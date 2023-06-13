Princess Charlotte is ‘very much’ in her mother’s sporty, competitive mold

People are still talking about the Princess of Wales’s rugby event on Wednesday. Or should I say, her Shaping Us/men’s mental health/Early Years/rugby event. Let’s be real, the entire purpose of the event was to showcase Kate wearing a ponytail and playing pretend-rugby for the photographers. And because Kate’s children have to be attached to every event she does, wouldn’t you know that all three of her kids play rugby, and Charlotte is the best rugby player of all.

Like royal mother, like royal daughter! Kate Middleton showed off some serious rugby skills on Wednesday at the Maidenhead Rugby Club — the results of regular backyard rugby sessions with her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them,” says Nigel Gillingham, who is President of the governing body of the sport in England, the Rugby Football Union. And 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte inherited more than athleticism from her mom. “Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well,” Gillingham adds. Princess Kate, who supports England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, previously revealed that Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte are both playing rugby, noting that her eldest child is tall so “he has the physique.” And while Prince William has also described his daughter as a “budding star” in soccer, Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport is actually gymnastics while attending the Commonwealth Games with her parents last summer. “She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she’s interested in the gymnastics, and while they’re trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, ‘It’s gymnastics that I like,’ ” said Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, according to Hello! magazine. Kate added, “Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels,” according to the Daily Mail.

[From People]

The thing is, the one thing we’ve always known about Kate is that she’s terribly keen on tennis, yet we rarely get an update on the kids’ tennis lessons. I’m assuming they have tennis lessons? It seems like Charlotte would be more likely to show interest in sports like gymnastics, swimming and tennis, as opposed to rugby, football, etc. Of course, if Kate mentioned that Charlotte and Louis were into tennis, then there might be expectations that Charlotte and Louis come to Wimbledon and not just George. Anyway, I totally believe Charlotte is sporty, I just don’t buy that Kate is out in the backyard playing rugby with them. I think Kate just feels the need to mention that her kids are so excited about fill-in-the-blank event, whatever Kate or William is doing at the time.