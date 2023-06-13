Prince Harry turned up at the Warrior Games in San Diego on Monday

A decade ago, Prince Harry was in America and he attended the Warrior Games. The Warrior Games were and are a way for veterans to compete in sports, regardless of the extent of their battlefield injuries. The Warrior Games are just for American soldiers/veterans. Harry was so moved by what he saw at his first Warrior Games that it inspired him to found the Invictus Games, widening the field for veterans of all countries to compete against one another in Warrior-Games-esque sports. Later this year, Dusseldorf will host Invictus. In the meantime, Harry decided to check out Team USA’s activities at this year’s Warrior Games in San Diego. Here are photos of Harry on Monday in San Diego:
I love this. Following Harry’s court appearance in London last week, every royal commentator clutched their pearls and performatively wailed “I guess he doesn’t care about VETERANS anymore, he’s so focused on his war against the MEDIA!” And here’s Harry showing all of those idiots that he can fight the British media AND support veterans, all within a week. Seriously though, it’s so cool that he still goes to the Warrior Games. Invictus Dusseldorf is gonna be LIT this year. Last year’s games in the Hague were amazing – they had more competitors than ever and more countries participating, and I remember reading that nearly every event was sold-out. Countries are really vying to support Invictus and host the games – after Dusseldorf, the next games (in early 2025) will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, and it will mark this first “winter games” (as in, winter sports).
Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander attend the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games.
King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the archery on the 2nd day of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Prince Harry and former President of the United States Barack Obama at the wheelchair basketball competition on day seven of the Invictus Games in Toronto. Toronto, Canada – Friday September 29, 2017.
Prince Harry meets competitors during a training session in Toronto on the eve of the start of the Invictus Games. Toronto, Canada – Friday September 22, 2017.
Prince Harry meets competitors during a training session in Toronto on the eve of the start of the Invictus Games. Toronto, Canada – Friday September 22, 2017.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets Invictus Team UK member Jonathan Mitchell during his visit to the Invictus UK Trials at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield on July 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England.
Prince Harry, Jill Biden, and Vice President Joe Biden cheer on and applaud the medal winners for Wheelchair Rugby during the Invictus Games on May 11, 2016 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023.
The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded veterans of the U.S. armed forces as part of their recovery process. Each service provides newly enrolled wounded warriors with access to adaptive sports, allowing them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey.
The British royal himself founded a similar international tournament, the Invictus Games, in 2014. Harry’s event took its inspiration from the Warrior Games, which has taken place annually since 2010.
-
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023.
The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded veterans of the U.S. armed forces as part of their recovery process. Each service provides newly enrolled wounded warriors with access to adaptive sports, allowing them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey.
The British royal himself founded a similar international tournament, the Invictus Games, in 2014. Harry’s event took its inspiration from the Warrior Games, which has taken place annually since 2010.
He is just a decent guy who was born a prince and is figuring out in real time how to use his powers for good. It’s a quietly inspiring story when you remove all the trappings. And I am here for it.
Well said-I feel the same about good king Harry!
So agree
Yup! I agree completely.
AGREED. Great comment.
Looking relaxed and happy and engaged.
He’s living his best life. Good to see. Such a contrast to his brother/father.
“What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man!” Yes he is! 🙂
I know that if I found myself at an event where I was seated very near Harry, I’d be so focused on my posture and facial expressions knowing I’ll be in a pic, I’d lose track of the event proceedings. Damn my high self-monitoring ADHD!! Lolol
So glad he’s out and about and having fun. His resilience is extraordinary.
Did you see the group of women laughing with him?
This was a pleasant surprise.
Love it. Can’t wait for invictus.
What I love to see is his passion for the players and the sports. He’s talking strategies and moves and rooting for people. He’s invested. It’s authentic, not performative. You can’t fake that kind of leadership, no matter how much king you claim to be.
I love how Harry moves in stealth. We don’t know where he’ll turn up next.
Yep. And he’s actually there, mentally present not preening for the cameras.
I think Harry has reached a point where he no longer needs to constantly, actively, publicly support veterans, because the veterans themselves know what he has already done and respect and appreciate him for that. They also have families of their own, and know and respect that Harry’s duty towards his family’s happiness and security must come first. That said, of course he can and will continue to speak up for his fellow veterans and find ways to use his platform to support them and ensure they receive the recognition they deserve. He’s just a thoroughly decent, compassionate man with a strong sense of duty.
Now, how long before the BM (such an apt acronym) ruin the moment by starting in with the “WHERE’S MEGHAN?!” and insisting that her absence is a sign of an impending divorce?
As a nurse who uses medical abbreviations as easily as I speak English, I concur. BM=bowel movement OR British Media, they really are interchangeable aren’t they?
And of course the Sussexes are on the brink of divorce and Harry can’t wait to run back to Britain if they’re not in the same room all the time. Eye roll.
@Miranda – Exactly what I was about to say. The “WHERE’S MEGHAN?!” posts and articles will be popping up everywhere. And yet those same people will never mention the obvious separate appearances of the other two.
I love that Harry supports the Warrior Games. He looked amazing and seemed to be having fun. He just looks like he belongs here in America.
It must be so special to be in Harrys company ,he is so charming and seems so comfortable with people of all walks of life .
Just a very impressive man .
I love this. His support for veterans is consistent no matter where he is.
@becs, yes it is, always has been and always will be. I don’t know if any of you remember me posting about my friend from my regiment who was in America and had an accident that meant major spinal surgery
. I told you how invictus had stepped in and she had a visit from Harry. Her medical bills and getting her back to the UK came to over 400,000 dollars including the medical flight. The difference between what her insurance covered was paid by INVICTUS, and Harry has called her twice to check her progress!! Sandy is over the moon and can you imagine anyone else in the Royal family going to so much trouble, because I can’t, and like sandy said, no one had better critisise Harry to him after what’s been done for his wife. Harry will, as I said always be military, cut him in half and you would see MILITARY right through him like a stick of rock.
I wager a lot of us remember!
#goodkingharry
No other words are needed.
Love that for him! While others are letting guards faint in a rehearsal and gossiping about invitation snubs, he’s supporting his community. Look who’s got their priorities right. 😏
Good for Harry. His commitment is very real for veterans. Nice to see him out and looking good.
So he wasn’t prevented from reentering the country by border control? Huh…I guess the British press got it wrong.
This comment is only about Harry in the sense that had he not gone I would never have known that games took place. That it takes a foreigner showing up and being photographed for the Warrior Games to reach me shows the really sad state of affairs for American vets.
Whistler Invictus is on my birthday! February 6, 2025. I’m trying to make it a “to me, from me” present.
Really lovely to see Harry’s continuing support and work for veterans.
I was hoping Harry would pop up at the warrior games so glad he was able to show his support. Looking forward to the Netflix show Heart of Invictus & how it might be promoted especially in the US, and to the invictus games itself.
It’s funny how Harry is able to travel stealthy & all the “friends” & “Montecito sources” who know about Meghan partying or Harry renting hotel rooms, can never tell about these trips.
I figured they would release the documentary in August in time to shine a light on the new games and have it fresh in the public consciousness. I’m looking forward to it as well. There are a lot of people who are patrons or represent charities but you can tell he’s very involved behind the scenes and even knows the people who are admins and coffee runners.
He’s the man the his own family in bed with the filthy Brit media tried to tell us is dumb. He’s an extraordinary man on his own but teamed with his extraordinary wife Meghan they are a powerhouse. It’s a real pleasure watching them succeed, living a life of service. Can you hear me cheering from here?