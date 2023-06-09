Donald Trump is now under federal indictment for violating the Espionage Act

Happy Pride, everyone! Donald Trump has been indicted! AGAIN!!! This indictment is related to Trump’s theft of a bigly amount of highly classified documents. As he left the White House in disgrace in January 2021, Trump made sure to grab all of the classified documents his little baby fists could carry as he waddled out the door. Last year, the issue came to a head as the FBI raided Trump’s Florida compound (Mar-a-Lago) because he repeatedly lied to federal law enforcement about what he took, where those highly classified documents were located and who else had seen the documents. Even after the raid, there were still documents missing! And we still don’t know how many people saw them, or if Trump sold information to America’s enemies. He reportedly stole highly classified documents about nuclear weapons too. Well, Attorney General Merrick Garland referred the issue to Special Counsel Jack Smith last year. And now it’s Christmas in June.
The Justice Department on Thursday took the legally and politically momentous step of lodging federal criminal charges against former President Donald J. Trump, accusing him of mishandling classified documents he kept upon leaving office and then obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim them.
Mr. Trump confirmed on his social media platform that he had been indicted. The charges against him include willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and a conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The indictment, handed up by a grand jury in Federal District Court in Miami, is the first time a former president has faced federal charges. It puts the nation in an extraordinary position, given Mr. Trump’s status not only as a onetime commander in chief but also as the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to face President Biden, whose administration will now be seeking to convict his potential rival of multiple felonies.
Mr. Trump is expected to surrender to the authorities on Tuesday, according to a person close to him and his own post on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted,” Mr. Trump wrote, in one of several posts around 7 p.m. after he was notified of the charges. The former president added that he was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. In a video he released later on Truth Social, Mr. Trump declared: “I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person.”
I love how selective the Times is with how they quote Trump’s Truth Social screeches. While Trump absolutely declared “I’m an innocent man” (LMAO) he also spun a conspiracy about how Biden keeps classified documents in his garage with an open door and paper-thin walls. I’m not joking. As for all of Trump’s Espionage Act crimes… well, this has been a long-ass time coming. Enjoy!
While this is the first federal indictment for Trump, he’s also still under indictment in New York on state charges – more than 30 felony charges in connection with his hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. The photos in this post are from Trump’s arraignment in New York a few months ago, and as the Times reports, Trump will need to be in court in Miami next Tuesday for his federal arraignment.
The final few words of this – if you took GPT-4 trained on all the text on the internet and then fine tuned it on everything Trump has ever said or posted, it would still never generate a text that ends this way. In his own way Trump shows us what it means to be human pic.twitter.com/5UMejcfAvB
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) June 9, 2023
From history, here are a few of those convicted under Espionage Act of 1917: Aldrich Ames, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, Jonathan Pollard, Larry Wu-tai Chin, Eugene V. Debs.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 9, 2023
Sing it with me, “Oh Happy Day!”
I’ll join you. I’m up in Canada dancing around my living room. LOL. My pup is staring at me wondering what’s going on. Terrific news!!!
And this will not be the end of indictments.
He is still under investigation for the coup attempt and for election tampering in Georgia. The Georgia investigation has expanded to other states and will take down Lindsey Graham too.
Fingers crossed, especially about Graham. He had no business interfering with the Georgia election, it’s not even his state, and even if it was, it would still be illegal. He hated the orange turd at the beginning, went on that little golf excursion with him where I assume he was threated with compromising material on him, and came away singing his praises and defending him at every turn. I hope he pays for selling his soul the way he did.
Pat Robertson dead and Trump indicted. What a Thursday.
Indeed! 🥳
*laughs in spycraft* I didn’t think the day would come that he would ever be indicted, so the continued indictments are like an extra birthday present for me.
Neither did I think the day would come, and here we go federal charges on something real! No disrespect to Stormy Daniels, she is impossibly brave, but it is even better to see him charged with something related to the many ways he is a traitor. Now I feel hopeful about a case against Treason Barbie too.
About damn time!
Heck yeah!
TRump’s ArraIgnmenT OR it being Friday, what makes me happier?
The arraignment of course.
Another feather in his cap with the crazies. He’s being “persecuted” by the “corrupt” Biden government. T. will raise money on this, like he does on everything else. Mark my words. And it will all go directly into his pockets. Tax free. The grift never ends with this one.
The Magats I know are pretty silent on this. They know they look stupid defending him.
And yet elected Republicans still do! The so-called Speaker of the House spun it as Biden indicted Trump. Just to be clear, Trump was indicted on seven counts including conspiracy by a Federal grand jury.
On a less positive note, this is a mark of government corruption. Shortly after leaving office, the ex-president gets indicted. We’re not in a good place here, but there must be accountability.
MAGAts know he’s guilty but they don’t care and yeah, he will def fundraise off of this.
Not a peep from any of them on my Facebook page (although I blocked or unfriended the worst offenders). 🎉🥳🍿💃
He deserves all he all that is coming to him and then some more. He has destroyed the country and the office which he held. I hope the rule of law will prevail. And we have not yet seen what Georgia may bring to the courtroom table.
I think the Georgia case is the most serious and strongest. I think election tampering at that level should be considered treason. And I think the Georgia case will bring down more than just the orange dumpy one.
He’s unleased many little nazi disciples, though, so his party has no lack of trash vying for election. Republicants have been completely taken over by evangelical hyprocites and trash nazi and gun nuts, and the super rich are soaking in all the profits while focusing their loser followers on nonsense issues.
I think this documents case is the most serious. It goes to the heart of national security. And it’s literally a “federal case”. But with Trump, they’re all serious.
