and in 2003, her husband, Prince Philip, hung up his stirrups and joined her.
Although she stopped riding at Trooping the Colour in the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth remained a dedicated equestrian throughout her life. The history-making monarch, who died in September at age 96, was often seen going for leisurely rides around her royal residences well into her 90s. In 2021, it was reported that she stopped riding her ponies due to “discomfort,” but a source told PEOPLE that she was back in the saddle the following year.
[From People]
There was an infamous moment, back when QEII rode in the Trooping parade, when someone spooked her horse and she had to use her equestrian skills to manage the situation. I imagine she also stopped because it was a security issue, especially given all of the IRA activity in the 1980s. Now, I believe Princess Anne has always been on horseback for Trooping, and she will be on her horse again on Saturday. I imagine Camilla will be poured into a carriage, probably with the Princess of Wales. Remember, King Charles didn’t “invite” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince William took part in a rehearsal for Trooping over the weekend, when London was going through a “historic” heat wave (it was in the mid-to-high 80s). One of the guardsmen fainted with his instrument. This photo is giving SAD TROMBONE.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
King Charles III travelled behind the Flying Scotsman in the Royal Carriages along the North Yorkshire Moors Railways heritage line and met the railways Chief Executive Officer, Chris Price, and longstanding volunteers to mark the 50th Anniversary of the official opening of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (1973-2023).
During His Majesty’s visit to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the Royal Train journeyed from Grosmont to Pickering, where The King unveiled a plaque to memorialise the occasion. He also took the opportunity to view the Flying Scotsman, which turned 100 on 24th February 2023, and had been specially prepared for the occasion: its roof painted white and new lamps fitted to the cab, in line with the tradition of hauling the Royal Train.
Welcoming His Majesty to NYMR was Chief Executive, Chris Price, who said, “It’s an honour to be able to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the NYMR with a special visit from King Charles III. For all these years we have preserved our heritage railway and to celebrate this with royalty is such a privilege. It gives us the enthusiasm and joy to continue for generations to come.”
Built in 1923 at Doncaster Works, Flying Scotsman started life as just another of Sir Nigel Gresley’s A1 class of locomotives. It is now considered the most famous locomotive in the world, holding the world record for a non-stop run in a steam locomotive, set in 1989 with a 422-mile trip. The celebrity engine retired from service in 1963, and is now a star attraction in the collection of the National Railway Museum (part of the Science Museum Group) in York, where it is a working museum exhibit. Its visit to Pickering is the latest in its centenary programme, which sees the locomotive on the tracks, hauling main line tours and visiting heritage railways across the country.
A registered charity, the NYMR requires between 300-500 hours of volunteer support every day to bring its story to life. Among the team are a few long standing volunteers who have been at the NYMR since the first day in 1973 when the Duchess of Kent officially opened the railway. Fifty years on, and John Bruce, Chris Cubitt, John Hunt and Terry Newman are still firing on all cylinders as the NYMR steams into the future.
Sidesaddle? It would be fitting!
I would love to see Camilla on a horse. She would be riding backwards facing the tail!!!
Camilla would probably have no problems riding a horse in a parade as she has probably been involved with fox-hunting her whole life. Charles will love this opportunity to be the focus of attention. Glad he inherited before being too feeble to ride. He’s probably due to get a horse from the Canadian government courtest of the RCMP soon.
@TAMSIN
Camilla’s a boozing old hag that is half in the bag most of the time. That was the inference of my joke which apparently was not that funny after all … because one should never have to explain a joke. Sorry.
I hope he falls off.
He might break a hip climbing in the the saddle. He is an unhealthy looking old man.
@Dutch So true that chuckles is not looking healthy. Contrast him right now with photo of Pr Philip walking with William & Harry at Diana’s funeral. KC has got to have some underlying medical issues the palace is mum on.
So Chuckles will be riding Horsilla. It’s good he gets the chance to ride instead of being ridden.
Lolol literally spit out my coffee. Chuck better watch out, baldy wants to be king NOW! So who knows…
@KFG – “…baldy wants to be king NOW! So who knows…”
Yes!! I’m having flashbacks to Princess Diaries 2 – when the “bad guy” puts a rubber snake on the ground in the horse’s path to freak it out. Baldy might show up with a handful of marbles. Or an actual live snake (with Buttons and Cam… that will make three!).
Spare a Queen, ride a horse
He’s been riding a horse since he met Camilla.
These comments are next level today! 😂
@QUITECONTRARY
My god.
Please continue posting.
Also, what is going on with his lipstick? It’s all smeared.
Regarding the soldiers in their “summer” wool uniforms- when have we seen these people treat others well unless the other person can give them something to improve their bottom line? So sad.
I think it’s cold sores.
OMG dying at these comments 🤣
Love the imagery of camzilla being poured into a carriage
I was in London this weekend and it was unbelievably hot for us, it still is and shows no sign of abating so expect more fainting. And if its too hot for the humans its too hot for the horses (especially the King’s favourite – Camilla). In the year 2023 this is unnecessary pomp, a waste of money and animal abuse.
Yes to all this, Janey. We’ve actually hit low 90s here in Holland and we do not have airconditioning, the air quality is poor, and we aren’t used to this. Those poor soldiers who fainted during rehearsal are wearing hug FUR hats and traditional WOOLEN uniforms: this isn’t summer attire. It’s traditional and stupid. And inhumane and also abusive to the horses.
