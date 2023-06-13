King Charles will ride horseback in his first Trooping the Colour as monarch

Trooping the Colour happens this coming weekend. Trooping is the monarch’s birthday parade, even though King Charles’s actual birthday isn’t until November (he’s a literal Scorpio King). But still, tradition and history dictates that Trooping the Colour needs to happen in June, so here we are. This will be Charles’s first Trooping as monarch, and he plans to bring back one special tradition: he’s going to ride on horseback for the parade. His mother used to do that too, up until the 1980s:

King Charles is taking the reins at Trooping the Colour this weekend! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, will ride on horseback in his upcoming birthday parade in London on Saturday, June 17. It will mark the first time the British monarch has saddled up for the annual event since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth last rode in the procession on her beloved horse Burmese. In the years that followed, the Queen opted to take a carriage instead — and in 2003, her husband, Prince Philip, hung up his stirrups and joined her. Although she stopped riding at Trooping the Colour in the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth remained a dedicated equestrian throughout her life. The history-making monarch, who died in September at age 96, was often seen going for leisurely rides around her royal residences well into her 90s. In 2021, it was reported that she stopped riding her ponies due to “discomfort,” but a source told PEOPLE that she was back in the saddle the following year.

[From People]

There was an infamous moment, back when QEII rode in the Trooping parade, when someone spooked her horse and she had to use her equestrian skills to manage the situation. I imagine she also stopped because it was a security issue, especially given all of the IRA activity in the 1980s. Now, I believe Princess Anne has always been on horseback for Trooping, and she will be on her horse again on Saturday. I imagine Camilla will be poured into a carriage, probably with the Princess of Wales. Remember, King Charles didn’t “invite” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William took part in a rehearsal for Trooping over the weekend, when London was going through a “historic” heat wave (it was in the mid-to-high 80s). One of the guardsmen fainted with his instrument. This photo is giving SAD TROMBONE.