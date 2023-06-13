Donald Trump is having a hell of a time finding a lawyer for his federal case

The Department of Justice unsealed Donald Trump’s indictment last Friday, and the federal government seems to have a very strong case. It feels like we’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, right? Like, what will he do, what violence and insurrection will that guy incite this time? Regardless, it feels like seven years after this hellish journey began, we’re in the endgame. It’s very likely that Trump goes to prison for obstruction of justice, mishandling classified documents and violating the Espionage Act. It’s even more likely that he’ll go to prison given the fact that his lawyers are all quitting and he can’t seem to find a half-decent criminal defense attorney to represent him in his trial:
Donald Trump spent the day before his historic appearance in federal court scrambling to find a qualified Florida lawyer willing to join his defense team as he faces the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president.
After touching down in Miami on Monday, Trump spent the afternoon interviewing prospective lawyers and meeting with his legal team, along with other top advisers, to discuss the case, in which he is accused of mishandling classified documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them, according to people familiar with the sessions. Several prominent Florida attorneys declined to take Trump on as a client after two of the key lawyers handling the documents matter — Jim Trusty and John Rowley — resigned last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
Trusty and Rowley’s departure was sudden and unexpected, leaving Trump jockeying to identify a lawyer ahead of his Tuesday appearance in federal court in Miami, where rules require practicing attorneys to be a member in good standing of the Florida bar or to be sponsored by one before appearing. Veteran Florida litigator Christopher Kise, who joined the team in the fall and has an extensive network in the Florida bar, has led the search for a lawyer and cast a seemingly wide net in the state. Kise declined to comment.
Disagreements over legal strategy have hindered the search for new defense attorneys, according to people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Some on Trump’s team have pushed to pursue an aggressively partisan strategy in which they would accuse the Justice Department of prosecutorial misconduct and weaponizing the legal system against Trump. The other camp, a person briefed on the situation said, is urging the former president to put together a traditional defense team and believes that the case is winnable at trial through careful jury selection — one juror is all a defendant needs to convince to avoid conviction — and that a scorched-earth strategy could alienate a jury and the country.
[From WaPo]
The Post then volunteers some names on Trump’s shortlist, and they are a murderer’s row of Florida’s legal dirtbags, many of whom have faced criminal charges themselves. From what I’ve seen of Trump’s taste in lawyers – plus, he has to take whatever slim pickings he can get – he tends to prefer the “mob lawyer” type – someone who seemed “connected,” someone who is used to taking orders from a made guy. I’m just saying, a lot of mobsters retire to Florida. Anyway, this trial is going to be fun – Trump isn’t dicking around with some outer-borough dime-store lawyer, he’s dealing with the full weight of the DOJ and the Office of the Special Counsel. Special Counsel Jack Smith has spent the past ten months putting together an extremely strong case.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, DOJ.
Considering the end result for his past lawyers – this man is kryptonite.
LMAO I love this for him.
That orange jump suit is going to look so good.
It will match his bizarre orange pallor.
i am not sure he’d be able to maintain that lovely puke-inducing shade of orange in prison. It requires an tanning bed made in 1981 and a bottle of wet n wild desert beige foundation.
That’s a good point. Perhaps after a week or two of stamping out license plates he’ll have earned enough to purchase a few orange highlighters at the commissary, and then he can color himself bright orange again. You know, just to feel a sense of normalcy.
And his hair. However will he maintain his beehive do when he’s in the can?
This all made me lol and I needed that!
On a more sobering note – does he even need a lawyer when he has the bought and paid for judge in his greasy pocket [crying face]
Two of his former lawyers took one look at the indictment and nope’d right on out of there.
He needs a lawyer with a security clearance so they can review the documents in question. Unfortunately for Trump, lawyers with clearances aren’t mob lawyers and don’t take on mob clients.
Any lawyer who takes him on can kiss goodbye to their career as well as rep plus they won’t get paid – chickens are coming home to roost for him in every way.
What happens if he can’t find a legal team to rep him?
I would assume the state would provide him with a lawyer, like any criminal who can’t afford one?
Nope. Trump can afford one. Public defenders are only assigned to those below a certain income.
there are always attorneys who want to get in with the rich white supremist crowd. he won’t get an elite atty, but he’ll get some atty who is desperate enough for those nazi connections. i think the white glove firms will all shun him, as they should
Those lawyers left like rats on a sinking ship. They either knew he has no chance of avoiding prison or they’ve turned and are now informants. Either way, he’s screwed methinks. Even my staunch Republican mother thinks he’s guilty.
Since Trump is notorious for not paying his bills, I don’t know why anyone would take him on as a client. That being said, he may be found guilty, but there is no way in hell he’s going to do any jail time. He’ll have an ankle bracelet at Mar a Lago at most.
I, for once, don’t agree. We should not expect the best case scenario (which in his case would mean over 100 years in prison), but 5-7 years in federal are realistic.
I have to say that in federal court down here, not sure if it’s everywhere, once a lawyer enters an appearance, it’s very difficult to withdraw even if you’re not getting paid. Every good attorney I know down here would demand a very hefty retainer before entering an appearance. I wonder if that has something to do with some lawyers not being interested, besides him being a nightmare to deal with.
I agree. I have no doubt any lawyer who takes him on will be getting paid a huge retainer before even taking the call.
