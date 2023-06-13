NYT columnist hopes that Prince Harry eventually ‘lays down his title’

The unethical behavior of the British media should not be overlooked, especially as they report on Prince Harry’s many lawsuits against them. Instead of merely bowing out of trial coverage given the fact that Harry is literally suing all of them, the British media is instead willfully misrepresenting Harry’s lawsuits and statements and publishing screed after screed about how he’s going to lose, how he can’t “prove” that they’ve done anything to him, how he’s wrong to bring up all of these “old stories.” What’s worse is that I keep seeing the American media pick up parts of those same arguments. So it is notable (I guess) when the New York Times publishes a column about how Harry is actually quite noble for his war against Britain’s press machine. This was written by Tanya Gold, a British journalist who has worked for Harper’s, The Spectator and other outlets. Some highlights:
Harry is not a panda: Harry is determined to define himself, and not to be, in Hilary Mantel’s description in her essay “Royal Bodies,” a “panda”: “expensive to conserve and ill-adapted to any modern environment.” In this refusal to be the prince we wanted, or deserved, he has become something far more interesting.
An instrument all his life: Like his mother, Princess Diana, Harry has been an instrument all his life. The Windsor family is Britain’s national pantomime and he was cast at birth — long before he could give consent — to be the shade to the sunlight of his brother, William. The newspapers chronicled his childhood; his parents’ love affairs, late-night telephone calls and hatred. They photographed his mother as she lay dying in a tunnel in Paris. They filmed Harry as he, aged 12, walked behind her coffin at her funeral, his presence necessary to protect his father’s reputation. Even the British media wouldn’t heckle a faithless husband in front of his son.
Finally, someone admits the press’s treatment of Meghan: Then he married Meghan Markle, and when she was abused by the British media — which happens to all women who marry into the family, but this was a racist, classist and xenophobic variation — he did something sensible and loving for his new family: He left Britain.
Gold hopes he gives up his title: Since then his redemption has been sequential. There was the interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they described his family’s concern about the skin color of their unborn child. There was a Netflix documentary. There was his memoir, “Spare,” in which he described how his father, probably smelling of flowers and gunpowder, sat down on his bed to tell him that his mother was dead. Now there is the litigation and, eventually, I hope, the day when he lays down his title, accepts that some things cannot be reformed and is redeemed by the application of self-knowledge.
Spare was a whistle-blower’s account: I read “Spare” as a portrait of an abusive childhood and an act of whistle-blowing, but most of the British media did not. They mocked him for writing about a youthful sexual encounter — how crass to mention it, now we must find the woman! — and for his affinity for Stewie, the infant prodigy in “Family Guy,” whom he described as “a prophet without honor.”
Brave Harry: Even to the sympathetic, Harry can seem ridiculous. He is a panda, and pandas don’t usually fight back. And for the moment he thinks he can be meaningfully feminist and antiracist while embodying inherited wealth and power as a royal duke, which is absurd. But Harry is brave, and he has found his battlefield. I think if he could, he would bring it all down — the monarchy, the media, the whole awful dance. We did not have his consent. For that, he will have his revenge.
The thing I agree with the most is that Spare is a survivor’s account of his abuse, and a witness’s account of watching the women he loves be abused. It was also a whistle-blower’s account of the dysfunction and cruelty of the whole institution. What was still so brilliant about Spare though is that… now it’s a historical document. It’s Harry reclaiming his narrative and saying no, it happened this way, all of it without hiding behind palace insiders or royal sources.
Now, all that being said, I don’t really get this stuff: “eventually, I hope, the day when he lays down his title, accepts that some things cannot be reformed and is redeemed by the application of self-knowledge” and “for the moment he thinks he can be meaningfully feminist and antiracist while embodying inherited wealth and power as a royal duke, which is absurd.” Embodying wealth and power… when he literally had to flee his country to protect his wife and children? When his father yanked his security and left him for dead? This idea that “Harry’s “power” comes from his title or the money his dead mother left him in trust” is absurd at this point – people couldn’t care less about his title – what his supporters care about is his journey, his survival story.
Their fantasy is that the only mixed race family is kicked out.
Where is the same vim and vigour for Prince Andrew ?
I remember Tanya gold writing for the Fail years ago. Sure, she’s made it slightly more US friendly but has to get those typical, BM talking points. I wondered where she’d slunk off to. Guess what, Tanya? Harry doesn’t need your advice. Btw Tanya used to whine endlessly about being bullied because someone called her fat. So she should take a few seats.