Actually, the coup attempt would be the most serious if they could link it directly and incontrovertibly to Trump. But that will be especially difficult because he could easily mount a First Amendment defense. It was stochastic terrorism. Very difficult to prove.
So many crimes!
Well put, Brassy Rebel: “So many crimes.” Each time he gets indicted (which is a wild thought), he is going to figuratively bleed a bit. He lost to Biden and the US dislikes losers. And now he’s going to have the messy stench of assorted courtroom dramas to deal with. This will (hopefully) lessen his power over various R voters and make sure he never sees power again. And hopefully he will finally fricking pay for his crimes.
It’s the espionage charge that is going to sink him. And Georgia will be icing on the cake. I don’t expect any prison time being who he is, but to keep anyone with the last name of Trump from holding office, even on a PTA board, is enough for me.
What will be interesting is if the republicans win the next election, will that president pardon him.
Seraphina, The thought of a Republican president fills me with dread. Nixon was pardoned—so there is that precedent. And unfortunately the Republican party is literally full of alternate-fascist reality thinkers. I think Trump is sure to be pardoned simply because all Republicans seem to vote pretty much the same way, even if they appear to be relatively sane.
Indictment, Part 2: Electric Boogaloo. Best sequel of the summer.
This is going to be one wild ride. He could’ve died as a famous reality star and real estate mogul and gotten away with his rotten, corrupt practices. But nope. He wanted to be the Emperor of Earth and used the presidency and appealing to the coarsest elements of a political party to operationalize that. This is gonna be a fight for the soul of this country, and while elements of that will be entertaining, it’s actually deadly serious.
Yep, Trump should have left well enough alone and kept on being his usual terrible self in somewhat privacy. Throwing money at his troubles or dragging people into court to try and litigate them to death. Now, though? It’s coming and he can’t get out of the way. Oh well!
I’ve always thought that too. If he’s just stayed quiet, or dropped out of the race like he had repeatedly done, he could have lived out the rest of his life with his scam company and the feds would have continued ignoring him. He got that little whiff of power and public adoration (vomit) and it fried his brain.
I still don’t expect serious consequences, but I hope I’m wrong, and every time he’s indicted or anything, I do feel a little thrill, and a little hope.
He wears his indictments like a badge. Up is down and down is up. And he’s taking half the country with him. History will not be kind to him. May he have one staggering defeat after another. May he lose every last follower as time moves on and every last one of us meets his or her fate.
Amy T, Yup. And scary as hell.
Wooo – its certainly the season for Indictments. thats 2 when will the Georgia one drop?!?!?
Wonder when the fund raising emails went out?!?! He so needs the money.
I went on that stupid website to check it out – curiosity and all – it was interesting because when I went to close the page his image popped up and a banner stating: YOU FORGOT TO DONATE appeared. His only focus is money.
Expected in August. It was expanded to include investigations in other states.
This indictment wasn’t actually expected until later in the month so it is gloriously early.
Adding to the joy is the Supreme Court ruling on Alabama redistricting, which will likely cost Republicans a House seat.
Of course I am thrilled about this, but I am still skeptical he will receive what he deserves. Every time I get my hopes up, I am disappointed, so fingers crossed.
Yeah same. And I bet he walks. But on a positive note, he’ll never be able to wash the stink off. This isn’t one of his many scandals that he can just shrug off. I mean. the historical implications alone…
Trump’s ass is grass and his b team lawyers are hacks from the yellow pages. No reputable lawyer will work with him. Trump has no defense except to permanently suspend his campaign and never run for federal, state or local office. Even then he may still have to accept some felony charges. Jack Smith who looks like a 21st century Civil War Union General is just getting started.
Can’t wait for him to go down. Your yellow pages comment was so funny lol.
“21st century Civil War Union General..”.
Perfect description Gdubslady!
Or….A Nuremberg trial judge?
I like your description better
And Georgia? I figure early to mid August. (Gonna be a Long HOT summer for Mango Mussolini.
Think about it — we’ve been living with a pit in our stomachs since his campaign started in 2015. I’ve been buoyed by Biden, but felt triggered every time I saw that horrible orange face. Not today! I will savor every tantrum, meltdown and insane, pathetic defense his lawyers try to spin.
The next exciting chapter is Mark Meadows, who flipped on Trump to save his own hide. The Rs he texted with on J6 are now in BIG trouble with the feds. It’s like 20 people, a full roster of the most hated people in congress who deserve every minute being grilled by prosecutors.
Finally, we have George Santos and his crazy ass. Waiting for the judge to unseal who bankrolled his bail.
Kudos to CBS for not letting trump’s team have the first word this morning; ABC and NBC let his attorney be the first to speak. CBS’s legal analysts were clear and to the point. Although everyone thinks of spying when they hear espionage, the law has a section that states the retention of US government property which can affect the defense of the country is also espionage. She added that classification has nothing to do with it as unclassified documents in the wrong hands still cause harm. She also explained why Biden and Pence won’t be indicted as the magats are demanding because they voluntarily let the archivists search and they turned over all property identified as still belonging to the government. The documents in trump’s possession were discovered only after the execution of a warrant and his own lie that he had already returned everything is what will convict him.
The media has got to learn to stop letting trump lead the reports to avoid another circus.
I got shivers reading Beachloss tweet. I know who they are and what they did, but I still shiver nonetheless.
I know my home country ain’t great, but I will never be a traitor to it.
It shouldn’t have gone this far and the over qualified women who been right all this time should have been everyone’s vote. Period.
*laughs in Black Ancestor*
The Dumpster Fire is about to begin.
God is good!