I HOPE he gets put away forever! However, that one line worries me – all it takes is one juror. I hope we get through this without any blood shed. I’ve seen comments from people that are pretty much, to me, inciting for violence. I get so frustrated with people defending what Trump has done. I don’t know if they are just blindly following him, thinking this is just political or lacking in the brain! I will be so happy when Trump is behind bars and this is just a horrible nightmare that finally ended!
His case is f**ked, he doesn’t pay his bills, and often the people representing him end up being charged with crimes themselves. The only type going to take this case is someone looking to get famous and make money off the notoriety.
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person!
Attorney-client privilege (therefore the can’t be informants)
I believe one of the delays was because they wanted privilege pierced for some specific testimony and it was granted, mainly around the files that were stored in the pool shed/bathroom and the strategy to manage those. Corcoran is going to have to answer questions around that process. So, I wonder if attorneys saw that mess and said, nope, it couldn’t be me.
Any Lawyer who signs up, may I recommend getting your Money/Fees upfront, this man doesn’t pay his bills.
A former president who is under constant Secret Service protection (for the rest of his life) going to jail? Not gonna happen. Its a crazy dream.
More likely, he would be placed under ‘house arrest’ at ONE of his properties…. one without guests….and SS would act as his jailers.
Honestly, no one knows how it would be done but I sure won’t bet on him sitting in some Club-Fed no matter the outcome. Personally, I’d like to see him take the Unabomber’s now empty cell.
Surely after being convicted he’ll lose SS protection.
Unfortunately, according to lawyers, he wont. He MIGHT lose his pension….so there is that! On the plus side, the government would no longer have to pay HIM to house his SS agents….so that would be the only cost saving he ever provided! Watch that deficit go down, down, down!. Oh, and they can fine him!
My dad is a retired criminal defense attorney, and has represented some truly difficult clients, including some who were severely mentally ill. When Trump’s lawyers resigned, my dad said he couldn’t believe it had taken as long as it did, and that there was not enough money in the world to convince him to take on as a client (not that any one working for Trump would ever get paid, anyway). He thinks some of his mentally ill clients were probably easier to control than Trump, who apparently has some pathological inability to just SHUT. THE. FUCK. UP. And that inability will likely play a “yuuuge” part in his downfall, even if he has the best lawyer in the country. Which he obviously, hilariously, will not.
No lawyer in their right mind would want to take on this case and not just because the evidence is so strong against him. It’s also become clear in the last few years that Trump doesn’t follow the most basic legal advice. Lawyers don’t want clients who are so out of control. And Trump still wants Roy Cohn who has been dead for years as his lawyer. Of course he does! Cohn was the ultimate mob lawyer. Ironically, if he had never run for president, this criminal could have probably just continued criming for the rest of his life.
Didn’t Cohn do some representation of the Rosenbergs?
They made out well!
No, Cohn was the prosecutor in the Rosenberg case and claimed that they were sentenced to death on his personal recommendation to Judge Kaufman. The whole case was unsurprisingly riddled with prosecutorial misconduct. Julius Rosenberg was guilty but didn’t receive a fair trial and would likely not have been executed had the trial had an ethical prosecutor, and Ethel was essentially murdered by the state.
Who in the world would represent him? He lies all the time – to his own lawyers and many of them end up facing criminal charges themselves. He’s a one man crime wave, and you cannot be part of a crime in progress as an attorney. He doesn’t follow sound legal advice, even simple advice like shut your trap don’t discuss the case. That’s because he thinks he knows more than his lawyers, he fancies himself as a genius when he’s just a dumb ass. And then, as everyone else has pointed out, he doesn’t pay his bills.
His pattern of not paying people and tanking their businesses has FINALLY caught up to him. Remember the small business manufacturer of the pianos he screwed over after the pianos were delivered to his businesses – he never paid the bill. By the time that poor man got a dime it was barely worth a nickel. He had to hire attorneys file a lawsuit, etc. And there are hundreds of people like him – that’s how Trump does business. His pattern and practice is to screw people over.
I said when he was elected we would never recover. Some people thought it was hyperbole but look at the path of destruction and death he has left in his wake. Thousands and thousands died of Covid cause this man is a science denier whose only qualifications were being on a reality show and being a racist. He had never served one day in government and could not pass a fifth grade civics test. The Capitol got attacked, people died, and a confederate flag flew in it – that imagery is burned in history and our collective brains now. He has destroyed this country and the voters helped him do it. Watch White women will flock to the polls to vote for him AGAIN after all this shit. They would vote for him despite a prison sentence. Shame on them. Seriously, shame on anyone who ever voted for this turd.
Cut to Ralph Macchio saying, “My cousin Vinny!”
Maga= making attorneys get attorneys. Saw it on Twitter awhile back. Sign on with him and this is what happens.
I’d like to be optimistic, but there’s that judge…
100% this issue!
I could see someone taking the case who is guaranteed payment by some rich Trump supporter or someone who is an insane right wing racist nationalist. But anyone with a brain is going to steer clear of this chump. I find it interesting that those fine upstanding young men, Don, Jr. and Eric have not uttered a peep. However, between the judge and my general skepticism, I just don’t know what will happen. The fact that these Republicans are out in force defending him (he did nothing wrong, what about Hilary? what about Hunter Biden?) just makes me want to throw up.
Kaiser, bonus points from me, a retired journalist, for using “dicking around:” Trump isn’t dicking around with some outer-borough dime-store lawyer….”
What lawyer in their right mind would rep Trump?
Career killer.