IIMHO, calling out fat-shaming should be okay and not called whining. I see that mean that she should have more empathy, but the word “whining” sounded to me kind of like you weren’t being empathetic either. But maybe I don’t know the full story there.
Agree, Shawna.
Harry can’t lay down his title. He was born a blood prince. He does like to be called by name without prince in front of it but he will always be a prince. I believe Harry is in a good place and knows that his family is sh*t but that being said I bet he would like to have his family be able to stop the sh*t and just be family. He can always have hope.
If someone born to be a King in the same family could lay down his title and walk away a hundred years ago, I struggle to see why a prince can’t do the same today.
@HiThere: I hope you’re not talking about Edward VIII who left the Royal Family and became the Duke of Windsor.
Are you talking about King Edward’s abdication? That was because of his relationship (and attachment to H*tler). And he didn’t give up his titles. He abdicated as King but was made Duke of Windsor – a title.
@Hithere. Why should he have to lay down his title? He has done nothing wrong but tell the truth. Let’s leave Harry alone with this crap.
Agreed. I don’t understand why he holds on to it. He has proven himself to be trailblazer, he and Meghan have made deals worth millions.
He doesn’t need that title, Meghan herself said that her greatest title was Mom.
Fans that bring up such things as birth right/blood prince, are indirectly supporting the Monarchy and the preferential treatment given to the first child, that very system that makes Harry the Spare.
I can understand that Harry, having been a prince all his life, cannot fathom a life without that title, but hopefully he will get there someday.
@julie. He doesn’t use the title he always refers to himself as Harry so I think he can fathom being without it. The monarchy still exists whether we want it or not and as such he is a blood prince. No I’m not indirectly supporting the monarchy. It still exists and he is still a prince. I hope one day soon it comes to an end but until then…
Exactly! It’s his birthright. Just because they left doesn’t mean he is required or should drop his birthright.
They can take away his security and cut him off but that name is his.
Also, it’s very important that he keep it because one never knows what those vipers may try if he drops his birthright.
People need to stop telling Harry he should give up his title or demand he get stripped of it. One day he might, but it will be HIS choice and on his own time table. Also, people need to stop trying to use him as a cudgel for whatever their personal beliefs or goals are.
There could be numerous reasons why he still keeps them. It’s his birthright, he still believes in the POTENTIAL of the monarchy even if all the current heirs are absolute shit. He believes he needs it to get and maintain the security he has.
@Snuffles, Harry did offer to hand back his Duke title, but Charlie boy refused, NOT, I hasten to add out of love for Harry , but in my opinion just to make himself look good. He will not and should not “lay down the title of prince, as that would affect his children’s future, as should (god forbid) anything happen to Harry and Megan, the Royal family would be duty bound to protect those children. I firmly believe that Charlie is leaving that title” Duke “in place, until a massive event takes place behind Palace walls and they need a massive distraction from it (Kate and William anyone). Then when he steps in and says he is removing Harry’s title, THAT will be the headline. The thing is they have forgotten that people are wise to them now, and will see right through the Palace two step
Hmm. I don’t hate what’s she saying here. Agree with most of it. Harry can do whatever he wants with his titles, but she’s right that his reputation, wealth, status, privilege all originate from an institution that is deeply racist, sexist, colonialist, etc. There is a disconnect in upholding the traditions of that institution (in her example, keeping his titles) while suggesting you’re against the things the institution stands for. It’s trying to have it both ways–that’s what she’s saying. And I can’t say she’s wrong. It’s up to him how he wants to reconcile that–for instance, if he found a way to use his duke title to win reparations for the peoples his family and the power structure in Britain has wronged, then I’d say more power to him and long live the duke.
Thank you.
I agree – she isn’t wrong when she points this out
He offered to give up his titles. It wasn’t accepted. He talked about it in his interviews. The offer wasn’t accepted, probably because of the domino effect it would have for everyone who’s titled – especially the aristocracy and the RF. Because if titles can so easily be removed, what’s the point of them in the first place? Those people know that without the titles they’re nothing, and they can’t abide the loss of status and class bullsh*t.
@MrsBanjo: Thank you for reminding us that Harry did offer to give up the titles and the Royal Family refused to do it. It’s up to the Royal Family to strip him of his titles now.