Oh wow- we have been unseasonably cool here (western New York state). I recall a hot June though when I was in grade school and our band members toppling over like trees due to heavy wool uniforms.
We hit 34C in the BC interior on Saturday. I had the yard umbrella set up over the baby plants in the garden. Too hot, too fast.
The hats represent abuse also. They are still made of bearskins from Canada. All because that type of hat was taken from the French after the battle of Waterloo. Not because of any usefulness or practicality.
It’s a stupid, stupid hat, but if they want to keep the tradition they could easily make fake fur hats. This killing of Canadian bears needs to stop.
They are made of fake fur now and have been for while. But their shoes are still made of leather…..
Don’t know what you call a while, but this article from March 2022 says not fake fur. Do you have a later source? https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/bearskin-hats-guards-faux-fur-uk-b2030394.html
Do they not have summer uniforms?
Those are the summer uniforms. There’s a long coat for winter.
Gosh! Those hats alone must be horrible in the heat.
After that team octo and nonagenarian Team photo I am guessing that Chuckles wants to appear younger or at least have a few photos for historical purposes where he appears strong and in command.
There will defo be no demonstrations which can spook horses.
Anyway let me get the popcorn ready.
As I recall, it wasn’t a matter of someone just spooking QEIIs horse, but the guy fired blanks at her. He had a gun & he got close enough to shoot. That was the day everyone made a lot of her horseback skills, especially considering she was riding sidesaddle.
OMG, yes, I remember this incident. She was riding her horse Burmese and someone fired shots from. It was an amazing show of equestrianship and calmness under pressure that she got the horse under control while riding sidesaddle.You can actually view this on YouTube. But can you imagine if that gun had live bullets that he got so close to her.
Sorry for the choppy, post. Someone fired shots from the crowd, and after getting her horse under control she continued on as if nothing happened. And what was she, 60, when she rode for the last time in TTC? I think Charles is pushing his luck saddling Camilla.
Oh lord, is he going to be bare chested a la Putin?
Love how Charles can’t even hold the writer’s attention in an article purportedly about him. It mentions him off the top, but quickly moves on to his mum.
Charles has been complaining most of his adult life about being overshadowed by one woman or another (Elizabeth, Diana, Meghan – Kate and the flower show thingy is just the latest) – but he’s just so dull, of course the focus is going to shift from him, even in a silly little article about him.
He doesn’t look fit enough to be on horseback for the parade but whatever works for him. He really wants all those cameras on him that day. Hopefully he won’t fall or faint.
How much is this spectacle going to cost everyone but the BRF? 🙄
Do they not have any type of military parade in the US or 44 car presidential motorcades?
Given that Charles is an egomaniac, I’m not surprised that he wants to ride on a horse in his own parade.
Hope he gets bucked off
I’m a dreamer!
I wondered if I remembered reading he is a Scorpio! The property thing makes so much sense. We do not like to give up what we’ve acquired. Full Smaug the dragon attitude.
It disturbs me so greatly that I saw a video clip of that person fainting and NO ONE breaks form to see if they’re okay. It’s unnerving to think they are trained to keep playing while someone you likely know really well is potentially unconscious on the floor.
We did see people coming with a stretcher, and, in the background, another person being carried off. It was disturbing to see, but perhaps they have confidence that trained medical staff will quickly intervene?
I would be very upset if I hit the ground & my compatriots just carried on over my prostrate body. Geez Louise.
And if the guard’s airway had been blocked, that stretcher would have arrived too late.
The soldiers at the back can’t see that someone has fainted in front of them so stepping over is probably safest. If they stopped there would be a concertina action. The medics always get to the fainted very very quickly.
It’s the orders/protocol. People always go down with heatstroke at this thing, and the rest are under orders to just leave them and carry on as if nothing happened, and the stretcher peeps come in and clear them away, which they do as quickly as possible. Soldiers who have fainted have sometimes had quite serious injuries, like broken jaws. Looks really bad when the just march off leaving the unfortunate on the ground.
This is a horrible idea. Hadn’t Elizabeth, who truly loved riding and did it regularly, given up riding in parades by this age? JFC, he isn’t ANNE.
We are going to end up with King William sooner than expected.
I hope Prince Harry and family show up at a 4th of July flyover less than a month after Charles inspect the balcony to make sure that all are English lily linen. Because petty should be served.
4th of July flyover? What? They now celebrate that we tossed them (Brits) out?
CIII always rides a horse at the Trooping of the Colour so……?
Charles and Camilla are going to bitch and throw temper tantrums about how hot it is, I bet.
Charles has not been seen riding for years. He gave up polo. This may not be a happy occasion for Charles though he can play dress up.
And will Andrew show up? Is “Trooping” considered a “family” affair?
I believe he still rode during Trooping. Charles, Anne, Duke of Kent, and some real generals. William joined a few years ago, as did Andrew who apparently had to take riding lessons. I don’t think Edward is Colonel of anything related to Trooping so I think he may ride in the carriage. Duke of Kent recently may have had to ride in a carriage recently because of age.
The writer William Faulkner died at 61 from falling off his horse (he had just previously fallen off his horse and got in the saddle anyway). I’m not predicting anything, just saying that accidents are always possible. And please don’t take that as a Mafia-like threat–like the royal family does with Prince Harry.
That’s a nasty stain Charlie’s got on his trousers in the top photo