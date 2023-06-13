“Jake Gyllenhaal & Jeanne Cadieu made a rare appearance in Paris” links

Jake Gyllenhaal and his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu went to the French Open men’s singles final too. She’s 27 years old now, just FYI. [LaineyGossip]

The Idol is trainwreck television. [Pajiba]

Republicans tell young women: give up on your dreams & your birth control. [Jezebel]

Rest in peace, Treat Williams.[JustJared]

This just sounds unsanitary, not decadent. [Dlisted]

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a funky dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Tony the Tiger went to the Tonys! [GFY]

What it’s really like to marry into a wealthy family. [Buzzfeed]

A lot of the Duggar kids have little to no education. [Starcasm]

Malibu Barbie cafes will pop up in cities ahead of the Barbie movie. [Towleroad]

Sienna Miller’s Erdem dress looks so stiff and uncomfortable. [RCFA]