And all of those titles have an “of” for a reason: they indicate what land/estate the monarch gifted your family. Now that most of these estates were gutted after the death taxes following WWII, there’s a hollowness to most of the titles. So those who don’t have the property to back up their title would be more exposed.
+1. I want him and Meghan to thrive and be successful outside of that racist and archaic institution, but it’s not lost on me that if the family had accepted Meghan he would have been happy to continue being part of the system, even going as far as saying that it would have been good for the Commonwealth.
I think Harry deeply believes in and respects the monarchy still, which is understandable since he was born into it. But it’s also understandable to point out that the institution will never be reformed, so it’s a bit anticlimactic to hold out hope for change.
Harry DID offer up his title and it was refused. It’s up to the RF to determine this. If he IS stripped of his dukedom he is still a Prince by blood. He will always be known as Prince Harry, a member of the royal family. I think some want him to be stripped of his title so Meghan can be stripped of her title as well.
It’s also the revenge storyline that bugs me. The BM like to paint him as some vengeful court-thirsty suing machine that’s lost the plot. Criminal acts were committed against him and Harry has every right to seek justice. Wanting justice and wanting revenge are not the same thing. Characterizing him as seeking revenge is purposefully evoking a negative connotation. It’s doing to him what this article purports has been done to him his whole life.
Living well is the best revenge.
Title or not.
I agree he is on a journey. And I think Gold agrees as well. But she is thinking ahead to where the journey is leading him and where it ultimately takes him. It’s difficult for Gold (or me, for that matter) to see this ending eventually in anything other than in the renunciation of all titles. She is correct that you cannot be anti-racism or feminist and support hereditary monarchy. Hell, you cannot even be for equality in general while supporting the British monarchy simultaneously.
Tanya Gold remains consistent in her ranting. The last one I remember was her horrible take of Finding Freedom.
But to be fair, she is anti monarchy, so her take is not a surprise.
I think she’s touching on something a lot of people have noticed – Harry isn’t anti-monarchy, he’s pissed the system didn’t work for him. If they’d been nicer to Meghan and more welcoming, we wouldn’t be here at all, so his personal growth is not yet done. He still sees the whole system as the media’s fault – not that the entire abusive structure is racist and classist and needs to change. It feels like he believes (or did when writing the book) that if he could just save his family from the media, the cloud over their eyes would lift and all would be well. He doesn’t see them for what they truly are.
Well Harry never said he was anti monarchy- he said in January in the Bradby interview that he still believed in it. He & Meghan said on Oprah if they had been supported they wanted to find a way to work in the system. It seems he thinks it can be a force for good & my guess is that he thinks it needs reform & more open/progressive thinking. He talked about the Dutch monarchy being able to have discussions about his colonial past.
Whilst I fundamentally disagree with him on this & am not here for representation politics, it’s not his fault that his criticism about palace/family treatment means that people think he’s anti monarchy or hates his family when his own words say otherwise eg talking about still loving his family & wanting constructive discussions to resolve issues.
In an article about phone hacking’s impact the whole bringing up of titles thing seems to suggest give up titles & maybe you will get peace. But why isn’t Tanya asking why her press friends are still harassing Harry despite him giving up public funding & returning Frogmore money like they requested in 2019 & 2020. Plus how does giving up titles stop Harry from being the son of a king & Diana, having the wealth & fame from that position? The press’ behaviour since leaving public duties suggests he still would be harassed the same way & that’s the key part of his case & issue with the press.
I don’t think people like Tanya who writes for pro establishment media like the spectator, come to this from a good place. Most of these types absolutely support the aristocracy & status quo but mainly want Harry to drop titles so mixed race Archie isn’t a Prince or Duke of Sussex one day
And lets not forget that Meghan wanted this to work as well. They BOTH would have stayed, happily, if the press and RF would have been nicer.
Yeah, I saw another British journalist saying the same thing about the title. Some people in the British media have built up this image of Harry as a rebel prince and they can’t let it go. If the Royal Family had treated him and Meghan right they would still be there. Don’t get me wrong, I’m anti-monarchy but I don’t think Harry should give up his title. One of the most liberal politiciana in British history was Tony Benn who was an aristocrat.
It’s worth reading the whole piece, rather than just the excerpts, because it has a more consistent narrative and is more pro-Harry than what we see here.
