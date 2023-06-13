Princess Charlotte is ‘very much’ in her mother’s sporty, competitive mold

People are still talking about the Princess of Wales’s rugby event on Wednesday. Or should I say, her Shaping Us/men’s mental health/Early Years/rugby event. Let’s be real, the entire purpose of the event was to showcase Kate wearing a ponytail and playing pretend-rugby for the photographers. And because Kate’s children have to be attached to every event she does, wouldn’t you know that all three of her kids play rugby, and Charlotte is the best rugby player of all.
Like royal mother, like royal daughter! Kate Middleton showed off some serious rugby skills on Wednesday at the Maidenhead Rugby Club — the results of regular backyard rugby sessions with her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them,” says Nigel Gillingham, who is President of the governing body of the sport in England, the Rugby Football Union. And 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte inherited more than athleticism from her mom.
“Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well,” Gillingham adds.
Princess Kate, who supports England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, previously revealed that Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte are both playing rugby, noting that her eldest child is tall so “he has the physique.”
And while Prince William has also described his daughter as a “budding star” in soccer, Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport is actually gymnastics while attending the Commonwealth Games with her parents last summer.
“She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she’s interested in the gymnastics, and while they’re trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, ‘It’s gymnastics that I like,’ ” said Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, according to Hello! magazine.
Kate added, “Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels,” according to the Daily Mail.
The thing is, the one thing we’ve always known about Kate is that she’s terribly keen on tennis, yet we rarely get an update on the kids’ tennis lessons. I’m assuming they have tennis lessons? It seems like Charlotte would be more likely to show interest in sports like gymnastics, swimming and tennis, as opposed to rugby, football, etc. Of course, if Kate mentioned that Charlotte and Louis were into tennis, then there might be expectations that Charlotte and Louis come to Wimbledon and not just George. Anyway, I totally believe Charlotte is sporty, I just don’t buy that Kate is out in the backyard playing rugby with them. I think Kate just feels the need to mention that her kids are so excited about fill-in-the-blank event, whatever Kate or William is doing at the time.
The story line of charlotte’s life is already being written, rather sad.
I was about to say this. It’s quite sad to see these children life roles already being written like this.
George: the responsible heir and an image of his father
Charlotte: her mothers perfect mini me
Louis: the “cheeky”, funny, joker. And when he gets older he’ll probably get the party/playboy prince label.
And , yet, Charlotte seems like the leader of the pack.
Tennis, piano, shooting and maybe sailing are probably part of their basic non-peasant rich kid education, they dont really have a say. For the rest, they may have an opinion.
Riding. Don’t forget riding.
I hope the kids at least enjoy most of it.
Kate looks like my old elementary gym teacher.
Charlotte should be able to do whatever she wants outside of her mother’s shadow, no comparisons necessary. Stop feeding this narcissist’s ego by making her kids an extension of her. That is going to do so much damage to them.
I also find these a lot of sports the kids are supposedly interested in. I get trying to introduce your child to various sports and keeping them active but they just happen to like every. single. sport their parents have some sort of a connection to? Funny.
Yawn
Good god those children need to run for the hills or better still the airport and get a one way ticket to Montecito and their uncle Harry. They are now being cast in their future rolls By their mother and the media! Before long they are going to start playing one of against the other as to who is better than who, and Louis will be cast as their Harry. Run kids run and don’t look back
All the riches yet cannot find a stylist who can blend a wiglet. You can actually see the line… sigh.
Charlotte being made in her mothers mold is not the compliment they think it is. Can’t is lazy and mean. I hope for better for Charlotte but I do hope she enjoys sports. Hopefully she will come out of this family ok.
Let them talk. As long as they keep Prince Archie, princess Lili and Queen Meghan’s names out of their mouths….