And sorry, but I’ll disagree. Harry does embody inherited wealth and power. Just because Charles and William have more wealth and power doesn’t mean he isn’t part of and a symbol of that world. He’s a Prince and a Duke and that’s why people are passionately following his story, as opposed to some other random dude who trying to do good works. But the difference between him and his family is in how he’s chosen to deal with his legacy. He’s determined to live a free and useful life and, as the author says, that’s a very brave thing. And I think this is why the author feels Harry should give up his title – it would the final freedom. I don’t know if Harry wants to give up all of his heritage, that’s up to him.
I assume this person intends H to lay down both the Prince and Duke titles…? It’s absurd either way. He was born to this. His titles aren’t an appendage or covering or tint; they’re inside him and determine how he’s perceived. They’re a result of his bloodline and are built into his body, and as he grew up they determined nearly everything around him and his future. He clearly struggles against a lot of the “consequences”/“trappings” of his identity, but he’ll never disown the past, and it would be denial to pretend he could shuffle off the pain and experiences with the titles. He affirms who he is, and part of that is the title. It’s not that he’s vain about his title or regressively holding onto it or needs it to prop up his income, as people seem to think. In a way, he’s been punished with and by his title, so how would it be a punishment to take it away?
How very British & really many other societies who act and truly believe institutions can’t change. The US was built on new ways & new types of institutions. Change is hard & multi-faceted – for example his chance at change is a part of the much larger tailwind that monarchies no longer rule – and a large part of my so much nonsense is treated by courtiers & media as A Big Deal – voices are loud bc stakes are so low. Institutions can change — but it’s hard.
Harry’s grandmother bestowed the title of Duke of Sussex on him. For him perhaps this is his way of honoring his grandmother by keeping this one legacy she left him that was not stripped away, while stripping him of other honors that he was given with the exception of his military honors which he he earned. There is nothing left for some folks to grumble about but the Duke of Sussex title. Becoming a prince was not his choice it was something he was born into. Harry like so many inherited either wealth, property or just the family name (think Anderson Cooper). To suggest in any manner that his inherited wealth taints him is ludicrous. He did not steal it or rape and rob other countries to acquire it, this is a part of his family’s legacy. If he is judged in this manner then pretty much all descendants of wealthy families should be judged as such. It to me is not what you inherit but the manner by which you use your inheritance. And thus far this young decent man is doing a heck of a job in sharing as well as using his voice to speak on the inequalities that exist in all families because of lineage.
I hope he never gives up his titles. It would make all the wrong people smugly happy, while doing nothing to address and uproot the rot and corruption inherent in the class system that it sprang from.
Harry is entitled to keep the titles and should. Meghan is his wife and upon marriage got titles she is entitled to. The titles are their childrens birthrights.
I think some monarchists and even some fans think Harry is a (british) Republican/anti monarchist. He isn’t. He has not said he doesn’t think the monarchy as an institution shouldn’t exist. What he is against is how it’s run and certain people who run it. As well as how the British media and the monarchy have this toxic relationship which resulted in Harry’s every mistake being splashed out on the front pages and in general Meghan and his children being treated as second class citizens by both the people in the monarchy as well as the press.
If the people in the monarchy and the media treated them with decency, H&M would still be working royals. They did not leave because they hate monarchies and think they should exist, they left because of how they were personally treated. Which was and still is, horrific and completely understandable why they did.
As for the titles, I don’t really care what they do or don’t do with it. It’s up to them really.
What does Harry gain by giving up his title? He is still a Windsor. The British and right wing press will still hound him and his family.
No one will strip Harry of his titles, but his brother will strip Archie and Lili’s titles. This is the first thing he will do when he becomes king.
I think hoping Harry decides to give up his titles is all well and good (I’m anti-monarchy myself), but it’s also people being naive or not wanting to understand where he comes from.
Harry is a monarchist and it looks like he thinks the monarchy biggest problem is its relationship with the press. It’s unsurprising he doesn’t see (or wants to see) the rotten parts of it, because it’s his family and because, somehow, he grew up in it and wasn’t completely corrupted by it. He probably wants to think that deep down his father, and even his brother, would do the right thing if it wasn’t for the pressure the press puts on them. It must be very hard to come to terms with something like that, specially when he’s already done the work of leaving the cult that is the Firm. Maybe he’ll never get there, and honestly I can’t blame him for that no matter how I think all monarchies should be abolished.
I think titles, the aristocracy, the monarchy are the ultimate in absurdity. Thank god Harry doesn’t think he’s better or above everyone else. I love his compassion & eagerness to help those in need.